LONGVIEW AREA
ATTRACTIONS
”Transformation in the Wild World of Mark Nesmith: A Retrospective,” on display June 4 through Sept. 24, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $5 for adults; free for children 12 and younger, LMFA members and active duty military personnel. Information: 903-753-8103, https://www.lmfa.org/ .
Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-753-5840, gregghistorical.org .
Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: Free for members and children 6 and younger, $5 general admission, $3 for seniors, veterans and police officers. Information: http://www.longviewarboretum.org/ .
Gladewater Museum, 116 W. Pacific Ave., Gladewater. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free admission. Social distancing restrictions in place. Information: 903-845-7608.
Texas Broadcast Museum, 416 E. Main St., Kilgore, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors, students, military, first responders; $3 children 3-11. Information: texasbroadcastmuseum.com .
London Museum, 10690 S. Main St., New London. Museum and soda fountain hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday (10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, March through August), café hours: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cost: $5 adults, $3 children. Information: 903-895-4602, newlondonschool.org .
Longview World of Wonders, 112 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 2-6 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $8 general admission, $7 seniors. Information: 903-212-4969, longviewwow.org .
Historic Longview Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays, city parking lot at High and Cotton streets in downtown Longview. Information: historiclongviewfarmersmarket.com .
Liberty City Local Farmers Market, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each second Saturday through December, Liberty City Community Building grounds, 5333 Old Highway 135 N. Information: www.facebook.com/libertycitylocal/ .
EVENTS
Skating at Reo Starplex, 4716 W. Loop 281, Longview. 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Sundays, 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Information: https://www.reostarplex.com/ .
Kilgore Cruise Night, 5 to 8 p.m. May 28, downtown Kilgore. Admission: free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/KilgoreCruiseNight .
Downtown Live Spring 2022, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. May 27, Jenn Ford & the Wide Eyed Devils. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.longviewtexas.gov/3836/Downtown-Live .
UKC Dog Show, hosted by United Dog Owners Group, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 27-29, Longview Exhibit Center, 1123 Jaycee Drive, Longview. Includes conformation dog shows and rally obedience trials. Admission: free. Information: (903) 407-7138 or fourboyzarunnin@yahoo.com .
Splash Day, 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. May 28, Longview Swim Center, 1111 W. Fairmont St., Longview. Splash Day also will be held at Ingram Pool, 1400 N. 10th St. Admission: $1. Information: (903) 237-1270 or https://longviewtexas.gov/2724/Aquatic-Events .
“Concert Under the Stars” Sock Hop Saturday, starring Kelli Grant, the “Queen of Swing.” Gates open at 7:30 p.m. May 28, Kokomo Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Free movie follows concert: “Grease,” starring Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta. Tickets: $10, at eventbrite.com . Information: (903) 918-2132 or http://www.kokomotheatre.com/ .
27{sup}th{/sup} Annual Bryan Quinn Memorial Golf Tournament, benefiting Because I Care, June 3, Wood Hollow Golf Club, 5121 McCann Road, Longview. Lunch, 11:30 a.m., tee off, 1 p.m. Entry fee: $100. Information: Doug Barnard at (903) 431-0526, Mitchell Wright at (903) 746-6743 or Craig Raschke at (817) 889-0983.
Downtown Longview Wine Swirl, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. June 11, Tyler Street between Green and High streets. Wineries from across Texas will provide wine tastings. Also includes art vendors, food trucks and music. General admission: $50, VIP admission: $75. Information: VisitLongviewTexas.com/WineSwirl .
NIGHT LIFE
Kim Donnette Band, 8 p.m. May 27, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Jimmy Wooten, 8 p.m. May 28, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Brian Cumbie “One Fool Music” Acoustic, 7 p.m. May 26, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
The Tuxedo Cats, 8 p.m. May 27, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Tailgate Poets, 8 p.m. May 28, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Gary Patrick Acoustic, 7 p.m. June 1, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Nick Brumley & Haile Acoustic, 7 p.m. June 2, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Paul Shafer, 8 p.m. June 3, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $10 to $20. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
TYLER AREA
EVENTS
“Wigs: The Musical,” presented by Magill Musical Theatre Studio, 7 p.m. May 27 and 28, 2 p.m. May 28 and 29, Caldwell Auditorium, 300 S. College St., Tyler. Tickets: $5 to $15. Information: https://magillmusicaltheatrestudio.com/ .
“Sister Act: The Musical,” 7:30 p.m. June 2-4, 9-11 and 16-18; 2:30 p.m. June 5, 12 and 19, Tyler Civic Theatre Center, 400 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Tickets and information: https://tylercivictheatre.com/ .
Ballroom Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each Tuesday, TASCA Ranch, 10495 Jim Russell Road off Highway 110 S., between Tyler and Whitehouse. Classes scheduled every Tuesday. Cost: $40 per person for one month. Information: Jim Gehring, (903) 245-9272.
Bingo, 5:45 p.m. June 20, TASCA, Highway 110 S. and Jim Russell Road, Tyler. Snacks available. Information: (903) 871-3217 Monday through Thursday, tascatyler@gmail.com .
ATTRACTIONS
American Freedom Museum, on the campus of Brook Hill School, Old Jacksonville Highway north of Bullard. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults, discounts for seniors and youth, free for veterans and military personnel. The Hall of Presidents, Hall of Freedom and other galleries hold over 600 artifacts. Information: americanfreedommuseum.org .
Caldwell Zoo, 2203 Martin Luther King Blvd. Tyler. Hours: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. Cost: Prices vary, memberships available. The 85-acre zoo has animals from many parts of the world. Reservations required. Information: caldwellzoo.org or 903-593-0121.
Camp Ford Historical Park, 6500 U.S. 271, Tyler. Open: dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided trail with interpretive signs and information about the Civil War prisoner of war camp.
Cotton Belt Depot Museum, 210 E. Oakwood St., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Admission: free, donations appreciated. The museum displays model trains and railroad memorabilia owned by Cotton Belt Historical Society.
Discovery Science Place, 308 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Reservations are required and can be made at discoveryscienceplace.org . Information: 903-533-8011.
Earth and Space Science Center, 1411 E. Lake St. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Day pass: $12 adults. Planetarium shows: $7 adults. Exhibits: $3 all. Children, seniors and students receive discounts. Schedule of shows, information: sciencecenter.tjc.edu , 903-510-2312.
Goodman-LeGrand Museum & Gardens, 624 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: free, $2 requested. Once a private home, the city museum features furnishings and memorabilia dating back to the mid-1800s. Information: 903-531-1286.
Historic Aviation Memorial Museum, 150 Airport Drive, the old terminal of Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $8 adults, discounts for seniors, youth, active military personnel. Information: tyler hamm.org , 903-526-1945.
Historic Oakwood Cemetery, corner of Palace and Oakwood streets, Tyler. Open daily, dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided walking tours of Tyler’s oldest cemetery. Learn about Civil War veterans, state & local leaders and other interesting individuals who shaped Tyler’s early history or view many of the monuments on site. Tour brochures located in the kiosk across from the flag pole.
Smith County Historical Society Museum, 125 S. College Ave., Tyler. By appointment only. Appointments for museum visits/tours and archival research are made between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission free, donations appreciated. SCHS is an independent nonprofit collecting and preserving Smith County history for over 60 years. Information: smithcountyhistoricalsociety.org , 903-592-5993.
Tyler Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, beginning May 21, 4850 Old Bullard Road, Broadway Square Mall south parking lot.
Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m. Cost: $5, adults, $3, seniors; free for TMA members, children, students, TJC employees and city of Tyler employees. See art by regional artists from the 20th and 21st centuries. Information: tylermuseum.org , 903-595-1001.
Tyler Rose Garden, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Open: Dawn to dusk. Admission: free. The 14-acre garden has 35,000 rose bushes, fountains, ponds and smaller specialty gardens.
Big Sandy Museum, 115 E. Gilmer St., Big Sandy. Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and every second Saturday of the month. Free admission.
NIGHT LIFE
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. May 26, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Jason Misenheimer, 7:30 p.m. May 27, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Karaoke with Billie Jo, 7 p.m. June 1, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Ox Martin, 7 p.m. May 26, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Bobby Irwin, 8 p.m. May 27, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Christopher Wright, 8 p.m. May 28, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Sunday Brunch with Wade Bagley, 12 p.m. May 29, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. June 1, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Randy C Moore, 7 p.m. June 2, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Country Drive Band, 7 p.m. June 18, TASCA, 10495 Jim Russell Road off Highway 110 S., between Tyler and Whitehouse. All adults welcome. Hot dogs, nachos and snacks available. Cost: $7. Information: (903) 871-3217 Monday through Thursday or tascatyler@gmail.com.
MARSHALL/CARTHAGE AREA
EVENTS
“Laundry and Bourbon,” performed by Opera House Theatre Players, 7:30 p.m. May 28, Union Missionary Baptist Church, 520 Houston St., Jefferson. Free performance for military veterans and spouses. Limited seating. Information: (903) 665-8243.
ALSO IN EAST TEXAS
Family and Friends Day, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. May 28, 10200 S. U.S. 79, Palestine. Indoor/outdoor event includes skating, basketball and volleyball tournaments, food trucks and vendors. Car show 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cost: $5 per person.
Wild West Casino Night, 6:30 p.m. June 2, Anvil Brewing, 115 S. Compress St., Pittsburg. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Fundraiser for Pittsburg Main Street projects. Casino games include craps, roulette, blackjack, poker and slot machines. Tickets: $75. Information: https://www.pittsburgtx.gov/500/2510/Main-Street-Fund-Raiser .