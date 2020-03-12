GREGG/UPSHUR/RUSK
NIGHTLIFE
Tyler Dudley, 6:30 p.m. March 12, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
The Outlaw Republic, 8 p.m. March 13, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Owen Tiner, 4-6 p.m. March 14, Oil Horse Brewing Co., 101 W. Tyler St., Longview. Information: Facebook.
United Way St. Patrick’s Block Party, 6-9 p.m. March 14, Tyler Street in downtown Longview, with live music and food. 10 percent of evening’s income at Oil Horse Brewing Co. and Silver Grizzly Espresso benefits Greater Longview United Way. Information: Facebook.
Brick Street Blues Band, 8 p.m. March 14, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
The Gladewater Opry, 7 p.m. March 14, 108 E. Commerce St., Gladewater; Featuring Chase Dawson — Carthage; Sid Cox — Henderson; Hunter Collins — Nacodoches; Lindsey Harp — Harleton; Kay Ballard — Bogata; and Scott Hampton. Cost: adults $15, children ages 6-12 $5, younger than 6 free. Information: 903-845-3600, www.thegladewateropry.com .
Gary Patrick, 6:30 p.m. March 18, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Patrick James, 6:30 p.m. March 19, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
The Longview SP!NZ: Horsin’ Around, featuring “Raw Power” by the Stooges, 7:30-10 p.m. March 20, Oil Horse Brewing Co., 101 W. Tyler St., Longview. Information: Facebook.
Jenn Ford & The Wide Eyed Devils, 10 p.m. March 20, Lonestar Icehouse, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: Lone Star Ice House on Facebook.
The Gladewater Opry, 7 p.m. March 20, 108 E. Commerce St., Gladewater; Friday Night Special featuring Tender Mercies and New Harmony Churchmen. Information: 903-845-3600, www.thegladewateropry.com .
Noon Day, 8 p.m. March 20, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
The Gladewater Opry, 7 p.m. March 21, 108 E. Commerce St., Gladewater; Featuring Lance Moore — Frankston; Dorothy Hinman — Harleton; April Sanders — Dallas; Paul Dunnam — Union Grove; Kris Edgeman — Dallas; Avrey Davison and Nora Taylor — Eldorado, Arkansas. Cost: adults $15, children ages 6-12 $5, younger than 6 free. Information: 903-845-3600, www.thegladewateropry.com .
Ambush, 8 p.m. March 21, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Improv at Oil Horse Brewing Co., 7 p.m. March 24, Theatre Longview Improv Comedy Troupe Duck. Duck. Moose! fourth Tuesday of each month, Oil Horse Brewing Co., 101 W. Tyler St. Information: Facebook.
Kelci and Reece, 6:30 p.m. March 25, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Lee Mathis, 6:30 p.m. March 26, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
The Gladewater Opry, 7 p.m. March 27, 108 E. Commerce St., Gladewater; Friday Night Special featuring Shake, Rattle and Roll and Andy King from Germany. Information: 903-845-3600, www.thegladewateropry.com .
The Tuxedo Cats, 8 p.m. March 27, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Wes Jeans, 9 p.m. March 27, Lone Star Icehouse, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: Lone Star Ice House on Facebook.
The Gladewater Opry, 7 p.m. March 28, 108 E. Commerce St., Gladewater; Featuring Ari Anna, Davey Hamilton, Cathy Windham, Sam Brannan, Tamara Mathers, MCkenzie Jones and Presley West . Cost: adults $15, children ages 6-12 $5, younger than 6 free. Information: 903-845-3600, www.thegladewateropry.com .
FAMILY/CHILDREN
Family Fun Day, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 12, Junior League Passport Program, featuring Historic Greenwood Cemetery Tour at Magrill and Fourth Street; Free admission at the Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia,; Reduced admission of $4 to Longview World of Wonders; Longview Symphony with a free instrument petting zoo at its office at 106 W. Methvin St.; free admission to Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview Public Library.
Movie night with “Frozen 2,” 7:30 p.m. March 12, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St., Cost: Free. Information: Longview Public Library on Facebook.
Library After Hours, 6 p.m.-midnight March 13, for ages 13-18. Cost. Free. Information. Longview Public Library on Facebook.
Lego-A-Thon, 10 a.m.- 5:30 p.m. March 14, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St., Longview. Cost: Longview Public Library on Facebook.
Concert For Our Kids, 2-4 p.m. March 14, Heritage Plaza, at Green and Methvin streets in downtown Longview. Gamesters Paradise, bounce obstacle course, snow cones, step show by S.I.C. from Tyler, JaQuincy Randall, Focus Grigsby, the God Squad, ReleVent and Pradacal. Cost: Free. Information: https://tinyurl.com/selwrmu.
Carson and Barnes Circus Saurus, 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. April 1, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Complex — Lawn, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. Animal and performing artists, special dinosaur production. Advance tickets $14 for adults, $6 for children; at the gate $18 for adults, $8 for children. Information: 580-743-7292, email services@carsonbarnescircus.com, or visit www.carsonbarnescircus.com.
Longview Symphony Orchestra — A Dream is a Wish, 7:30 p.m. April 24, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave. Featuring music from Disney animated feature films performed by the Longview Symphony, four Broadway-caliber singers and Disney film footage. Cost: $20-$50. Information; www.belchercenter.com .
Founder’s Day, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. April 4, Safety City, 315 W. Cotton St., Longview. Information: Safety City on Facebook.
Back in Time Scavenger Hunt 2020, 1-3 p.m. April 18, Heritage Plaza, Green and Methvin streets in downtown Longview. Hosted by Partners in Prevention Mentoring Program; teams of four or individuals use smart phones, a series of clues and special challenges to find sites of the past, present and future in downtown Longview. Cost: $10.00 per player. Information: Backintimescavengerhunt.eventzilla.net .
Bill Blagg Magic In Motion, 12:30 p.m. May 5, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Cost: $10. Information: www.belchercenter.com .
Music and Movement, 10:30 a.m. Mondays; Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. Cost: Free. Information: (903)237-1345 or afmartin@longviewtexas.gov.
Babygarten Story Time, 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St., Longview. Cost: Free. Information: longviewtexas.gov/library .
Early Learning Journeys Story Time, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays; Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. For ages 3 to 5. Cost: Free. Information: www.longviewtexas.gov/2896/Story-Times .
Discovery Kids Story Time, 4 p.m. Wednesdays; Broughton Recreation Center; 801 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Cost: Free. Information: www.longviewtexas.gov/2896/Story-Times .
Family Game Night, 6 to 8:30 p.m. each Thursday, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. Cost: Free. Information: 903-237-1345, longviewtexas.gov/library or at facebook.com/Longview Public Library.
Legos at the Library, 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays; Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. Cost: Free. Information: www.longviewtexas.gov/2894/LEGOs-the-Library .
MUSIC/STAGE
“Girls Doo It Too!” starring Kelli Grant, the Queen of Swing, doors open at 6:30 p.m., show at 7 p.m, followed by free movie featuring legendary female actresses each Saturday in March in honor of National Women’s Month; Kokomo Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall, Longview. Cost $20. Information: www.kokomotheatre.com, (903) 918-2132, eventbrite.com.
Aladdin and the Wonderful Lamp, 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, ArtsView Chlidren’s Theatre, 313 W. Tyler St. Cost: $12 online, $15 at the door. Information: www.artsviewchildrenstheatre.com.
Second Annual Rockin’ 2 Raise, 4 p.m. March 21, benefiting Bill Womack Memorial Cancer Care Foundation, Heritage Plaza, 219 E. Methvin, Longview. Cost: $10. Information: Facebook.
“Yesterday and Today — An Interactive Beatles Experience,” 7:30 p.m. March 28, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave. Cost: $107-$152. Information: www.belchercenter.com .
Downtown Live, 5-8 p.m. Fridays April 3-24 and May 8-29, Heritage Plaza, Downtown Longview. Cost: Free. Information: Longview Main Street on Facebook.
Tunes Day at the Acre with Sheila Small, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. April 7, World’s Richest Acre, 100 N. Commerce St. Kilgore. Concert series each Tuesday in April and May. Information: Kilgore Main Street on Facebook.
Longview Ballet’s “Cinderella,” 7 p.m. April 3 and 4, 2 p.m. April 4 and 5, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave. Presented by Longview Ballet Theatre and Ballet West II. Cost: $18-40. Information: www.belchercenter.com .
East Texas Symphonic Band, 7:30 p.m. April 6, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave. Cost: $5 adults, free for students and children. Information: etsymphonicband.com.
Longview Arboretum and Nature Center – Spring Concert Series – Celebrating Longview’s 150 years of Musical Heritage, 6-8 p.m. Thursdays April 9-May14, Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St. West gate at Maude Cobb parking lot opens at 5 p.m. April 9 — The Jazz Connection; April 16 — Covie and Co., April 23 — Low D, April 30 — Purple Hulls, May 7 — Dagnabbit, May 14 — Longview String Quartet. Cost: $10 per concert, $5 chlidren ages 12 and younger, free for children ages 3 and younger. Information: www.longviewarboretum.org/events/current-events.
Longview Symphony — A Dream is a Wish, 7:30 p.m. April 24, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave. Featuring music from Disney animated feature films performed by the Longview Symphony, four Broadway-caliber singers and Disney film footage. Cost: $20-$50. Information; www.belchercenter.com .
MUSEUMS/EXHIBITS
Asbury House student art show and 60th Student Invitational, through March 28, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: free for members, $5 for non-members. Information: www.lmfa.org
“Russell Lee Photographs,” through April 4, East Texas Oil Museum at Kilgore College, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd. Kilgore. Exhibition organized by Center for American History at the University of Texas at Austin and presented with Humanities Texas. Includes 10 photos the renowned documentary photographer took in 1939 in Kilgore. Museum hours 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. Admission: $8 adults, $5 children ages 3-11, free for younger than 3. Information: easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu .
KC Alumni Show, hosted by Kilgore College Visual Arts Department, through March 25, Anne Dean Turk Fine Arts Gallery, Kilgore College campus. Featuring artwork by Kilgore College graduates Sam Edwards, Lance Kitchen, Coy Lothrop and Denise Mata. Gallery open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday. Cost: Free. Information: Larry Kitchen, gallery director, at 903-983-8166 or lkitchen@kilgore.edu.
“Portraits of our Past; Influential African Americans of East Texas,” through March 28, Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia, Longview. Black History Month exhibit. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 for adults, $1 for children, free for younger than 4, $2 for seniors. Information: www.gregghistorical.com .
Longview 150 Sesquicentennial Art Exhibit, April 4- June 27, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St. Featuring original art by local artists of Longview’s Registered Texas Historic Landmarks; artists interested in participating should visit lmfa.org for more information. On display 5-8 p.m. April 9 during ArtWalk and regular museum hours of 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: Free during Artwalk; free for members and $5 for non-members.
Celebrating 80 Years of the Rangerettes — Photographic Essay by O. Rufus Lovett, April 11-June 27, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St. ArtWalk 5-8 p.m. April 9, opening reception 6-8 p.m. April 11. Hours 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: Free for members, $5 for non-members, free during ArtWalk. Information: www.lmfa.org.
Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-753-5840, gregghistorical. org
Longview World of Wonders, 112 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $8 general admission, $7 seniors. Information: 903-212-4969, longviewwow.org .
Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5. Information: 903-753-8103, lmfa.org .
Gladewater Museum, 116 W. Pacific, Gladewater. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free admission. Information: 903-845-7608 and gladewatermuseum@gmail.com .
Depot Museum and Children’s Discovery Center, 514 N. High St., Henderson. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cost: $3 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-657-4303, depotmuseum.com .
Rangerette Showcase and Museum, 1100 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore, Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. Information: 903-983-8265, kilgore.edu/campus-life/rangerette-showcase-and-museum .
East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Cost: $8 adults, $5 children. Information: 903-983-8295, easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu .
Texas Broadcast Museum, 416 E. Main St., Kilgore, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors, students, first responders; $3 children 3-11. Information: 903-985-8115, texasbroadcastmuseum.com .
Historic Upshur Museum, 119 Simpson St., Gilmer. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: free. Information: 903-843-5483, historicupshurmuseum.com .
Flight of the Phoenix Aviation Museum, 43 Aviation Drive, Fox Stephens Field, Gilmer. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Information: 903-790-7435, flightofthephoenix.org .
New London (School Explosion) Museum, 10690 S. Main St., New London, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $3 children. Information: 903-895-4602.
FESTIVALS/SPECIAL EVENTS
Grassroots at The Green, 5-8 p.m. March 20, 207 S. Spur 63, Longview. Cost: Free. Information: Facebook.
Longview 150 Years — A Ride Through History, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. March 21, starting at Whataburger on Gilmer Road with cruise to Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center for transportation show. Cost: $10; $5 military, seniors; $2 city employees; free for children 10 and younger. Information: https://aridethroughhistory.com.
Free Veterans Breakfast, 9 a.m.-noon March 21 and third Saturday each month, Disabled American Veterans Building across from Walmart in Gilmer. Cost: Free. Information: Jay Wichlacz by email at wick.wichlacz@yahoo.com or by phone at 254-278-1492 or www.facebook.com/etxvetsalliance.
Miss Mabel’s Plants in the Patch Annual Plant Sale, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. March 21, Dean Keener Crim House, 101 E. Lantrip St, Kilgore, Information: Facebook.
Classic Arms Production Gun & Knife Show, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. March 21 and 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. March 22, Longview Exhibit Building, 1123 Jaycee Drive. Cost: $8 for adults, $2 for children ages 6-11, children younger than 18 admitted with a parent. Information: 985-624-8577, email info@capgunshows.com or visit www.capgunshows.com.
Women in Longview Day: Celebrating Women Past, Present and Future, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. March 26, Holiday Inn Express, 300 Tuttle Circle, Longview. Cost: $25, at Barron’s and Texas Bank & Trust downtown, also online. Information: www.womeninlongview.org.
Early Bird Car Show, 8 a.m. March 28, Kilgore City Park, hosted by Lone Star Lug Nuts. Information: Facebook.
Avalon Fair, every weekend in April, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays. Cost: Adults ages 19 and older $15, students ages 13-18 $10, children ages 4-12 $6, children 3 and younger free, season passes available. Information: avalonfaire.com, (903) 985-7633.
LeTourneau University Automotive Society Car Show, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. April 4, noon-5 p.m. April 5, Longview Exhibit Building, 1123 Jaycee Drive. Variety of modern and antique cars. Proceeds beneft missions. Cost: $10 for adults, $5 for LeTourneau students with ED, free for children younger than 12. Information: Ian Myers at 610-787-2381, email LetourneauAutoSociety@gmail.com or Facebook.
Craft And Trade Show, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. April 4, Kilgore City Park, North Street, Kilgore. Information: Facebook.
Second Annual Longview Craw Fest, 4-10 p.m. April 4, Longview Mall, 3500 McCann Road. Kid zone, food, drinks, crawfish boil, music by The Darrin Morris Band, Dagnabit and Jacob Bryant. Cost: $5 general admission, $40 VIP. Information: longviewmall.com/events-news .
38th Annual Taste of Longview, 7-9 p.m. April 7, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, 100 Grand., Blvd. Longview. Sponsored by the Pilot Club of Longview and the East Texas Restaurant Association, Cost: $20 for adults in advance and $25 at the door, $10 for children ages 4 to 10 years old. Reserved table sponsorships also available Information and tickets: 903-738-7405,email at tasteoflongview@gmail.com or on Facebook. Tickets available at Cavender’s and Longview locations of Texas Bank & Trust.
Grand Sesquicentennial Trek — 150th Parade, 10 a.m.-noon April 18, downtown Longview. Cost: Free to attend. Entry deadline March 20. Information: www.cognitoforms.com/CityOfLongview1/Longview150Parade .
Back in Time Scavenger Hunt 2020, 1-3 p.m. April 18, Heritage Plaza, Green and Methvin streets in downtown Longview. Hosted by Partners in Prevention Mentoring Program; teams of four or individuals use smart phones, a series of clues and special challenges to find sites of the past, present and future in downtown Longview. Cost: $10.00 per player. Information: Backintimescavengerhunt.eventzilla.net .
Your Best Care Day, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. April 25, Maude Cobb Convention Center. Breast cancer awareness/prevention event hosted by Sheryll Mitchell Ministries, with $99 mammograms and vendors. Cost: Free. Information: www.sheryllmitchell.com or www.facebook.com/sheryllmitchellministries.
Longview Wine Festival, noon-6 p.m. April 25, benefiting East Texas Alzheimer’s Alliance, The Green, Texas 31 entrance to Longview. Cost: General admission $25, VIP $75. Information: etxalz.org/longview-wine-festival or Facebook.
Aloha Pygmy Party, an NPGA sanctioned Pygmy Goat Show hosted by the Southern United Pygmy Goat Club, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. April 25, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Comple, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. Cost: Free admission. Information: Eva Morgan at 832-235-3771, email at morgancrossingtx@gmail.com or Southern United Pygmy Goat Club on Facebook.
Kilgore Geekend, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. May 2, noon-6 p.m. May 3, Texan Theater — Downtown Kilgore. Cost: $5 one-day pass and $8 two-day pass for ages 13 and older, $3 one-day pass and $5 two-day pass for ages 6-12, free for children ages 5 and younger. Informatio: Kilgore Geekend on Facebook.
32nd Annual Run For The Wall, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. May 17, Longview Exhibit Building, 1123 Jaycee Drive. Opportunity to honor veterans on their way to Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. Cost: Free. Information: https://rftw.us, Southern Route, or contact Jennifer Cross at 903-918-0633 or at darronsmom@hotmail.com.
Longview Jaycees Trade Days, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, second weekend of every month except September. Cost: Free admission. Information: 903-753-4478 or visit greggcountyfair.com/Trade_Days .
Riverside Trade Days, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, second and fourth weekend of every month. Cost: Free admission. Information: riversidervpark42.com .
FUNDRAISERS
Third Annual Cookin’ at the Creek BBQ Cook Off, March 20-21, Bear Creek Smokehouse, Marshall, benefiting Greater Longview Untied Way. Cost: Team registration of $150 includes four armbands for cooking team. Information: (903)758-0191, www.longviewunitedway.org/bbq .
Second Annual Rockin’ 2 Raise, 4 p.m. March 21, benefiting Bill Womack Memorial Cancer Care Foundation, Heritage Plaza, 219 E. Methvin, Longview. Cost: $10. Information: Facebook.
Mudbugs & Music, 6-10 p.m. March 28, Longview Exhibit Building, 1123 Jaycee Drive. Crawfish, jambalaya, beer, frozen margaritas. Must be 21 or older to attend. Cost: $60. Information: http://arcofgreggco.org or Facebook.
A Knight to Remember Gala, 6 p.m. April 2, The Summit Club, 3700 Judson Road, Longview, benefitting St. Mary’s Catholic School. Music by Dabnabbit, silent auction, car raffle, recognizing school supporters. Information: St. Mary’s Catholic School on Facebook.
Blue Jeans and Ball Gowns, 6-11 p.m. April 4, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. Benefiting East Texas Court Appointed Special Advocates. Cost: $100. Information: www.easttexascasa.org .
Longview Wine Festival, noon-6 p.m. April 25, benefiting East Texas Alzheimer’s Alliance, The Green, Texas 31 entrance to Longview. Cost: General admission $25, VIP $75. Information: etxalz.org/longview-wine-festival or Facebook.
OUTDOORS
Longview Half Marathon, 6:30 a.m. March 21, starting at Tyler and Center streets in downtown Longview, hosted by East Texas Down Syndrome Group. Information: https://longviewhalfmarathonand321milerun.itsyourrace.com/event.aspx.
HARRISON/ MARION/ PANOLA
NIGHTLIFE
Rippin’ Redneck Karaoke, 8 p.m. Thursdays, Panola County VFW, 421 N. Live Oak St. in Carthage. Everyone is welcome.
MUSIC/STAGE
Jam Session, 6 p.m. First Thursday of each month, 205 Venue, downtown Jefferson on North Walnut Street, 6 pm. Informatoin: 318-347-5673.
Celtics Angels, St. Patrick’s Day concert, 7:30 p.m. March 20, Memorial City Hall, 110 E. Houston St., Marshall. Cost: Starting at $40. Information: www.memorialcityhall.com or 903-934-7992.
“1984,” 7:30 p.m. March 28, Memorial City Hall, 110 E. Houston St., Marshall. Presented by Aquila Theatre. Cost: $20, $25, $30. Information: memorialcityhall.com .
“Diamond Bessie’s Murder Trial” — play, 7:30 p.m. April 30 and May 1, 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. May 2, 2 p.m. May 3, Jefferson Playhouse, Cost: 20. Information: 903-665-0737, jeffersonpilgrimage.com
MUSEUMS/EXHIBITS
March Madness Art Show, through March 13, Marshall Visual Arts Center, 208 E. Burleson St., Marshall. Presented by Marshall Visual Arts Council. Opening reception 5-7 p.m. March 5 free and open to the public with music, food and silent auction. Artists 18 and older may enter. Email marshallartscouncil@gmail.com or call 903-935-4484. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Women of East Texas History, March 28, Harrison County Historical Museum, 1 Peter Whetstone Square, Marshall. Free symposium exploring role of women in Rosenwald schools. Information: harrisoncountymuseum.org .
FESTIVALS/SPECIAL EVENTS
Farm City Week 2020, March 23-26, Marshall City Arena, Marshall. Information: farmcityweek.org .
Harrison County Master Gardeners Plant Sale, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. March 28, Marshall City Arena, 3310 Poplar St., Marshall.
73rd Annual Historical Pilgrimage and Tour of Homes, April 30 and May 1-3, Various locations in Jefferson; Cost: $25 for adults, $3 for children ages 12 and younger, during the Pilgrimage at the Excelsior House Hotel, 211 W. Austin St., tickets discounted online. Information: jeffersonpilgrimage.com.
“Civil War Living History”- Day of Learning, May 1, Diamond Don RV Park & Event Center, Jefferson. Cost: $3. Information: www.JeffersonCivilWarDays.com
“Great Locomotive Chase” – The Andrews Raid, 11 a.m., 12:30, 2:30, 4 and 5:30 p.m. May 2; and 12:30 p.m. May 3; Jefferson Historic Railway, Jefferson. Cost: $12 Saturday, $10 Sunday, lap children free. Information: 903-742-2041, www.JeffersonCivilWarDays.com
Battle for Jefferson – Civil War Re-enactment, May 2-3, Downtown Jefferson, www.battleforjefferson.com
Jefferson Train Days, May 16-17, three locations in Jefferson; Train Show, 305 E. Austin, $7 admission, free for children younger than 6, includes access to R.D. Moses Model Train Display Jefferson Historic Railway, 400 E. Austin, St. — $12, lap children free . Information: www.HistoricJeffersonTrainShow.com
10th Annual Big Cypress Corvette Weekend, June 4-6, Downtown Jefferson, www.facebook.com/BigCypressCorvetteWeekend.
Car Show at Bear Creek Smokehouse, June 6, 10857 Hwy 154, Marshall, https://opnseo.com/car.
FUNDRAISERS
Seventh Annual CASA Crawfish Boil, 5 p.m. March 21, Telegraph Park, Marshall. Tickets for bounce house and face painting. Cost: Adults $50, children $25. Information: www.casacrawfishboil.eventbrite.com or call (903) 923-9224.
Jefferson Carnegie Library Golf Tournament, noon-5 p.m. March 28, Wood Hollow Golf Course, 5121 McCann Road, Longview. Cost: $60 fee includes lunch, greens fee, and golf cart. Four-member teams. Singles welcome. Mulligans 2 for $20. Raffle items ($5.00 for 1 ticket; 6 for $20). Call 903-665-8911.
SMITH/WOOD/ CHEROKEE
NIGHTLIFE
Cody Wayne, 7 p.m. today, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: texasmusiccity.net.
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. today, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Information: texasmusiccity.net.
Tom McElvain, 8 p.m. Friday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: texasmusiccity.net.
Lucas Jagneaux 8 p.m. Friday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Information: texasmusiccity.net.
Graveltooth, 7 p.m. Friday, Stanley’s Famous Pit Bar-B-Q, 525 S. Beckham Ave., Tyler. Information: stanleysfamous.com.
Weekly Senior Dance, 7 p.m. Friday, Tyler Senior Citizens Center, 1915 Garden Valley Road, Tyler. Dance for seniors 55 and older. Cost: $5.
Paul Shafer & Company, 8 p.m. Friday, Rick’s on the Square, 104 W. Erwin St., Tyler. Information: rix.com.
Patrick James, 8 p.m. Friday, Dakotas Chophouse, 4803 Old Bullard Road, Tyler. Information: dakotasintyler.com.
Johnny & the Nightcrawlers, 6 p.m. Friday, Fresh by Brookshire’s, 6991 Old Jacksonville Highway. Information: freshbybrookshires.com.
The Canals, 5:30 p.m. Friday, Kiepersol, 21558 Merlot Lane, Tyler. Information: kiepersolcom
Bluez Boyz, 8 p.m. Saturday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: texasmusiccity.net.
Shinyribs, 8 p.m. Saturday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Information: texasmusiccity.net.
Decades, 9 p.m. Saturday, Rick’s on the Square, 104 W. Erwin St., Tyler. Information: rix.com.
Matt Raker & the Nearly Brothers, 8 p.m. Saturday, Dakotas Chophouse, 4803 Old Bullard Road, Tyler. Information: dakotasintyler.com.
Ansley Dougherty Band, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, ETX Brewing Company, 221 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Information: etxbrew.com.
Nightlife at Lago, 10 p.m. Saturday, Lago del Pino, 14706 County Rd 1134, Tyler. Information: lagodelpino.com.
Wes Jeans, 9 p.m. Saturday, XL’N Pool Hall & Club, 2109 E. Fifth St., Tyler. Information: Facebook.
Jazz Connection, 6 p.m. Saturday, Fresh by Brookshire’s, 6991 Old Jacksonville Highway. Information: freshbybrookshires.com.
The Blacksmiths, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Republic Icehouse, 3807 University Blvd., Tyler.
Josh Weathers, 4 p.m. Sunday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Information: texasmusiccity.net.
Sunday Brunch with Dustin Becker, noon Sunday, Lago del Pino, 14706 County Rd 1134, Tyler. Information: lagodelpino.com.
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: texasmusiccity.net.
Billie Jo, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Information: texasmusiccity.net.
Clint Alford, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dakotas Chophouse, 4803 Old Bullard Road, Tyler. Information: dakotasintyler.com.
MUSIC/STAGE
”Jamey Johnson,” 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oil Palace, 10408 Highway 64 East. Information: oilpalace.com.
Sofia Talvik, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Winnsboro Center for the Arts, 200 Market St., Winnsboro. Information: winnsborocenterforthearts.com.
Lake Country Symphonic Band, 2 p.m. Sunday and 7:30 p.m.Tuesday, Select Theater, 114 N. Johnson St., Mineola. Cost: $7 adults, $5 children.
”The Mark Twain Show,” Tyler Civic Theatre, 420 Rose Park Drive. Performances: 7:30 p.m. March 20-21, 26-28 and 2:30 p.m. March 22 and 29. Information: tylercivictheatre.com.
New Texas Sinfona, 7 p.m. March 21, 3 p.m. March 22, First Presbyterian Church, 230 W. Rusk St., Tyler. Tickets: $10. Information: newtxsinfonia.com.
Penny & Sparrow, 8 p.m. March 26, Liberty Hall, 103 E. Erwin St., Tyler. Information: libertytyler.com. Opening act: Sawyer.
”The Music Man,” Pollard Theater Center, 3030 Copeland Road, Tyler. Performances: 7:30 p.m. March 26-28 and 2 p.m. March 28. Information: showtix4u.com, 903-521-0069.
”Beautiful: The Carol King Musical,” 7:30 p.m. March 26, the University of Texas at Tyler’s Cowan Center. Tickets: cowancenter.org.
Card 53, 8 p.m. March 28, Liberty Hall, 103 E. Erwin St., Tyler. Information: libertytyler.com.
East Texas Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. March 28, the University of Texas at Tyler’s Cowan Center. Guest conductor: Yoav Talmi. Information: etso.org
EVENTS
Cotton Belt Train Show, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 21-22, Harvey Convention Center, 2000 W. Front St. Admission: $7.
Azalea Arts & Crafts Fair, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. March 21, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. March 22, Bergfeld Park, 1510 S. College Ave.
Tyler Azelea 10k, 5k and Kids Race, 8 a.m., March 21, Bergfeld Park 1520 S. College Ave.
McClendon House Historic Home Tour, 806 W. Houston St., Tyler. Cost: $7. Times: 10 a.m.04 p.m. March 20-21 and 27-28 and April 3-4.
Historic Tyler Candlelight Tour & Party, 7:30 p.m. March 27, 700 S. Broadway Ave. Attractions: Tour historic home, food, music. Tickets: $125 advance, $135, door. Information: historictyler.org.
Historic Tyler on Tour, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 28 and 1-5 p.m. March 29. Cost: $25. Attraction: Homes on tour in Azalea District. Information: historictyler.org.
Tyler Quilt Show, 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. March 27-28, Harvey Convention Center, 2000 W. Front St. Admission: $8.
Biennial Needleart Show, 10 am.-5 p.m. March 27 and 10 am.-4 p.m. March 28, Rose Garden Center, 420 Rose Park Drive. Admission: $3.
Spirits of Oakwood, cemetery tours, 1-4;30 p.m., Oakwood Cemetery, Oakwood at Palace streets. Cost: $10.
Rose City Artisans & Flower Market, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 3-4, Goodman Museum, 624 N. Broadway Ave.
Rambling Roses Anniversary Dance, 6:30 p.m., Tyler Senior Center, 1915 Garden Valley Road.
FAMILY/CHILDREN
Toddler Time, 10 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Wednesdays, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave., for children 18 to 36 months.
Leeme un Cuento/Read to Me, 10:30 a.m. Mondays, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave., bilingual story time is geared for ages 3 to 6 years.
Lap and Play Time, 9:15 a.m. Wednesdays, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave., for children up to 18 months.
Read Aloud Crowd, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave., for children 3-6 years.
Family Movie Matinee, 10:30 a.m. on the third Saturday of the month, Tyler Public Library auditorium, 201 S. College Ave. Enjoy a free family-friendly movie.
Lego Block Party, 2 to 4 p.m. on the first Saturday of the month, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave. Families are invited to work together to make masterpieces.
Storytime and Activities, 11 a.m. each Saturday, Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 4916 S. Broadway Ave.
MUSEUMS/EXHIBITS
Arcadia Show III, through April 3, Martin Walker Law Firm, 121 N. Spring Ave., Tyler. Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. Free.
“Lone Star Impressions II: Prints by Flatbread Press,” through May 31, Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $5 general admission, $3 seniors.
“Art by A.C. Gentry Jr.,” ongoing, Smith County Historical Society Museum, 125 S. College Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Cost: donations accepted. Information: 903-592-5993, smithcountyhistoricalsociety.org .
“Outreach to Space,” Center for Earth and Space Science Education, 1411 E. Lake St., at Tyler Junior College. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. Saturday. Also: show in the planetarium. Cost: $3 for exhibit only, $7 adults and $5 children and seniors for each show and $12 adults and $9 children and seniors for a day pass. Information: 903-510-3213, sciencecenter.tjc.edu .
Discovery Science Place, 308 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $8 adults and $6 ages 2 to 12 and 65 and older. Information: 903-533-8011, discoveryscienceplace.org .
Tyler Rose Museum, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $3.50 adults, $2 children 2-11. Information: 903-597-3130, texasrosefestival.com .
Cotton Belt Depot Museum, 210 E. Oakwood St., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Cost: free; donations accepted. Information: 903-595-7232, cottonbeltdepotmuseum.com .
Goodman-LeGrand House & Museum, 624 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler: Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $2 suggested. Information: 903-531-1286.
Historical Aviation Memorial Museum, 150 Airport Drive, Tyler Pounds Regional Airport: Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors (65 and older), $3 ages 13-17, $2 ages 6-12. Information: 903-526-1945, tylerhamm.com .
American Freedom Museum, 1051 N. Houston St., Bullard, at Brook Hill School. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults and $5 children; free for veterans, military personnel. Information: 903- 894-5252, americanfreedommuseum.org .
Texas African American Museum, 3000 N. Border Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and by appointment on Saturday. Information: 903-218-1388.
Old Mill Pond Museum, 2900 S. Main St., Lindale. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Cost: donations accepted. Information: 903- 881-5704, visitlindale.com .
Mineola Historical Museum, 114 N. Pacific St., Mineola. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Cost: free. Information: 903-569-2631, mineolahistoricalmuseum.com .
Heritage Center of Cherokee County, 208 S. Henderson St., Rusk. Hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: free. Information: 903-714-8685.
Winnsboro Center for the Arts, 200 Market St. Winnsboro. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Cost: free. Information: 903-342-0686, winnsborocenter forthearts.com.