GREGG/UPSHUR/RUSK
LIVE MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
The Gladewater Opry, 7 p.m. May 23, 108 E. Commerce St., Gladewater; Fifties Rock ‘n’ Roll show featuring Tavie Spivey’s Rock ‘n’ Show plus Linda Flesher — Gladewater; Sid Cox — Henderson; Caitlin Drennan — Gilmer; Davey Hamilton — Tyler. Cost: adults $15, children ages 6-12, $5. Information: 903-845-3600, www.thegladewateropry.com .
MUSIC/STAGE
Longview Arboretum and Nature Center Spring Concert Series, 6-8 p.m. Thursdays, Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St. West gate at Maude Cobb parking lot opens at 5 p.m. May 21 — The Jazz Connection with George Faber; May 28 – Covie; June 4 – Low D; June 11 – The Purple Hulls; June 18 — Dagnabbit. Cost: $10 per concert, adults; $5, children 12 and younger; free for children 3 and younger. In case of rain, the concert will move to the warehouse behind the Nature Center. Information: www.longviewarboretum.org/events/current-events .
THEATER/PERFORMING ARTS
“It’s Rock ‘n’ Roll at the Kokomo,” Concert under the Stars featuring Kelli Grant, the “Queen of Swing,” 8 p.m. Thursday and Sunday at the Kokomo Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. Free movie follows concert: “Grease.” Tickets: $10, sold online only at eventbrite.com .
MUSEUMS/EXHIBITS
Longview 150 Sesquicentennial Art Exhibit, on display through June 27, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St. Featuring original art by local artists of Longview’s Registered Texas Historic Landmarks; Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: free for members and $5 for nonmembers.
Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-753-5840, gregghistorical.org .
Gladewater Museum, 116 W. Pacific Ave., Gladewater. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free admission. Social distancing restrictions in place. Information: 903-845-7608.
Texas Broadcast Museum, 416 E. Main St., Kilgore, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors, students, military, first responders; $3 children 3-11. Information: texasbroadcastmuseum.com .
FARMERS MARKETS
Historic Longview Farmers Market, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays, city parking lot at High and Cotton streets in downtown Longview. Information: historiclongviewfarmersmarket.com .
TYLER AREA
NIGHTLIFE
Gary Patrick, 7 p.m. today, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse — Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler.
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. today, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse — Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale.
Blakbox, today, 8 p.m. Friday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler.
Steve Carpenter, 8 p.m. Friday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse — Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale.
Wes Jeans, 9 p.m. Saturday, XL’N Pool Hall & Club, 2109 E. Fifth St., Tyler.
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler.
Billie Jo, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse — Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale.
MUSEUMS/ATTRACTIONS
Editor’s Note: Attractions are operating under COVID-19 guidelines to enforce social distancing.
Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave., Tyler. On view “Lone Star Impressions II: Prints by Flatbed Press,” through July 5, The exhibit highlights more than 30 fine art prints executed in a variety of techniques at the Austin-based collaborative workshop from over the years. “The 16th Annual High School Art Exhibition,” through June 7. 1300 S. Mahon Ave., Tyler. The juried show features work by high school senior art students from throughout the region.
Historic Aviation Memorial Museum, 150 Airport Drive (the old Tyler airport terminal). The museum provides a look at the history of aviation, starting from its humble beginning and continuing through the Space Age. Information: 903-526-1945.
Caldwell Zoo, 2203 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Tyler. The 85-acre zoo features animals from all over the world. Visitors must go online and reserve a time to visit. Information: caldwellzoo.org .
COMING SOON
Card 53, improvisational comedy, 8 p.m., June 27, Liberty Hall, 103 E. Erwin St., Tyler. Tickets: $15, libertytyler.com .
“An Evening With Ruthie Foster,” 8 p.m. Aug. 7, Liberty Hall, 103 E. Erwin St., Tyler. Tickets prices vary. libertytyler.com .