Longview, TX (75601)

Today

Showers early, becoming a steady rain later in the day. High 63F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.