LONGVIEW AREA
ATTRACTIONS
“NASA Beyond Earth: A History of the Apollo Missions, Manned Space Flight and the Future,” April 11 through Aug. 26, Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $5 adults, $2 seniors, $1 ages 18 and younger. Information: 903-753-5840, gregghistorical.org .
“63rd Student Invitational,” on display March 19-May 23, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Students from more than 18 high schools across East Texas are invited to submit a work in one of 10 different categories. Museum hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: free for members and $5 for nonmembers. Information: https://www.lmfa.org/ .
“Stories from the Vault: Showcasing Selections From the Permanent Collection and the Stories Behind Them,” on display Feb. 23-Dec. 21, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. The exhibition will include dozens of original works by members of American art royalty such as Roy Lichtenstein, Andy Warhol and Robert Rauschenberg. Texas art ranging from early 20th century to contemporary work also will be showcased. Art by Otis Dozier, Seymour Fogel, Ancel E. Nunn, Morton Rachofsky, Ed and Linda Blackburn and Mark Nesmith represents nearly 100 years of Texas creativity. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $5, free for children 12 and younger, LMFA members and active duty military personnel. Information: https://www.lmfa.org/ .
Charlotte Baker Montgomery Artwork, on display through Oct. 28, East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. The artwork includes 30 pieces of works by the artist and author, chronicling her time while living in the Kilgore area during the East Texas oil boom. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission: $10 adults, $9 seniors and military, $7 children ages 3-12. Information: (903) 983-8295, https://easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu/ .
East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Cost: $10 adults, $9 seniors and military, $7 children ages 3-12. Information: 903-983-8295, easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu .
Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-753-5840, gregghistorical.org .
Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: Free for members and children 6 and younger, $5 general admission, $3 for seniors, veterans and police officers. Information: http://www.longviewarboretum.org/ .
Gladewater Museum, 116 W. Pacific Ave., Gladewater. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free admission. Social distancing restrictions in place. Information: 903-845-7608.
Texas Broadcast Museum, 416 E. Main St., Kilgore, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Cost: $10 adults; $8 seniors, students, military, first responders; $5 children 3 to 11; free for children under 3. Information: texasbroadcastmuseum.com .
London Museum, 10690 S. Main St., New London. Museum and soda fountain hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday (10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, March through August), café hours: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cost: $5 adults, $3 children. Information: 903-895-4602, newlondonschool.org .
Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: free for members and $5 for nonmembers. Information: 903-753-8103, https://www.lmfa.org/ .
Historic Longview Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays, city parking lot at High and Cotton streets in downtown Longview. Information: historiclongviewfarmersmarket.com .
EVENTS
Bach’s Lunch, presented by Longview Symphony Orchestra, 12 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. May 19, First United Methodist Church, 400 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Featuring the Longview String Quartet. Admission: Free. Information: https://longviewsymphony.org/ .
Downtown Live, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. May 19, Heritage Plaza, 219 E. Methvin St., Longview. Featuring Covie. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.longviewtexas.gov/3836/Downtown-Live .
“Escanaba in Da Moonlight,” 7:30 p.m. May 19-20 and 2:30 p.m. May 21, Henderson Civic Theatre, 122 E. Main St., Henderson. Tickets: $15 adults, $12 ages 18 and younger and senior citizens. Information: https://hendersoncivictheatre.org/ .
“Steel Magnolias,” stage play by writer Robert Harling, 7 p.m. May 19-20, 26-27; and 2 p.m. May 21 and 28, Jackson’s Theatre, 108 E. Commerce Ave., Gladewater. Tickets: $20. Information: https://jacksonstheatre.com/ .
14th Annual Butterfly Release, hosted by the Longview chapter of The Compassionate Friends of East Texas, 10 a.m. May 20, J.R. Curtis Jr. Memorial Garden for the Blind, Maude Cobb Convention Center, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. Tables will be available to display photos of loved ones. Butterflies reserved by May 15 are $8. Those purchased on day of event are $10. Information: (903) 475-3258.
Air National Guard Band of the Southwest concert, 7 p.m. May 20, Dodson Auditorium on Kilgore College campus. The band, under the direction of Maj. Daniel W. Boothe, performs traditional band music as well as jazz and rock. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.kilgore.edu/ .
Comedian Carter Deems, 8 p.m. May 20, Reo Starplex, 4716 W. Loop 281, Longview. Tickets: $45 VIP, $40 general admission. Information: https://www.reostarplex.com/ .
East Texas Symphonic Band, 7 p.m. May 22, Teague Park Amphitheater, 415 American Legion Blvd., Longview. Featuring Armed Forces Salute and favorites from the 2022-23 season. Admission: Free. Information: https://etsymphonicband.org/ .
Skating at Reo Starplex, 4716 W. Loop 281, Longview. 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Sundays, 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Information: https://www.reostarplex.com/ .
Concert Under the Stars Full Moon Party, starring Kelli Grant, the “Queen of Swing,” 8 p.m. June 3, Kokomo Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. Theme: “Dance & Romance.” Free movie follows concert: “Pillow Talk,” starring Doris Day. Tickets: $10, available online at eventbrite.com. Information: (903) 918-2132, www.kokomotheatre.com .
NIGHT LIFE
Josh Mandreger, 7 p.m. May 20, Oil Horse Brewing Co., 101 W. Tyler St., Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/Oilhorsebrewing/ .
Lee Mathis & The Brutally Handsome, 5 p.m. May 19, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.icehouselongview.com/ .
Teazur, 5 p.m. May 19, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.icehouselongview.com/ .
Taylor Branch, 8 p.m. May 25, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.icehouselongview.com/ .
Will Carter Band, 8 p.m. May 19, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $10. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Kate Watson, 8 p.m. May 20, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $10. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Oliver Penn, 8 p.m. May 26, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $10. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Gary Patrick Band, 8 p.m. May 27, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $10. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
TYLER AREA
EVENTS
Dinosaur Adventure, 9 a.m. May 20-21, The Oil Palace, 10408 Texas 64, Tyler. Includes fossil crafting, Jurassic jeeps, themed obstacle courses, live entertainment, dinosaur rides, bounce houses. Tickets: $25 ages 13 and older, $35 children 2 to 12. Information: https://www.dinosauradventure.com/tylertx/ .
Brickstreet Festival, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 20, downtown Tyler. Includes brunch at ETX Brewing, Rose City Farmers Market, art show at Hinds Fine Art Gallery, Market on the Square, sidewalk sales and street vendors. Information: http://popuptyler.com/ .
Movies in the Park, 8:15 p.m. May 20, Bergfeld Park, 1510 S. College Ave., Tyler. Featured movie, “Jungle Cruise.” Admission: Free. Information: https://www.cityoftyler.org/government/departments/parks-rec .
Ballroom Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each Tuesday, TASCA Ranch, 10495 Jim Russell Road off Highway 110 S., between Tyler and Whitehouse. Classes scheduled every Tuesday. Cost: $40 per person for one month. Information: Jim Gehring, (903) 245-9272.
ATTRACTIONS
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Secrets of the Sewer, traveling exhibit on display through May 21, Discovery Science Place, 308 N. Broadway, Tyler. Tickets: $10 adults, does not include general admission. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. General admission: $10 adults, $8 children. Information: discoveryscienceplace.org .
American Freedom Museum, on the campus of Brook Hill School, Old Jacksonville Highway north of Bullard. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults, discounts for seniors and youth, free for veterans and military personnel. The Hall of Presidents, Hall of Freedom and other galleries hold over 600 artifacts. Information: americanfreedommuseum.org .
Caldwell Zoo, 2203 Martin Luther King Blvd. Tyler. Hours: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. Cost: Prices vary, memberships available. The 85-acre zoo has animals from many parts of the world. Information: caldwellzoo.org or 903-593-0121.
Camp Ford Historical Park, 6500 U.S. 271, Tyler. Open: dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided trail with interpretive signs and information about the Civil War prisoner of war camp.
Cotton Belt Depot Museum, 210 E. Oakwood St., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Admission: free, donations appreciated. The museum displays model trains and railroad memorabilia owned by Cotton Belt Historical Society.
Earth and Space Science Center, 1411 E. Lake St. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Day pass: $12 adults. Planetarium shows: $7 adults. Exhibits: $3 all. Children, seniors and students receive discounts. Schedule of shows, information: sciencecenter.tjc.edu , 903-510-2312.
Goodman-LeGrand Museum & Gardens, 624 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: free, $3 donation suggested. Once a private home, the city museum features furnishings and memorabilia dating back to the mid-1800s. Information: 903-531-1286.
Historic Aviation Memorial Museum, 150 Airport Drive, the old terminal of Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $8 adults, discounts for seniors, youth, active military personnel. Information: tylerhamm.org , 903-526-1945.
Historic Oakwood Cemetery, corner of Palace and Oakwood streets, Tyler. Open daily, dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided walking tours of Tyler’s oldest cemetery. Learn about Civil War veterans, state & local leaders and other interesting individuals who shaped Tyler’s early history or view many of the monuments on site. Tour brochures located in the kiosk across from the flag pole.
Smith County Historical Society Museum, 125 S. College Ave., Tyler. By appointment only. Appointments for museum visits/tours and archival research are made between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission free, donations appreciated. SCHS is an independent nonprofit collecting and preserving Smith County history for over 60 years. Information: smithcountyhistoricalsociety.org , 903-592-5993.
Tyler Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, 4850 Old Bullard Road, Broadway Square Mall south parking lot.
Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m. Cost: $5, adults, $3, seniors; free for TMA members, children, students, TJC employees and city of Tyler employees. See art by regional artists from the 20th and 21st centuries. Information: tylermuseum.org , 903-595-1001.
Tyler Rose Garden, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Open: Dawn to dusk. Admission: free. The 14-acre garden has 35,000 rose bushes, fountains, ponds and smaller specialty gardens.
NIGHT LIFE
Monte Montgomery, 8 p.m. May 19, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. $15 cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Brandon Bamburg, 8 p.m. May 20, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Open Mic Night, 5 p.m. May 21, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Texas Express, 8 p.m. May 26, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. $10 cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Cole Stephens, 8 p.m. May 19, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Kirk Harper, 8 p.m. May 20, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Sunday Brunch with Gypsum & The Travelers, 12 p.m. May 21, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Billie Jo & Matt Fisher, 7 p.m. May 25, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
PL Garner, 8 p.m. May 26, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Patrick James, 8 p.m. May 27, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.