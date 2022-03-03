LONGVIEW AREA
ATTRACTIONS
“Addressing the Moment: The Artist’s Voice,” on display through March 5, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St. Featuring four large-scale paintings created by emerging Black artists in Wilmington, Delaware, originally painted and installed on the boarded-up storefronts of a main street in the city’s downtown area. Hours: Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: free for members and $5 for nonmembers. Information: 903-753-8103, https://www.lmfa.org/ .
“Journey Stories: A Celebration of Black History, Life and Culture,” on display through March 26, Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Museum celebrates the journey stories of African Americans from the East Texas area who have made significant contributions to the community, state and nation. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Information: http://gregghistorical.org/ .
“NASA Apollo Space Missions: Texas and American History,” on exhibit through March 26, East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Exhibit features artifacts including moon/lunar rock replica displays from the Apollo 15 mission and the Apollo 6 expedition. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Cost: $10 adults, $9 seniors and military, $7 children ages 3-12. Information: 903-983-8295, easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu .
“Nano Pop: A Remembrance,” presented by the Kilgore College Visual Arts Department, on display through March 12, Anne Dean Turk Fine Arts Gallery, Kilgore College campus. Featuring artists Clayton Hurt, Nathan Porterfield and Lori Solley. Gallery hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. Admission: Free. Information: (903) 983-8166 or lkitchen@kilgore.edu .
Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: Free for members and children 6 and younger, $5 general admission, $3 for seniors, veterans and police officers. Information: http://www.longviewarboretum.org/ .
Gladewater Museum, 116 W. Pacific Ave., Gladewater. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free admission. Social distancing restrictions in place. Information: 903-845-7608.
Texas Broadcast Museum, 416 E. Main St., Kilgore, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors, students, military, first responders; $3 children 3-11. Information: texasbroadcastmuseum.com .
London Museum, 10690 S. Main St., New London. Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cost: $5 adults, $3 children. Social distancing restrictions in place. Information: 903-895-4602, newlondonschool.org .
Longview World of Wonders, 112 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 2-6 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $8 general admission, $7 seniors. Information: 903-212-4969, longviewwow.org .
EVENTS
Skating at Reo Starplex, 4716 W. Loop 281, Longview. 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Sundays, 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Information: https://www.reostarplex.com/ .
“Seasons Classique,” performed by the Kilgore College Wind Symphony and chamber ensembles, 7 p.m. March 3, Dodson Auditorium on the college campus. Cost: Free. Information: www.kilgore.edu/music .
“Cinderella, 7 p.m. March 4 and 5, 2 p.m. March 5 and 6, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave. Presented by Longview Ballet Theatre and Ballet West II. Cost: $23-$45. Information: www.belchercenter.com .
2022 GET-Zonta Antiques Show & Sale, presented by Zonta Club of Greater East Texas, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 4 and 5, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 6, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. Features a tea room and pie bar. Tickets: $10 for the weekend, $5 for Sunday only. Information:https://www.facebook.com/ZontaAntiqueShow .
Fabulous Flower Beds & Landscape Seminar, Gregg County Master Gardeners Spring Seminar, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. March 5, Longview Exhibit Center, 1123 Jaycee Drive, Longview. Rob Holloway, landscape architect at New Orleans Gardens; and Steven Chamblee, executive director at Longview Arboretum & Nature Center will be the speakers. Cost: $15. Information: (903) 236-8429 or www.facebook.com/greggcountymastergardeners/ .
“Crimes of the Heart,” presented by Theatre Longview, 7:30 p.m. March 10-12, 2:30 p.m. March 13, Longview Community Center, 500 E. Whaley St., Longview. Directed by Jennifer Pritchett. Tickets: $15 adults; $10 Theatre Longview members; 12 seniors, students, veterans and first responders; free for children 6 and younger. Information: https://www.theatrelongview.com .
Women in Longview Day: Celebrating Women Past, Present and Future, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 24, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Tickets: $25. Information: www.womeninlongview.org .
NIGHT LIFE
Country Dancing, 7 to 10 p.m. Feb. 24, roller rink floor at the Reo Starplex, 4716 W. Loop 281, Longview. Food and beverages available. No smoking. Cost: $5. Information: (903) 738-6001.
Mason Dawson Band, 8 p.m. Feb. 26, Reo Bar & Grill, 4716 W. Loop 281, Longview. Tickets: $10. Information: https://www.reostarplex.com/ .
Cole Allen Acoustic, 6:30 p.m. March 3, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
The Tuxedo Cats, 8 p.m. March 4, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Smackwater, 8 p.m. March 5, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Sheila & Alan Fox, 6:30 p.m. March 9, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Josh Mandreger Acoustic, 6:30 p.m. March 10, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Bluegrass & Blue Bell Acoustic Jam, 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. March 12 and every second Saturday of the month, Kilgore Mercantile & Music, 105 N. Kilgore St., Kilgore. Featuring a “pickin’ circle,” where guests can lead a song with stringed instruments or singing. Information: https://kilgoremercantile.com/ .
TYLER AREA
EVENTS
“Fiddler on the Roof,” 7:30 p.m. March 5, UT Tyler Cowan Center, 3900 University Blvd., Tyler. Tickets: $34 to $94. Information: https://cowancenter.org/ .
FRESH 15, March 5, featuring a 15K, 5K and 1K race, FRESH by Brookshire’s, 6991 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Packet pickup, 5 a.m. to 6 a.m.; 15K and 5K starts at 7 a.m.; band at 8 a.m.; awards ceremony at 9 a.m.; 1K starts at 9:30 a.m. Cost: $60 for 15K; $50 for 5K; $20 for 1K; $30-$45 for virtual FRESH events. Information https://www.bgcracing.com/ .
Mardi Gras Ballroom Dance & Dinner, featuring Second Childhood, 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. March 18, TASCA, 10495 Jim Russell Road between Tyler and Whitehouse. Dress: country club casual (masks optional). Cost: $35 in advance; $40 at door. Information: Jim Gehring at (903) 245-9272.
Bingo, 5:45 p.m. March 21, TASCA, Highway 110 S. and Jim Russell Road, Tyler. Snacks available. Information: (903) 871-3217 Monday through Thursday, tascatyler@gmail.com .
ATTRACTIONS
“Derrick White: The Rivers of My Memory,” on display through March 6, Gallery Main Street, 110 N. College Ave., Tyler. Hours: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/GalleryMainStreetTyler/ .
American Freedom Museum, on the campus of Brook Hill School, Old Jacksonville Highway north of Bullard. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults, discounts for seniors and youth, free for veterans and military personnel. The Hall of Presidents, Hall of Freedom and other galleries hold over 600 artifacts. Information: americanfreedommuseum.org .
Caldwell Zoo, 2203 Martin Luther King Blvd. Tyler. Hours: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. Cost: Prices vary, memberships available. The 85-acre zoo has animals from many parts of the world. Reservations required. Information: caldwellzoo.org or 903-593-0121.
Camp Ford Historical Park, 6500 U.S. 271, Tyler. Open: dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided trail with interpretive signs and information about the Civil War prisoner of war camp.
Cotton Belt Depot Museum, 210 E. Oakwood St., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Admission: free, donations appreciated. The museum displays model trains and railroad memorabilia owned by Cotton Belt Historical Society.
Discovery Science Place, 308 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Reservations are required and can be made at discoveryscienceplace.org . Information: 903-533-8011.
Earth and Space Science Center, 1411 E. Lake St. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Day pass: $12 adults. Planetarium shows: $7 adults. Exhibits: $3 all. Children, seniors and students receive discounts. Schedule of shows, information: sciencecenter.tjc.edu , 903-510-2312.
Goodman-LeGrand Museum & Gardens, 624 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: free, $2 requested. Once a private home, the city museum features furnishings and memorabilia dating back to the mid-1800s. Information: 903-531-1286.
Historic Aviation Memorial Museum, 150 Airport Drive, the old terminal of Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $8 adults, discounts for seniors, youth, active military personnel. Information: tyler hamm.org , 903-526-1945.
Historic Oakwood Cemetery, corner of Palace and Oakwood streets, Tyler. Open daily, dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided walking tours of Tyler’s oldest cemetery. Learn about Civil War veterans, state & local leaders and other interesting individuals who shaped Tyler’s early history or view many of the monuments on site. Tour brochures located in the kiosk across from the flag pole.
Smith County Historical Society Museum, 125 S. College Ave., Tyler. By appointment only. Appointments for museum visits/tours and archival research are made between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission free, donations appreciated. SCHS is an independent nonprofit collecting and preserving Smith County history for over 60 years. Information: smithcountyhistoricalsociety.org , 903-592-5993.
Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m. Cost: $5, adults, $3, seniors; free for TMA members, children, students, TJC employees and city of Tyler employees. See art by regional artists from the 20th and 21st centuries. Information: tylermuseum.org , 903-595-1001.
Tyler Rose Garden, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Open: Dawn to dusk. Admission: free. The 14-acre garden has 35,000 rose bushes, fountains, ponds and smaller specialty gardens.
Big Sandy Museum, 115 E. Gilmer St., Big Sandy. Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and every second Saturday of the month. Free admission.
NIGHT LIFE
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. March 3, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Billie Jo & Matt Fisher, 8 p.m. March 4, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Billie Jo’s Artist Showcase with guest Matt Fisher, 8 p.m. March 4, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
South Austin Moonlighters, 8 p.m. March 4, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. $10 cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Karaoke with Billie Jo, 7:30 p.m. March 9, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Lee Mathis, 7 p.m. March 3, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Brandon Bamburg, 8 p.m. March 4, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Clint Alford, 8 p.m. March 5, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Sunday Jazz Brunch, 12 p.m. March 6, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. March 9, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Country Drive Band, 7 p.m. March 19, TASCA, Highway 110 S. and Jim Russell Road, between Tyler and Whitehouse. Hot dogs, nachos and snacks available. Cost: $7. Information: (903) 871-3217 Monday through Thursday or tascatyler@gmail.com .
MARSHALL/CARTHAGE AREA
ATTRACTIONS
“Decisions” by Sarah Fisher,” on display through April 30, Michelson Museum of Art, 216 N. Bolivar St., Marshall. Featuring paintings, mixed media works, prints and drawings of people and plants. Opening reception, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. March 3, with a gallery talk at 6 p.m. Museum hours: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Information: https://www.michelsonmuseum.org/ .
EVENTS
Memphis Soul, performing classis Motown hits, 7:30 p.m. March 5, Memorial City Hall, 110 E. Houston St., Marshall. The group features a distinctive sound and style inspired by Motown artists, including Earth, Wind and Fire, Otis Redding, Sam Cooke, The Temptations, Stevie Wonder, Al Green and Aretha Franklin. Tickets: $20 and up. Information: www.memorialcityhall.com or (903) 934-7992.