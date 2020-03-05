GREGG/UPSHUR/RUSK
NIGHTLIFE
Matthew Marcus McDaniel, 6:30 p.m. today, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Darrin Morris Band, 8 p.m. March 6, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Cody Cooke and the Bayou Outlaws, 8 p.m. March 6, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
The Gladewater Opry, 7 p.m. Friday, 108 E. Commerce St., Gladewater; Friday Night Special featuring East Mountain Bluegrass Band and Right Direction. Cost: Donations accepted. Information: 903-845-3600, www.thegladewateropry.com .
Snakebone, 9 p.m. March 7, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: Lone Star Ice House on Facebook.
The Gladewater Opry, 7 p.m. Saturday, 108 E. Commerce St., Gladewater; Featuring Chance Seabolt — Commerce; Linda Flesher — Gladewater; Clinton Gandy — Longview; Rhylee Bryant — White House; Mark Bryant — White House; Jacob Lewis — Longview; Steve Brantley — Longview; and The Texas Smoke Band. Cost: adults $15, children ages 6-12 $5, younger than 6 free. Information: 903-845-3600, www.thegladewateropry.com .
Darrin Morris, 6:30 p.m. March 11, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Tyler Dudley, 6:30 p.m. March 12, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
The Outlaw Republic, 8 p.m. March 13, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
United Way St. Patrick’s Block Party, 6-9 p.m. March 14, Oil Horse Brewing Co., 101 W. Tyler St., Longview. 10 percent of evening’s income benefits Greater Longview United Way. Information: Facebook.
Brick Street Blues Band, 8 p.m. March 14, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
The Gladewater Opry, 7 p.m. March 14, 108 E. Commerce St., Gladewater; Featuring Chase Dawson — Carthage; Sid Cox — Henderson; Hunter Collins — Nacodoches; Lindsey Harp — Harleton; Kay Ballard — Bogata; and Scott Hampton. Cost: adults $15, children ages 6-12 $5, younger than 6 free. Information: 903-845-3600, www.thegladewateropry.com .
Gary Patrick, 6:30 p.m. March 18, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Patrick James, 6:30 p.m. March 19, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
The Longview SP!NZ: Horsin’ Around, featuring “Raw Power” by the Stooges, 7:30-10 p.m. March 20, Oil Horse Brewing Co., 101 W. Tyler St., Longview. Information: Facebook.
Jenn Ford & The Wide Eyed Devils, 10 p.m. March 20, Lonestar Icehouse, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: Lone Star Ice House on Facebook.
The Gladewater Opry, 7 p.m. March 20, 108 E. Commerce St., Gladewater; Friday Night Special featuring Tender Mercies and New Harmony Churchmen. Information: 903-845-3600, www.thegladewateropry.com .
Noon Day, 8 p.m. March 20, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
The Gladewater Opry, 7 p.m. March 21, 108 E. Commerce St., Gladewater; Featuring Lance Moore — Frankston; Dorothy Hinman — Harleton; April Sanders — Dallas; Paul Dunnam — Union Grove; Kris Edgeman — Dallas; Avrey Davison and Nora Taylor — Eldorado, Arkansas. Cost: adults $15, children ages 6-12 $5, younger than 6 free. Information: 903-845-3600, www.thegladewateropry.com .
Ambush, 8 p.m. March 21, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Improv at Oil Horse Brewing Co., 7 p.m. March 24, Theatre Longview Improv Comedy Troupe Duck. Duck. Moose! fourth Tuesday of each month, Oil Horse Brewing Co., 101 W. Tyler St. Information: Facebook.
Kelci and Reece, 6:30 p.m. March 25, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Lee Mathis, 6:30 p.m. March 26, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
The Gladewater Opry, 7 p.m. March 27, 108 E. Commerce St., Gladewater; Friday Night Special featuring Shake, Rattle and Roll and Andy King from Germany. Information: 903-845-3600, www.thegladewateropry.com .
The Tuxedo Cats, 8 p.m. March 27, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Wes Jeans, 9 p.m. March 27, Lone Star Icehouse, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: Lone Star Ice House on Facebook.
The Gladewater Opry, 7 p.m. March 28, 108 E. Commerce St., Gladewater; Featuring Ari Anna, Davey Hamilton, Cathy Windham, Sam Brannan, Tamara Mathers, MCkenzie Jones and Presley West . Cost: adults $15, children ages 6-12 $5, younger than 6 free. Information: 903-845-3600, www.thegladewateropry.com .
FAMILY/CHILDREN
Kickoff party Junior League Passport Program, 5-8 p.m. Friday, hosted by Junior League of Longview, Longview World of Wonders, 112 E. Tyler St., Longview. Cost: Free. Information: www.longviewtexas.gov/3577/Longview-150 .
Spring Break Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. March 10, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. Cost: Free. Information: 903-237-1345, www.longviewtexas.gov/library or www.facebook.com/LongviewPublicLibrary .
Spring Break Family Bingo, 2-3:30 p.m. March 10, Maude Cobb Convention Center, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. Longview Public Library spring break program. Cost: Free. Information: 903-237-1345, www.longviewtexas.gov/library or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LongviewPublicLibrary .
Magician Johnny Magic, spring break performance for Longview Public Library, 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. March 11, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. Cost: Free. Information; 903-237-1345, www.longviewtexas.gov/library or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LongviewPublicLibrary .
Family Fun Day, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 12, Junior League Passport Program; Free admission at the Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia,; Reduced admission of $4 to Longview World of Wonders; Longview Symphony with a free instrument petting zoo at its office at 106 W. Methvin St.; free admission to Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview Public Library.
Movie night with “Frozen 2,” 7:30 p.m. March 12, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St., Cost: Free. Information: Longview Public Library on Facebook.
Library After Hours, 6 p.m. -midnight March 13, for ages 13-18. Cost. Free. Information. Longview Public Library on Facebook.
Lega-A-Thon, 10 a.m.- 5:30 p.m. March 14, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St., Longview. Cost: Longview Public Library on Facebook.
Concert For Our Kids, 2-4 p.m. March 14, Heritage Plaza, at Green and Methvin streets in downtown Longview. Gamesters Paradise, bounce obstacle course, snow cones, step show by S.I.C. from Tyler, JaQuincy Randall, Focus Grigsby, the God Squad, ReleVent and Pradacal. Cost: Free. Information: https://tinyurl.com/selwrmu .
Carson and Barnes Circus Saurus, 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. April 1, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Complex — Lawn, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. Animal and performing artists, special dinosaur production. Advance tickets $14 for adults, $6 for children; at the gate $18 for adults, $8 for children. Information: 580-743-7292, email services@carsonbarnescircus.com, or visit www.carsonbarnescircus.com .
Longview Symphony Orchestra — A Dream is a Wish, 7:30 p.m. April 24, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave. Featuring music from Disney animated feature films performed by the Longview Symphony, four Broadway-caliber singers and Disney film footage. Cost: $20-$50. Information; www.belchercenter.com .
Founder’s Day, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. April 4, Safety City, 315 W. Cotton St., Longview. Information: Safety City on Facebook.
Bill Blagg Magic In Motion, 12:30 p.m. May 5, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Cost: $10. Information: www.belchercenter.com .
Music and Movement, 10:30 a.m. Mondays; Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. Cost: Free. Information: (903)237-1345 or afmartin@longviewtexas.gov .
Babygarten Story Time, 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St., Longview. Cost: Free. Information: longviewtexas.gov/library .
Early Learning Journeys Story Time, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays; Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. For ages 3 to 5. Cost: Free. Information: www.longviewtexas.gov/2896/Story-Times .
Discovery Kids Story Time, 4 p.m. Wednesdays; Broughton Recreation Center; 801 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Cost: Free. Information: www.longviewtexas.gov/2896/Story-Times .
Family Game Night, 6 to 8:30 p.m. each Thursday, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. Cost: Free. Information: 903-237-1345, longviewtexas.gov/library or at facebook.com/Longview Public Library.
Legos at the Library, 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays; Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. Cost: Free. Information: www.longviewtexas.gov/2894/LEGOs-the-Library .
MUSIC/STAGE
Bach’s Lunch, featuring Julia Lee on organ, dining area opens at 11:30 a.m., concert 12:20-1 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, 906 Padon St., Longview. Cost: Free. Information: www.longviewsysmphony.org .
“Girls Doo It Too!” starring Kelli Grant, the Queen of Swing, doors open at 6:30 p.m., show at 7 p.m, followed by free movie featuring legendary female actresses each Saturday in March in honor of National Women’s Month; Kokomo Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall, Longview. Cost $20. Information: www.kokomotheatre.com, (903) 918-2132, eventbrite.com .
Sting Ray Anthony, 4-7 p.m. Saturday , Gilmer Civic Center, 1218 U.S. 271 N. Presenting songs from the ‘50s and ‘60s. Cost: $20, $30 and $35 by calling 832-312-0074 or emailing stevemdxelvis@gmail.com .
Aladdin and the Wonderful Lamp, 7 p.m. March 12-14, 2 p.m. March 14-15, ArtsView Chlidren’s Theatre, 313 W. Tyler St. Cost: $12 online, $15 at the door. Information: www.artsviewchildrenstheatre.com .
Second Annual Rockin’ 2 Raise, 4 p.m. March 21, benefiting Bill Womack Memorial Cancer Care Foundation, Heritage Plaza, 219 E. Methvin, Longview. Cost: $10. Information: Facebook.
“Yesterday and Today — An Interactive Beatles Experience,” 7:30 p.m. March 28, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave. Cost: $107-$152. Information: www.belchercenter.com .
Longview Ballet’s “Cinderella,” 7 p.m. April 3 and 4, 2 p.m. April 4 and 5, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave. Presented by Longview Ballet Theatre and Ballet West II. Cost: $18-40. Information: www.belchercenter.com .
East Texas Symphonic Band, 7:30 p.m. April 6, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave. Cost: $5 adults, free for students and children. Information: etsymphonicband.com .
Longview Arboretum and Nature Center – Spring Concert Series – Celebrating Longview’s 150 years of Musical Heritage, 6-8 p.m. Thursdays April 9-May14, Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St. West gate at Maude Cobb parking lot opens at 5 p.m. April 9 — The Jazz Connection; April 16 — Covie and Co., April 23 — Low D, April 30 — Purple Hulls, May 7 — Dagnabbit, May 14 — Longview String Quartet. Cost: $10 per concert, $5 children ages 12 and younger, free for children ages 3 and younger. Information: www.longviewarboretum.org/events/current-events .
Longview Symphony — A Dream is a Wish, 7:30 p.m. April 24, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave. Featuring music from Disney animated feature films performed by the Longview Symphony, four Broadway-caliber singers and Disney film footage. Cost: $20-$50. Information; www.belchercenter.com .
MUSEUMS/EXHIBITS
“Russell Lee Photographs,” through April 4, East Texas Oil Museum at Kilgore College, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd. Kilgore. Exhibition organized by Center for American History at the University of Texas at Austin and presented with Humanities Texas. Includes 10 photos the renowned documentary photographer took in 1939 in Kilgore. Museum hours 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. Admission: $8 adults, $5 children ages 3-11, free for younger than 3. Information: easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu .
KC Alumni Show, hosted by Kilgore College Visual Arts Department, through March 25, Anne Dean Turk Fine Arts Gallery, Kilgore College campus. Featuring artwork by Kilgore College graduates Sam Edwards, Lance Kitchen, Coy Lothrop and Denise Mata. Gallery open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday. Cost: Free. Information: Larry Kitchen, gallery director, at 903-983-8166 or lkitchen@kilgore.edu .
“Portraits of our Past; Influential African Americans of East Texas,” through March 28, Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia, Longview. Black History Month exhibit. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 for adults, $1 for children, free for younger than 4, $2 for seniors. Information: www.gregghistorical.com .
Longview 150 Sesquicentennial Art Exhibit, April 4- June 27, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St. Featuring original art by local artists of Longview’s Registered Texas Historic Landmarks; artists interested in participating should visit lmfa.org for more information. On display 5-8 p.m. April 9 during ArtWalk and regular museum hours of 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: Free during ArtWalk; free for members and $5 for nonmembers.
Celebrating 80 Years of the Rangerettes — Photographic Essay by O. Rufus Lovett, April 11-June 27, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St. ArtWalk 5-8 p.m. April 9, opening reception 6-8 p.m. April 11. Hours 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: Free for members, $5 for non-members, free during ArtWalk. Information: www.lmfa.org .
Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-753-5840, gregghistorical. org
Longview World of Wonders, 112 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $8 general admission, $7 seniors. Information: 903-212-4969, longviewwow.org .
Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5. Information: 903-753-8103, lmfa.org .
Gladewater Museum, 116 W. Pacific, Gladewater. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free admission. Information: 903-845-7608 and gladewatermuseum@gmail.com .
Depot Museum and Children’s Discovery Center, 514 N. High St., Henderson. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cost: $3 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-657-4303, depotmuseum.com .
Rangerette Showcase and Museum, 1100 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore, Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. Information: 903-983-8265, kilgore.edu/campus-life/rangerette-showcase-and-museum .
East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Cost: $8 adults, $5 children. Information: 903-983-8295, easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu .
Texas Broadcast Museum, 416 E. Main St., Kilgore, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors, students, first responders; $3 children 3-11. Information: 903-985-8115, texasbroadcastmuseum.com .
Historic Upshur Museum, 119 Simpson St., Gilmer. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: free. Information: 903-843-5483, historicupshurmuseum.com .
Flight of the Phoenix Aviation Museum, 43 Aviation Drive, Fox Stephens Field, Gilmer. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Information: 903-790-7435, flightofthephoenix.org .
New London (School Explosion) Museum, 10690 S. Main St., New London, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $3 children. Information: 903-895-4602.
FESTIVALS/SPECIAL EVENTS
Grassroots at The Green, 5-8 p.m. March 20, 207 S. Spur 63, Longview. Cost: Free. Information: Facebook.
Longview 150 Years — A Ride Through History, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 21, starting at Whataburger on Gilmer Road with cruise to Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center for transportation show. Cost: $10; $5 military, seniors; $2 city employees; free for children 10 and younger. Information: https://aridethroughhistory.com .
Free Veterans Breakfast, 9 a.m.-noon March 21 and third Saturday each month, Disabled American Veterans Building across from Walmart in Gilmer. Cost: Free. Information: Jay Wichlacz by email at wick.wichlacz@yahoo.com or by phone at 254-278-1492 or www.facebook.com/etxvetsalliance .
Classic Arms Production Gun & Knife Show, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. March 21 and 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. March 22, Longview Exhibit Building, 1123 Jaycee Drive. Cost: $8 for adults, $2 for children ages 6-11, children younger than 18 admitted with a parent. Information: 985-624-8577, email info@capgunshows.com or visit www.capgunshows.com .
Women in Longview Day: Celebrating Women Past, Present and Future, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. March 26, Holiday Inn Express, 300 Tuttle Circle, Longview. Cost: $25, at Barron’s and Texas Bank & Trust downtown, also online. Information: www.womeninlongview.org .
Avalon Fair, every weekend in April, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays. Cost: Adults ages 19 and older $15, students ages 13-18 $10, children ages 4-12 $6, children 3 and younger free, season passes available. Information: avalonfaire.com, (903) 985-7633.
LeTourneau University Automotive Society Car Show, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. April 4, noon-5 p.m. April 5, Longview Exhibit Building, 1123 Jaycee Drive. Variety of modern and antique cars. Proceeds benefit missions. Cost: $10 for adults, $5 for LeTourneau students with ED, free for children younger than 12. Information: Ian Myers at 610-787-2381, email LetourneauAutoSociety@gmail.com or Facebook.
Craft And Trade Show, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. April 4, Kilgore City Park, North Street, Kilgore. Information: Facebook.
Second Annual Longview Craw Fest, 4-10 p.m. April 4, Longview Mall, 3500 McCann Road. Kid zone, food, drinks, crawfish boil, music by The Darrin Morris Band, Dagnabit and Jacob Bryant. Cost: $5 general admission, $40 VIP. Information: longviewmall.com/events-news .
38th Annual Taste of Longview, 7 p.m. April 7, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, 100 Grand., Blvd. Longview. Sponsored by the Pilot Club of Longview and the East Texas Restaurant Association, Cost: $15 for adults in advance and $20 at the door, $6 for children ages 4 to 10 years old. Information: 903-738-7405,email at tasteoflongview@gmail.com or on Facebook.
Your Best Care Day, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. April 25, Maude Cobb Convention Center. Breast cancer awareness/prevention event hosted by Sheryll Mitchell Ministries, with $99 mammograms and vendors. Cost: Free. Information: www.sheryllmitchell.com or www.facebook.com/sheryllmitchellministries .
Longview Wine Festival, noon-6 p.m. April 25, benefiting East Texas Alzheimer’s Alliance, The Green, Texas 31 entrance to Longview. Cost: General admission $25, VIP $75. Information: etxalz.org/longview-wine-festival or Facebook.
Aloha Pygmy Party, an NPGA sanctioned Pygmy Goat Show hosted by the Southern United Pygmy Goat Club, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. April 25, Maude Cobb Convention Center, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. Cost: Free admission. Information: Eva Morgan at 832-235-3771, email at morgancrossingtx@gmail.com or Southern United Pygmy Goat Club on Facebook.
32nd Annual Run For The Wall, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. May 17, Longview Exhibit Building, 1123 Jaycee Drive. Opportunity to honor veterans on their way to Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. Cost: Free. Information: https://rftw.us, Southern Route, or contact Jennifer Cross at 903-918-0633 or at darronsmom@hotmail.com .
Longview Jaycees Trade Days, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, second weekend of every month except September. Cost: Free admission. Information: 903-753-4478 or visit greggcountyfair.com/Trade_Days .
Riverside Trade Days, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, second and fourth weekend of every month. Cost: Free admission. Information: riversidervpark42.com .
FUNDRAISERS
Third Annual Cookin’ at the Creek BBQ Cook Off, March 20-21, Bear Creek Smokehouse, Marshall, benefiting Greater Longview Untied Way. Cost: Team registration of $150 includes four armbands for cooking team. Information: (903)758-0191, www.longviewunitedway.org/bbq .
Second Annual Rockin’ 2 Raise, 4 p.m. March 21, benefiting Bill Womack Memorial Cancer Care Foundation, Heritage Plaza, 219 E. Methvin, Longview. Cost: $10. Information: Facebook.
Mudbugs & Music, 6-10 p.m. March 28, Longview Exhibit Building, 1123 Jaycee Drive. Crawfish, jambalaya, beer, frozen margaritas. Must be 21 or older to attend. Cost: $60. Information: http://arcofgreggco.org or Facebook.
A Knight to Remember Gala, 6 p.m. April 2, The Summit Club, 3700 Judson Road, Longview, benefitting St. Mary’s Catholic School. Music by Dabnabbit, silent auction, car raffle, recognizing school supporters. Information: St. Mary’s Catholic School on Facebook.
Blue Jeans and Ball Gowns, 6-11 p.m. April 4, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. Benefiting East Texas Court Appointed Special Advocates. Cost: $100. Information: www.easttexascasa.org .
Longview Wine Festival, noon-6 p.m. April 25, benefiting East Texas Alzheimer’s Alliance, The Green, Texas 31 entrance to Longview. Cost: General admission $25, VIP $75. Information: etxalz.org/longview-wine-festival or Facebook.
OUTDOORS
Longview Half Marathon, 6:30 a.m. March 21, starting at Tyler and Center streets in downtown Longview, hosted by East Texas Down Syndrome Group. Information: https://longviewhalfmarathonand321milerun.itsyourrace.com/event.aspx .
HARRISON/ MARION/ PANOLA
NIGHTLIFE
Rippin’ Redneck Karaoke, 8 p.m. Thursdays, Panola County VFW, 421 N. Live Oak St. in Carthage. Everyone is welcome.
MUSIC/STAGE
Celtics Angels, St. Patrick’s Day concert, 7:30 p.m. March 20, Memorial City Hall, 110 E. Houston St., Marshall. Cost: Starting at $40. Information: www.memorialcityhall.com or 903-934-7992.
“Diamond Bessie’s Murder Trial” — play, 7:30 p.m. April 30 and May 1, 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. May 2, 2 p.m. May 3, Jefferson Playhouse, Cost: 20. Information: 903-665-0737, jeffersonpilgrimage.com .
MUSEUMS/EXHIBITS
March Madness Art Show, through March 13, Marshall Visual Arts Center, 208 E. Burleson St., Marshall. Presented by Marshall Visual Arts Council. Opening reception 5-7 p.m. March 5 free and open to the public with music, food and silent auction. Artists 18 and older may enter. Email marshallartscouncil@gmail.com or call 903-935-4484. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
FESTIVALS/SPECIAL EVENTS
73rd Annual Historical Pilgrimage and Tour of Homes, April 30 and May 1-3, Various locations in Jefferson; Cost: $25 for adults, $3 for children ages 12 and younger, during the Pilgrimage at the Excelsior House Hotel, 211 W. Austin St., tickets discounted online. Information: jeffersonpilgrimage.com .
“Civil War Living History”- Day of Learning, May 1, Diamond Don RV Park & Event Center, Jefferson. Cost: $3. Information: www.JeffersonCivilWarDays.com .
“Great Locomotive Chase” – The Andrews Raid, 11 a.m., 12:30, 2:30, 4 and 5:30 p.m. May 2; and 12:30 p.m. May 3; Jefferson Historic Railway, Jefferson. Cost: $12 Saturday, $10 Sunday, lap children free. Information: 903-742-2041, www.JeffersonCivilWarDays.com .
Battle for Jefferson – Civil War Re-enactment, May 2-3, Downtown Jefferson, www.battleforjefferson.com .
Jefferson Train Days, May 16-17, three locations in Jefferson; Train Show, 305 E. Austin, $7 admission, free for children younger than 6, includes access to R.D. Moses Model Train Display Jefferson Historic Railway, 400 E. Austin, St. — $12, lap children free . Information: www.HistoricJeffersonTrainShow.com .
10th Annual Big Cypress Corvette Weekend, June 4-6, Downtown Jefferson, www.facebook.com/BigCypressCorvetteWeekend .
Car Show at Bear Creek Smokehouse, June 6, 10857 Hwy 154, Marshall, https://opnseo.com/car .
FUNDRAISERS
Jefferson Carnegie Library Golf Tournament, noon-5 p.m. March 28, Wood Hollow Golf Course, 5121 McCann Road, Longview. Cost: $60 fee includes lunch, greens fee, and golf cart. Four-member teams. Singles welcome. Mulligans 2 for $20. Raffle items ($5.00 for 1 ticket; 6 for $20). Call 903-665-8911.
SMITH/WOOD/ CHEROKEE
NIGHTLIFE
Logan Strong, 7 p.m. today, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: texasmusiccity.net.
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. today, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Information: texasmusiccity.net.
Bobby Irwin, 8 p.m. Friday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: texasmusiccity.net.
John Baumann, 8 p.m. Friday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Information: texasmusiccity.net.
Red Not Chili Peppers (tribute band), 7 p.m. Friday, Stanley’s Famous Pit Bar-B-Q, 525 S. Beckham Ave., Tyler. Information: stanleysfamous.com.
Senior Mardi Gras Dance, 7 p.m. Friday, Tyler Senior Citizens Center, 1915 Garden Valley Road, Tyler. Dance for seniors 55 and older. Cost: $5.
Overdrive, 8 p.m. Friday, Rick’s on the Square, 104 W. Erwin St., Tyler. Information: rix.com.
Joey Greer, 8 p.m. Friday, Dakotas Chophouse, 4803 Old Bullard Road, Tyler. Information: dakotasintyler.com.
Clint Alford, 8:30 p.m. Friday, ETX Brewing Company, 221 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Information: etxbrew.com.
Velcro Pygmies, 9 p.m. Saturday, Rick’s on the Square, 104 W. Erwin St., Tyler. Information: rix.com.
Jonathan Webster, 8 p.m. Saturday, Dakotas Chophouse, 4803 Old Bullard Road, Tyler. Information: dakotasintyler.com.
Rafael Espinoza & the Rockabilly Railroad, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, ETX Brewing Company, 221 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Information: etxbrew.com.
Bluez Boyz, 9 p.m. Saturday, XL’N Pool Hall & Club, 2109 E. Fifth St., Tyler. Information: Facebook.
Untold Story, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Brisket Love, Barbecue & Icehouse, 15338 FM 849, Lindale. Information: brisketlovetx.com.
Sunday Brunch with Dustin Becker, noon Sunday, Lago del Pino, 14706 County Rd 1134, Tyler. Information: lagodelpino.com.
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: texasmusiccity.net.
Billie Jo, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Information: texasmusiccity.net.
Gary Patrick 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dakotas Chophouse, 4803 Old Bullard Road, Tyler. Information: dakotasintyler.com.
MUSIC/STAGE
Tyler Junior College Jazz Festival, concerts at 7:30 p.m. today and Friday, Whitehouse High School Auditorium. Guest artists: trombonist Robin Eubanks.
Cash & King, a Johnny Cash and Elvis tribute show, 7 p.m. Saturday, Liberty Hall, 103 E. Erwin St. Information: libertytyler.com .
UT Tyler Choral Masterworks Concert, 6 p.m., Saturday, Marvin United Methodist Church, 300 W. Erwin St.
EVENTS
First Friday, Friday, Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave. Free admission all day and tour at 11 a.m.
Fresh 15K, Saturday, Fresh by Brookshire’s 6991 Old Jacksonville Highway. Registration and Information: bgracing.com .
Back the Blue Bash, Saturday, The Cannery, Lindale. Activities begin at 10 a.m.
Night of Nostalgia, PATH fundraiser, 7 p.m. Saturday, Harvey Convention Center, 2000 W. Front St. in Tyler. Information: eventbrite.com .
FAMILY/CHILDREN
Toddler Time, 10 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Wednesdays, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave., for children 18 to 36 months.
Leeme un Cuento/Read to Me, 10:30 a.m. Mondays, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave., bilingual story time is geared for ages 3 to 6 years.
Lap and Play Time, 9:15 a.m. Wednesdays, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave., for children up to 18 months.
Read Aloud Crowd, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave., for children 3-6 years.
Family Movie Matinee, 10:30 a.m. on the third Saturday of the month, Tyler Public Library auditorium, 201 S. College Ave. Enjoy a free family-friendly movie.
Lego Block Party, 2 to 4 p.m. on the first Saturday of the month, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave. Families are invited to work together to make masterpieces.
Storytime and Activities, 11 a.m. each Saturday, Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 4916 S. Broadway Ave.
MUSEUMS/EXHIBITS
Arcadia Show III, through April 3, Martin Walker Law Firm, 121 N. Spring Ave., Tyler. Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. Free.
“Lone Star Impressions II: Prints by Flatbed Press,” through May 31. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $5 general admission, $3 seniors.
“That Day: Photographs in the American West,” through March 15, Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $5 general admission, $3 seniors.
“Art by A.C. Gentry Jr.,” ongoing, Smith County Historical Society Museum, 125 S. College Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Cost: donations accepted. Information: 903-592-5993, smithcountyhistoricalsociety.org .“Outreach to Space,” Center for Earth and Space Science Education, 1411 E. Lake St., at Tyler Junior College. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. Saturday. Also: show in the planetarium. Cost: $3 for exhibit only, $7 adults and $5 children and seniors for each show and $12 adults and $9 children and seniors for a day pass. Information: 903-510-3213, sciencecenter.tjc.edu .
Discovery Science Place, 308 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $8 adults and $6 ages 2 to 12 and 65 and older. Information: 903-533-8011, discoveryscienceplace.org .
Tyler Rose Museum, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $3.50 adults, $2 children 2-11. Information: 903-597-3130, texasrosefestival.com .
Cotton Belt Depot Museum, 210 E. Oakwood St., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Cost: free; donations accepted. Information: 903-595-7232, cottonbeltdepotmuseum.com .
Goodman-LeGrand House & Museum, 624 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler: Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $2 suggested. Information: 903-531-1286.
Historical Aviation Memorial Museum, 150 Airport Drive, Tyler Pounds Regional Airport: Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors (65 and older), $3 ages 13-17, $2 ages 6-12. Information: 903-526-1945, tylerhamm.com .
American Freedom Museum, 1051 N. Houston St., Bullard, at Brook Hill School. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults and $5 children; free for veterans, military personnel. Information: 903- 894-5252, americanfreedommuseum.org
Texas African American Museum, 3000 N. Border Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and by appointment on Saturday. Information: 903-218-1388.
Old Mill Pond Museum, 2900 S. Main St., Lindale. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Cost: donations accepted. Information: 903- 881-5704, visitlindale.com .
Mineola Historical Museum, 114 N. Pacific St., Mineola. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Cost: free. Information: 903-569-2631, mineolahistoricalmuseum.com .
Heritage Center of Cherokee County, 208 S. Henderson St., Rusk. Hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: free. Information: 903-714-8685.
Winnsboro Center for the Arts, 200 Market St. Winnsboro. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Cost: free. Information: 903-342-0686, winnsborocenter forthearts.com.