LONGVIEW AREA
ATTRACTIONS
“63rd Student Invitational,” on display March 19-May 23, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Students from more than 18 high schools across East Texas are invited to submit a work in one of 10 different categories. Opening reception: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. March 19. Museum hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: free for members and $5 for nonmembers. Information: https://www.lmfa.org/ .
“Stories from the Vault: Showcasing Selections From the Permanent Collection and the Stories Behind Them,” on display Feb. 23-Dec. 21, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. The exhibition will include dozens of original works by members of American art royalty such as Roy Lichtenstein, Andy Warhol and Robert Rauschenberg. Texas art ranging from early 20th century to contemporary work also will be showcased. Art by Otis Dozier, Seymour Fogel, Ancel E. Nunn, Morton Rachofsky, Ed and Linda Blackburn and Mark Nesmith represents nearly 100 years of Texas creativity. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $5, free for children 12 and younger, LMFA members and active duty military personnel. Information: https://www.lmfa.org/ .
“Buffalo Soldiers Revisited: History on Canvas” on display Nov. 11-April 15, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. This is the first exhibit of East Texan Bob Snead’s works since his death in 2020. More than 20 pieces make up this collective of acrylic paintings and pen and ink drawings. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $5 for adults; free for children 12 and younger, LMFA members and active duty military personnel. Information: 903-753-8103, https://www.lmfa.org/ .
East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Cost: $10 adults, $9 seniors and military, $7 children ages 3-12. Information: 903-983-8295, easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu .
Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-753-5840, gregghistorical.org .
Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: Free for members and children 6 and younger, $5 general admission, $3 for seniors, veterans and police officers. Information: http://www.longviewarboretum.org/ .
Gladewater Museum, 116 W. Pacific Ave., Gladewater. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free admission. Social distancing restrictions in place. Information: 903-845-7608.
Texas Broadcast Museum, 416 E. Main St., Kilgore, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Cost: $10 adults; $8 seniors, students, military, first responders; $5 children 3 to 11; free for children under 3. Information: texasbroadcastmuseum.com .
London Museum, 10690 S. Main St., New London. Museum and soda fountain hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday (10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, March through August), café hours: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cost: $5 adults, $3 children. Information: 903-895-4602, newlondonschool.org .
Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: free for members and $5 for nonmembers. Information: 903-753-8103, https://www.lmfa.org/ .
EVENTS
“Roots in the Garden,” Longview Arboretum and Nature Center Spring Concert Series, 6 p.m. each Thursday, March 30 through April 27, Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Featuring: Galaxy, March 30; The Usual Suspects, April 6; Flashback, April 13; Probable Cause Band, April 20; Tuxedo Cats, April 27. The West gate at Maude Cobb will open at 5 p.m. each day. Outside food and drinks are allowed. Tickets: $10, adults; $5, children 7-12; free for children younger than 7. Information: http://www.longviewarboretum.org/ .
Michael Jr.’s Funny How Life Works Comedy Tour, 7:30 p.m. March 31, New Beginnings Baptist Church, 2137 E. George Richey Road, Longview. The comedian has appeared on “The Tonight Show,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and “Comedy Central.” Tickets: $25 to $65. Information: https://www.nblongview.org/ .
Bach’s Lunch, presented by Longview Symphony Orchestra, 12:15 p.m. to 1 p.m. March 31, First Presbyterian Church, 815 E. Main St., Kilgore. Featuring Gala Strunk, organ. Dining area will be open at 11:30 a.m. with beverages provided. Admission: Free. Information: https://longviewsymphony.org/ .
Battle of the East Dog and Car Show, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. April 1, Longview Exhibit Center, 1123 Jaycee Drive, Longview. Dog show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; car and truck show, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Information: (903) 412-1176.
“Outlaws on the Run” Dalton Dash 5K, 8 a.m. April 1, downtown Longview. Family Fun Run, 9 a.m. Information: http://gregghistorical.org/ .
“Dalton Days & Wild West Show,” presented by Gregg County Historical Museum, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 1, Fredonia Street in downtown Longview. Event features reenactments of infamous downtown Longview bank robbery. Reenactments: 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m. The event also will include live music, food vendors, petting zoo, face painting, games, crafts and demonstrations. Admission: Free. Information: http://gregghistorical.org/ .
Extreme Dwarfanators Wrestling, 8 p.m. April 1, Gilmer Civic Center, 1218 U.S. 271 N, Gilmer. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets: $20 to $40. Information: https://www.dwarfanators.com/tour-dates/ .
Downtown Live, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. April 7, Heritage Plaza, 219 E. Methvin St., Longview. Featuring Dagnabbit. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.longviewtexas.gov/3836/Downtown-Live .
Rangerette Revels, 7:30 p.m. April 12-15, 1 p.m. April 15, Dodson Auditorium on Kilgore College campus; Kilgore College Rangerettes will present annual Rangerette Revels show, “House of Fame.” Tickets: $30, online only. All seats are reserved. Information: http://www.rangerette.com .
“Lost in Yonkers,” presented by Kilgore College Theatre, 7:30 p.m. April 20-22, 2:30 p.m. April 23, Van Cliburn Auditorium on KC campus. Tickets: $10 general admission, $7 Kilgore College students. Information: https://www.kilgore.edu/ .
Skating at Reo Starplex, 4716 W. Loop 281, Longview. 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Sundays, 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Information: https://www.reostarplex.com/ .
NIGHT LIFE
Cory Cross, 7 p.m. April 1, Oil Horse Brewing Co., 101 W. Tyler St., Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/Oilhorsebrewing/ .
Lauren Alexander, 5 p.m. March 31, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Outlaw Republic, 5 p.m. April 1, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Lee Mathis & The Brutally Handsome, 8 p.m. March 31, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $10. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Dagnabbit, 8 p.m. April 1, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $15. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
The Tuxedo Cats, 8 p.m. April 7, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $10. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Ally Venable Band with special guests Early Times and Danny Garwood, 8 p.m. April 8, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
TYLER AREA
EVENTS
An Evening with Patrick Mahomes, organized by the East Texas Speakers Forum, 7 p.m. April 1, UT Tyler Cowan Center, 2835 Old Omen Road, Tyler. Mahomes, a Tyler native who graduated from Whitehouse High School, led the Kansas City Chiefs to a second Super Bowl victory and was named Most Valuable Player. Tickets: $45 to $125. Information: https://easttexasspeakersforum.com/ .
East Texas Book Fest, “A Celebration of Library Love,” 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 1, Tyler Junior College Rogers Student Center, 1400 E. Lake St., Tyler. The event will feature authors, special sessions and workshops. Cost: Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/smithcountyarealibraries/ .
64th Azalea & Spring Flower Trail, March 24-April 9, Tyler. A free ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for 10 a.m. March 24 at the home of Joan Pyron, 212 W. Dobbs, Tyler. The Azalea & Spring Flower Trail will include a variety of activities, including art shows, festivals, historic home tours, live entertainment, plays. Information: https://visittyler.com/azaleatrail/ .
Brunch with Bunny, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. April 1, Broadway Square Mall, 4601 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler. The event will include breakfast, face painting, arts and crafts and photo opportunities. Information: https://www.facebook.com/BroadwaySquareMall/ .
Spring Festival, 9 a.m. April 1, Tyler Berry Farm, 9628 CR 429, Tyler. Includes hay ride, photo opportunities, vendors, food trucks, family activities and live music. Information: https://www.facebook.com/Tylerberryfarm/ .
“Spirits of Oakwood” Walking History Tour, 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. April 8, Historic Oakwood Cemetery, corner of Palace and Oakwood streets, Tyler. A guided tour of the gravesites of historical figures from the past. Cost: $10 per person, children under 12 are free with paid adult. All proceeds go toward restoration activities at Oakwood Cemetery. Information: Oakwood Cemetery Restoration Committee at (903)-952-1872.
“Mary Poppins,” 7:30 p.m. April 19-22, 2:30 p.m. April 22 and 23, Pollard Theater Center, Pollard United Methodist Church, 3030 New Copeland Road, Tyler. Tickets: $18. Information: http://showtix4u.com/ or (903) 521-0069.
Ballroom Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each Tuesday, TASCA Ranch, 10495 Jim Russell Road off Highway 110 S., between Tyler and Whitehouse. Classes scheduled every Tuesday. Cost: $40 per person for one month. Information: Jim Gehring, (903) 245-9272.
ATTRACTIONS
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Secrets of the Sewer, traveling exhibit on display through May 21, Discovery Science Place, 308 N. Broadway, Tyler. Tickets: $10 adults, does not include general admission. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. General admission: $10 adults, $8 children. Information: discoveryscienceplace.org .
American Freedom Museum, on the campus of Brook Hill School, Old Jacksonville Highway north of Bullard. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults, discounts for seniors and youth, free for veterans and military personnel. The Hall of Presidents, Hall of Freedom and other galleries hold over 600 artifacts. Information: americanfreedommuseum.org .
Caldwell Zoo, 2203 Martin Luther King Blvd. Tyler. Hours: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. Cost: Prices vary, memberships available. The 85-acre zoo has animals from many parts of the world. Reservations required. Information: caldwellzoo.org or 903-593-0121.
Camp Ford Historical Park, 6500 U.S. 271, Tyler. Open: dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided trail with interpretive signs and information about the Civil War prisoner of war camp.
Cotton Belt Depot Museum, 210 E. Oakwood St., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Admission: free, donations appreciated. The museum displays model trains and railroad memorabilia owned by Cotton Belt Historical Society.
Earth and Space Science Center, 1411 E. Lake St. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Day pass: $12 adults. Planetarium shows: $7 adults. Exhibits: $3 all. Children, seniors and students receive discounts. Schedule of shows, information: sciencecenter.tjc.edu , 903-510-2312.
Third Annual Antique Quilt Show, on display through April 15, Goodman-LeGrand Museum, 624 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. The display includes a quilt from the 1830s and an 1880s quilt owned by the Goodman family. The quilts range from the 1830s to the 1950s. Also included are Amish and Mennonite quilts. Admission: Free, $3 donation suggested; $10 per person for groups of 10 or more. Information: (903) 531-1286.
Goodman-LeGrand Museum & Gardens, 624 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: free, $3 donation suggested. Once a private home, the city museum features furnishings and memorabilia dating back to the mid-1800s. Information: 903-531-1286.
Historic Aviation Memorial Museum, 150 Airport Drive, the old terminal of Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $8 adults, discounts for seniors, youth, active military personnel. Information: tylerhamm.org , 903-526-1945.
Historic Oakwood Cemetery, corner of Palace and Oakwood streets, Tyler. Open daily, dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided walking tours of Tyler’s oldest cemetery. Learn about Civil War veterans, state & local leaders and other interesting individuals who shaped Tyler’s early history or view many of the monuments on site. Tour brochures located in the kiosk across from the flag pole.
Smith County Historical Society Museum, 125 S. College Ave., Tyler. By appointment only. Appointments for museum visits/tours and archival research are made between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission free, donations appreciated. SCHS is an independent nonprofit collecting and preserving Smith County history for over 60 years. Information: smithcountyhistoricalsociety.org , 903-592-5993.
Tyler Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, 4850 Old Bullard Road, Broadway Square Mall south parking lot.
Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m. Cost: $5, adults, $3, seniors; free for TMA members, children, students, TJC employees and city of Tyler employees. See art by regional artists from the 20th and 21st centuries. Information: tylermuseum.org , 903-595-1001.
Tyler Rose Garden, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Open: Dawn to dusk. Admission: free. The 14-acre garden has 35,000 rose bushes, fountains, ponds and smaller specialty gardens.
NIGHT LIFE
Braydon Zink, 8 p.m. March 31, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Tanner Welborn Band, 8 p.m. April 1, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Admission: $7 cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Billie Jo’s Artist Showcase with Guests Holly Tucker & Bailey Rae, 7 p.m. April 7, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Byron Haynie, 8 p.m. March 31, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Clint Alford, 8 p.m. April 1, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Sean Fuller, 12 p.m. April 2, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Randy C Moore, 7 p.m. April 6, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
MARSHALL/CARTHAGE AREA
EVENTS
Ruthie Foster in Concert, 7:30 p.m. April 1, Memorial City Hall Performance Center, 110 E. Houston St., Marshall. The singer and guitarist is a multiple Grammy nominee, 2019 U.S. Artist Fellowship Award recipient, seven-time Blues Music Award winner and three-time Austin Music Award recipient. Tickets: $30 to $40. Information: http://www.memorialcityhall.com/ .
“Day at the Park” Autism Awareness, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. April 1, Hallsville City Park, 115 W. Main St., Hallsville. Includes food trucks, games and crafts. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/CityOfHallsvilleTexas .
ETBU Jazz Band Concert, 7 p.m. April 14, Memorial City Hall, 110 E. Houston St., Marshall. The concert will include music recorded by Count Basie, Duke Ellington, Oscar Pettiford, Miles Davis and Stevie Wonder. The trombone section will be featured on a special arrangement of the standard recorded by Doris Day, “Secret Love.” Admission: Free. Information: https://www.etbu.edu/ .