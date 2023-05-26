LONGVIEW AREA
ATTRACTIONS
“Bloom!,” May 25-Aug. 26, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Organized by the R.W. Norton Art Gallery of Shreveport, the exhibit is an annual celebration of the spring season. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $5, free for children 12 and younger, LMFA members and active duty military personnel. Information: https://www.lmfa.org/ .
“NASA Beyond Earth: A History of the Apollo Missions, Manned Space Flight and the Future,” April 11 through Aug. 26, Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $5 adults, $2 seniors, $1 ages 18 and younger. Information: 903-753-5840, gregghistorical.org .
“Stories from the Vault: Showcasing Selections From the Permanent Collection and the Stories Behind Them,” on display Feb. 23-Dec. 21, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. The exhibition includes dozens of original works by members of American art royalty such as Roy Lichtenstein, Andy Warhol and Robert Rauschenberg. Texas art ranging from early 20th century to contemporary work also will be showcased. Art by Otis Dozier, Seymour Fogel, Ancel E. Nunn, Morton Rachofsky, Ed and Linda Blackburn and Mark Nesmith represents nearly 100 years of Texas creativity. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $5, free for children 12 and younger, LMFA members and active duty military personnel. Information: https://www.lmfa.org/ .
Charlotte Baker Montgomery Artwork, on display through Oct. 28, East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. The artwork includes 30 pieces of works by the artist and author, chronicling her time while living in the Kilgore area during the East Texas oil boom. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission: $10 adults, $9 seniors and military, $7 children ages 3-12. Information: (903) 983-8295, https://easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu/ .
East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Cost: $10 adults, $9 seniors and military, $7 children ages 3-12. Information: 903-983-8295, easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu .
Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-753-5840, gregghistorical.org .
Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: Free for members and children 6 and younger, $5 general admission, $3 for seniors, veterans and police officers. Information: http://www.longviewarboretum.org/ .
Gladewater Museum, 116 W. Pacific Ave., Gladewater. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free admission. Social distancing restrictions in place. Information: 903-845-7608.
Texas Broadcast Museum, 416 E. Main St., Kilgore, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Cost: $10 adults; $8 seniors, students, military, first responders; $5 children 3 to 11; free for children under 3. Information: texasbroadcastmuseum.com .
London Museum, 10690 S. Main St., New London. Museum and soda fountain hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday (10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, March through August), café hours: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cost: $5 adults, $3 children. Information: 903-895-4602, newlondonschool.org .
Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: free for members and $5 for nonmembers. Information: 903-753-8103, https://www.lmfa.org/ .
Historic Longview Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays, 105 W. Cotton St., downtown Longview. Information: 903-738-6373, historiclongviewfarmersmarket.com .
EVENTS
Downtown Live, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. May 26, Heritage Plaza, 219 E. Methvin St., Longview. Featuring Mason Dawson. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.longviewtexas.gov/3836/Downtown-Live .
“Steel Magnolias,” stage play by writer Robert Harling, 7 p.m. May 26-27; and 2 p.m. May 28, Jackson’s Theatre, 108 E. Commerce Ave., Gladewater. Tickets: $20. Information: https://jacksonstheatre.com/ .
All Breed Dog Show, hosted by United Dog Owners, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 26-28, Longview Exhibit Center, 1123 Jaycee Drive, Longview. The show includes conformation, obedience and rally obedience. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.ukcdogs.com/ .
Concert Under the Stars Sock Hop Saturday, featuring Kelli Grant, the “Queen of Swing,” 8 p.m. May 27, Kokomo Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Gate opens at 7:30 p.m. A free movie follows concert: “Grease,” starring Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta. Tickets: $10, at eventbrite.com. Information: (903) 918-2132 or http://www.kokomotheatre.com/ .
Richard Barker Comedy Hypnosis Show, 7 p.m. May 27, Reo Starplex, 4716 W. Loop 281, Longview. Barker has been featured on ”The Toady Show,” “The Late Late Show” and “Entertainment Tonight.” Tickets: $45 VIP, $40 general admission. Information: https://www.reostarplex.com/ .
Family Fun Day, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. May 27, Teague Park, Longview. Hosted by Lena’s Learner’s, the event will include food trucks, vendors and live music. Information: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100083118651167 .
Kilgore Cruise Night, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. May 27, downtown Kilgore. Admission: free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/KilgoreCruiseNight .
Remembering the Horse Soldiers, presented by Rotary Club of Kilgore, 5 p.m. May 27, outside the Crim Theater, downtown Kilgore. Keynote speaker will be veteran Special Forces soldier Will Summers. The event will include a raffle, hot dogs and music. Information: https://www.facebook.com/RotaryClubOfKilgore/ .
Memorial Day Ceremony, 8 a.m. May 29, Veterans Memorial Plaza, Teague Park, 415 American Legion Blvd., Longview. The ceremony will include an invocation, flag retirement ceremony led by Scout Troop 201 and remarks commemorating the day. Information: https://longviewtexas.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=5160 .
“The Brothers Grim Spectaculathon,” 7 p.m. June 2 and 2 p.m. June 3, ArtsView Children’s Theatre, 313 W. Tyler St., Longview. Tickets: $12. Information: https://artsviewchildrenstheatre.com/ .
Moto Xtreme Circus, 7:30 p.m. June 2-3, Longview Rodeo Arena, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. High adrenaline show combines action sports with circus thrill acts, featuring the X Metal Riders, BMX Freestyle, Globe of Death act, Sky Masters, Nuclear Stunt Girls, Pendulum Wheel and more. Tickets: $20 adults, $8 children in advance; $25 adults, $15 children at box office. Information: (941) 870-7444 or https://motoxtremecircus.com/ .
Skating at Reo Starplex, 4716 W. Loop 281, Longview. 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Sundays, 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Information: https://www.reostarplex.com/ .
Concert Under the Stars Full Moon Party, starring Kelli Grant, the “Queen of Swing,” 8 p.m. June 3, Kokomo Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. Theme: “Dance & Romance.” Free movie follows concert: “Pillow Talk,” starring Doris Day. Tickets: $10, available online at eventbrite.com. Information: (903) 918-2132, www.kokomotheatre.com .
“Camp MakeItUp,” performed by Duck. Duck. Moose!, Theatre Longview’s improv comedy group, 7 p.m. June 16, Longview Community Center, 501 E. Whaley St., Longview. Tickets: $10. Information: www.theatrelongview.com/ .
NIGHT LIFE
Noonday, 8 p.m. June 3, Leon’s Steakhouse Saloon, 2112 S. Eastman Road, Longview. Admission: $10. Information: https://www.facebook.com/LeonsSteakhouseSaloon/ .
Jim Taylor, 7 p.m. May 27, Oil Horse Brewing Co., 101 W. Tyler St., Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/Oilhorsebrewing/ .
Wesley Wood, 7 p.m. June 3, Oil Horse Brewing Co., 101 W. Tyler St., Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/Oilhorsebrewing/ .
Wheelhouse, 5 p.m. May 26, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.icehouselongview.com/ .
Ryan Savallo, 5 p.m. May 27, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.icehouselongview.com/ .
Oliver Penn, 8 p.m. May 26, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $10. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Gary Patrick Band, 8 p.m. May 27, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $10. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Lone Star Dueling Pianos, 8 p.m. June 2 and 3, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $15. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Blaine Hart Band, 8 p.m. June 9, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $10. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
TYLER AREA
EVENTS
Memorial Day Ceremony: Honoring the Fallen of Smith County, presented by VFW Carl Webb Post 1799, 11 a.m. May 26, Square in downtown Tyler. Admission: Free. https://business.tylertexas.com/events/calendar .
“Madness: The Musical,” presented by Magill Musical Theatre Studio, 7 p.m. May 26-28 and 2 p.m. May 27 and 28, Caldwell Auditorium, 300 S. College St., Tyler. Tickets: $5 to $15. Information: https://www.facebook.com/magillmusicaltheatrestudio/ .
Tyler Celtic Fest, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 26-29, The Grove, 15972 Texas 64, Tyler. The four-day festival is a celebration of Celtic history and culture. Tickets: $10 general admission, $1 children 12 and younger, $17 weekend pass, $35 VIP. Information: https://www.facebook.com/tylercelticfest/ .
Cross Brand Car & Bike Show, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 27, Cross Brand Cowboy Church, 11915 FM 2015, Tyler. Registration: 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Entry fee: $30. Information: https://cbcctx.org/events .
Fair on the Square, 10 a.m. May 27, downtown Rusk. The 37th annual event will include arts and crafts vendors, food trucks, hot dog eating contest, cornhole tournament, fun run train and obstacle course. Information: https://www.ruskchamber.com/events/fair-on-the-square .
Fireworks Show, 9 p.m. May 28, Lake Palestine Resort. Admission: $5 per vehicle. Information: https://www.facebook.com/lakepalestineresort/ .
Tunes at Noon, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 1, Discovery Science Place, 308 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Featuring Caden Crawford. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/DowntownTyler .
Fiddle Zoo for Kids, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. June 3, First Presbyterian Church fellowship hall, 230 W. Rusk St., Tyler. Presented by New Texas Sinfonia, the event includes music-themed games and activities, orchestra story time, meet and greet with New Texas Sinfonia performers, live performances and a concert ticket giveaway. Admission: Free. Information: www.newtxsinfonia.com, www.facebook.com/newtxsinfonia .
“The Sound of Music,” 7:30 p.m. June 9-10, 15-17 and 22-24; 2:30 p.m. June 11, 18 and 25, Tyler Civic Theatre Center, 400 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Tickets: $15 to $30. Information: https://tylercivictheatre.com/ .
Ballroom Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each Tuesday, TASCA Ranch, 10495 Jim Russell Road off Highway 110 S., between Tyler and Whitehouse. Classes scheduled every Tuesday. Cost: $40 per person for one month. Information: Jim Gehring, (903) 245-9272.
ATTRACTIONS
American Freedom Museum, on the campus of Brook Hill School, Old Jacksonville Highway north of Bullard. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults, discounts for seniors and youth, free for veterans and military personnel. The Hall of Presidents, Hall of Freedom and other galleries hold over 600 artifacts. Information: americanfreedommuseum.org .
Caldwell Zoo, 2203 Martin Luther King Blvd. Tyler. Hours: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. Cost: Prices vary, memberships available. The 85-acre zoo has animals from many parts of the world. Information: caldwellzoo.org or 903-593-0121.
Camp Ford Historical Park, 6500 U.S. 271, Tyler. Open: dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided trail with interpretive signs and information about the Civil War prisoner of war camp.
Cotton Belt Depot Museum, 210 E. Oakwood St., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Admission: free, donations appreciated. The museum displays model trains and railroad memorabilia owned by Cotton Belt Historical Society.
Discovery Science Place, 308 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Reservations are required and can be made at discoveryscienceplace.org . Information: 903-533-8011.
Earth and Space Science Center, 1411 E. Lake St. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Day pass: $12 adults. Planetarium shows: $7 adults. Exhibits: $3 all. Children, seniors and students receive discounts. Schedule of shows, information: sciencecenter.tjc.edu , 903-510-2312.
Goodman-LeGrand Museum & Gardens, 624 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: free, $3 donation suggested. Once a private home, the city museum features furnishings and memorabilia dating back to the mid-1800s. Information: 903-531-1286.
Historic Aviation Memorial Museum, 150 Airport Drive, the old terminal of Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $8 adults, discounts for seniors, youth, active military personnel. Information: tylerhamm.org , 903-526-1945.
Historic Oakwood Cemetery, corner of Palace and Oakwood streets, Tyler. Open daily, dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided walking tours of Tyler’s oldest cemetery. Learn about Civil War veterans, state & local leaders and other interesting individuals who shaped Tyler’s early history or view many of the monuments on site. Tour brochures located in the kiosk across from the flag pole.
Smith County Historical Society Museum, 125 S. College Ave., Tyler. By appointment only. Appointments for museum visits/tours and archival research are made between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission free, donations appreciated. SCHS is an independent nonprofit collecting and preserving Smith County history for over 60 years. Information: smithcountyhistoricalsociety.org , 903-592-5993.
Tyler Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, 4850 Old Bullard Road, Broadway Square Mall south parking lot.
Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m. Cost: $5, adults, $3, seniors; free for TMA members, children, students, TJC employees and city of Tyler employees. See art by regional artists from the 20th and 21st centuries. Information: tylermuseum.org , 903-595-1001.
Tyler Rose Garden, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Open: Dawn to dusk. Admission: free. The 14-acre garden has 35,000 rose bushes, fountains, ponds and smaller specialty gardens.
NIGHT LIFE
Texas Express, 8 p.m. May 26, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. $10 cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Fritz Schultz, 8 p.m. May 27, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Open Mic Night, 5 p.m. May 28, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Kid Icarus, 8 p.m. June 3, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. $5 cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
PL Garner, 8 p.m. May 26, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Patrick James, 8 p.m. May 27, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Sunday Brunch with Scotty G, 12:30 p.m. May 28, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Ox Martin, 7 p.m. June 1, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Clint Alford, 8 p.m. June 3, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Sean Fuller, 12 p.m. June 4, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.