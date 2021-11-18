LONGVIEW AREA
ATTRACTIONS
Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: free for members and $5 for nonmembers. Information: 903-753-8103, https://www.lmfa.org/ .
East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Cost: $10 adults, $9 seniors and military, $7 children ages 3-12. Information: 903-983-8295, easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu .
Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-753-5840, gregghistorical.org .
“Longview Museum of Fine Arts Selections from the Permanent Collection,” presented by Kilgore College Visual Arts Department, on display through Dec. 8, Anne Dean Turk Fine Arts Gallery on the Kilgore College campus. Gallery hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. Admission: Free. Information: (903) 983-8166 or lkitchen@kilgore.edu .
Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: Free for members and children 6 and younger, $5 general admission, $3 for seniors, veterans and police officers. Information: http://www.longviewarboretum.org/ .
“The Dust Bowl,” on display through Dec. 11, East Texas Oil Museum at Kilgore College, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. The exhibit examines the trials and tribulations of the people living in the Great Plains during the Great Depression. It features photos made during the 1930s from photographers working for the Farm Security Administration and images by Nebraska photographer Bill Ganzel, who re-photographed Dust Bowl survivors in the 1970s. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Information: 903-983-8295, http://www.kilgore.edu/oilmuseum .
Gladewater Museum, 116 W. Pacific Ave., Gladewater. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free admission. Social distancing restrictions in place. Information: 903-845-7608.
Texas Broadcast Museum, 416 E. Main St., Kilgore, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors, students, military, first responders; $3 children 3-11. Information: texasbroadcastmuseum.com .
London Museum, 10690 S. Main St., New London. Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cost: $5 adults, $3 children. Social distancing restrictions in place. Information: 903-895-4602, newlondonschool.org .
Longview World of Wonders, 112 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 2-6 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $8 general admission, $7 seniors. Information: 903-212-4969, longviewwow.org .
Liberty City Local Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each second and third Saturday, May 8 through Dec. 11, Liberty City Community Building grounds, 5333 Old Highway 135 N. Information: www.facebook.com/libertycitylocal/ .
EVENTS
ArtWalk, 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 9, downtown Longview. Cost: Free. Information: www.facebook.com/artwalklongview .
Fall Film Festival, 4 Star Cinema, 1607 U.S. 259 South in Kilgore, continues through Nov. 18. Show times are 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. weekdays and 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Shows: “Dream Horse,” through Nov. 6; “Flag Day,” Nov. 7-9; “The Electrical Life of Louis Wain,” Nov. 10-13; “Old Henry,” Nov. 14-18. Information: https://www.facebook.com/4StarCinemaKilgore/ .
”Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” 7 p.m. Nov. 18-20, 2 p.m. Nov. 20-21, ArtsView Children’s Theatre, 313 W. Tyler St., Longview. Tickets: $15. Information: https://artsviewchildrenstheatre.com/ .
Gobble Wobble, 1 mile fun run, 5K and 10K benefiting Newgate Mission, 9 a.m. Nov. 20, Paul G. Boorman Trail, Loop 281 entrance, in Longview. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Cost: Free registration, donations accepted. T-shirts available for purchase during online registration. Information: https://www.newgatemission.org/ .
“A Swingin’ Christmas Show,” starring Kelli Grant, the “Queen of Swing,” 8 p.m. Nov. 25 and 27, Kokomo Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Featuring classic Christmas carols. Tickets: $15, available at the theater or online at eventbrite.com . Limited seating. Information: (903) 918-2132 or http://www.kokomotheatre.com/ .
”Home for the Holidays Concert,” presented by the Longview Symphony Orchestra, 7 p.m. Dec. 3, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Doors open at 6 p.m. The concert also will include the Greater Longview Children’s Choir, the Longview Chamber Singers and special guest Santa Flavious. Information: longviewsymphony.org .
NIGHTLIFE
Rick Brown Band, 8 p.m. Nov. 18, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Jimmy Wooten, 8 p.m. Nov. 19, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Reece Malone, 8 p.m. Nov. 20, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Josh Mandregan Acoustic, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 18, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Venture South Acoustic, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 18, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Sweet Pain Rocks, 7 p.m. Nov. 19, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Ambush, 7 p.m. Nov. 20, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
TYLER AREA
ATTRACTIONS
American Freedom Museum, on the campus of Brook Hill School, Old Jacksonville Highway north of Bullard. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults, discounts for seniors and youth, free for veterans and military personnel. The Hall of Presidents, Hall of Freedom and other galleries hold over 600 artifacts. Information: americanfreedommuseum.org .
Caldwell Zoo, 2203 Martin Luther King Blvd. Tyler. Hours: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. Cost: Prices vary, memberships available. The 85-acre zoo has animals from many parts of the world. Reservations required. Information: caldwellzoo.org or 903-593-0121.
Camp Ford Historical Park, 6500 U.S. 271, Tyler. Open: dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided trail with interpretive signs and information about the Civil War prisoner of war camp.
Cotton Belt Depot Museum, 210 E. Oakwood St., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Admission: free, donations appreciated. The museum displays model trains and railroad memorabilia owned by Cotton Belt Historical Society.
Discovery Science Place, 308 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Reservations: Reservations are required and can be made at discoveryscienceplace.org . Information: 903-533-8011.
Earth and Space Science Center, 1411 E. Lake St. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Day pass: $12 adults. Planetarium shows: $7 adults. Exhibits: $3 all. Children, seniors and students receive discounts. Schedule of shows, information: sciencecenter.tjc.edu , 903-510-2312.
East Texas State Fair Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, pavilions at East Texas State Fairgrounds, 2112 W. Front St., Tyler.
Goodman-LeGrand Museum & Gardens, 624 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: free, $2 requested. Once a private home, the city museum features furnishings and memorabilia dating back to the mid-1800s. Information: 903-531-1286.
Historic Aviation Memorial Museum, 150 Airport Drive, the old terminal of Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. Hours: 10 a. m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $8 adults, discounts for seniors, youth, active military personnel. Information: tyler hamm.org , 903-526-1945.
Historic Oakwood Cemetery, corner of Palace and Oakwood streets, Tyler. Open daily, dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided walking tours of Tyler’s oldest cemetery. Learn about Civil War veterans, state & local leaders and other interesting individuals who shaped Tyler’s early history or view many of the monuments on site. Tour brochures located in the kiosk across from the flag pole.
Smith County Historical Society Museum, 125 S. College Ave., Tyler. By appointment only. Appointments for museum visits/tours and archival research are made between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission free, donations appreciated. SCHS is an independent nonprofit collecting and preserving Smith County history for over 60 years. Information: smithcountyhistoricalsociety.org , 903-592-5993.
Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m. Cost: $5, adults, $3, seniors; free for TMA members, children, students, TJC employees and city of Tyler employees. See art by regional artists from the 20th and 21st centuries. Information: tylermuseum.org , 903-595-1001.
Tyler Rose Garden, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Open: Dawn to dusk. Admission: free. The 14-acre garden has 35,000 rose bushes, fountains, ponds and smaller specialty gardens.
Big Sandy Museum, 115 E. Gilmer St., Big Sandy. Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and every second Saturday of the month. Free admission.
NIGHT LIFE
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. Nov. 18, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Bailey Rae, 8 p.m. Nov. 19, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Cody Wayne Band, 8 p.m. Nov. 20, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. $10 cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Karaoke with Billie Jo, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 24, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Lee Mathis, 7 p.m. Nov. 18, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Gary Patrick, 8 p.m. Nov. 19, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Riley Redding, 8 p.m. Nov. 20, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Sunday Jazz Brunch with Low D, 12 p.m. Nov. 21, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler .
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. Nov. 24, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Country Drive, 7 p.m. Nov. 20, TASCA, Highway 110 S. and Jim Russell Road, between Tyler and Whitehouse. Cost: $8. Information: (903) 871-3217, Monday through Thursday or tascatyler@gmail.com .
Texas Express, 7 p.m. Dec. 4, TASCA, Highway 110 S. and Jim Russell Road, between Tyler and Whitehouse. Cost: $8. Information: (903) 871-3217 Monday through Thursday, or tascatyler@gmail.com .
MARSHALL/CARTHAGE AREA
“American Landscapes,” presented by Marshall Symphony Orchestra, 7 p.m. Nov. 20, Memorial City Hall, 110 E. Houston St., Marshall. Conducted by Kermit Poling, the concert will include “Appalachian Spring” by Aaron Copland and Richard Wagner’s “Siegfried Idyll.” Tickets: $30 advance, $35 at door. Information: www.marshallsymphony.com .