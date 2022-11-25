LONGVIEW AREA
ATTRACTIONS
“Buffalo Soldiers Revisited: History on Canvas” on display Nov. 11-April 15, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. This is the first exhibit of East Texan Bob Snead’s works since his death in 2020. More than 20 pieces make up this collective of acrylic paintings and pen and ink drawings. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $5 for adults; free for children 12 and younger, LMFA members and active duty military personnel. Information: 903-753-8103, https://www.lmfa.org/ .
“Ellie Taylor: A Lifetime of Painting,” on display June 4 through Jan. 7, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $5 for adults; free for children 12 and younger, LMFA members and active duty military personnel. Information: 903-753-8103, https://www.lmfa.org/ .
“Towards a 21st Century Abstraction,” on display Oct. 15 through Feb. 11, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Features an exhibition of seven painters from across the country pushing the boundaries of abstraction. Information: https://www.lmfa.org/ .
East Texas Oil Field photos by Jack Nolan, on exhibit through Dec. 10, East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. The exhibit includes photos of the East Texas oil field taken by Nolan in the 1930s.The exhibit will include 17 real photo postcard (RPPC) enlargements by Nolan (1889-1972), a prolific photographer of oil boom communities. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Information: (903) 983-8295, https://easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu/ .
Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-753-5840, gregghistorical.org .
Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: Free for members and children 6 and younger, $5 general admission, $3 for seniors, veterans and police officers. Information: http://www.longviewarboretum.org/ .
Gladewater Museum, 116 W. Pacific Ave., Gladewater. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free admission. Social distancing restrictions in place. Information: 903-845-7608.
Texas Broadcast Museum, 416 E. Main St., Kilgore, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors, students, military, first responders; $3 children 3-11. Information: texasbroadcastmuseum.com .
London Museum, 10690 S. Main St., New London. Museum and soda fountain hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday (10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, March through August), café hours: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cost: $5 adults, $3 children. Information: 903-895-4602, newlondonschool.org .
Historic Longview Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays, city parking lot at High and Cotton streets in downtown Longview. Information: historiclongviewfarmersmarket.com .
Liberty City Local Farmers Market, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each second Saturday through December, Liberty City Community Building grounds, 5333 Old Highway 135 N. Information: www.facebook.com/libertycitylocal/ .
EVENTS
Carmela’s Magical Santa Land, open through Jan. 3, 6085 Highway 259 N., Longview. The drive-through Christmas light display will be open from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 5:30 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. The display features nearly 4 million lights, dancing trees, Nativity scenes and more. Admission is free but donations are appreciated. Information: https://www.facebook.com/Carmelas-Magical-Santa-Land-567473350130564/ .
Santa’s Arrival, 10 a.m. Nov. 26, Longview Mall, 3500 McCann Road, Longview.
Skating at Reo Starplex, 4716 W. Loop 281, Longview. 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Sundays, 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Information: https://www.reostarplex.com/ .
Mingle & Jingle, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 26, downtown Kilgore. Includes holiday shopping, food and entertainment. Information: https://www.kilgoremainstreet.com/ .
“A Swingin’ Christmas Show,” featuring Kelli Grant, the “Queen of Swing,” 8 p.m. Nov. 26 and Dec. 3, 10 and 17, Kokomo Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Free movie follows show. The outside theater is closed for the season; the inside theater is open with limited seating. Nov. 26: “Miracle on 34th Street,” starring Maureen O’Hara and John Payne; Dec. 3: “Christmas in Connecticut,” starring Barbara Stanwyck; Dec. 10: “White Christmas,” starring Bing Crosby and Rosemary Clooney; Dec. 17: “Holiday Inn,” starring Bing Crosby and Fred Astaire. Reservations required. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $20, available online at eventbrite.com . Information: (903) 918-2132, www.kokomotheatre.com .
Kilgore Christmas Parade, “Happy Sesquicentennial Kilgore,” 6:30 p.m. Nov. 29, downtown Kilgore.
Longview Ambucs Christmas Parade, “A Piney Woods Christmas,” 6:30 p.m. Dec. 1downtown Longview.
“Deathtrap,” presented by Kilgore College Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1-3, 2:30 p.m. Dec. 4, Van Cliburn Auditorium on the Kilgore College campus, 1200 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $7 to $10. Information: http://www.kilgore.tix.com/ .
”Home for the Holidays Concert,” presented by the Longview Symphony Orchestra, 7 p.m. Dec. 2, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Opening notes: 6:15 p.m. The concert also will include the Greater Longview Children’s Choir, Maryah McHam and special guest Santa Flavious. Tickets: $21 to $46. Information: https://longviewsymphony.org/ and https://www.belchercenter.com/ .
“Into the Woods Jr.,” presented by the Spring Hill High School Theatre Department, 7 p.m. Dec. 2 and 3, Spring Hill High School Little Theatre, 2800 E. George Richey Road, Longview. Information: https://springhillhighschool.ludus.com/ .
Santa & Mrs. Claus at Christmas in the Park, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 2-3, 9-10, 16-17, Hugh Camp County Park, 5716 Old Highway 135 N., Liberty City. The light display will be open from Thanksgiving until the New Year. Admission: Free.
Love Lights at Christmas, presented by HeartsWay Hospice, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 3, Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Luminaries with the names of loved ones will light the paths of the arboretum. Refreshments will be served and angel ornaments will be given out to attendees. Admission: Free. Information: www.heartswayhospice.org .
East Texas Symphonic Band, 3 p.m. Dec. 4, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Featuring “Flight to Neverland,” “A Festive Christmas” and “The Nutcracker Fantasy.” Tickets: $10 adults, free for students and children but tickets are still required. Information: www.etsymphonicband.org .
“Messiah Sing,” 7 p.m. Dec. 4, First United Methodist Church, 400 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Includes Part 1 (Christmas selection) and the “Hallelujah Chorus” from Part 2, accompanied by organ, strings, trumpets and timpani. Singers wishing to perform should meet at 4:45 p.m. in the sanctuary for a one-hour rehearsal beginning at 5 p.m. Dress code for performers is Christmas attire. Refreshments available at 6 p.m. Admission: free. Information: (903) 753-4463 or https://longviewfumc.org/ .
“Let’s Holiday,” annual Christmas show presented by the Kilgore College Rangerettes, 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Dec. 4, Dodson Auditorium on the Kilgore College campus. The Broadway-style show featuring the Rangerettes, Kilgore High School Hi-Steppers, KHS Co-Ed Dancers, Intensive Dance Company, Tyler Legacy Southern Belles, East Texas Dance Company, Elite Dance Center, the KC Dance Department, Industry Dance Company and the KC Connection. Tickets: $20, available online only through Dec. 4. Information: www.rangerette.com .
Brian Regan Live, 7 p.m. Dec. 10, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. The comedian has his own Netflix series, “Stand Up and Away! With Brian Regan.” Tickets: $30 to $65 Information: https://www.belchercenter.com/ .
NIGHT LIFE
Outlaw Republic, 5 p.m. Nov. 25, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Teazur, 5 p.m. Nov. 26, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Karaoke Thursday, 9 p.m. Dec. 1, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
What the Funk, 8 p.m. Nov. 26, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Andrew Toole Acoustic, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 30, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $5. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Paul Shafer Acoustic, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 1, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $10. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
The Tuxedo Cats, 8 p.m. Dec. 2, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
TYLER AREA
EVENTS
15th Annual “Walk off the Bird” Bird Walk, 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 25, Tyler State Park, 789 Park Road, Tyler. Walk off that Thanksgiving feast, relax and enjoy the bird life of the East Texas Pineywoods. Bring your binoculars, dress for the weather, wear sturdy shoes and be ready for a 2.1-mile walk by the lakeshore. Meet in front of the Silver Canoe Park Store. Information: https://tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/tyler .
Up in Lights: Tyler Lights Christmas Light Park, 6 p.m. Nov. 25-Dec. 11 and Dec. 16-25, 12885 CR 192, Tyler. Tyler’s only drive-through light park, Up in Lights is a 1 mile long light park that covers 12 acres. Admission: $20 per car or truck. No buses or trailers. Information: http://tylerlights.com/ .
“Tupelo to Vegas,” 5 p.m. Nov. 27, Liberty Hall, 103 E. Erwin St., Tyler. Features Elvis tribute artists Ben Thompson and Moses Snow, East Texas Doo Wop ladies group Shake Rattle & Roll and tribute band Fever the Band. Doors open at 1 p.m. Tickets: $35-$40. Information: https://libertytyler.com/ .
Tree Lighting Ceremony, 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 29, UT Health Tyler, 1000 S. Beckham Ave., Tyler. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Santa arrives on the front lawn at 5 p.m. Tree lighting at 5:20 p.m.
Mistletoe & Magic, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 30-Dec. 3, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 1, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 2, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 3, Rose Garden Center, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. A holiday shopping event and fundraiser presented by Junior League of Tyler. Information: https://mistletoeandmagic.com/ .
Rotary Clubs of Tyler Christmas Parade, 6 p.m. Dec. 1, downtown Tyler.
“All is Calm,” tribute to Armed Forces, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1 and 2, 2:30 p.m. Dec. 3 and 4, Pollard Theater Center, 3030 New Copeland Road, Tyler. This dramatic retelling weaves together firsthand accounts by 30 World War I soldiers with music, including patriotic tunes, trench songs and Christmas carols. Tickets: $15. Information: https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/68830 and https://www.pollardumc.com/ .
Sewing Expo, hosted by Stitchin’ Heaven, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 1-3, Stitchin’ Heaven Event Center, 321 Richards St., Quitman. The three-day event will include guest speakers, workshops and vendors. Admission: $20, $50 for three-day VIP pass. Information: https://stitchinheaven.com/ .
“Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1-3 and 8-10, 2:30 p.m. Dec. 4 and 11, Tyler Civic Theatre Center, 400 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Tickets: $15. Information: https://tylercivictheatre.com/ .
Blue Santa Pub Crawl, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 3, downtown Tyler. Tickets: $30. Information: https://visittyler.com/calendar/ .
Christmas Wonderland, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 9, Hamptons of Tyler, 4200 Old Omen Road, Tyler. Includes hot chocolate, a walk through the North Pole, pictures with Santa, holiday crafts station. Information: https://www.civitasseniorliving.com/the-hamptons/ .
Ballroom Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each Tuesday, TASCA Ranch, 10495 Jim Russell Road off Highway 110 S., between Tyler and Whitehouse. Classes scheduled every Tuesday. Cost: $40 per person for one month. Information: Jim Gehring, (903) 245-9272.
NIGHT LIFE
Lee Mathis, 8 p.m. Nov. 25, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
April N Smith, 8 p.m. Nov. 26, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Jonathon Allen, 8 p.m. Dec. 2, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Brandon Bamburg, 8 p.m. Dec. 3, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Ri Wolf, 8 p.m. Nov. 25, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Patrick James, 8 p.m. Nov. 26, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Sean Fuller, 12 p.m. Nov. 27, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Randy C Moore, 7 p.m. Dec. 1, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Kirk Harper, 8 p.m. Dec. 2, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
ATTRACTIONS
American Freedom Museum, on the campus of Brook Hill School, Old Jacksonville Highway north of Bullard. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults, discounts for seniors and youth, free for veterans and military personnel. The Hall of Presidents, Hall of Freedom and other galleries hold over 600 artifacts. Information: americanfreedommuseum.org .
Caldwell Zoo, 2203 Martin Luther King Blvd. Tyler. Hours: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. Cost: Prices vary, memberships available. The 85-acre zoo has animals from many parts of the world. Reservations required. Information: caldwellzoo.org or 903-593-0121.
Camp Ford Historical Park, 6500 U.S. 271, Tyler. Open: dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided trail with interpretive signs and information about the Civil War prisoner of war camp.
Cotton Belt Depot Museum, 210 E. Oakwood St., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Admission: free, donations appreciated. The museum displays model trains and railroad memorabilia owned by Cotton Belt Historical Society.
Discovery Science Place, 308 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Reservations are required and can be made at discoveryscienceplace.org . Information: 903-533-8011.
Earth and Space Science Center, 1411 E. Lake St. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Day pass: $12 adults. Planetarium shows: $7 adults. Exhibits: $3 all. Children, seniors and students receive discounts. Schedule of shows, information: sciencecenter.tjc.edu , 903-510-2312.
Goodman-LeGrand Museum & Gardens, 624 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: free, $2 requested. Once a private home, the city museum features furnishings and memorabilia dating back to the mid-1800s. Information: 903-531-1286.
Historic Aviation Memorial Museum, 150 Airport Drive, the old terminal of Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $8 adults, discounts for seniors, youth, active military personnel. Information: tyler hamm.org , 903-526-1945.
Historic Oakwood Cemetery, corner of Palace and Oakwood streets, Tyler. Open daily, dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided walking tours of Tyler’s oldest cemetery. Learn about Civil War veterans, state & local leaders and other interesting individuals who shaped Tyler’s early history or view many of the monuments on site. Tour brochures located in the kiosk across from the flag pole.
Smith County Historical Society Museum, 125 S. College Ave., Tyler. By appointment only. Appointments for museum visits/tours and archival research are made between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission free, donations appreciated. SCHS is an independent nonprofit collecting and preserving Smith County history for over 60 years. Information: smithcountyhistoricalsociety.org, 903-592-5993.
Tyler Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, 4850 Old Bullard Road, Broadway Square Mall south parking lot.
Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m. Cost: $5, adults, $3, seniors; free for TMA members, children, students, TJC employees and city of Tyler employees. See art by regional artists from the 20th and 21st centuries. Information: tylermuseum.org , 903-595-1001.
Tyler Rose Garden, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Open: Dawn to dusk. Admission: free. The 14-acre garden has 35,000 rose bushes, fountains, ponds and smaller specialty gardens.
MARSHALL/CARTHAGE AREA
EVENTS
Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas,” presented by East Texas Baptist University Department of Music and Theatre Arts,7 p.m. Nov. 30-Dec. 2, 2:30 p.m. Dec. 3, Memorial City Hall, 110 E. Houston St., Marshall. Tickets: $10. Information: https://www.memorialcityhall.com/ .
Piney Park Trail of Lights, Nov. 17-Dec. 31, 600 Martin Lake Road, Marshall. Hours: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The trail of lights includes a 10,000-square-foot light maze, enclosed play area for children, holiday market, food truck park, pictures with Santa, gingerbread house display, music and a 45-foot-tall Christmas tree. Information: https://www.pineypark.com/ .
Wonderland of Lights, downtown Marshall. Events include courthouse lighting ceremony, 5 p.m. Nov. 23; Wassail Walk on Main Street, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 26; Christmas parade, 6 p.m. Dec. 3; Christmas car show, 5 p.m. Dec. 10; outdoor Christmas Market on Main Street, 10 a.m. Dec. 17. In addition to the millions of white lights adorning the Harrison County Courthouse, the festival also includes an outdoor ice skating rink, vintage carousel, train and a collection of tiny houses making up Santa’s Village. Information: https://www.marshalltexas.net/483/Wonderland-of-Lights-2022 .
“Where Bach Meets Bon Jovi,” holiday concert presented by Dallas String Quartet, 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Dec. 20, Memorial City Hall Performance Center, 110 E. Houston St., Marshall. Features a fusion of classical and contemporary music on both traditional and electric strings. Tickets: $40 to $50. Information: https://www.memorialcityhall.com/ .