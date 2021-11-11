LONGVIEW AREA
ATTRACTIONS
East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Cost: $10 adults, $9 seniors and military, $7 children ages 3-12. Information: 903-983-8295, easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu .
Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-753-5840, gregghistorical.org .
“Longview Museum of Fine Arts Selections from the Permanent Collection,” presented by Kilgore College Visual Arts Department, on display through Dec. 8, Anne Dean Turk Fine Arts Gallery on the Kilgore College campus. Gallery hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. Admission: Free. Information: (903) 983-8166 or lkitchen@kilgore.edu .
Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: Free for members and children 6 and younger, $5 general admission, $3 for seniors, veterans and police officers. Information: http://www.longviewarboretum.org/ .
“The Dust Bowl,” on display through Dec. 11, East Texas Oil Museum at Kilgore College, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. The exhibit examines the trials and tribulations of the people living in the Great Plains during the Great Depression. It features photos made during the 1930s from photographers working for the Farm Security Administration and images by Nebraska photographer Bill Ganzel, who re-photographed Dust Bowl survivors in the 1970s. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Information: 903-983-8295, http://www.kilgore.edu/oilmuseum .
Gladewater Museum, 116 W. Pacific Ave., Gladewater. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free admission. Social distancing restrictions in place. Information: 903-845-7608.
Texas Broadcast Museum, 416 E. Main St., Kilgore, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors, students, military, first responders; $3 children 3-11. Information: texasbroadcastmuseum.com .
London Museum, 10690 S. Main St., New London. Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cost: $5 adults, $3 children. Social distancing restrictions in place. Information: 903-895-4602, newlondonschool.org .
Longview World of Wonders, 112 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 2-6 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $8 general admission, $7 seniors. Information: 903-212-4969, longviewwow.org .
Historic Longview Farmers Market, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays, city parking lot at High and Cotton streets in downtown Longview. Information: historiclongviewfarmersmarket.com .
Liberty City Local Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each second and third Saturday, May 8 through Dec. 11, Liberty City Community Building grounds, 5333 Old Highway 135 N. Information: www.facebook.com/libertycitylocal/ .
EVENTS
“Shrek the Musical,” presented by the Longview High School Theatre Department, 7 p.m. Nov. 11 and 13, 2 p.m. Nov. 13 and 14, Longview High School Performing Arts Center. Tickets: $8. Swamp party at 1 p.m. Nov. 13, includes refreshments and photos with the cast. Cost: $10. Information: (903) 663-7118.
Longview Jaycees Trade Days, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 13, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 14, Longview Exhibit Building. Free admission. Information: (903) 753-4478 or greggcountyfair.com/Trade_Days .
Fall Film Festival, 4 Star Cinema, 1607 U.S. 259 South in Kilgore, continues through Nov. 18. Show times are 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. weekdays and 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Shows: “Dream Horse,” through Nov. 6; “Flag Day,” Nov. 7-9; “The Electrical Life of Louis Wain,” Nov. 10-13; “Old Henry,” Nov. 14-18. Information: https://www.facebook.com/4StarCinemaKilgore/ .
Veterans Day Musical, 6 p.m. Nov. 11, Birch Elementary School, 815 Birch Drive, Longview.
Parkway Elementary Veteran’s Day Musical, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 11, Pine Tree Auditorium, 1803 Pine Tree Road, Longview. Admission: donation of canned goods.
Veterans Day Parade, 9:30 a.m. Nov. 11, Pine Tree Middle School, 600 Pine Tree Parkway, Longview. All veterans are welcome to attend.
New Diana ISD’s Veterans Day program, 10 a.m. Nov. 11, Norton Lovell Auditorium, 11826 Texas 154 E., Diana.
5th Annual Reel East Texas Film Festival, Nov. 11-14, Texan Theatre, 201 S. Kilgore St., in Kilgore. Featuring a slate of indie film projects with live screenings and filmmaker Q&As. Tickets: $10 to $50. Information: www.reeleasttexas.com .
“Death of a Salesman,” presented by Kilgore College Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11-13, 2:30 p.m. Nov. 14, Van Cliburn Auditorium, Kilgore College campus. Tickets: $10 adults, $7 Kilgore College students with ID, children younger than age 7 not admitted. Social distancing and face coverings are encouraged. Information: http://www.kilgore.edu/drama and (903) 983-8126.
Fall Parade of Homes, 1 to 6 p.m. Nov. 12-14. Hosted by East Texas Builders Association, featuring seven homes showcasing the latest design trends. Tickets: $10, can be purchased at any of the homes or online. Information: http://www.easttexasparade.com/ .
Roughneck Harley-Davidson’s Veterans Day Event, 12 p.m. Nov. 13, in collaboration with the Veterans Motorcycle Ride and the Veterans Day Weekend Appreciation event at Shadow Ranch, 8723 U.S. 300, in Gilmer. The ride will begin at Shadow Ranch, and continue to Gilmer Veterans Memorial, Hawkins Veterans Memorial and end at Roughneck Harley Davidson in Longview. For information, call Jay Wichlacz at (254) 278-1492.
Veterans Day Appreciation, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 13, Shadow Ranch, 8723 U.S. 300, Gilmer. The event will include free hot dogs, a bounce house, raffle, arts and crafts, food vendors. For information, call Rob at (903) 736-8412.
Longview Arboretum’s Second Birthday Bash, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 13, Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Featuring music by Covie, food trucks and art in the park by local artists. Also, free cookies from Edible Art Specialty Cakes & Cookies will be given to the first 100 people. Admission: free. Information: http://www.longviewarboretum.org/ .
“A Swingin’ Christmas Show,” starring Kelli Grant, the “Queen of Swing,” 8 p.m. Nov. 25 and 27, Kokomo Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Featuring classic Christmas carols. Tickets: $15, available at the theater or online at eventbrite.com . Limited seating. Information: (903) 918-2132 or http://www.kokomotheatre.com/ .
NIGHTLIFE
Song Swap with Wesley Wood, Lee Mathis, Donnie Dodson and Kaleb Morrow, 8 p.m. Nov. 11, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Jimmy Kerley Band, 8 p.m. Nov. 12, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Rick Brown Band, 8 p.m. Nov. 13, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Randy Moore Acoustic, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 11, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
What the Funk?!, 8 p.m. Nov. 12, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Dagnabbit, 8 p.m. Nov. 13, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Sweet Pain Rocks, 8 p.m. Nov. 19, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Ambush, 8 p.m. Nov. 20, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Bluegrass & Blue Bell Acoustic Jam, 4-9 p.m. Nov. 13, and every second Saturday of the month, Kilgore Mercantile & Music, 105 N. Kilgore St., Kilgore. Featuring a ‘pickin’ circle,” where guests can lead a song with stringed instruments or singing. Information: https://kilgoremercantile.com/ .
TYLER AREA
EVENTS
Veterans Banquet, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 11, ALERT Academy, 1 Academy Blvd., Big Sandy. All armed services veterans, police officers, EMS and fire personnel are invited to the formal appreciation banquet. Reservations are required, but there is no charge to attend. Reservations will not be accepted after Nov. 8. To register, call (903) 636-9201.
Camp V Veterans Day Celebration, noon to 1 p.m. Nov. 11, Brook Hill School, 1051 N. Houston St., Bullard.
Veterans Day Musical, 6 p.m. Nov. 11, H.L. Higgins Elementary School, 306 Bascom Road, Whitehouse. Presented by CAP Color Guard.
Remembrance Run, Nov. 13, The Children’s Park of Tyler, 110 E. Dobbs St. Event begins with a Kids’ Dash at 8 a.m. and a 5K at 8:15 a.m. Registration fee: $35 5K run, $15 Kids’ Dash. Information: https://www.childrensparktyler.com/remembrance-run-tyler/ .
East Texas Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13, University of Texas at Tyler Cowan Center. Conductor Richard Lee and the ETSO kick off the new season with special guest, soprano Sylvia D’Eramo. The program includes works by Beethoven, Dvorak’s “Symphony No. 9” from the “New World” Symphony and Mozart’s “Symphony No. 35.” Information: https://etso.org/events/opening-night-2122 .
ATTRACTIONS
American Freedom Museum, on the campus of Brook Hill School, Old Jacksonville Highway north of Bullard. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults, discounts for seniors and youth, free for veterans and military personnel. The Hall of Presidents, Hall of Freedom and other galleries hold over 600 artifacts. Information: americanfreedommuseum.org .
Caldwell Zoo, 2203 Martin Luther King Blvd. Tyler. Hours: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. Cost: Prices vary, memberships available. The 85-acre zoo has animals from many parts of the world. Reservations required. Information: caldwellzoo.org or 903-593-0121.
Camp Ford Historical Park, 6500 U.S. 271, Tyler. Open: dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided trail with interpretive signs and information about the Civil War prisoner of war camp.
Cotton Belt Depot Museum, 210 E. Oakwood St., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Admission: free, donations appreciated. The museum displays model trains and railroad memorabilia owned by Cotton Belt Historical Society.
Discovery Science Place, 308 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Reservations: Reservations are required and can be made at discoveryscienceplace.org . Information: 903-533-8011.
Earth and Space Science Center, 1411 E. Lake St. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Day pass: $12 adults. Planetarium shows: $7 adults. Exhibits: $3 all. Children, seniors and students receive discounts. Schedule of shows, information: sciencecenter.tjc.edu , 903-510-2312.
East Texas State Fair Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, pavilions at East Texas State Fairgrounds, 2112 W. Front St., Tyler.
Goodman-LeGrand Museum & Gardens, 624 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: free, $2 requested. Once a private home, the city museum features furnishings and memorabilia dating back to the mid-1800s. Information: 903-531-1286.
Historic Aviation Memorial Museum, 150 Airport Drive, the old terminal of Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. Hours: 10 a. m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $8 adults, discounts for seniors, youth, active military personnel. Information: tyler hamm.org , 903-526-1945.
Historic Oakwood Cemetery, corner of Palace and Oakwood streets, Tyler. Open daily, dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided walking tours of Tyler’s oldest cemetery. Learn about Civil War veterans, state & local leaders and other interesting individuals who shaped Tyler’s early history or view many of the monuments on site. Tour brochures located in the kiosk across from the flag pole.
Smith County Historical Society Museum, 125 S. College Ave., Tyler. By appointment only. Appointments for museum visits/tours and archival research are made between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission free, donations appreciated. SCHS is an independent nonprofit collecting and preserving Smith County history for over 60 years. Information: smithcountyhistoricalsociety.org , 903-592-5993.
Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m. Cost: $5, adults, $3, seniors; free for TMA members, children, students, TJC employees and city of Tyler employees. See art by regional artists from the 20th and 21st centuries. Information: tylermuseum.org , 903-595-1001.
Tyler Rose Garden, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Open: Dawn to dusk. Admission: free. The 14-acre garden has 35,000 rose bushes, fountains, ponds and smaller specialty gardens.
Big Sandy Museum, 115 E. Gilmer St., Big Sandy. Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and every second Saturday of the month. Free admission.
NIGHT LIFE
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. Nov. 11, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Lauren Alexander, 8 p.m. Nov. 12, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. $5 cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Riley Redding Band, 8 p.m. Nov. 13, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. $8 cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Karaoke with Billie Jo, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Lauren Alexander, 7 p.m. Nov. 11, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Kirk Harper, 8 p.m. Nov. 12, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Brandon Bamburg, 8 p.m. Nov. 13, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Charla Murray, 12 p.m. Nov. 14, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler .
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. Nov. 17, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
MARSHALL/CARTHAGE AREA
EVENTS
Veterans Day Dinner, 6 p.m. Nov. 11, Frances B. Ross Ballroom on the Panola College campus in Carthage. The event is free for any East Texas service member and one guest. Veterans and their guests who wish to attend the Veterans Day Dinner must make reservations in advance. Information: Katie Wright at kwright@panola.edu or (903) 693-2094.
Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13, Memorial City Hall, 110 E. Houston St., Marshall. Tickets: $30 and up. Information: www.memorialcityhall.com .
ATTRACTIONS
“Citizens at Last: The Woman Suffrage Movement in Texas,” on exhibit through Nov. 13, Jefferson Historical Museum, 223 W. Austin St., Jefferson. The exhibit uses photographs, newspaper clippings, cartoons, cards and texts to display the struggle in Texas. Information: (903) 665-2775.
Market on the Square Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at Telegraph Park in downtown Marshall.