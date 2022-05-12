LONGVIEW AREA
ATTRACTIONS
Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: free for members and $5 for nonmembers. Information: 903-753-8103, https://www.lmfa.org/ .
“1968: A Folsom Redemption,” celebrating the 50th anniversary of the historic Johnny Cash concerts at Folsom Prison, on display through May 21, East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Cost: $10 adults, $9 seniors and military, $7 children ages 3-12. Information: (903) 983-8295, easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu .
Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-753-5840, gregghistorical.org .
Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: Free for members and children 6 and younger, $5 general admission, $3 for seniors, veterans and police officers. Information: http://www.longviewarboretum.org/ .
Gladewater Museum, 116 W. Pacific Ave., Gladewater. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free admission. Social distancing restrictions in place. Information: 903-845-7608.
Texas Broadcast Museum, 416 E. Main St., Kilgore, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors, students, military, first responders; $3 children 3-11. Information: texasbroadcastmuseum.com .
London Museum, 10690 S. Main St., New London. Museum and soda fountain hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday (10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, March through August), café hours: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cost: $5 adults, $3 children. Information: 903-895-4602, newlondonschool.org .
Longview World of Wonders, 112 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 2-6 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $8 general admission, $7 seniors. Information: 903-212-4969, longviewwow.org .
Historic Longview Farmers Market, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays, city parking lot at High and Cotton streets in downtown Longview. Information: historiclongviewfarmersmarket.com .
Liberty City Local Farmers Market, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 14 and each second Saturday through December, Liberty City Community Building grounds, 5333 Old Highway 135 N. Information: www.facebook.com/libertycitylocal/ .
EVENTS
Skating at Reo Starplex, 4716 W. Loop 281, Longview. 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Sundays, 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Information: https://www.reostarplex.com/ .
Food Truck Festival, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 12, Summer Meadows, 301 Hollybrook Drive, Longview. Event will include 12 vendors. Information: (903) 758-7764.
Downtown Live Spring 2022, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. each Friday, April 1 through May 27, Heritage Plaza, 219 E. Methvin St., Longview. May 13, Clint & the Cosmic Wave; May 20, Wade Skinner; May 27, Jenn Ford & the Wide Eyed Devils. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.longviewtexas.gov/3836/Downtown-Live .
“Roots in the Garden,” Longview Arboretum and Nature Center Spring Concert Series, 6-8 p.m. Thursdays, April 14 through May 12, Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Featuring: Low D, May 12. The West gate at Maude Cobb parking lot will open at 5 p.m. each day. Tickets: $10, adults; $5, children 4-12; free for children 3 and younger. Information: www.longviewarboretum.org/events/current-events .
“The Nerd,” presented by Theatre Longview, 7:30 p.m. May 12-14, 2:30 p.m. May 15, Longview Community Center, 500 E. Whaley St., Longview. Tickets: $15, adults; $12, students, seniors, first responders; $10, Theatre Longview members. Information: https://www.theatrelongview.com/ .
Longview Jaycees Trade Days, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 14, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 15, Longview Exhibit Center, 1123 Jaycee Drive, Longview. Free admission. Information: (903) 753-4478 or greggcountyfair.com/Trade_Days .
“Concert Under the Stars” Full Moon Party, featuring Kelli Grant, the Queen of Swing, 8 p.m. May 15, Kokomo Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall Ave. in Longview. Theme: Dance and Romance. Free movie follows concert: “Glass Bottom Boat,” starring Doris Day. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. Also features full lunar eclipse. Cost: $10 online at eventbrite.com. Information: http://www.kokomotheatre.com or 903- 918-2132.
Pirtle Flea Market, 8 a.m. May 20-21, Pirtle United Methodist Church, off U.S. 259, 3.5 miles south of Kilgore, turn left on CR 146, go 1/2 mile. Homemade pies, cakes, cookies and other food available for purchase. Information: (903) 649-4539.
Downtown Longview Wine Swirl, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. June 11, Tyler Street between Green and High streets. Wineries from across Texas will provide wine tastings. Also includes art vendors, food trucks and music. General admission: $50, VIP admission: $75. Information: VisitLongviewTexas.com/WineSwirl .
NIGHT LIFE
Wesley Wood, 8 p.m. May 13, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Wayne Garner, 8 p.m. May 14, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Outlaw Republic, 8 p.m. May 20, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Jenn Ford Acoustic, 7 p.m. May 12, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Mark Owesn & Del Rio Band, 8 p.m. May 13, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Dagnabbit, 8 p.m. May 14, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Clint Alford Acoustic, 7 p.m. May 18, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $10 to $20. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Sheila & Alan Fox Acoustic, 7 p.m. May 19, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
TYLER AREA
EVENTS
“American Idol” Watch Party for Fritz Hager, 6:45 p.m. May 15, Tyler Civic Theatre, 400 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Live feed of “American Idol” on a big screen. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Admission: free. Information: https://tylercivictheatre.com/ .
Tyler Civic Chorale and Orchestra, Mozart’s “Requiem in D Minor,” KV 626, 7:30 p.m. May 14, 3 p.m. May 15, First Presbyterian Church sanctuary, 230 W. Rusk St., Tyler. Pre-concert talk with director Weston Jennings 30 minutes before concert. Tickets: $20 in advance, $25 at door, free for students and children. Information: (903) 597-6317 or https://www.tylercivicchorale.org/events .
Ballroom Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each Tuesday, TASCA Ranch, 10495 Jim Russell Road off Highway 110 S., between Tyler and Whitehouse. Classes scheduled every Tuesday. Cost: $40 per person for one month. Information: Jim Gehring, (903) 245-9272.
ATTRACTIONS
American Freedom Museum, on the campus of Brook Hill School, Old Jacksonville Highway north of Bullard. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults, discounts for seniors and youth, free for veterans and military personnel. The Hall of Presidents, Hall of Freedom and other galleries hold over 600 artifacts. Information: americanfreedommuseum.org .
Caldwell Zoo, 2203 Martin Luther King Blvd. Tyler. Hours: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. Cost: Prices vary, memberships available. The 85-acre zoo has animals from many parts of the world. Reservations required. Information: caldwellzoo.org or 903-593-0121.
Camp Ford Historical Park, 6500 U.S. 271, Tyler. Open: dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided trail with interpretive signs and information about the Civil War prisoner of war camp.
Cotton Belt Depot Museum, 210 E. Oakwood St., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Admission: free, donations appreciated. The museum displays model trains and railroad memorabilia owned by Cotton Belt Historical Society.
Discovery Science Place, 308 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Reservations are required and can be made at discoveryscienceplace.org . Information: 903-533-8011.
Earth and Space Science Center, 1411 E. Lake St. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Day pass: $12 adults. Planetarium shows: $7 adults. Exhibits: $3 all. Children, seniors and students receive discounts. Schedule of shows, information: sciencecenter.tjc.edu , 903-510-2312.
Goodman-LeGrand Museum & Gardens, 624 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: free, $2 requested. Once a private home, the city museum features furnishings and memorabilia dating back to the mid-1800s. Information: 903-531-1286.
Historic Aviation Memorial Museum, 150 Airport Drive, the old terminal of Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $8 adults, discounts for seniors, youth, active military personnel. Information: tyler hamm.org , 903-526-1945.
Historic Oakwood Cemetery, corner of Palace and Oakwood streets, Tyler. Open daily, dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided walking tours of Tyler’s oldest cemetery. Learn about Civil War veterans, state & local leaders and other interesting individuals who shaped Tyler’s early history or view many of the monuments on site. Tour brochures located in the kiosk across from the flag pole.
Smith County Historical Society Museum, 125 S. College Ave., Tyler. By appointment only. Appointments for museum visits/tours and archival research are made between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission free, donations appreciated. SCHS is an independent nonprofit collecting and preserving Smith County history for over 60 years. Information: smithcountyhistoricalsociety.org , 903-592-5993.
Tyler Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, beginning May 21, 4850 Old Bullard Road, Broadway Square Mall south parking lot.
Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m. Cost: $5, adults, $3, seniors; free for TMA members, children, students, TJC employees and city of Tyler employees. See art by regional artists from the 20th and 21st centuries. Information: tylermuseum.org , 903-595-1001.
Tyler Rose Garden, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Open: Dawn to dusk. Admission: free. The 14-acre garden has 35,000 rose bushes, fountains, ponds and smaller specialty gardens.
Big Sandy Museum, 115 E. Gilmer St., Big Sandy. Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and every second Saturday of the month. Free admission.
NIGHT LIFE
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. May 12, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Lauren Alexander, 8 p.m. May 13, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. $5 cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Jeff Allen & Eric George, 8 p.m. May 14, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Karaoke with Billie Jo, 7 p.m. May 18, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Lauren Alexander, 7 p.m. May 12, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Hamish Mackay, 8 p.m. May 13, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Jess Wade Duo, 8 p.m. May 14, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Sunday Jazz Brunch with Low D, 12 p.m. May 15, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. May 18, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Byron Haynie, 7 p.m. May 19, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
MARSHALL/CARTHAGE AREA
EVENTS
Voices Downtown Concert Week, downtown Marshall, presented by Marshall Symphony Orchestra. Conversations with the Conductor, 6 p.m. May 12, Telegraph Park. Includes music, trivia and prizes. Cost: free;Crawfish Boil & Catfish Dinner, 7 p.m. May 13, east side of Harrison County Courthouse, catered by Cajun Tex; Voices 3.0, 8 p.m. May 14, east side of Harrison County Courthouse, featuring Joe Buck Crisp, Mary Lynne O’Neal, Missy Monroe. Information and tickets: www.marshallsymphony.com .
Historic Jefferson Train Show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 14, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 15; Jefferson Tourism and Visitor Center, 305 E. Austin St. Admission: $8, free for children younger than 6, includes entry to R.D. Moses Texas & Pacific Model Railroad Museum. Information: (903) 240-6039, https://www.facebook.com/historicjeffersontrainshow/ .
“Laundry and Bourbon,” performed by Opera House Theatre Players, 7:30 p.m. May 20-21, Union Missionary Baptist Church, 520 Houston St., Jefferson. Tickets: $15. Information: https://www.jeffersonoperahousetheatreplayers.com/ .
Blues Guitarist Chris Cain, 8 p.m. May 21, 1852 on Austin, 124 E. Austin St., Jefferson. Tickets: $45. Information: http://www.1852onaustin.com/ .