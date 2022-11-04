LONGVIEW AREA
ATTRACTIONS
“Ellie Taylor: A Lifetime of Painting,” on display June 4 through Jan. 7, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $5 for adults; free for children 12 and younger, LMFA members and active duty military personnel. Information: 903-753-8103, https://www.lmfa.org/ .
“Towards a 21st Century Abstraction,” on display Oct. 15 through Feb. 11, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Features an exhibition of seven painters from across the country pushing the boundaries of abstraction. Information: https://www.lmfa.org/ .
East Texas Oil Field photos by Jack Nolan, on exhibit through Dec. 10, East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. The exhibit includes photos of the East Texas oil field taken by Nolan in the 1930s.The exhibit will include 17 real photo postcard (RPPC) enlargements by Nolan (1889-1972), a prolific photographer of oil boom communities. A lecture by petroleum geologist and oilfield historian Jeff A. Spencer is set for 5:30 p.m. Sept. 15. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Information: (903) 983-8295, https://easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu/ .
Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-753-5840, gregghistorical.org .
Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: Free for members and children 6 and younger, $5 general admission, $3 for seniors, veterans and police officers. Information: http://www.longviewarboretum.org/ .
Gladewater Museum, 116 W. Pacific Ave., Gladewater. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free admission. Social distancing restrictions in place. Information: 903-845-7608.
Texas Broadcast Museum, 416 E. Main St., Kilgore, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors, students, military, first responders; $3 children 3-11. Information: texasbroadcastmuseum.com .
London Museum, 10690 S. Main St., New London. Museum and soda fountain hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday (10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, March through August), café hours: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cost: $5 adults, $3 children. Information: 903-895-4602, newlondonschool.org .
Historic Longview Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays, city parking lot at High and Cotton streets in downtown Longview. Information: historiclongviewfarmersmarket.com .
Liberty City Local Farmers Market, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each second Saturday through December, Liberty City Community Building grounds, 5333 Old Highway 135 N. Information: www.facebook.com/libertycitylocal/ .
EVENTS
Skating at Reo Starplex, 4716 W. Loop 281, Longview. 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Sundays, 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Information: https://www.reostarplex.com/ .
“All My Sons,” presented by Theatre Longview, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3-5, 2:30 p.m. Nov. 6, Longview Community Center, 500 E. Whaley St., Longview. Director: Micah Lyons. Tickets: $15, adults; $12, students, seniors and first responders; $10, Theatre Longview members. Information: https://www.theatrelongview.com/ .
Longview Great Pumpkin Roll, 3 p.m. Nov. 5, 420 N. Center St., downtown Longview. Roll your leftover pumpkins down the hill for up to $500 in prizes. Cost: $2 per roll, pumpkins not included. Bring your own pumpkin or buy at the event. Other activities include pie-eating contest, photos with the Great Pumpkin, pumpkin maze and yard games, fire truck ladder ride, booths and vendors. Information: https://www.facebook.com/LongviewMainStreet/ .
Longview Cruisers Cruise Night, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 5, downtown Longview. Theme: “Hot Rods and Hot Dogs.” Pet adoptions available from Regard4Life. Cost: Free.
“Welcome Home Concert,” hosted by the Kilgore College Foundation, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Nov. 5, Lee Mall/Mike Miller Plaza on the Kilgore College campus. Featuring the band Dagnabbit. Guests are asked to bring lawn chairs or blankets. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.kilgore.edu/ .
Classic Arms Productions Gun & Knife Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 5, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 6, Longview Exhibit Building, 1123 Jaycee Drive. Tickets: $9 adults, $2 children 6-11, younger than 18 admitted with parent only. Information: (985) 624-8577, www.capgunshows.com .
Elvis Tribute Concert, 6 p.m. Nov. 5, Gilmer Civic Center, 1218 U.S. 271 N., Gilmer. Elvis tribute artist Travis Powell will perform an array of Presley’s music. Tribute show group Shake Rattle & Roll will open the show. Tickets: $25 to $35. Information: (832) 312-0074, email stevemdxelvis@gmail.com .
New Diana ISD Veterans Day program, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Nov. 11, Norton Lovell Auditorium, 11826 Texas 154 E., Diana. Reception will follow program.
Veterans Day 5K Run or Ruck, hosted by Planet Beach Longview, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Nov. 12. The race will begin at National Wholesale Supply, 1227 W. Marshall Ave., Longview, and will continue to Boorman Trail, around Lois Jackson Park and end back at National Wholesale Supply. Registration: $30. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1505973803158312/?active_tab=about .
Heritage Syrup Festival, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 12, Depot Museum and Historic Downtown District in Henderson. Featuring syrup making with mule power, craftsmen, folk artists, food vendors, musical entertainment, children’s activities, pony rides, cloggers, antique tractors and cars, cloggers and square dancers. Cost: Free admission. Information: https://www.hendersontx.us/14/Heritage-Syrup-Festival .
A Very Derrick Christmas, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 12, downtown Kilgore. Information: https://www.kilgoremainstreet.com/ .
We Are Messengers, “The Wholehearted Tour,” 7 p.m. Nov. 12, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Special guests: Jordan St. Cyr and Ryan Ellis. Tickets: $20 to $45. Information: https://www.belchercenter.com/ .
Longview Jaycees Trade Days, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 12, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 13, Longview Exhibit Center, 1123 Jaycee Drive, Longview. Free admission. Information: (903) 753-4478 or greggcountyfair.com/Trade_Days .
Bluegrass/Country/Gospel Jam, 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 12, Kilgore Mercantile & Music, 105 N. Kilgore St., Kilgore. Featuring a “pickin’ circle,” where guests can lead a song with stringed instruments or singing. Information: https://kilgoremercantile.com/ .
NIGHT LIFE
Randall Armstrong Band, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 12, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Sweet Pain, 8 p.m. Nov. 4, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $5. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Teazur, 8 p.m. Nov. 5, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $5. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Don Hayes Acoustic, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 9, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $10. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Clint Alford Acoustic, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 10, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
TYLER AREA
EVENTS
Whitehouse Car and Truck Show, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 5, First Baptist Church, 801 E. Main St., Whitehouse. Registration: $20. Proceeds benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Information: https://visittyler.com/events/ .
“Holes,” presented by Theatre TJC, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9-12, 2:30 p.m. Nov. 12, Jean Browne Theatre on the Tyler Junior College central campus. Tickets: $10 adults, $5 seniors ages 65 and up, students and active military. Information: https://www.tjc.edu/theatre .
“R.E.S.P.E.C.T.,” tribute celebrating music of the legendary Aretha Franklin, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10, UT Tyler Cowan Center, 3900 University Blvd., Tyler. Features a live band and vocalists. Tickets: $44 to $74. Information: https://cowancenter.org/ .
Tunes at Noon, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 10, downtown Tyler. Featuring Lauren Alexander. Admission: free. Information: https://www.cityoftyler.org/ .
Vintage Market Days of East Texas, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 11-13, Picker’s Pavilion, 205 E. North St., Lindale. Includes original art, antiques, outdoor furnishings, seasonal plantings, clothing, jewelry, home décor, food. Tickets: $7.50 to $15. Information: https://vintagemarketdays.com/market/east-texas/ .
Opening Night with Yoav Talmi, presented by East Texas Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12, UT Tyler Cowan Center, 3900 University Blvd., Tyler. Tickets: $22 to $69 adults, $12 to $35 students. Information: https://etso.org/events/calendar .
“Rudolph the Red-nosed Reindeer: The Musical,” 6:30 p.m. Nov. 17, UT Tyler Cowan Center, 3900 University Blvd., Tyler. Tickets: $59 adults, $44 children4 to 14. Information: https://cowancenter.org/ .
Bingo, 5:45 p.m. Nov. 21, TASCA, Highway 110 S. and Jim Russell Road, Tyler. Snacks available. Information: (903) 871-3217 Monday through Thursday, tascatyler@gmail.com .
Blue Santa Pub Crawl, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 3, downtown Tyler. Tickets: $30. Information: https://visittyler.com/calendar/ .
Ballroom Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each Tuesday, TASCA Ranch, 10495 Jim Russell Road off Highway 110 S., between Tyler and Whitehouse. Classes scheduled every Tuesday. Cost: $40 per person for one month. Information: Jim Gehring, (903) 245-9272.
ATTRACTIONS
American Freedom Museum, on the campus of Brook Hill School, Old Jacksonville Highway north of Bullard. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults, discounts for seniors and youth, free for veterans and military personnel. The Hall of Presidents, Hall of Freedom and other galleries hold over 600 artifacts. Information: americanfreedommuseum.org .
Caldwell Zoo, 2203 Martin Luther King Blvd. Tyler. Hours: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. Cost: Prices vary, memberships available. The 85-acre zoo has animals from many parts of the world. Reservations required. Information: caldwellzoo.org or 903-593-0121.
Camp Ford Historical Park, 6500 U.S. 271, Tyler. Open: dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided trail with interpretive signs and information about the Civil War prisoner of war camp.
Cotton Belt Depot Museum, 210 E. Oakwood St., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Admission: free, donations appreciated. The museum displays model trains and railroad memorabilia owned by Cotton Belt Historical Society.
Discovery Science Place, 308 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Reservations are required and can be made at discoveryscienceplace.org . Information: 903-533-8011.
Earth and Space Science Center, 1411 E. Lake St. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Day pass: $12 adults. Planetarium shows: $7 adults. Exhibits: $3 all. Children, seniors and students receive discounts. Schedule of shows, information: sciencecenter.tjc.edu , 903-510-2312.
Goodman-LeGrand Museum & Gardens, 624 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: free, $2 requested. Once a private home, the city museum features furnishings and memorabilia dating back to the mid-1800s. Information: 903-531-1286.
Historic Aviation Memorial Museum, 150 Airport Drive, the old terminal of Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $8 adults, discounts for seniors, youth, active military personnel. Information: tyler hamm.org , 903-526-1945.
Historic Oakwood Cemetery, corner of Palace and Oakwood streets, Tyler. Open daily, dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided walking tours of Tyler’s oldest cemetery. Learn about Civil War veterans, state & local leaders and other interesting individuals who shaped Tyler’s early history or view many of the monuments on site. Tour brochures located in the kiosk across from the flag pole.
Smith County Historical Society Museum, 125 S. College Ave., Tyler. By appointment only. Appointments for museum visits/tours and archival research are made between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission free, donations appreciated. SCHS is an independent nonprofit collecting and preserving Smith County history for over 60 years. Information: smithcountyhistoricalsociety.org , 903-592-5993.
Tyler Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, 4850 Old Bullard Road, Broadway Square Mall south parking lot.
Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m. Cost: $5, adults, $3, seniors; free for TMA members, children, students, TJC employees and city of Tyler employees. See art by regional artists from the 20th and 21st centuries. Information: tylermuseum.org , 903-595-1001.
Tyler Rose Garden, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Open: Dawn to dusk. Admission: free. The 14-acre garden has 35,000 rose bushes, fountains, ponds and smaller specialty gardens.
NIGHT LIFE
Billie Jo’s Artist Showcase with Special Guests Landon Heights & Jennifer Grady, 8 p.m. Nov. 4, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Don Stalling & The Divided with 20W, 8 p.m. Nov. 5, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Tickets: $7 advance, $10 day of show. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Patrick James, 8 p.m. Nov. 11, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Kirk Harper, 8 p.m. Nov. 4, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Clint Alford, 8 p.m. Nov. 5, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Sunday Jazz Brunch with Low D, 12 p.m. Nov. 6, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Christopher Wright, 7 p.m. Nov. 10, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
6 Miles to Mixon, 7 p.m. Nov. 4, TASCA, 10495 Jim Russell Road off Highway 110 S., between Tyler and Whitehouse. All adults welcome. Hot dogs, nachos and snacks are available. Cost: $7. Information: (903) 871-3217 Monday through Thursday or tascatyler@gmail.com .
Country Drive Band, 7 p.m. Nov. 19, TASCA, 10495 Jim Russell Road off Highway 110 S., between Tyler and Whitehouse. All adults welcome. Hot dogs, nachos and snacks are available. Cost: $7. Information: (903) 871-3217 Monday through Thursday or tascatyler@gmail.com .
MARSHALL/CARTHAGE AREA
“Mozart and More,” presented by the Marshall Symphony Orchestra, 7 p.m. Nov. 5, Rogers Spiritual Life Center at East Texas Baptist University in Marshall. Featuring the music of Mozart, Vivaldi, Joplin and more, with guitarist Giovanni De Chiaro. Tickets: $30 advance, $10 students. Information: https://www.marshallsymphony.com/ .