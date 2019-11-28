GREGG/RUSK
NIGHTLIFE
The Tuxedo Cats, 8 p.m. Friday, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Matthew Marcus McDaniel, 7-9 p.m. Friday, Oil Horse Brewing Co., 101 W Tyler St. Longview. Facebook.
Sean Berry, 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, Booshay’s Central Station Cafe, 103 N. Main St., Gladewater. Information: Facebook.
Ambush, 8 p.m. Saturday, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Lee Mathis and the Brutally Handsome, 9 p.m. Saturday, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: (903) 753-5885, Facebook.
The Gladewater Opry, 7 p.m. Saturday, 108 E. Commerce St., Gladewater. Southern Koast — Eldorado, Arkansas; Sam Brannan — White Oak; Cathy Windham — Timpson; Davey Hamilton — Timpson; Tamara Mathers — Linden; Chance Seabolt — Commerece. Cost: adults $10, children $5. Information: 903-845-3600, www.thegladewateropry.com .
Trey Roberson & The Outlaws, 7:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Booshay’s Central Station Cafe, 103 N. Main St., Gladewater. Information: Facebook.
2nd Childhood, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Cole Allen, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 5, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
The Longview SP!NZ — Horsin’ Around, featuring Tomy Petty’s “Damn the Torpedoes,” Oil Horse Brewing Co., 101 W. Tyler St., Longview. Facebook.
Gary Patrick, 8 p.m. Dec. 6, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Blaggards, 9 p.m. Dec. 20, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: (903) 753-5885, Facebook.
A Dagnabbit New Year At Leon’s, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 31, Leon’s Steakhouse Saloon, 2112 S. Eastman Road. Information: Facebook.
FAMILY/CHILDREN
Breakfast with Santa, 9 a.m. Dec. 7, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St. Cost: $20. Information: www.lmfa.org.
Pancakes with Santa, 8:30-11 a.m. Dec. 7, First United Methodist Church of Longview Faith Center at Green and Whaley streets. Pictures with Santa, crafts. Cost: Free. Information: Facebook.
Pictures with Santa Claus, 10 a.m.-noon Dec. 7, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. Cost; Free. Information: 903-237-1340.
Christmas at the Courthouse, 4-9 p.m. Dec. 7, Gregg County Courthouse, downtown Longview. Petting zoo, pony rides, hot dogs, cookies, hot chocolate, Mrs. Claus, free Christmas Express train ride. Cost: Free. Informaton; (903) 2360-8400.
Sensitive Santa, 10-11:30 a.m. Dec. 8, Longview Mall Center Court, 3500 McCann Road, Longview. Information: www.longviewmall.com
Kids’ Story Time at Oil Horse!, 6-7 p.m. Dec. 10, OIl Horse Brewing Co., 101 W. Tyler St., Longview. Hosted in conjunction with the Longview Public Library. Cost: Free. Information; Facebook.
Storytime with Santa and Elves, 6-7 p.m. Dec. 12, Longview Public Library’s Eastman Plaza, 222 W. Cotton St. Cost; Free. Information; (903) 237-1340, Facebook.
Hot-Air Balloon Christmas Glow, 5:15-7:15 p.m. Dec. 12, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, Longview. Christmas music, hot cocoa, Mr. and Mrs. Claus. Weather permitting. Cost: Free.
Cookies & Claus, 10 a.m.- noon Dec. 14, Longview Mall Center Court, 3500 McCann Road, Longview. Information: www.longviewmall.com.
Christmas Movie on the Eastman Plaza, 6-8 p.m. Dec. 17, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. Free popcorn and hot chocolate, bring blankets and lawn chairs. Cost: Free. Information: (903) 237-1340.
Family Christmas Party, 6:30-8 p.m. Dec. 19, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. Games, prizes, refreshments. Cost: Free. Information: (903) 237-1340.
Music and Movement, 10:30 a.m. Mondays; Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. Featuring new musical instruments provided by anonymous donor, with hand drums, triangles, miniature xylophones, harmonicas, kazoos, digital piano and more. Cost: Free. Information: (903)237-1345 or afmartin@longviewtexas.gov.
Babygarten Story Time, 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St., Longview. Cost: Free. Information: longviewtexas.gov/library .
Early Learning Journeys Story Time, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays; Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. For ages 3 to 5. Cost: Free. Information: www.longviewtexas.gov/2896/Story-Times .
Discovery Kids Story Time, 4 p.m. Wednesdays; Broughton Recreation Center; 801 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Cost: Free. Information: www.longviewtexas.gov/2896/Story-Times .
Family Game Night, 6 to 8:30 p.m. each Thursday, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. Cost: Free. Information: 903-237-1345, longviewtexas.gov/library or at facebook.com/Longview Public Library.
Legos at the Library, 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays; Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. Cost: Free. Information: www.longviewtexas.gov/2894/LEGOs-the-Library .
MUSIC/STAGE
A Swingin’ Christmas Show at the Kokomo Theatre, starring Female Artist of the Year Kelli Grant, The Queen of Swing; gates open at 6:30 p.m., show at 7 p.m. Saturday, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. A drive-in theatre without the cars; Classic Christmas carols:” Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” “Santa Claus is Coming to Town,” “Santa Baby,” “Let it Snow” and more, followed by free movie “Miracle on 34th Street.” Cost; $20, reervations required. Information: (903) 918-2132.
Longview Symphony: Home for the Holidays, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave. Featuring special guests Dana Pundt and Jon Starling. Cost: $5 for children younger than 13, $10 for students, adults $20 to $50. Information: www.longviewsymphony.org.
East Texas Symphonic Band, 3 p.m. Dec. 8, LeTourneau University Center Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave. Featuring soprano Angela Turner Wilson on “Ava Maria” and Handel’s “Rejoice Greatly;” also “A Christmas Carol” and “The Nutrcracker Fantasy.” Cost: $5 adults, free for students and children. Information: East Texas Symphonic Band on Facebook.
Messiah Sing, 7-8:15 p.m. Dec. 8, First United Methodist Church, 400 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Community performance of Handel’s “Messiah” (Part 1 and the Hallelujah Chorus); one hour rehearsal for singers and musicians from 5-6 p.m. Cost: Free. Information: (903) 753-4463.
Sing! An Irish Christmas, 7 p.m. Dec. 10, LeTourneau Universit Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave. Cost: $40-$70. Information: www.belchercenter.com.
Christmas Bach’s Lunch with Anthony Robinson, hosted by Longview Symphony Orchestra, 12:20–1 p.m. Dec. 13, St. Anthony Catholic Church, 508 N. Sixth St, Longview. Dining area opens at 11:45 a.m. Cost: Free. Information: www.longviewsymphony.org.
”Miracle on 34th Street: Live Radio Play,” 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 13, Texas Shakespeare Festival’s UpStairs Space, 815 Houston St., Kilgore. Cost: $25. Information: texasshakespeare.tix.com, (903) 983-8119.
First Presbyterian Church Handbell Festival, 4-5 p.m. Dec. 15, First Presbyterian Church, 301 N. Center St., Longview. Cost: Free. Information: www.fpclongview.org.
‘Twas the Night Before Christmas, 6 p.m. Dec. 15, LeTourneau University Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave. Cost: $25-$40. Information: www.belchercenter.com.
Music on the Square — Handbells, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 17, First Presbyterian Church, 301 N. Center St., Longview. First lunch at 11:30 a.m., concert at noon in sanctuary, second lunch 12:30 pm. Cost: Free. Information: fpclongview.org.
Music on the Square — Joshua Allen and Friends, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 17, First Presbyterian Church, 301 N. Center St., Longview. First lunch at 11:30 a.m., concert at noon in sanctuary, second lunch 12:30 pm. Cost: Free. Information: fpclongview.org.
Music on the Square — Dr. Paul Lee, organist, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 17, First Presbyterian Church, 301 N. Center St., Longview. First lunch at 11:30 a.m., concert at noon in sanctuary, second lunch 12:30 pm. Cost: Free. Information: fpclongview.org.
MUSEUMS/EXHIBITS
“The Little Things” by artist and University of Texas at Tyler professor Michelle Taff, on display through Wednesday in the Anne Dean Turk Fine Arts Gallery on the Kilgore College campus in Kilgore. Gallery open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday. Cost: Free. Information. www.facebook.com/michelletaffart, 903-983-8166 or lkitchen@kilgore.edu.
Living History Christmas, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 7, Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. With Loblolly Model Trains and Holiday Village Exhibit, blacksmith, ornament making, children’s activities. Cost: Free admission. Information: www.gregghistorical.org, Facebook, 903-753-5840.
Loblolly Model Train and Holiday Village Exhibit, Dec. 4-21, Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St. Hours 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $2 senior citizens, $1 children. Information: www.gregghistorical.org, 903-753-5840, Facebook.
Holiday ArtWalk Downtown, 5-8 p.m. Dec. 12. Seeking businesses, artists, sculptors, musicians, actors, handmade items. Information: www.artwalklongview.com.
Discovering Abstract Expressionist Victor Thall, through Feb. 22, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5. Information: 903-753-8103, lmfa.org .
Josh Dorman — The Art of Listening: Portraits from the Memory Bridge Project, through Feb. 22, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5. Information: 903-753-8103, lmfa.org .
Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-753-5840, gregghistorical.org .
Longview World of Wonders, 112 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $8 general admission, $7 seniors. Information: 903-212-4969, longviewwow.org.
Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5. Information: 903-753-8103, lmfa.org .
Gladewater Museum, 116 W. Pacific, Gladewater. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free admission. Information: 903-845-7608 and gladewatermuseum@gmail.com .
Depot Museum and Children’s Discovery Center, 514 N. High St., Henderson. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cost: $3 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-657-4303, depotmuseum.com .
Rangerette Showcase and Museum, 1100 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore, Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. Information: 903-983-8265, kilgore.edu/campus-life/rangerette-showcase-and-museum .
East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Cost: $8 adults, $5 children. Information: 903-983-8295, easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu .
Texas Broadcast Museum, 416 E. Main St., Kilgore, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors, students, first responders; $3 children 3-11. Information: 903-985-8115, texasbroadcastmuseum.com .
Historic Upshur Museum, 119 Simpson St., Gilmer. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: free. Information: 903-843-5483, historicupshurmuseum.com .
Flight of the Phoenix Aviation Museum, 43 Aviation Drive, Fox Stephens Field, Gilmer. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Information: 903-790-7435, flightofthephoenix.org .
New London (School Explosion) Museum, 10690 S. Main St., New London, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $3 children. Information: 903-895-4602.
FESTIVALS/SPECIAL EVENTS
Community Thanksgiving Dinner hosted by Councilman Wray Wade, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. today, Broughton Recreation Center, 801 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Cost; Free. For information or to volunteer call (903) 399-3200.
Mingle & Jingle, 6-9 p.m. Nov. 30, downtown Kilgore. Holiday shopping and activities to celebrate Small Business Saturday. Information: Kilgore Main Street on Facebook.
Holly Days in the Garden, 5-8 p.m. Dec. 2, Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St. Gifting Tree Shop grand opening at 5 p.m.; arboretum members only from 5-6 p.m.; general admision 6-8 p.m. Hot chocolate, cider, brownies, Santa and Mr. Claus. Cost: $3 members, $5 general admission. Information: Facebook.
An Evening with President George W. Bush, 7 p.m. Dec. 3, LeTourneau University’s Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave. Cost: $65-$100. Information: www.belchercenter.com.
89th Kilgore Christmas Parade, 6;30 p.m. Dec. 3, downtown Kilgore.
Longview Ambucs Christmas Parade, 6;30 p.m. Dec. 5, downtown Longview.
Christmas in the Piney Woods 2019, 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 6 and 7, Martin Creek Lake State Park, Tatum. Drive-through decorated campsites; visit with Santa. Cost: Entrance fees waived for toy donation that goes to Tatum Police Department’s Operation Blue Santa. Information: Martin Creek State Park on Facebook, 903-836-2984.
Christmas Open House, 6-8 p.m. Dec. 6, Kilgore Public Library, 301 N. Henderson Blvd. Library decorated for Christmas, music by The Magills, refreshments, Santa. Information: Kilgore Main Street on Facebook.
Breakfast with Santa, 9 a.m. Dec. 7, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St. Cost: $20. Information: www.lmfa.org.
Carmela’s Magical Santa Land, 5:30-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5:30-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, through Jan. 5, 6085 Hwy 259 N. Christmas light drive-through featuring nearly 2 million lights. Cost: Free admission but donations appreciated. Information: Carmela’s Magical Santa Land on Facebook.
Paws & Claus, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Sunday and Dec. 15, Longview Mall Center Court, 3500 McCann Road. Information: www.ongviewmall.com.
Gilmer Yulefest, variety of activities Dec. 7 — 8:30 a.m. Breakfast with Santa at First Baptist Church, tickets $4 for adults, $3 for children online, $1 more at the door; 9 a.m-9 p.m. Gilmer Yulefest, downtown Gilmer; 6 p.m. Yulefest Christmas Parade, starts on Titus Street. Information: www.gilmeryulefest.com.
Pancakes with Santa, 8:30-11 a.m. Dec. 7, First United Methodist Church of Longview Faith Center at Green and Whaley streets. Pictures with Santa, crafts. Cost: Free. Information: Facebook.
Pictures with Santa Claus, 10 a.m.-noon Dec. 7, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. Cost; Free. Information: 903-237-1340.
Christmas at the Courthouse, 4-9 p.m. Dec. 7, Gregg County Courthouse, downtown Longview. Petting zoo, pony rides, hot dogs, cookies, hot chocolate, Mrs. Claus, free Christmas Express train ride. Cost: Free. Informaton; (903) 2360-8400.
Gladewater Christmas Parade — “An Old Fashioned Christmas,” 6 p.m. Dec. 10, Downtown Gladewater. Information: Gladewater Chamber of Commerce at (903) 845-5501 or gladewaterchamber.org/christmas-parade.
2019 Holiday Magic – Holiday Tea Room and Market, luncheon at noon, market 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 10-13, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Cost: $28 for lunch. Information: 903-753-8103, www.lmfa.org.
Hot-Air Balloon Christmas Glow, 5:15-7:15 p.m. Dec. 12, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, Longview. Christmas music, hot cocoa, Mr. and Mrs. Claus. Weather permitting. Cost: Free.
Christmas in Kilgore, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 14, Downtown Kilgore. Holidayy music, family friendly events and games. Information: Kilgore Main Street on Facebook.
Adult Christmas Craft Day, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 14, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. Advance registration required. For ages 18 and older. Cost: Free. Information: (903) 237-1340.
Holiday Sip ‘N’ Shop, 5-8 p.m. Dec. 21, Longview Mall Center Court, 3500 McCann Road. Information: www.longviewmall.com.
First Night Gala hosted by ArtsView Children’s Theatre, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Dec. 31, The Summit Club, 3700 Judson Road, Longview. Tapas, complimentary beer and wine and a champagne toast, cash bar, music by The Social Club. Cost: $100. Information; (903) 236-7535 or email artsview@artsviewact.com.
Longview Jaycees Trade Days, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, second weekend of every month except September. Cost: Free admission. Information: 903-753-4478 or visit greggcountyfair.com/Trade_Days .
Riverside Trade Days, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, second and fourth weekend of every month. Cost: Free admission. Information: riversidervpark42.com .
FUNDRAISERS
Fashion & Firs, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St. Bid on decorated trees, enjoy holiday beverage, shop with local store Morgan Abbigail. Cost; Free. Information: www.gregghistorical.org.
ArtsView’s Jingle Bell Jog 5K and Family Fun Run, registration at 7 a.m. and race at 8 a.m. Dec. 14, ArtsView Children’s Theatre, 313 W. Tyler St., Longview. Santa Flavious and Joshua that Elf; ArtsView show choir, hot cocoa, face painting, door prizes. Cost: early registration $35 for 5K and $25 for 1 mile; price increases $5 after Nov. 25. Information: runsignup.com/Race/TX/Longview/ArtsViewsJingleBellJog.
HARRISON/MARION/PANOLA
NIGHTLIFE
Rippin’ Redneck Karaoke, 8 p.m. Thursdays, Panola County VFW, 421 N. Live Oak St. in Carthage. Everyone is welcome.
MUSIC/STAGE
”Having Our Say: The Delaney Sisters’ First 100 years,” presented by Jefferson Opera House Theater Players, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, Union Baptist Church, Houston Street, Jeffferson. Cost; $12 adults, $9 students. Information: www.jeffersonoperahousetheatreplayers.com.
Christmas in Carthage, 7 to 9 p.m., Dec. 3, Carthage Civic Center, 1702 S. Adams St. in Carthage. This annual celebration of all things Christmas will feature the Panola College Concert Band, Panola College Jazz Band, Panola College Chorale, the Panola Pipers, Panola Honor Choir, Bulldog Belles, dancers from Rowe Performing Arts, and other performers. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students. Tickets will be available at the door. For more information, contact Dwaine Hubbard, Panola College band director, at dhubbard@panola.edu or call (903) 693-2027.
Celtic Angels Christmas, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19, Memorial City Hall, 110 E. Houston St., Marshall. Cost: $40-$50. Information: www.memorialcityhall.com.
FESTIVALS/SPECIAL EVENTS
Thanksgiving Feast, Noon, Thursday, Circle M Café, 1122 W. Panola St. in Carthage. Circle M Café opens its doors to provide a free Thanksgiving lunch to everyone until they run out of food.
Wassail Walk, 11 a.m -4 p.m. Saturday, downtown Marshall. Cost: Free. Information: marshalltexas.com/events.
A Carthage Kazoo-sical Christmas, 12 p.m. Saturday, Anderson Park, Carthage. Sunflower Mercantile invites the community to join in for a “Christmas Hum-A-Long” to usher in the season on the town square. There will be free kazoos for participants and a best “Who-ville” Costume Contest with three age categories: Children (infant to fifth grade), Youth (grades sixth-twelfth) and Adult. Local groups are encouraged to participate. For more information, call Sunflower Mercantile at (903) 690-1484.
Holiday Pop-Up Market, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, downtown Carthage. Carthage Main Street hosts a pop-up market for Small Business Saturday.
”The Santa Clause” Screening, 2 p.m., Saturday, Esquire Theater, 114 W. Sabine St. in downtown Carthage. The Esquire hosts a screening of the Tim Allen classic. Babysitting available for children 7 and up so parents can do holiday shopping. Admission is $8 for adults, $6 for kids 6-12 and free for kids under 6.
Hallsville Lion’ Club Christmas Parade, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3.
Lighted Christmas Parade, 6 p.m. Dec. 7, downtown Marshall.
Santa Visits the Merket Farm, Saturday, Dec. 7 and 14, Merket Christmas Tree Farm, 785 FM 1794 in Beckville. The farm is open Thanksgiving from noon to 6 p.m., then 3 to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays during the Christmas season.
Hospital Auxiliary Jewelry Sale, 8 to 5 p.m. Monday, UT Health Carthage front lobby. This annual jewelry sale raises money for Panola College nursing scholarships.
Candlelight Tour of Homes, Dec. 5-7 and 12-14, various locations in the city of Jefferson. Cost: $22.50 before Dec. 1, $25 starting Dec. 1. Information: JeffersonCandlelight.com.
Jefferson Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting, 6-9 p.m. Nov. 30; downtown Jefferson to Lions Park for “Enchanted Forest” Tree Lighting Ceremony. Carols, entertainment, Santa. Cost: Free.
Carthage Christmas Parade and Lighting of the Square, 7 p.m., Dec. 2, downtown Carthage. The annual parade travels down West Panola Street and around Anderson Park in downtown Carthage. This year’s theme is “Light Up Carthage,” and organizers plan to light up the Square that night.
Hospital Auxiliary Jewelry Sale, 8 to 5 p.m., Dec. 2, UT Health Carthage front lobby. This annual jewelry sale raises money for Panola College nursing scholarships.
Beckville Christmas Parade, 7 p.m., Dec. 4, downtown Beckville. The 33rd annual Christmas Parade starts at R.C. Beauchamp Stadium and ends at Beckville City Hall. This year’s theme is “Light Up Christmas.”
Christmas Craft, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Dec. 5, Sammy Brown Library, 319 S. Market St. in Carthage. Join the library for a Christmas craft! Pre-registration is required, and the library will schedule a second craft time if space fills up. Call (903) 693-6741.
Sparkles and Sprinkles, 1-3 p.m. Dec. 7, Starr Family Home State Historic Site, 407 W. Travis St., Marshall. Crafting, slime making, story time, cookie decorating. Pre-register. Cost: Free. Information: Facebook, 903-935-3044, or email kellie.farr@thc.texas.gov.
Holiday Color Run, 9 a.m., Dec. 7, downtown Carthage. The Carthage Rotary Club hosts an inaugural Holiday Color Run. Fees are $30 for adults and $15 for kids 12 and under if registered by Nov. 22, then $40 for adults and $20 for kids 12 and under during late registration. For more information, visit the Carthage Rotary Club’s Facebook page.
Gary ISD Festival of Lights, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dec. 7, Gary High School, 132 Bobcat Trail in Gary. The annual Festival of Lights includes food, live music, a pet parade, a chili cook-off and vendors. The Lighting of the Square will take place around 4 p.m.
Christmas in the Country, 5 to 7 p.m., Dec. 14, Deadwood United Methodist Church, 744 CR 445 just east of FM 31 South in Deadwood. Deadwood, Galloway and Logan churches come together to host children’s games, a Christmas Nativity Hayride and appearances from Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Jefferson Sportsman’s Expo/ Gun & Knife Show, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 14, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 15, Jefferson Visitor Center, 305 E. Austin St. Cost: $7 at the door, $5 for children ages 11 to 15, $2 off for military, NRA and TSRA w/ID, free for uniformed first responders, children 10 and ounger free with parent. Information: www.jefferson-texas.com/events/#!calendar.
Free Movie in the Park, 6 p.m. Dec. 14, Lions Park, sponsored by Marion County Fair Board and Fair Queens. Popcorn, candy canes, hot coco, apple cider, cookies, and more!.
SMITH/WOOD/ CHEROKEE
NIGHTLIFE
Cody Cooke, 8 p.m. Friday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: texasmusiccity.net.
James Dunning and friends, 8 p.m. Friday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Cost: $5. Information: texasmusiccity.net.
Big Daddy Band, 8 p.m. Friday, Rick’s on the Square, 104 W. Erwin St., Tyler. Information: 903-531-2415, rix.com.
Gorgeous Jetson, 8 p.m. Friday, Stanley’s Famous Pit Bar-B-Q, 525 S. Beckham Ave., Tyler. Information: stanleysfamous.com.
Ramoth Gilead, 8 p.m. Friday, Dakotas Chophouse, 4803 Old Bullard Road, Tyler. Information: dakotasintyler.com.
Roadkeeper, Lucas For Sheriff, 8 p.m. Friday, True Vine Brewing Co., 2453 Earl Campbell Parkway, Tyler.
Patrick James, 8 p.m. Friday, Grand Slam, 5201 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Information; 903 581-1818.
Paul Shafer, 7 p.m. Saturday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: 430-235-2100, texasmusiccity.net.
Gary Patrick Band, 8 p.m. Saturday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Cost: $10. Tickets: texasmusiccity.net.
Live 80, 9 p.m. Saturday, Rick’s on the Square, 104 W. Erwin St., Tyler. Information: 903-531-2415, rix.com.
Patrick James, 8 p.m. Saturday, Dakotas Chophouse, 4803 Old Bullard Road, Tyler. Information: dakotasintyler.com.
The Blacksmiths, 8 p.m.Saturday, Republic Icehouse, 3807 University Blvd., Tyler. Information: republicicehouse.com.
Bluez Boyz, 9:30 p.m. Saturday, XL’N Pool Hall & Club, 2109 E. Fifth St., Tyler.
Moseley Duo, 7 p.m. Saturday, Commerce Street Drafthouse, 401 E. Commerce St., Jacksonville. Information: 903-541-2141, facebook.com/MillerDrafthouse.
Kayci Rae & the Ramblers, 8 p.m. Saturday, Red Rooster Icehouse, 1470 N. Beaulah St., Hawkins. Information: Facebook.
Zach Coffey, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: texasmusiccity.net.
Andie Kay Joyner, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: texasmusiccity.net.
Darrin Morris, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dakotas Chophouse, 4803 Old Bullard Road, Tyler. Information: dakotasintyler.com.
MUSIC/STAGE
Card 53’s Stuffed, 8 p.m. Saturday, Liberty Hall, 103 E. Erwin St., Tyler. Improv comedy show. Cost: $15. Tickets: libertytyler.com.
Chanukah Klezmer Concert with Rabbi Katz, 7 p.m. Monday, Liberty Hall, 103 E. Erwin St., Tyler. Cost: $15 and $10. Tickets: libertytyler.com.
Martina McBride, 8 p.m. Tuesday, University of Texas at Tyler’s Cowan Center, 3900 University Blvd., Tyler. Cost: $57 to $117. Tickets: 903-566-7424, cowancenter.org.
Tidings of Joy Noon-Time Christmas Concerts Series, noon Tuesday, Christ Church, 118 S. Bois d’Arc Ave., Tyler. Performing: Jane Allen-Milner with Vibre’ Handbell Quartet.
Downtown Christmas concerts, 12:05 p.m. Wednesday, Marvin United Methodist Church, 300 W. Erwin St. Performing: Tyler Junior College choirs. Cost: free. Lunch: $5.
”How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5 and 6 and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 7, Pollard Theater Center, 3030 New Copeland Road, Tyler. Cost: $10. Tickets: 903-531-0069, showtix4u.com.
UT Tyler Wind Ensemble Concert, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 5, UT Tyler University Center, ballroom.
UT Tyler Jazz Ensemble Concert, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6, Liberty Hall, 103 E. Erwin St., Tyler.
”The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe,” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6-8, 12-14 and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 8 and 15, Tyler Civic Theatre, 400 Rose Park Drive. Cost: $18 adults, $15 students. Tickets: 903-592-0561, tylercivictheatre.com.
American Dreamer, classical/folk group, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7, The Old Firehouse, Edom. Cost: $13.50 advance, $15 door. Tickets: jeffreylancephotography.com/theoldfirehouse/concerts.
EVENTS
Tyler Turkey Trot, 8:30 a.m. today, Racquet & Jog, 5403 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Schedule: 8:30 a.m., Kids Dash, 9 a.m. 5K Run/Walk, 10 a.m. awards. Cost: $15 Kids Dash, $25 5K. To register: endurancecui.active.com.
Lindale Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk, 8:30 a.m. today, EJ Moss Intermediate School, 411 Eagle Spirit Drive, Lindale. Cost for day-of registration: $40 adults, $25 12 and under.
Lights of Kiepersol, 6 p.m. Friday, Kiepersol Vineyards, FM 344 east of Bullard. Ceremony marks the annual lighting of the grape vine rows. will hold its Lights of Kiepersol ceremony Nov. 29.
Bullard Christmas Kickoff, 6 p.m. Monday, downtown Bullard. Attractions: Parade at 6 p.m. followed by photos with Santa and tree decorating contest.
Hospice of East Texas Tree Lighting, 6 p.m. Monday, Robert M. Rogers HomePlace, 4111 University Blvd. in Tyler. Anyone can and attend and honor the memory of a friend or family member who has died.
Mistletoe & Magic, Junior League of Tyler’s holiday market, noon to 8 p.m. Dec. 5 and 6; and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 7, Harvey Convention Center, 2000 W. Front St.. Admission: $10.
UT Health tree lighting, 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, UT Health East Texas, 1000 S. Beckham Ave., Tyler.
Jacksonville Jingle Jog 5K & Fun Run, 9 a.m., Dec. 7, Christus Trinity Mother Frances Health & Fitness, 2010 S. Jackson St., Jacksonville. Cost: $25 5K timed; $20 5K not-timed. Register: active.com.
Old Fashioned Christmas Festival, 2 to 7 p.m. Dec. 7, Arp. Activities: holiday themed activities and refreshment; parade at 6 p.m. and tree lighting.
Whitehouse Christmas in the Park and Parade, Dec. 7, City Park in Whitehouse. Attractions: vendors, food trucks and activities for children from noon to 4 p.m.; Christmas Parade at 5:15 p.m.
Christmas in Lindale, 7 to 9 p.m., Dec. 7, Picker’s Pavilion, 205 E. North St., Lindale
Bethlehem Drive-Thru, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 8 to 10, Whitehouse First Baptist Church, 801 E. Main St., Whitehouse. Drive through a recreated Bethlehem street scene from the time of Jesus.
FAMILY/CHILDREN
Toddler Time,{/strong} 9 a.m. Monday and Tuesday and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave., for children 18 to 36 months.
Leeme un Cuento/Read to Me, 10:30 a.m. Monday, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave., bilingual story time is geared for ages 3 to 6 years.
Lap and Play Time, 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave., for children up to 18 months.
Read Aloud Crowd, 10:30 a.m Thursday, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave., for children 3-6 years.
Just for Teens, 2 p.m. on the third Saturday of the month, Tyler Public Library auditorium, 201 S. College Ave. Take part in a free activity suited for those in grades 8 to 12.
Tween Tuesdays, 5 p.m. of the first and third Tuesday of the month, Tyler Public Library auditorium, 201 S. College Ave. Free programs for kids in grade 5 to 7.
Family Movie Matinee, 10:30 a.m. on the third Saturday of the month, Tyler Public Library auditorium, 201 S. College Ave. Enjoy a free family-friendly movie.
Lego Block Party, 2 to 4 p.m. on the first Saturday of the month, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave. Families are invited to work together to make masterpieces.
Storytime and Activities, 11 a.m. each Saturday, Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 4916 S. Broadway Ave.
MUSEUMS/EXHIBITS
“Passing Through: Works by Lloyd Brown, Pat Gabriel and Sarah Williams,” through Dec. 1, Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $5 general admission, $3 seniors.
“Art by A.C. Gentry Jr.,” ongoing, Smith County Historical Society Museum, 125 S. College Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Cost: free, donations accepted. Information: 903-592-5993, smithcountyhistoricalsociety.org.
“5% Show,” through Jan. 4, Martin Walker Law Firm, second-floor gallery, 121 N. Spring Ave., Tyler. On view: Art by five women based in Dallas.
“Showcasing East Texas Artists,” through Dec. 21, Gold Leaf Gallery, 4518 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 3 p.m. Saturday.
“Outreach to Space,” Center for Earth and Space Science Education, 1411 E. Lake St., at Tyler Junior College. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. Saturday. Also: show in the planetarium. Cost: $3 for exhibit only, $7 adults and $5 children and seniors for each show and $12 adults and $9 children and seniors for a day pass. Information: 903-510-3213, sciencecenter.tjc.edu.
”Doug Carter Solo Exhibition,” through Dec. 28, Valerosa Designs & Gallery, 108 E. Eighth St., Tyler. Information: valerosadesigns.com.
Discovery Science Place, 308 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $8 adults and $6 ages 2 to 12 and 65 and older. Information: 903-533-8011, discoveryscienceplace.org.
Tyler Rose Museum, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $3.50 adults, $2 children 2-11. Information: 903-597-3130, texasrosefestival.com.
Cotton Belt Depot Museum, 210 E. Oakwood St., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Cost: free; donations accepted. Information: 903-595-7232, cottonbeltdepotmuseum.com.
Goodman-LeGrand House & Museum, 624 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler: Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $2 suggested. Information: 903-531-1286.
Historical Aviation Memorial Museum, 150 Airport Drive, Tyler Pounds Regional Airport: Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors (65 and older), $3 ages 13-17, $2 ages 6-12. Information: 903-526-1945, tylerhamm.com.
American Freedom Museum, 1051 N. Houston St., Bullard, at Brook Hill School. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults and $5 children; free for veterans, military personnel. Information: 903- 894-5252, americanfreedommuseum.org.
Texas African American Museum, 3000 N. Border Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and by appointment on Saturday. Information: 903-218-1388.
Old Mill Pond Museum, 2900 S. Main St., Lindale. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Cost: donations accepted. Information: 903- 881-5704, visitlindale.com.
Mineola Historical Museum, 114 N. Pacific St., Mineola. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Cost: free. Information: 903-569-2631, mineolahistoricalmuseum.com.
Heritage Center of Cherokee County, 208 S. Henderson St., Rusk. Hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: free. Information: 903-714-8685.
Winnsboro Center for the Arts, 200 Market St. Winnsboro. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Cost: free. Information: 903-342-0686, winnsborocenter forthearts.com.
Vanishing Texana Museum, 300 S. Bolton, Jacksonville. Hours: 11 a.m. t 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Information: 903-586-1696, vtmjacksonville.org .
ELSEWHERE
Polar Express train rides, 5, 6:30 and 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Palestine Depot of Texas State Railroad. Tickets: prices vary depending on the rail car. Reservations: are recommended, texasstaterailroad.net. Other dates: Dec. 6 to 8, 12 to 15, 17 to 24 and 26 to 28.
Pittsburg FUMC Bi-Annual Carol of Lights, 6-8 p.m. Dec. 5-8 and Dec 13-15; 2-4 p.m. Dec. 7-8; 5 p.m. piano-organ concert Dec. 8; 209 Mount Pleasant St., Pittsburg. Decorated trees depicting Christmas carols, tell the good news of the season, from prophecy to birth and ascension. Cost Free.
”Oliver!” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6 13-15 and 2 p.m. Dec. 7-8 and 15, Henderson County Performing Arts Center, 400 Gibson Road in Athens. Reservations: HCPAC.org or 903-675-3908.
Warriors Car Show, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, The Texan, 209 E. Tyler St., Athens. Attractions: car show in the parking lot behind the theater; holiday vendors inside. The event benefits Athens Christian Preparatory Academy.