LONGVIEW AREA
ATTRACTIONS
East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. The museum is limited to 35 guests at a time and face coverings are required for all visitors. Cost: $10 adults, $9 seniors and military, $7 children ages 3-12. Information: 903-983-8295, easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu .
“@longviewtx150 Sesquicentennial,” April 17-July 3, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: free for members and $5 for nonmembers. Information: 903-753-8103, https://www.lmfa.org/ .
”Kilgore College Rangerettes: Celebrating 80 Years,” by O. Rufus Lovett, through July 3, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: free for members and $5 for nonmembers. Information: 903-753-8103, https://www.lmfa.org/ .
LeTourneau Exhibit, through June 12, Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Featuring a journey through the life and impact of R.G. and Evelyn LeTourneau on the city of Longview through LeTourneau Inc. and LeTourneau University. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-753-5840, gregghistorical.org .
Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: Free for members and children 6 and younger, $5 general admission, $3 for seniors, veterans and police officers. Information: http://www.longviewarboretum.org/ .
“Mickey Mantle: Baseball Hero in Black and White,” on display through June 19, East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Cost: $10 adults, $9 seniors and military, $7 children ages 3-12. Information: (903) 983-8295 or https://easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu/ .
Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: free for members and $5 for nonmembers. Information: 903-753-8103, https://www.lmfa.org/ .
Gladewater Museum, 116 W. Pacific Ave., Gladewater. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free admission. Social distancing restrictions in place. Information: 903-845-7608.
Texas Broadcast Museum, 416 E. Main St., Kilgore, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors, students, military, first responders; $3 children 3-11. Information: texasbroadcastmuseum.com .
London Museum, 10690 S. Main St., New London. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $3 children. Social distancing restrictions in place. Information: 903-895-4602, newlondonschool.org .
Longview World of Wonders, 112 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $8 general admission, $7 seniors. Information: 903-212-4969, longviewwow.org .
Historic Longview Farmers Market, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays, city parking lot at High and Cotton streets in downtown Longview. Information: historiclongviewfarmersmarket.com .
Liberty City Local Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each second and third Saturday, May 8 through Dec. 11, Liberty City Community Building grounds, 5333 Old Highway 135 N. Information: www.facebook.com/libertycitylocal/ .
EVENTS
Kilgore Cruise Night, 5 to 8 p.m. May 29, downtown Kilgore. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/KilgoreCruiseNight and https://www.facebook.com/KilgoreMercantile/ .
Too Hot To Cook, June 1, fundraiser for Longview Community Ministries. Participating restaurants: Bodacious Bar-B-Q on Sixth Street, Café Barron’s, Chick-Fil-A, Don Benito’s Mexican Café, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, GZ Asian Bistro, On the Border, Papacita’s, Pizza King, Scottie’s Bistro, T. Blanco’s, Tele’s, The Cace Kitchen, Wendy’s on Fourth Street and Whataburger on Fourth Street. Information: longviewcommunityministries.org .
Zonta Antiques Show & Sale, presented by Zonta Club of Greater East Texas; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 4-5, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 6, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. Tickets: $10 for the weekend. Information: https://www.facebook.com/ZontaAntiqueShow/ .
“Roots in the Garden,” Longview Arboretum and Nature Center Spring Concert Series, 6-8 p.m. Thursdays, May 6 through June 3, Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Featuring: Jazz Connection, May 6; Galaxy Band, May 13; Julie Forester Mangus, May 20; Covie the Band, May 27; Coconut Island, June 3. The West gate at Maude Cobb parking lot will open at 5 p.m. each day. Cost: $10, adults; $5, children 4-12; free for children 3 and younger. Information: www.longviewarboretum.org/events/current-events .
Longview Symphony’s Bach’s Lunch Concert, noon June 11; First Christian Church; 720 N. Sixth St., Longview. Featuring the Longview Chamber Singers. Dining area will be closed. Cost: Free. Information: www.longviewsymphony.org .
Bluegrass & Blue Bell Acoustic Jam, 4-9 p.m. June 12 and every second Saturday of the month, Kilgore Mercantile & Music, 105 N. Kilgore St., Kilgore. Featuring a ‘pickin’ circle,” where guests can lead a song with stringed instruments or singing. Information:
NIGHTLIFE
Downtown Live, featuring Senor Gringo Jazz, 5 to 8 p.m. May 28, Heritage Plaza, downtown Longview. Cost: Free. Information: longviewtexas.gov/3836/Downtown-Live .
Josh Mandregan Acoustic, 7 p.m. May 27, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
The Outlaw Republic Band, 8 p.m. May 28, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
The Outland Band, 8 p.m. May 29, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
April N. Smith Acoustic, 7 p.m. June 2, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Clay Logan Acoustic, 7 p.m. June 3, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
TYLER AREA
ATTRACTIONS
American Freedom Museum, on the campus of Brook Hill School, Old Jacksonville Highway north of Bullard. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults, discounts for seniors and youth, free for veterans and military personnel. The Hall of Presidents, Hall of Freedom and other galleries hold over 600 artifacts. Information: americanfreedommuseum.org .
Caldwell Zoo, 2203 Martin Luther King Blvd. Tyler. Hours: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. Cost: Prices vary, memberships available. The 85-acre zoo has animals from many parts of the world. Reservations required. Information: caldwellzoo.org or 903-593-0121.
Camp Ford Historical Park, 6500 U.S. 271, Tyler. Open: dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided trail with interpretive signs and information about the Civil War prisoner of war camp.
Cotton Belt Depot Museum, 210 E. Oakwood St., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Admission: free, donations appreciated. The museum displays model trains and railroad memorabilia owned by Cotton Belt Historical Society.
Discovery Science Place, 308 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Reservations: Reservations are required and can be made at discoveryscienceplace.org . Information: 903-533-8011.
Earth and Space Science Center, 1411 E. Lake St. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 9:30 a.m to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Day pass: $12 adults. Planetarium shows: $7 adults. Exhibits: $3 all. Children, seniors and students receive discounts. Schedule of shows, information: sciencecenter.tjc.edu , 903-510-2312.
East Texas State Fair Farmers Market, opens 7 a.m. Saturday, pavilions at East Texas State Fairgrounds, 2112 W. Front St., Tyler.
Goodman-LeGrand Museum & Gardens, 624 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: free, $2 requested. Once a private home, the city museum features furnishings and memorabilia dating back to the mid-1800s. Information: 903-531-1286.
Historic Aviation Memorial Museum, 150 Airport Drive, the old terminal of Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. Hours: 10 a. m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $8 adults, discounts for seniors, youth, active military personnel. Information: tyler hamm.org , 903-526-1945.
Historic Oakwood Cemetery, corner of Palace and Oakwood streets, Tyler. Open daily, dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided walking tours of Tyler’s oldest cemetery. Learn about Civil War veterans, state & local leaders and other interesting individuals who shaped Tyler’s early history or view many of the monuments on site. Tour brochures located in the kiosk across from the flag pole.
Smith County Historical Society Museum, 125 S. College Ave., Tyler. By appointment only. Appointments for museum visits/tours and archival research are made between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission free, donations appreciated. SCHS is an independent nonprofit collecting and preserving Smith County history for over 60 years. Information: smithcountyhistoricalsociety.org , 903-592-5993.
Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m. Cost: $5, adults, $3, seniors; free for TMA members, children, students, TJC employees and city of Tyler employees. See art by regional artists from the 20th and 21st centuries. Information: tylermuseum.org , 903-595-1001.
Tyler Rose Garden, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Open: Dawn to dusk. Admission: free. The 14-acre garden has 35,000 rose bushes, fountains, ponds and smaller specialty gardens.
NIGHT LIFE
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. May 27, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Hayden Haddock, 8 p.m. May 28, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. $10 cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Logan Samford, 8 p.m. May 29, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Karaoke With Billie Jo, 7:30 p.m. June 2, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Lee Mathis, 7 p.m. May 27, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Bobby Irwin, 8 p.m. May 28, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Matthew Marcus McDaniel, 8:15 p.m. May 29, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Wine & Harp with Low D, 7 p.m. June 1, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. June 2, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
MARSHALL/CARTHAGE AREA
EVENTS
“The Wild Women of Winedale,” 7 p.m. June 3-5, 2 p.m. June 6, Esquire Theater, 114 W. Sabine St., Carthage. Tickets: $8 adults, $4 children 6-12, free for children younger than 6. Information: http://thecountrymusichayride.com/ .
”The Wonder Bread Years,” 7:30 p.m. June 12, Memorial City Hall Performance Center, 110 E. Houston St., Marshall. Tickets: $25-$35. Information: http://www.memorialcityhall.com/ .
ATTRACTIONS
Market on the Square Farmers Market, season opening, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 29, Telegraph Park in downtown Marshall. Market will be open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays through late fall.