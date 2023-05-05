LONGVIEW AREA
ATTRACTIONS
“NASA Beyond Earth: A History of the Apollo Missions, Manned Space Flight and the Future,” April 11 through Aug. 26, Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $5 adults, $2 seniors, $1 ages 18 and younger. Information: 903-753-5840, gregghistorical.org .
“63rd Student Invitational,” on display March 19-May 23, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Students from more than 18 high schools across East Texas are invited to submit a work in one of 10 different categories. Museum hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: free for members and $5 for nonmembers. Information: https://www.lmfa.org/ .
“Stories from the Vault: Showcasing Selections From the Permanent Collection and the Stories Behind Them,” on display Feb. 23-Dec. 21, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. The exhibition will include dozens of original works by members of American art royalty such as Roy Lichtenstein, Andy Warhol and Robert Rauschenberg. Texas art ranging from early 20th century to contemporary work also will be showcased. Art by Otis Dozier, Seymour Fogel, Ancel E. Nunn, Morton Rachofsky, Ed and Linda Blackburn and Mark Nesmith represents nearly 100 years of Texas creativity. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $5, free for children 12 and younger, LMFA members and active duty military personnel. Information: https://www.lmfa.org/ .
Charlotte Baker Montgomery Artwork, on display through Oct. 28, East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. The artwork includes 30 pieces of works by the artist and author, chronicling her time while living in the Kilgore area during the East Texas oil boom. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission: $10 adults, $9 seniors and military, $7 children ages 3-12. Information: (903) 983-8295, https://easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu/ .
East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Cost: $10 adults, $9 seniors and military, $7 children ages 3-12. Information: 903-983-8295, easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu .
Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-753-5840, gregghistorical.org .
Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: Free for members and children 6 and younger, $5 general admission, $3 for seniors, veterans and police officers. Information: http://www.longviewarboretum.org/ .
Gladewater Museum, 116 W. Pacific Ave., Gladewater. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free admission. Social distancing restrictions in place. Information: 903-845-7608.
Texas Broadcast Museum, 416 E. Main St., Kilgore, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Cost: $10 adults; $8 seniors, students, military, first responders; $5 children 3 to 11; free for children under 3. Information: texasbroadcastmuseum.com .
London Museum, 10690 S. Main St., New London. Museum and soda fountain hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday (10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, March through August), café hours: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cost: $5 adults, $3 children. Information: 903-895-4602, newlondonschool.org .
Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: free for members and $5 for nonmembers. Information: 903-753-8103, https://www.lmfa.org/ .
EVENTS
Cinco de Mayo Celebration, 6 p.m. May 5, Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Gates open at 5 p.m. The event will include a mariachi band, beer and wine, taco trucks, folkloric dancers and more. Tickets: $5 advance, $10 at gate, free for children 12 and younger. Information: http://www.longviewarboretum.org/ .
Sixth Annual Kentucky Derby Party, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. May 6, Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Proceeds benefit educational programs at the Gregg County Historical Museum. Tickets: $75, individual; $500, table for four; $1,000, table for eight; $2,500, table for 10. Information: http://gregghistorical.org/ .
Longview Cruisers Cruise Night, 5 p.m. May 6, in front of the Gregg County Courthouse, downtown Longview. Classic and new cars will be on display. Information: https://www.visitlongviewtexas.com/ .
Classic Arms Productions Gun & Knife Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 6, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 7, Longview Exhibit Center, 1123 Jaycee Drive. Tickets: $9 adults, $2 children 6-11, younger than 18 admitted with parent only. Information: 985-624-8577, www.capgunshows.com .
Annual Spring Dance Concert, 7 p.m. May 6, Dodson Auditorium on Kilgore College campus. The concert will feature a variety of dance styles and techniques taught by KC Dance Department instructors. Tickets: $10, $5 KC students with ID. Information: https://www.kilgore.edu/ .
Annual Art Showcase & Silent Auction, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. May 11, Parkway Elementary School, 601 Pine Tree Parkway, Longview. The event will include make and take booths, face painting, food trucks, live performances and more than 3,000 pieces of student art on display. The silent auction will benefit East Texas Food Bank and the Art Department at Parkway Elementary. Information: https://www.facebook.com/PTParkwayElementary/ .
Downtown Live, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. May 12, Heritage Plaza, 219 E. Methvin St., Longview. Featuring Lee Mathis & The Brutally Handsome. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.longviewtexas.gov/3836/Downtown-Live .
Book Talk, 12 p.m. May 9, McMillan Memorial Library, 401 S. Commerce St., Overton. Texas author Bert Lindsey will discuss his book, “Gol-lee! Doesn’t He Have Anything?” A light lunch will be served. The public is invited. Information: (903) 834-6318.
“Escanaba in Da Moonlight,” 7:30 p.m. May 12-13 and 19-20, 2:30 p.m. May 14 and 21, Henderson Civic Theatre, 122 E. Main St., Henderson. Tickets: $15 adults, $12 ages 18 and younger and senior citizens. Information: https://hendersoncivictheatre.org/ .
Concert Under the Stars Sock Hop Saturday, featuring Kelli Grant, the “Queen of Swing,” 8 p.m. May 13, Kokomo Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Gate opens at 7:30 p.m. A free movie follows concert: “Grease,” starring Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta. Tickets: $10, at eventbrite.com. Information: (903) 918-2132 or http://www.kokomotheatre.com/ .
Bluegrass/Country/Gospel Jam, 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. May 13, Kilgore Mercantile & Music, 105 N. Kilgore St., Kilgore. Featuring a “pickin’ circle,” where guests can lead a song with stringed instruments or singing. Information: https://kilgoremercantile.com/ .
Tractors, Trucks & Fun, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 13, downtown Kilgore. Featuring tractor pull, tractor wagon rides, games, tractor parade and music by Harvest Moon Countrygrass. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.kilgoremainstreet.com/ .
Magic of Eric Eaton, 8 p.m. May 13, Reo Starplex, 4716 W. Loop 281, Longview. Tickets: $40 VIP, $35 general admission. Information: https://www.reostarplex.com/ .
14th Annual Butterfly Release, hosted by the Longview chapter of The Compassionate Friends of East Texas, 10 a.m. May 20, J.R. Curtis Jr. Memorial Garden for the Blind, Maude Cobb Convention Center, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. Tables will be available to display photos of loved ones. Butterflies reserved by May 15 are $8. Those purchased on day of event are $10. Information: (903) 475-3258.
Comedian Carter Deems, 8 p.m. May 20, Reo Starplex, 4716 W. Loop 281, Longview. Tickets: $45 VIP, $40 general admission. Information: https://www.reostarplex.com/ .
East Texas Symphonic Band, 7 p.m. May 22, Teague Park Amphitheater, 415 American Legion Blvd., Longview. Admission: Free. Information: https://etsymphonicband.org/ .
Skating at Reo Starplex, 4716 W. Loop 281, Longview. 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Sundays, 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Information: https://www.reostarplex.com/ .
NIGHT LIFE
Eley Buck Davis, 7 p.m. May 13, Oil Horse Brewing Co., 101 W. Tyler St., Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/Oilhorsebrewing/ .
Snake Bone, 5 p.m. May 5, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Rick Brown & Lone Star Bootleggers, 5 p.m. May 6, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Ultimate Elvis Tribute, 7 p.m. May 6, Jackson’s Theatre, 108 E. Commerce Ave., Gladewater. Tickets: $50. Information: https://jackfoltyn.com/ .
Darrin Morris Band, 8 p.m. May 5, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $15. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Dagnabbit, 8 p.m. May 6, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $15. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Lyrical Valor, 8 p.m. May 12, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $10. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Jenn Ford & the Wide-Eyed Devils, 8 p.m. May 13, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $10. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
TYLER AREA
EVENTS
“A Flower of the Field,” 7:30 p.m. May 4-6 and 2:30 p.m. May 7, Tyler Civic Theatre Center, 400 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Tickets: $15. Information: https://tylercivictheatre.com/ .
Cinco de Mayo Tennis & Taco Drills, 5:30 p.m. May 5, Faulkner Tennis Center, 401 W. Cumberland Road, Tyler. Cost: $35, $25 members. Information: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057365053210 .
Cinco de Mayo Bash, 9 p.m. May 5, Brick’s Bar & Grill, 418 Erwin St., Tyler. Featuring a live band and DJs. Doors open at 8 p.m. Information: https://visittyler.com/calendar/ .
Red Dirt BBQ Fest, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. May 6, downtown Tyler. Features more than 20 of the most celebrated barbecue joints in Texas and live music by Charley Crockett, Shane Smith and the Saints, William Clark Green, Charlie Robison, Mike and the Moonpies and Kaitlin Butts. Tickets: $95 general admission, $70 concert only. Information: https://reddirtbbqfest.com/ .
“Beauty and the Beast,” presented by Tyler Community Band, 6 p.m. May 6, Southern Oaks Baptist Church, 601 E. Amherst Drive; 7 p.m. May 9, Hilltop Church of the Nazarene, 10818 University Drive, Tyler. Under the direction of Neil Smith, the annual spring concert will feature “The Rose,” Leroy Anderson’s “Belle of the Ball” and John Philip Sousa’s “Belle of Chicago.” Guest conductors are Mike Holbrook and Kelly Bennette. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/TylerCommunityBand/ .
Movies in the Park, 8:15 p.m. May 6, Bergfeld Park, 1510 S. College Ave., Tyler. Featured movie, “The Wedding Planner.” Admission: Free. Information: https://www.cityoftyler.org/government/departments/parks-rec .
Remembrance 5K Run, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. May 6, The Children’s Park, 110 E. Dobbs St., Tyler. Registration: $40 for 5K, $15 for Kids 1K. Information: https://www.childrensparktyler.org/ .
“The Armed Man: A Mass for Peace,” presented by Tyler Civic Chorale and Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. May 6, 3 p.m. May 7, First Presbyterian Church, 230 W. Rusk St., Tyler. Directed by Weston Jennings. Tickets: $25 advance, $30 at the door, free for children and students. Information: https://www.tylercivicchorale.org/ .
Mineola Sidetrack: Fiesta, 7:30 a.m. May 6, beginning at Longview Train Depot and continuing to downtown Mineola where the Mineola Chamber of Commerce will host Fiesta Days from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be food, entertainment, vendors, car show, pepper eating contest, salsa making contest and more. Information: https://www.visitlongviewtexas.com/ .
Piney Woods Wine Festival, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. May 12, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 13, Picker’s Pavilion at Blackberry Square, 205 E. North St., Lindale. Includes $1 wine tastings, live music, artisan and gift vendors and food trucks. Cost: $15 one-day wristband, tastings not included; $25 two-day VIP wristband, tastings not included. Information: https://www.visitlindale.com/events .
Haydn’s “The Creation,” presented by East Texas Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. May 13, UT Tyler Cowan Center, 3900 University Blvd., Tyler. Tickets: $12 to $35 students, $22 to $69 adults. Information: https://etxsymphony.org/ .
Tunes at Noon, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 18, Venue One Eleven, 111 E. Erwin St., Tyler. Featuring Mike Freiley. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/DowntownTyler .
Ballroom Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each Tuesday, TASCA Ranch, 10495 Jim Russell Road off Highway 110 S., between Tyler and Whitehouse. Classes scheduled every Tuesday. Cost: $40 per person for one month. Information: Jim Gehring, (903) 245-9272.
ATTRACTIONS
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Secrets of the Sewer, traveling exhibit on display through May 21, Discovery Science Place, 308 N. Broadway, Tyler. Tickets: $10 adults, does not include general admission. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. General admission: $10 adults, $8 children. Information: discoveryscienceplace.org .
American Freedom Museum, on the campus of Brook Hill School, Old Jacksonville Highway north of Bullard. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults, discounts for seniors and youth, free for veterans and military personnel. The Hall of Presidents, Hall of Freedom and other galleries hold over 600 artifacts. Information: americanfreedommuseum.org .
Caldwell Zoo, 2203 Martin Luther King Blvd. Tyler. Hours: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. Cost: Prices vary, memberships available. The 85-acre zoo has animals from many parts of the world. Information: caldwellzoo.org or 903-593-0121.
Camp Ford Historical Park, 6500 U.S. 271, Tyler. Open: dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided trail with interpretive signs and information about the Civil War prisoner of war camp.
Cotton Belt Depot Museum, 210 E. Oakwood St., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Admission: free, donations appreciated. The museum displays model trains and railroad memorabilia owned by Cotton Belt Historical Society.
Earth and Space Science Center, 1411 E. Lake St. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Day pass: $12 adults. Planetarium shows: $7 adults. Exhibits: $3 all. Children, seniors and students receive discounts. Schedule of shows, information: sciencecenter.tjc.edu , 903-510-2312.
Goodman-LeGrand Museum & Gardens, 624 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: free, $3 donation suggested. Once a private home, the city museum features furnishings and memorabilia dating back to the mid-1800s. Information: 903-531-1286.
Historic Aviation Memorial Museum, 150 Airport Drive, the old terminal of Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $8 adults, discounts for seniors, youth, active military personnel. Information: tylerhamm.org , 903-526-1945.
Historic Oakwood Cemetery, corner of Palace and Oakwood streets, Tyler. Open daily, dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided walking tours of Tyler’s oldest cemetery. Learn about Civil War veterans, state & local leaders and other interesting individuals who shaped Tyler’s early history or view many of the monuments on site. Tour brochures located in the kiosk across from the flag pole.
Smith County Historical Society Museum, 125 S. College Ave., Tyler. By appointment only. Appointments for museum visits/tours and archival research are made between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission free, donations appreciated. SCHS is an independent nonprofit collecting and preserving Smith County history for over 60 years. Information: smithcountyhistoricalsociety.org , 903-592-5993.
Tyler Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, 4850 Old Bullard Road, Broadway Square Mall south parking lot.
Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m. Cost: $5, adults, $3, seniors; free for TMA members, children, students, TJC employees and city of Tyler employees. See art by regional artists from the 20th and 21st centuries. Information: tylermuseum.org , 903-595-1001.
Tyler Rose Garden, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Open: Dawn to dusk. Admission: free. The 14-acre garden has 35,000 rose bushes, fountains, ponds and smaller specialty gardens.
NIGHT LIFE
Billie Jo’s Artist Showcase, 7 p.m. May 5, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Chalan Thibodeaux, 8 p.m. May 6, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Open Mic Night, 5 p.m. May 7, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Mo Jiles Band, 8 p.m. May 12, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. $10 cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Matt & Catt of Blacktop Mojo, 8 p.m. May 5, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. $5 cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Clint Alford, 8 p.m. May 6, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Tyler Ross, 8 p.m. May 6, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Sean Fuller, 12 p.m. May 7, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
MARSHALL/CARTHAGE AREA
EVENTS
30th Annual Josey Reunion Barrel Race, May 4-7, Josey Ranch, 8623 Texas 43 N., Karnack. The event is open to all Josey students, former and present; 43rd Annual Josey Jr. World 4D Barrel Race, May 11-14, barrel racers 20 years old and younger. Information: https://barrelracers.com/ .
GRIT: Girls Raised in Texas Concert, 7:30 p.m. May 11, Memorial City Hall, 110 E. Houston St., Marshall. GRIT features Texas country artists Sarah Hobbs, Jade Patek, Bri Bagwell and Adrian Johnston. Tickets: $29 to $39. Information: https://www.memorialcityhall.com/ .