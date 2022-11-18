LONGVIEW AREA
ATTRACTIONS
“Buffalo Soldiers Revisited: History on Canvas” on display Nov. 11-April 15, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. This is the first exhibit of East Texan Bob Snead’s works since his death in 2020. More than 20 pieces make up this collective of acrylic paintings and pen and ink drawings. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $5 for adults; free for children 12 and younger, LMFA members and active duty military personnel. Information: 903-753-8103, https://www.lmfa.org/ .
“Ellie Taylor: A Lifetime of Painting,” on display June 4 through Jan. 7, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $5 for adults; free for children 12 and younger, LMFA members and active duty military personnel. Information: 903-753-8103, https://www.lmfa.org/ .
“Towards a 21st Century Abstraction,” on display Oct. 15 through Feb. 11, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Features an exhibition of seven painters from across the country pushing the boundaries of abstraction. Information: https://www.lmfa.org/ .
East Texas Oil Field photos by Jack Nolan, on exhibit through Dec. 10, East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. The exhibit includes photos of the East Texas oil field taken by Nolan in the 1930s.The exhibit will include 17 real photo postcard (RPPC) enlargements by Nolan (1889-1972), a prolific photographer of oil boom communities. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Information: (903) 983-8295, https://easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu/ .
Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-753-5840, gregghistorical.org .
Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: Free for members and children 6 and younger, $5 general admission, $3 for seniors, veterans and police officers. Information: http://www.longviewarboretum.org/ .
Gladewater Museum, 116 W. Pacific Ave., Gladewater. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free admission. Social distancing restrictions in place. Information: 903-845-7608.
Texas Broadcast Museum, 416 E. Main St., Kilgore, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors, students, military, first responders; $3 children 3-11. Information: texasbroadcastmuseum.com .
London Museum, 10690 S. Main St., New London. Museum and soda fountain hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday (10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, March through August), café hours: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cost: $5 adults, $3 children. Information: 903-895-4602, newlondonschool.org .
Historic Longview Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays, city parking lot at High and Cotton streets in downtown Longview. Information: historiclongviewfarmersmarket.com .
Liberty City Local Farmers Market, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each second Saturday through December, Liberty City Community Building grounds, 5333 Old Highway 135 N. Information: www.facebook.com/libertycitylocal/ .
EVENTS
Carmela’s Magical Santa Land, open through Jan. 3, 6085 Highway 259 N., Longview. The drive-through Christmas light display will be open from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 5:30 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. The display features nearly 4 million lights, dancing trees, Nativity scenes and more. Admission is free but donations are appreciated. Information: https://www.facebook.com/Carmelas-Magical-Santa-Land-567473350130564/ .
“Seussical!,” 7 p.m. Nov. 17-19, 2 p.m. Nov. 19 and 20, ArtsView Children’s Theatre, 313 W. Tyler St., Longview. Tickets: $15. Information: https://artsviewchildrenstheatre.com/ .
Fall Concert, featuring the LeTourneau Singers and Longview Civic Chorus, 7 p.m. Nov. 18, LeTourneau University Belcher Center lobby, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Jim Taylor, director of Fine Arts and professor of music, will direct the choirs in mostly a cappella music covering the history of Western music from its earliest origins. Admission: free. Information: (903) 233-3379.
Community Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 19, Heritage Plaza, 219 E. Methvin St., downtown Longview. Features pictures with Santa, music, carriage rides, petting zoo, snow play area, food trucks and vendors. Tree lighting set for 5:30 p.m. Admission: free. Petting zoo, $5; carriage rides, $5 adults, $2 children 12 and younger. Information: https://www.visitlongviewtexas.com/282 .
Gobble Wobble, 1 mile fun run, 5K and 10K benefiting Newgate Mission, 9 a.m. Nov. 19, Paul G. Boorman Trail, Loop 281 entrance, in Longview. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Parking is at Austin Bank. Cost: Free registration, donations accepted. T-shirts available for purchase. Information: https://www.newgatemission.org/ .
Skating at Reo Starplex, 4716 W. Loop 281, Longview. 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Sundays, 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Information: https://www.reostarplex.com/ .
Drake Milligan in concert, 7 p.m. Nov. 19, Dodson Auditorium on the Kilgore College campus. The country singer finished in third place on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.” He also is known for portraying Elvis Presley on the CMT series “Sun Records.” Opening act is David Adam Byrnes. Tickets: $20 to $59. Information: http://www.dodsonauditorium.com/ .
“A Swingin’ Christmas Show,” featuring Kelli Grant, the “Queen of Swing,” 8 p.m. Nov. 26 and Dec. 3, 10 and 17, Kokomo Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Free movie follows show. The outside theater is closed for the season; the inside theater is open with limited seating. Nov. 26: “Miracle on 34th Street,” starring Maureen O’Hara and John Payne; Dec. 3: “Christmas in Connecticut,” starring Barbara Stanwyck; Dec. 10: “White Christmas,” starring Bing Crosby and Rosemary Clooney; Dec. 17: “Holiday Inn,” starring Bing Crosby and Fred Astaire. Reservations required. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $20, available online at eventbrite.com . Information: (903) 918-2132, www.kokomotheatre.com .
“Into the Woods Jr.,” presented by the Spring Hill High School Theatre Department, 7 p.m. Dec. 2 and 3, Spring Hill High School Little Theatre, 2800 E. George Richey Road, Longview. Information: https://springhillhighschool.ludus.com/ .
Santa & Mrs. Claus at Christmas in the Park, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 2-3, 9-10, 16-17, Hugh Camp County Park, 5716 Old Highway 135 N., Liberty City. The light display will be open from Thanksgiving until the New Year. Admission: Free.
NIGHT LIFE
Down Home, 5 p.m. Nov. 18, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Lee Mathis, 5 p.m. Nov. 19, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Noonday, 8 p.m. Nov. 18, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $5. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Jenn Ford & the Wide Eyed Devils, 8 p.m. Nov. 19, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $10. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
What the Funk, 8 p.m. Nov. 26, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Andrew Toole Acoustic, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 30, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
TYLER AREA
EVENTS
Tyler Comic Con, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 19, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 20, Cascades Country Club, 4511 Briarwood Road, Tyler. The event includes more than 60 vendors/artists/makers, celebrities doing autographs/photo ops/panels and E-sports gaming hosted by UT Tyler. Tickets and information: https://www.facebook.com/events/525958659335588 .
Neverland, presented by Artistic Dance Concepts and Junior League of Tyler, 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Nov. 19, 2 p.m. Nov. 20, Liberty Hall, 103 E. Erwin St., Tyler. Includes a meet and greet and Q&A with the stars. Tickets: $25, $50. Information: https://libertytyler.com/ .
Bingo, 5:45 p.m. Nov. 21, TASCA, Highway 110 S. and Jim Russell Road, Tyler. Snacks available. Information: (903) 871-3217 Monday through Thursday, tascatyler@gmail.com .
Up in Lights: Tyler Lights Christmas Light Park, 6 p.m. Nov. 25-Dec. 11 and Dec. 16-25, 12885 CR 192, Tyler. Tyler’s only drive-through light park, Up in Lights is a 1 mile long light park that covers 12 acres. Admission: $20 per car or truck. No buses or trailers. Information: http://tylerlights.com/ .{/span}
Sewing Expo, hosted by Stitchin’ Heaven, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 1-3, Stitchin’ Heaven Event Center, 321 Richards St., Quitman. The three-day event will include guest speakers, workshops and vendors. Admission: $20, $50 for three-day VIP pass. Information: https://stitchinheaven.com/ .
“Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2-3 and 8-10, 2:30 p.m. Dec. 4 and 11, Tyler Civic Theatre Center, 400 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Tickets: $15. Information: https://tylercivictheatre.com/ .
Blue Santa Pub Crawl, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 3, downtown Tyler. Tickets: $30. Information: https://visittyler.com/calendar/ .
Ballroom Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each Tuesday, TASCA Ranch, 10495 Jim Russell Road off Highway 110 S., between Tyler and Whitehouse. Classes scheduled every Tuesday. Cost: $40 per person for one month. Information: Jim Gehring, (903) 245-9272.
ATTRACTIONS
American Freedom Museum, on the campus of Brook Hill School, Old Jacksonville Highway north of Bullard. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults, discounts for seniors and youth, free for veterans and military personnel. The Hall of Presidents, Hall of Freedom and other galleries hold over 600 artifacts. Information: americanfreedommuseum.org .
Caldwell Zoo, 2203 Martin Luther King Blvd. Tyler. Hours: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. Cost: Prices vary, memberships available. The 85-acre zoo has animals from many parts of the world. Reservations required. Information: caldwellzoo.org or 903-593-0121.
Camp Ford Historical Park, 6500 U.S. 271, Tyler. Open: dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided trail with interpretive signs and information about the Civil War prisoner of war camp.
Cotton Belt Depot Museum, 210 E. Oakwood St., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Admission: free, donations appreciated. The museum displays model trains and railroad memorabilia owned by Cotton Belt Historical Society.
Discovery Science Place, 308 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Reservations are required and can be made at discoveryscienceplace.org . Information: 903-533-8011.
Earth and Space Science Center, 1411 E. Lake St. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Day pass: $12 adults. Planetarium shows: $7 adults. Exhibits: $3 all. Children, seniors and students receive discounts. Schedule of shows, information: sciencecenter.tjc.edu , 903-510-2312.
Goodman-LeGrand Museum & Gardens, 624 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: free, $2 requested. Once a private home, the city museum features furnishings and memorabilia dating back to the mid-1800s. Information: 903-531-1286.
Historic Aviation Memorial Museum, 150 Airport Drive, the old terminal of Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $8 adults, discounts for seniors, youth, active military personnel. Information: tyler hamm.org , 903-526-1945.
Historic Oakwood Cemetery, corner of Palace and Oakwood streets, Tyler. Open daily, dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided walking tours of Tyler’s oldest cemetery. Learn about Civil War veterans, state & local leaders and other interesting individuals who shaped Tyler’s early history or view many of the monuments on site. Tour brochures located in the kiosk across from the flag pole.
Smith County Historical Society Museum, 125 S. College Ave., Tyler. By appointment only. Appointments for museum visits/tours and archival research are made between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission free, donations appreciated. SCHS is an independent nonprofit collecting and preserving Smith County history for over 60 years. Information: smithcountyhistoricalsociety.org , 903-592-5993.
Tyler Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, 4850 Old Bullard Road, Broadway Square Mall south parking lot.
Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m. Cost: $5, adults, $3, seniors; free for TMA members, children, students, TJC employees and city of Tyler employees. See art by regional artists from the 20th and 21st centuries. Information: tylermuseum.org , 903-595-1001.
Tyler Rose Garden, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Open: Dawn to dusk. Admission: free. The 14-acre garden has 35,000 rose bushes, fountains, ponds and smaller specialty gardens.
NIGHT LIFE
Brandon Bamburg, 8 p.m. Nov. 18, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Chris Cunningham, 8 p.m. Nov. 19, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Two Step Tuesdays, 7 p.m. Nov. 22, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Lee Mathis, 8 p.m. Nov. 25, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Bluez Boyz, 8 p.m. Nov. 19, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Sunday Jazz Brunch with Low D, 12 p.m. Nov. 20, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Ri Wolf, 8 p.m. Nov. 25, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Patrick James, 8 p.m. Nov. 26, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Country Drive Band, 7 p.m. Nov. 19, TASCA, 10495 Jim Russell Road off Highway 110 S., between Tyler and Whitehouse. All adults welcome. Hot dogs, nachos and snacks are available. Cost: $7. Information: (903) 871-3217 Monday through Thursday or tascatyler@gmail.com .
MARSHALL/CARTHAGE AREA
EVENTS
Piney Park Trail of Lights, Nov. 17-Dec. 31, 600 Martin Lake Road, Marshall. Hours: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The trail of lights includes a 10,000-square-foot light maze, enclosed play area for children, holiday market, food truck park, pictures with Santa, gingerbread house display, music and a 45-foot-tall Christmas tree. Information: https://www.pineypark.com/ .
“Thanksgiving at the Hall,” featuring Grammy-winning Nashville recording artist Linda Davis in concert, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19, Texas Country Music Hall of Fame, 310 W. Panola St., Carthage. Other performers include Chase Dawson and Zac Clifton. Tickets: $30 for reserved seats, $300 for table of 10. Information: (903) 794-9561.
Wonderland of Lights, downtown Marshall. Events include courthouse lighting ceremony, 5 p.m. Nov. 23; Wassail Walk on Main Street, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 26; Christmas parade, 6 p.m. Dec. 3; Christmas car show, 5 p.m. Dec. 10; outdoor Christmas Market on Main Street, 10 a.m. Dec. 17. In addition to the millions of white lights adorning the Harrison County Courthouse, the festival also includes an outdoor ice skating rink, vintage carousel, train and a collection of tiny houses making up Santa’s Village. Information: https://www.marshalltexas.net/483/Wonderland-of-Lights-2022 .