LONGVIEW AREA
ATTRACTIONS
Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: free for members and $5 for nonmembers. Information: 903-753-8103, https://www.lmfa.org/ .
“1968: A Folsom Redemption,” celebrating the 50th anniversary of the historic Johnny Cash concerts at Folsom Prison, on display through May 21, East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Cost: $10 adults, $9 seniors and military, $7 children ages 3-12. Information: (903) 983-8295, easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu .
Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-753-5840, gregghistorical.org .
Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: Free for members and children 6 and younger, $5 general admission, $3 for seniors, veterans and police officers. Information: http://www.longviewarboretum.org/ .
Gladewater Museum, 116 W. Pacific Ave., Gladewater. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free admission. Social distancing restrictions in place. Information: 903-845-7608.
Texas Broadcast Museum, 416 E. Main St., Kilgore, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors, students, military, first responders; $3 children 3-11. Information: texasbroadcastmuseum.com .
London Museum, 10690 S. Main St., New London. Museum and soda fountain hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday (10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, March through August), café hours: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cost: $5 adults, $3 children. Information: 903-895-4602, newlondonschool.org .
Longview World of Wonders, 112 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 2-6 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $8 general admission, $7 seniors. Information: 903-212-4969, longviewwow.org .
Historic Longview Farmers Market, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays, city parking lot at High and Cotton streets in downtown Longview. Information: historiclongviewfarmersmarket.com .
EVENTS
Gregg County Historical Museum’s Fifth Annual Kentucky Derby Party, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. May 7, Nantucket, 4070 Rupe Huffman Road, Longview. Includes music, casino games, drinks, cocktails, silent auction, horse betting, mint juleps, food. Proceeds benefit educational programs at the museum. Cost: $75 to $1,000. Information: http://gregghistorical.org/ or (903) 753-5840.
Cherokee Rose Festival, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. May 7, Upshur County Courthouse Square, 100 W. Tyler St., Gilmer. Event includes turtle race, petting zoo, hula hoop contest, jump rope contest, baby crawling contest, Cherokee Rose Prince and Princess contest, Paws for a Cause Dog Show & Costume contest, live entertainment. Information: Alise Nolan, 903-841-2726, @cherokeerosefestival@gmail.com; or Gloria McLuckie, Gilmer Area Chamber of Commerce, 903-843-2413, @info@gilmerchamber.com.
Kilgore Geekend, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 7, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. May 8, downtown Kilgore. Includes literature, art, dance, gaming, science, music, movies. Cost: $5 adults, $3 children younger than 12. Information: https://www.facebook.com/Kilgoregeekend/ .
Annual Spring Dance Concert, 7 p.m. May 7, Dodson Auditorium on the Kilgore College campus. Features a variety of dance styles and techniques. Choreography is a collaboration of students and instructors. Tickets: $10 general admission, $5 Kilgore College students with ID. Information: https://www.kilgore.edu/ .
Skating at Reo Starplex, 4716 W. Loop 281, Longview. 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Sundays, 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Information: https://www.reostarplex.com/ .
Downtown Live Spring 2022, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. each Friday, April 1 through May 27, Heritage Plaza, 219 E. Methvin St., Longview. May 6, Down Home; May 13, Clint & the Cosmic Wave; May 20, Wade Skinner; May 27, Jenn Ford & the Wide Eyed Devils. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.longviewtexas.gov/3836/Downtown-Live .
“Roots in the Garden,” Longview Arboretum and Nature Center Spring Concert Series, 6-8 p.m. Thursdays, April 14 through May 12, Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Featuring: Mariachi Nuevo Era, May 5; Low D, May 12. The West gate at Maude Cobb parking lot will open at 5 p.m. each day. Tickets: $10, adults; $5, children 4-12; free for children 3 and younger. Information: www.longviewarboretum.org/events/current-events .
Jefferson Railway Mother’s Day Special, 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. May 7, 400 E. Austin St., Jefferson. Depot opens at 11 a.m. Train ride includes a stop at the Diamond Don Gator Pit. Cost: $12, free for children under 6 years old. Information: www.jeffersonrailway.com .
Annual Fish Fry Fundraiser, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 7, Open Range Cowboy Church,10536 FM 1650, Gilmer. Includes plant sale, raffle, silent auction, music, testimonies. Plant sale begins at 10 a.m. Cost: $12 adults, $8 ages 4 to 10, free for children under 4 years old. Information: Pastor Marion Coon, (903) 975-4912.
“The Nerd,” presented by Theatre Longview, 7:30 p.m. May 12-14, 2:30 p.m. May 15, Longview Community Center, 500 E. Whaley St., Longview. Tickets: $15, adults; $12, students, seniors, first responders; $10, Theatre Longview members. Information: https://www.theatrelongview.com/ .
Longview Jaycees Trade Days, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 14, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 15, Longview Exhibit Center, 1123 Jaycee Drive, Longview. Free admission. Information: (903) 753-4478 or greggcountyfair.com/Trade_Days .
“Concert Under the Stars” Full Moon Party, featuring Kelli Grant, the Queen of Swing, 8 p.m. May 15, Kokomo Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall Ave. in Longview. Theme: Dance and Romance. Free movie follows concert: “Glass Bottom Boat,” starring Doris Day. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. Also features full lunar eclipse. Cost: $10 online at eventbrite.com. Information: http://www.kokomotheatre.com or 903- 918-2132.
NIGHT LIFE
Jenn Ford, 8 p.m. May 6, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Aces & 8’s, 8 p.m. May 7, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Wesley Wood, 8 p.m. May 13, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Owen Tiner Acoustic, 7 p.m. May 5, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Noonday, 8 p.m. May 6, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Mason Dawson, 8 p.m. May 7, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Sammy & Bobby Acoustic, 7 p.m. May 11, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $10 to $20. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Jenn Ford Acoustic, 7 p.m. May 12, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
TYLER AREA
EVENTS
Tyler Community Band Concert, 6 p.m. to 7 pm. May 7, Southern Oaks Baptist Church, 601 E. Amherst Drive, Tyler. Directed by Neil Smith. The program, “If Music Be the Food of Love, Play On!,” will feature music by Grainer, Wagner, Walters, Kabalevsky and marches by Sousa. Admission: free. Information: https://www.tylertexas.com/ .
Ballroom Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each Tuesday, TASCA Ranch, 10495 Jim Russell Road off Highway 110 S., between Tyler and Whitehouse. Classes scheduled every Tuesday. Cost: $40 per person for one month. Information: Jim Gehring, (903) 245-9272.
ATTRACTIONS
American Freedom Museum, on the campus of Brook Hill School, Old Jacksonville Highway north of Bullard. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults, discounts for seniors and youth, free for veterans and military personnel. The Hall of Presidents, Hall of Freedom and other galleries hold over 600 artifacts. Information: americanfreedommuseum.org .
Caldwell Zoo, 2203 Martin Luther King Blvd. Tyler. Hours: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. Cost: Prices vary, memberships available. The 85-acre zoo has animals from many parts of the world. Reservations required. Information: caldwellzoo.org or 903-593-0121.
Camp Ford Historical Park, 6500 U.S. 271, Tyler. Open: dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided trail with interpretive signs and information about the Civil War prisoner of war camp.
Cotton Belt Depot Museum, 210 E. Oakwood St., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Admission: free, donations appreciated. The museum displays model trains and railroad memorabilia owned by Cotton Belt Historical Society.
Discovery Science Place, 308 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Reservations are required and can be made at discoveryscienceplace.org . Information: 903-533-8011.
Earth and Space Science Center, 1411 E. Lake St. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Day pass: $12 adults. Planetarium shows: $7 adults. Exhibits: $3 all. Children, seniors and students receive discounts. Schedule of shows, information: sciencecenter.tjc.edu , 903-510-2312.
Goodman-LeGrand Museum & Gardens, 624 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: free, $2 requested. Once a private home, the city museum features furnishings and memorabilia dating back to the mid-1800s. Information: 903-531-1286.
Historic Aviation Memorial Museum, 150 Airport Drive, the old terminal of Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $8 adults, discounts for seniors, youth, active military personnel. Information: tyler hamm.org , 903-526-1945.
Historic Oakwood Cemetery, corner of Palace and Oakwood streets, Tyler. Open daily, dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided walking tours of Tyler’s oldest cemetery. Learn about Civil War veterans, state & local leaders and other interesting individuals who shaped Tyler’s early history or view many of the monuments on site. Tour brochures located in the kiosk across from the flag pole.
Smith County Historical Society Museum, 125 S. College Ave., Tyler. By appointment only. Appointments for museum visits/tours and archival research are made between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission free, donations appreciated. SCHS is an independent nonprofit collecting and preserving Smith County history for over 60 years. Information: smithcountyhistoricalsociety.org , 903-592-5993.
Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m. Cost: $5, adults, $3, seniors; free for TMA members, children, students, TJC employees and city of Tyler employees. See art by regional artists from the 20th and 21st centuries. Information: tylermuseum.org , 903-595-1001.
Tyler Rose Garden, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Open: Dawn to dusk. Admission: free. The 14-acre garden has 35,000 rose bushes, fountains, ponds and smaller specialty gardens.
Big Sandy Museum, 115 E. Gilmer St., Big Sandy. Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and every second Saturday of the month. Free admission.
NIGHT LIFE
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. May 5, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Billie Jo’s Artist Showcase with guest Jenni Dale Lord, 8 p.m. May 6, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Ri Wolf, 8 p.m. May 7, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Karaoke with Billie Jo, 7 p.m. May 11, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Randy C Moore, 7 p.m. May 5, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Brian Winfield, 8 p.m. May 6, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Clint Alford, 8 p.m. May 7, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Sunday Brunch with Remy Reilly, 12 p.m. May 8, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. May 11, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
MARSHALL/CARTHAGE AREA
EVENTS
Historic Jefferson Train Show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 14, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 15; Jefferson Tourism and Visitor Center, 305 E. Austin St. Admission: $8, free for children younger than 6, includes entry to R.D. Moses Texas & Pacific Model Railroad Museum. Information: (903) 240-6039, https://www.facebook.com/historicjeffersontrainshow/ .