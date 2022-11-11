LONGVIEW AREA
ATTRACTIONS
“Buffalo Soldiers Revisited: History on Canvas” on display Nov. 11-April 15, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Opening reception: 5:30 p.m. Nov. 12. This is the first exhibit of East Texan Bob Snead’s works since his death in 2020. More than 20 pieces make up this collective of acrylic paintings and pen and ink drawings. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $5 for adults; free for children 12 and younger, LMFA members and active duty military personnel. Information: 903-753-8103, https://www.lmfa.org/ .
“Ellie Taylor: A Lifetime of Painting,” on display June 4 through Jan. 7, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $5 for adults; free for children 12 and younger, LMFA members and active duty military personnel. Information: 903-753-8103, https://www.lmfa.org/ .
“Towards a 21st Century Abstraction,” on display Oct. 15 through Feb. 11, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Features an exhibition of seven painters from across the country pushing the boundaries of abstraction. Information: https://www.lmfa.org/ .
East Texas Oil Field photos by Jack Nolan, on exhibit through Dec. 10, East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. The exhibit includes photos of the East Texas oil field taken by Nolan in the 1930s.The exhibit will include 17 real photo postcard (RPPC) enlargements by Nolan (1889-1972), a prolific photographer of oil boom communities. A lecture by petroleum geologist and oilfield historian Jeff A. Spencer is set for 5:30 p.m. Sept. 15. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Information: (903) 983-8295, https://easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu/ .
Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-753-5840, gregghistorical.org .
Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: Free for members and children 6 and younger, $5 general admission, $3 for seniors, veterans and police officers. Information: http://www.longviewarboretum.org/ .
Gladewater Museum, 116 W. Pacific Ave., Gladewater. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free admission. Social distancing restrictions in place. Information: 903-845-7608.
Texas Broadcast Museum, 416 E. Main St., Kilgore, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors, students, military, first responders; $3 children 3-11. Information: texasbroadcastmuseum.com .
London Museum, 10690 S. Main St., New London. Museum and soda fountain hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday (10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, March through August), café hours: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cost: $5 adults, $3 children. Information: 903-895-4602, newlondonschool.org .
Historic Longview Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays, city parking lot at High and Cotton streets in downtown Longview. Information: historiclongviewfarmersmarket.com .
Liberty City Local Farmers Market, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each second Saturday through December, Liberty City Community Building grounds, 5333 Old Highway 135 N. Information: www.facebook.com/libertycitylocal/ .
EVENTS
Skating at Reo Starplex, 4716 W. Loop 281, Longview. 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Sundays, 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Information: https://www.reostarplex.com/ .
6th Annual Reel East Texas Film Festival, Nov. 10-12, Texan Theatre, 201 S. Kilgore St., in Kilgore. Featuring a slate of indie film projects with live screenings and filmmaker Q&As. Tickets: $10 to $50. Information: www.reeleasttexas.com .
New Diana ISD Veterans Day program, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Nov. 11, Norton Lovell Auditorium, 11826 Texas 154 E., Diana. Reception will follow program.
Veterans Day Celebration, 2 p.m. Nov. 11, Arabella of Longview, 1133 E. Hawkins Parkway. The event will include food, door prizes and live entertainment. Information: https://www.civitasseniorliving.com/arabella-of-longview/ .
Veterans Day 5K Run or Ruck, hosted by Planet Beach Longview, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Nov. 12. The race will begin at National Wholesale Supply, 1227 W. Marshall Ave., Longview, and will continue to Boorman Trail, around Lois Jackson Park and end back at National Wholesale Supply. Registration: $30. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1505973803158312/?active_tab=about .
Heritage Syrup Festival, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 12, Depot Museum and Historic Downtown District in Henderson. Featuring syrup making with mule power, craftsmen, folk artists, food vendors, musical entertainment, children’s activities, antique tractors and cars, cloggers and square dancers. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.hendersontx.us/14/Heritage-Syrup-Festival .
A Very Derrick Christmas, derrick lighting ceremony, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 12, downtown Kilgore. Includes children’s activities, vendors and entertainment. The lighting of the derricks will be at 7 p.m. Information: https://www.kilgoremainstreet.com/ .
We Are Messengers, “The Wholehearted Tour,” 7 p.m. Nov. 12, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Special guests: Jordan St. Cyr and Ryan Ellis. Tickets: $20 to $45. Information: https://www.belchercenter.com/ .
Book Talk, 12 p.m. Nov. 15, McMillan Memorial Library, 401 S. Commerce St., Overton. Featuring local author and Rusk County District Attorney Micheal E. Jimerson, who will be reviewing his latest book, “White Gold.” A light lunch will be available. Registration not required. Information: (903) 834-6318.
Longview Jaycees Trade Days, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 12, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 13, Longview Exhibit Center, 1123 Jaycee Drive, Longview. Free admission. Information: (903) 753-4478 or greggcountyfair.com/Trade_Days .
Bluegrass/Country/Gospel Jam, 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 12, Kilgore Mercantile & Music, 105 N. Kilgore St., Kilgore. Featuring a “pickin’ circle,” where guests can lead a song with stringed instruments or singing. Information: https://kilgoremercantile.com/ .
“Seussical!,” 7 p.m. Nov. 17-19, 2 p.m. Nov. 19 and 20, ArtsView Children’s Theatre, 313 W. Tyler St., Longview. Tickets: $15. Information: https://artsviewchildrenstheatre.com/ .
“A Swingin’ Christmas Show,” featuring Kelli Grant, the “Queen of Swing,” 8 p.m. Nov. 26, Kokomo Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Free movie follows show: “Miracle on 34th Street,” starring Maureen O’Hara and John Payne. The outside theater is closed for the season; the inside theater is open with limited seating. Reservations required. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $20, available online at eventbrite.com . Information: (903) 918-2132, www.kokomotheatre.com .
“Into the Woods Jr.,” presented by the Spring Hill High School Theatre Department, 7 p.m. Dec. 2 and 3, Spring Hill High School Little Theatre, 2800 E. George Richey Road, Longview. Information: https://springhillhighschool.ludus.com/ .
Santa & Mrs. Claus at Christmas in the Park, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 2-3, 9-10, 16-17, Hugh Camp County Park, 5716 Old Highway 135 N., Liberty City. The light display will be open from Thanksgiving until the New Year. Admission: Free.{/span}{/span}
NIGHT LIFE
Wayne Garner, 5 p.m. Nov. 11, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
The Randall Armstrong Band, 5 p.m. Nov. 12, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Karaoke Thursday, 8 p.m. Nov. 17, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Hog Leg Band, 8 p.m. Nov. 11, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $10. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Jimmy Wooten, 8 p.m. Nov. 12, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $10. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Blaine Hart Acoustic, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 17, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Noonday, 8 p.m. Nov. 18, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
TYLER AREA
EVENTS
“Holes,” presented by Theatre TJC, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9-12, 2:30 p.m. Nov. 12, Jean Browne Theatre on the Tyler Junior College central campus. Tickets: $10 adults, $5 seniors ages 65 and up, students and active military. Information: https://www.tjc.edu/theatre .
Tunes at Noon, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 17, downtown Tyler. Featuring Caldwell Band. Admission: free. Information: https://www.cityoftyler.org/ .
Vintage Market Days of East Texas, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 11-13, Picker’s Pavilion, 205 E. North St., Lindale. Includes original art, antiques, outdoor furnishings, seasonal plantings, clothing, jewelry, home décor, food. Tickets: $7.50 to $15. Information: https://vintagemarketdays.com/market/east-texas/ .
Opening Night with Yoav Talmi, presented by East Texas Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12, UT Tyler Cowan Center, 3900 University Blvd., Tyler. Tickets: $22 to $69 adults, $12 to $35 students. Information: https://etso.org/events/calendar .
“Rudolph the Red-nosed Reindeer: The Musical,” 6:30 p.m. Nov. 17, UT Tyler Cowan Center, 3900 University Blvd., Tyler. Tickets: $59 adults, $44 children4 to 14. Information: https://cowancenter.org/ .
Bingo, 5:45 p.m. Nov. 21, TASCA, Highway 110 S. and Jim Russell Road, Tyler. Snacks available. Information: (903) 871-3217 Monday through Thursday, tascatyler@gmail.com .
Blue Santa Pub Crawl, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 3, downtown Tyler. Tickets: $30. Information: https://visittyler.com/calendar/ .
Ballroom Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each Tuesday, TASCA Ranch, 10495 Jim Russell Road off Highway 110 S., between Tyler and Whitehouse. Classes scheduled every Tuesday. Cost: $40 per person for one month. Information: Jim Gehring, (903) 245-9272.
ATTRACTIONS
American Freedom Museum, on the campus of Brook Hill School, Old Jacksonville Highway north of Bullard. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults, discounts for seniors and youth, free for veterans and military personnel. The Hall of Presidents, Hall of Freedom and other galleries hold over 600 artifacts. Information: americanfreedommuseum.org .
Caldwell Zoo, 2203 Martin Luther King Blvd. Tyler. Hours: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. Cost: Prices vary, memberships available. The 85-acre zoo has animals from many parts of the world. Reservations required. Information: caldwellzoo.org or 903-593-0121.
Camp Ford Historical Park, 6500 U.S. 271, Tyler. Open: dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided trail with interpretive signs and information about the Civil War prisoner of war camp.
Cotton Belt Depot Museum, 210 E. Oakwood St., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Admission: free, donations appreciated. The museum displays model trains and railroad memorabilia owned by Cotton Belt Historical Society.
Discovery Science Place, 308 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Reservations are required and can be made at discoveryscienceplace.org . Information: 903-533-8011.
Earth and Space Science Center, 1411 E. Lake St. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Day pass: $12 adults. Planetarium shows: $7 adults. Exhibits: $3 all. Children, seniors and students receive discounts. Schedule of shows, information: sciencecenter.tjc.edu , 903-510-2312.
Goodman-LeGrand Museum & Gardens, 624 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: free, $2 requested. Once a private home, the city museum features furnishings and memorabilia dating back to the mid-1800s. Information: 903-531-1286.
Historic Aviation Memorial Museum, 150 Airport Drive, the old terminal of Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $8 adults, discounts for seniors, youth, active military personnel. Information: tyler hamm.org , 903-526-1945.
Historic Oakwood Cemetery, corner of Palace and Oakwood streets, Tyler. Open daily, dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided walking tours of Tyler’s oldest cemetery. Learn about Civil War veterans, state & local leaders and other interesting individuals who shaped Tyler’s early history or view many of the monuments on site. Tour brochures located in the kiosk across from the flag pole.
Smith County Historical Society Museum, 125 S. College Ave., Tyler. By appointment only. Appointments for museum visits/tours and archival research are made between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission free, donations appreciated. SCHS is an independent nonprofit collecting and preserving Smith County history for over 60 years. Information: smithcountyhistoricalsociety.org , 903-592-5993.
Tyler Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, 4850 Old Bullard Road, Broadway Square Mall south parking lot.
Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m. Cost: $5, adults, $3, seniors; free for TMA members, children, students, TJC employees and city of Tyler employees. See art by regional artists from the 20th and 21st centuries. Information: tylermuseum.org , 903-595-1001.
Tyler Rose Garden, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Open: Dawn to dusk. Admission: free. The 14-acre garden has 35,000 rose bushes, fountains, ponds and smaller specialty gardens.
NIGHT LIFE
Patrick James, 8 p.m. Nov. 11, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Kid Icarus Project, 8 p.m. Nov. 12, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Two Step Tuesdays, 7 p.m. Nov. 15, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Brandon Bamburg, 8 p.m. Nov. 18, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Paul Shafer, 8 p.m. Nov. 11, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Byron Haynie, 8 p.m. Nov. 12, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Sunday Jazz Brunch with Remy Reilly, 12 p.m. Nov. 13, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Bluez Boyz, 8 p.m. Nov. 19, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Country Drive Band, 7 p.m. Nov. 19, TASCA, 10495 Jim Russell Road off Highway 110 S., between Tyler and Whitehouse. All adults welcome. Hot dogs, nachos and snacks are available. Cost: $7. Information: (903) 871-3217 Monday through Thursday or tascatyler@gmail.com .