GREGG/RUSK
NIGHTLIFE
Lee Mathis, 6:30 p.m. today, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Darrin Morris Band, 8 p.m. Friday, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Andy Gullahorn, 7 p.m. Saturday, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St.. Cost: $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Information: www.lmfa.org.
Wes Jeans, 9 p.m. Saturday, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: (903) 753-5885, Facebook.
Teazur, 8 p.m. Saturday, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
The Gladewater Opry, Friday Night Special 7 p.m. Friday, 108 E. Commerce St., Gladewater. Featuring Dale Cummings and Lisa Layne. Cost: $15. Information: 903-845-3600, www.thegladewateropry.com .
The Gladewater Opry, 7 p.m. Saturday, 108 E. Commerce St., Gladewater. Lance Moore- Frankston; Dorothy Hinman — Harleton; April Sanders — Dallas; Paul Dunnam — Union Grove; Hunter Collins — Spring Hill; Kaylynn Backus and Caitlyn Drennan — Gilmer. Cost: adults $10, children $5. Information: 903-845-3600, www.thegladewateropry.com .
Anthony Riley Band, 8 p.m. Saturday, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Jenn Ford, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Dan Rocha, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 21, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Lee Mathis and the Brutally Handsome, 9 p.m. Nov. 23, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: (903) 753-5885, Facebook.
FAMILY/CHILDREN
Santa’s Arrival, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Center Court, Longview Mall, 3500 McCann Road, Longview.
Music and Movement, 10:30 a.m. Mondays; Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. Featuring new musical instruments provided by anonymous donor, with hand drums, triangles, miniature xylophones, harmonicas, kazoos, digital piano and more. Cost: Free. Information: (903)237-1345 or afmartin@longviewtexas.gov.
Babygarten Story Time, 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St., Longview. Cost: Free. Information: longviewtexas.gov/library .
Early Learning Journeys Story Time, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays; Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. For ages 3 to 5. Cost: Free. Information: www.longviewtexas.gov/2896/Story-Times .
Discovery Kids Story Time, 4 p.m. Wednesdays; Broughton Recreation Center; 801 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Cost: Free. Information: www.longviewtexas.gov/2896/Story-Times .
Family Game Night, 6 to 8:30 p.m. each Thursday, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. Cost: Free. Information: 903-237-1345, longviewtexas.gov/library or at facebook.com/Longview Public Library.
Legos at the Library, 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays; Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. Cost: Free. Information: www.longviewtexas.gov/2894/LEGOs-the-Library .
MUSIC/STAGE
“Arsenic and Old Lace,” 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, presented by Spring Hill High School Theatre Department, Spring Hill High School Little Theatre, 2800 E. George Richey Road, Longview. Information: 903-446-3336, springhillhighschooltheatre.weebly.com.
”Oliver!,” 6:30 p.m. today, Saturday and Monday, and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, presented by Pine Tree High School Theatre Department, Pine Tree High School Theatre, 900 Northwest Drive, Longview. Cost: $10 general admission, $5 with Pine Tree student or faculty ID. Information: www.pinetreefinearts.com/theatre.html .
”The Music Man,” 7 p.m. today, Saturday and Tuesday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Longview High School Theatre Department, Mickey Melton Performing Arts Center, 201 E. Tomlinson Parkway. Cost: $8, from cast members or at the door. Information: 903-663-7118.
”The Laramie Project,” 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Van Cliburn Auditorium, Kilgore College, Kilgore. Presented by Kilgore College Theatre; children under the age of 7 will not be admitted because of adult themes. Cost: $7 Kilgore College students, $10 adults. Information: www.kilgore.edu/drama, call 903-983-8126 or email boxoffice@kilgore.edu.
Andy Gullahorn, 7 p.m. Saturday, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St.. Cost: $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Information: www.lmfa.org.
“Great Russian Nutcracker,” presented by the Moscow Ballet; 7 p.m. Monday, LeTourneau University’s Belcher Center. Information: 903-233-3080, www.nutcracker.com, group pricing at 800-320-1733 or email groups@nutcracker.com .
Newsboys, 7 p.m. Tuesday, “Greatness Of Our God” Tour, LeTourneau University’s Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave. Cost: $20-$135. Information: www.belchercenter.com.
“Disney’s Newsies The Musical,” hosted by ArtsView Children’s Theatre; 7 p.m. Nov. 21-23, 2 p.m. Nov. 23 and 24, ArtsView Children’s Theatre, 313 W Tyler St., Longview. Tickets: $15 online, $18 at the door. Information: www.artsviewchildrenstheatre.com.
Vienna Boys Choir, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 23, LeTourneau University’s Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave. Cost: $35-$45. Information: www.belchercenter.com.
Longview Symphony: Home for the Holidays, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave. Featuring special guests Dana Pundt and Jon Starling. Cost: $5 for children younger than 13, $10 for students, adults $20 to $50. Information: www.longviewsymphony.org.
Sing! An Irish Christmas, 7 p.m. Dec. 10, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave. Cost: $40-$70. Information: www.belchercenter.com.
Christmas Bach’s Lunch with Anthony Robinson, hosted by Longview Symphony Orchestra, 12:20–1 p.m. Dec. 13, St. Anthony Catholic Church, 508 N. Sixth St, Longview. Dining area opens at 11:45 a.m. Cost: Free. Information: www.longviewsymphony.org.
‘Twas the Night Before Christmas, 6 p.m. Dec. 15, LeTourneau University’s Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave. Cost: $25-$40. Information: www.belchercenter.com.
MUSEUMS/EXHIBITS
“Texas Writers” and “Literary East Texas,” through Saturday, Margaret Estes Library, LeTourneau University, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Exhibits from Humanities Texas highlighting accomplishments of Texas writers and 25 writers who call East Texas home, with photography by Nell Blakeley. Hours 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, noon-8 p.m. Saturdays and 3-8 p.m. Sundays. Cost: Free. Information: history@ letu.edu.
Discovering Abstract Expressionist Victor Thall, through Feb. 22, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5. Information: 903-753-8103, lmfa.org .
Josh Dorman — The Art of Listening: Portraits from the Memory Bridge Project, through Feb. 22, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5. Information: 903-753-8103, lmfa.org .
Living History Christmas, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 7, Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. With Loblolly Model Trains and Holiday Village Exhibit, blacksmith, ornament making, children’s activities. Cost: Free admission. Information: www.gregghistorical.org, Facebook, 903-753-5840.
Loblolly Model Train and Holiday Village Exhibit, Dec. 4-21, Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St. Hours 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $2 senior citizens, $1 children. Information: www.gregghistorical.org, 903-753-5840, Facebook.
Holiday ArtWalk Downtown, 5-8 p.m. Dec. 12. Seeking businesses, artists, sculptors, musicians, actors, handmade items. Information: www.artwalklongview.com.
Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-753-5840, gregghistorical.org .
Longview World of Wonders, 112 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $8 general admission, $7 seniors. Information: 903-212-4969, longviewwow.org.
Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5. Information: 903-753-8103, lmfa.org .
Gladewater Museum, 116 W. Pacific, Gladewater. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free admission. Information: 903-845-7608 and gladewatermuseum@gmail.com .
Depot Museum and Children’s Discovery Center, 514 N. High St., Henderson. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cost: $3 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-657-4303, depotmuseum.com .
Rangerette Showcase and Museum, 1100 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore, Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. Information: 903-983-8265, kilgore.edu/campus-life/rangerette-showcase-and-museum .
East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Cost: $8 adults, $5 children. Information: 903-983-8295, easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu .
Texas Broadcast Museum, 416 E. Main St., Kilgore, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors, students, first responders; $3 children 3-11. Information: 903-985-8115, texasbroadcast museum.com .
Historic Upshur Museum, 119 Simpson St., Gilmer. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: free. Information: 903-843-5483, historicupshur museum.com .
Flight of the Phoenix Aviation Museum, 43 Aviation Drive, Fox Stephens Field, Gilmer. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Information: 903-790-7435, flightofthephoenix.org .
New London (School Explosion) Museum, 10690 S. Main St., New London, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $3 children. Information: 903-895-4602.
FESTIVALS/SPECIAL EVENTS
Carmela’s Magical Santa Land, 5:30-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5:30-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, through Jan. 5, 6085 Hwy 259 N. Christmas light drive-through featuring nearly 2 million lights. Cost: Free admission but donations appreciated. Information: Carmela’s Magical Santa Land on Facebook.
United Kennel Club Texas Classic Dog Show, Thursday through Saturday, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. Information: www.ukcdogs.com/texas-classic.
A Very Derrick Christmas!, 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday, downtown Kilgore. Information: Kilgore Chamber of Commerce on Facebook.
Market Arts and Crafts Bazaar, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, The Church at Lake Cherokee, 11968 FM 2011, Henderson. More than 40 vendors selling crafts, gifts and specialty items; raffle; lunch. Information: 318-780-0620.
Gilmer Yulefest, variety of activities: 6 p.m. Nov. 16 Light the Square, dowtown Gilmer; Dec. 7 — 8:30 a.m. Breakfast with Santa at First Baptist Church, tickets $4 for adults, $3 for children online, $1 more at the door; 9 a.m-9 p.m. Gilmer Yulefest, downtown Gilmer; 6 p.m. Yulefest Christmas Parade, starts on Titus Street. Information: www.gilmeryulefest.com.
Second Annual Community Tree Lighting, 4 to 8 p.m. Nov. 24, Heritage Plaza, at Methvin and Green streets in downtown Longview. Cost: Free to attend. Information: Longview Main Street on Facebook.
Mingle & Jingle, 6-9 p.m. Nov. 30, downtown Kilgore. Holiday shopping and activities to celebrate Small Business Saturday. Information: Kilgore Main Street on Facebook.
An Evening with President George W. Bush, 7 p.m. Dec. 3, LeTourneau University’s Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave. Cost: $65-$100. Information: www.belchercenter.com.
Christmas in the Piney Woods 2019, 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 6 and 7, Martin Creek Lake State Park, Tatum. Drive-through decorated campsites; visit with Santa. Cost: Entrance fees waived for toy donation that goes to Tatum Police Department’s Operation Blue Santa. Information: Martin Creek State Park on Facebook, 903-836-2984.
Christmas Open House, 6-8 p.m. Dec. 6, Kilgore Public Library, 301 N. Henderson Blvd. Library decorated for Christmas, music by The Magills, refreshments, Santa. Information: Kilgore Main Street on Facebook.
Breakfast with Santa, 9 a.m. Dec. 7, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St. Cost: $20. Information: www.lmfa.org.
2019 Holiday Magic – Holiday Tea Room and Market, luncheon at noon, market 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 10-13, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Cost: $28 for lunch. Information: 903-753-8103, www.lmfa.org.
Christmas in Kilgore, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 14, Downtown Kilgore. Holidayy music, family friendly events and games. Information: Kilgore Main Street on Facebook.
Longview Jaycees Trade Days, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, second weekend of every month except September. Cost: Free admission. Information: 903-753-4478 or visit greggcountyfair.com/Trade_Days .
Riverside Trade Days, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, second and fourth weekend of every month. Cost: Free admission. Information: riversidervpark42.com .
FUNDRAISERS
Gobble Wobble, 1 mile fun run, 5K and 10K benefiting Newgate Mission, 8 a.m. registration, 9 a.m. race start Nov. 23; Paul G. Boorman Trail — Loop 281 entrance. Silent auction, food, prizes. T-shirts available for $20. Cost: Free registration, donations accepted. Information: runsignup.com/Race/TX/Longview/GobbleWobble.
ArtsView’s Jingle Bell Jog 5K and Family Fun Run, registration at 7 a.m. and race at 8 a.m. Dec. 14, ArtsView Children’s Theatre, 313 W. Tyler St., Longview. Santa Flavious and Joshua that Elf; ArtsView show choir, hot cocoa, face painting, door prizes. Cost: early registration $35 for 5K and $25 for 1 mile; price increases $5 after Nov. 25. Information: runsignup.com/Race/TX/Longview/ArtsViewsJingleBellJog.
FARMERS MARKETS
Historic Longview Farmers Market, regular season has closed, Holiday Market from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 23, city parking lot at High and Cotton streets in downtown Longview. Farm-fresh products, baked goods, specialty gifts and flowers, live holiday music. For information or to become a vendor call Lynette at 903-746-2708 or Ron at 903-738-6373 or visit www.historiclongviwefarmersmarket.com.
HARRISON/MARION/PANOLA NIGHTLIFE
Rippin’ Redneck Karaoke, 8 p.m. Thursdays, Panola County VFW, 421 N. Live Oak St. in Carthage. Everyone is welcome.
MUSIC/STAGE
”Hairspray,” 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, presented by Hallsville High School Theatre Department in the Hallsville Junior High School Auditorium, 1 Bobcat Lane, Hallsville. Cost: $10 adults, $7 students, free for younger than age 5. Information: www.eventbrite.com/o/hallsville-high-school-theatre-26908297743
”Having Our Say: The Delaney Sisters’ First 100 years,” presented by Jefferson Opera House Theater Players, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 30, 2:30 p.m. Dec. 1, Union Baptist Church, Houston Street, Jefferson. Information:/www.jeffersonoperahousetheatreplayers.com.
Celtic Angels Christmas, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19, Memorial City Hall, 110 E. Houston St., Marshall. Cost: $40-$50. Information: www.memorialcityhall.com.
FESTIVALS/ SPECIAL EVENTS
Honor Our Veterans Festival & Fireworks Show, 2 p.m., Nov. 16, Still Waters Cowboy Church, 1699 Texas 315 in Carthage. The church hosts a festival and fireworks show to honor veterans. There will be a drawing for an AR-10 6.5 Creedmoor, as well as games and a bounce house for children. A chili cook-off has a $25 entry fee, and the winner will take all of the entry fees. For vender spots, call (281) 908-7665.
Winter Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Nov. 16, New Hebron Baptist Church, 4353 DM 451 in Waskom. Local vendors and artisans will be present. To reserve a spot contact Sarah Allen at (318) 676-9902
Community Thanksgiving Meal, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Nov. 23, Footprints in the Sand Monument, intersection of the Carthage Loop and Dixie Lake Road. The church hosts a Thanksgiving meal. Everyone is welcome. If it’s raining, the meal will be served at the Carthage Civic Center.
Community Worship Service, 6 p.m., Nov. 24, Central Baptist Church, 220 W. Sabine St. in Carthage. The community is invited to a Thanksgiving worship service.
Wonderland of Lights Opening Ceremony, 6 p.m. Nov. 27, in front of Harrison County Courthouse, Marshall. Wonderland of Lights open through Dec. 29. Hours 6-9 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and Sunday, 4-10 p.m. Saturday. Closed Mondays, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Cost: Free admission but charge for some activities. Information: www.marshalltexas.net/public/warrants/ wonderland-of-lights.
Wassail Walk, 11 a.m -4 p.m. Nov. 30, downtown Marshall. Cost: Free. Information: marshalltexas.com/events.
Candlelight Tour of Homes, Dec. 5-7 and 12-14, various locations in the city of Jefferson. Cost: $22.50 before Dec. 1, $25 starting Dec. 1. Information: JeffersonCandlelight.com.
Jefferson Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting, 6-9 p.m. Nov. 30; downtown Jefferson to Lions Park for “Enchanted Forest” Tree Lighting Ceremony. Carols, entertainment, Santa. Cost: Free.
Sparkles and Sprinkles, 1-3 p.m. Dec. 7, Starr Family Home State Historic Site, 407 W. Travis St., Marshall. Crafting, slime making, story time, cookie decorating. Pre-register. Cost: Free. Information: Facebook, 903-935-3044, or email kellie.farr@thc.texas.gov.
Jefferson Sportsman’s Expo/ Gun & Knife Show, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 14, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 15, Jefferson Visitor Center, 305 E. Austin St. Cost: $7 at the door, $5 for children ages 11 to 15, $2 off for military, NRA and TSRA w/ID, free for uniformed first responders, children 10 and younger free with parent. Information: www.jefferson-texas.com/events/#!calendar.
Free Movie in the Park, 6 p.m. Dec. 14, Lions Park, sponsored by Marion Count Fair Board and Fair Queens. Popcorn, candy canes, hot coco, apple cider, cookies, and more.
SMITH/WOOD/ CHEROKEE
NIGHTLIFE
Eric George, 7 p.m. Thursday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: texasmusiccity.net.
Adam Berry Band, 8 p.m. Friday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Cost: $5. Information: texasmusiccity.net.
Salvation from Sundown, 8 p.m. Friday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: texasmusiccity.net.
Dallas Party Band, 8 p.m. Friday, Rick’s on the Square, 104 W. Erwin St., Tyler. Information: 903-531-2415, rix.com.
Mean Dean & the Smashing Pumpkins, 7 p.m. Friday, Clicks Live, 1946 ESE Loop 323, Tyler. Information: 903-593-6499.
Patrick James, 8 p.m. Friday, Grand Slam, 5201 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Information; 903 581-1818.
Gary Patrick, 8 p.m. Friday, Dakotas Chophouse, 4803 Old Bullard Road, Tyler. Information: dakotasintyler.com.
Patrick Odom, 7 p.m. Friday, Tyler Senior Citizens Center, 1915 Garden Valley Road, Tyler. Dance for seniors 55 and older. Cost: $5.
Cody Wayne Band, 8 p.m. Saturday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Cost: $10. Tickets: texasmusiccity.net.
Mojiles, 9 p.m. Saturday, Rick’s on the Square, 104 W. Erwin St., Tyler. Information: 903-531-2415, rix.com.
We Have Your Dog, 9 p.m. Saturday, XL’N Pool Hall & Club, 2109 E. Fifth St., Tyler.
Withrow Cooley, 7 p.m. Saturday, Commerce Street Drafthouse, 401 E. Commerce St., Jacksonville. Information: 903-541-2141, facebook.com/MillerDrafthouse.
Matt Raker & the Nearly Brothers, 8 p.m. Saturday, Dakotas Chophouse, 4803 Old Bullard Road, Tyler. Information: dakotasintyler.com.
Gary Patrick, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dakotas Chophouse, 4803 Old Bullard Road, Tyler. Information: dakotasintyler.com.
Big Funky Cloud, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Stanley’s Famous Pit Bar-B-Q, 525 S. Beckham Ave., Tyler. Information: stanleysfamous.com.
Billie Jo and karaoke, 7 p.m. every Wednesday through Dec. 18, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Information: 430-235-2100, texasmusiccity.net.
Mickey Gilley, 7 p.m. Friday, Liberty Hall, 103 E. Erwin St. in Tyler. Cost: $60. Tickets: libertytyler.com.
”All Too Quiet a Night,” murder mystery dinner, 8 p.m. Saturday, Goodman Museum, 624 N. Broadway Ave. Murder Tickets: $40. Reservations: Debbie Isham at disham@tylertexas.com or 903-531-1286, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
”Little Women,” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21-23; 2:30 p.m. Nov. 24, Tyler Civic Theatre, 400 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Cost: $18 adults, $15 students. Tickets: 903-592-0561, tylercivictheatre.com.
”The Color Purple,” 7:30 p.m. Monday, the University of Texas at Tyler’s Cowan Center, 3900 University Blvd. Cost: $42 to $77. Tickets: cowancenter.org.
”Zombie Prom,” 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Nov. 21-22; 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 23, Theatre TJC Jean Browne Theatre at Tyler Junior College.
Voices of Faith Fall Concert, 7 p.m. Nov. 22, First Presbyterian Church, 230 W. Rusk St., Tyler. Cost: free. Youth concert sings spiritual music.
Pierce Pettis, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 23. Old Firehouse in Edom, Cost: $13.50 advance, $15 door. Tickets: jeffreylancephotography.com/theoldfirehouse/concerts.
Card 53’s Stuffed, 8 p.m. Nov. 30, Liberty Hall, 103 E. Erwin St., Tyler. Improv comedy show. Cost: $15. Tickets: libertytyler.com.
”How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5 and 6 and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 7, Pollard Theater Center, 3030 New Copeland Road, Tyler. Cost: $15. Tickets: 903-531-0069, showtix4u.com.
EVENTS
Mistletoe & Magic Gala, 7 p.m. Saturday, Willow Book Country Club, Tyler. Cost. $125. Information: juniorleagueoftyler.org.
Tyler Salvation Army Auxiliary Christmas Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. Saturday and Sunday, 717 N. Spring Ave., Tyler.
Tyler Turkey Trot, 8:30 a.m. Nov. 28, Racquet & Jog, 5403 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Schedule: 8:30 a.m., Kids Dash, 9 a.m. 5K Run/Walk, 10 a.m. awards. Cost: $15 Kids Dash, $25 5K. Register: endurancecui.active.com,
Lindale Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk, 8:30 a.m. Nov. 28, EJ Moss Intermediate School, 411 Eagle Spirit Drive, Lindale. Cost: $30 for adults; $20 12 and under. Late fees apply for day-of registration. Register: secure.getmeregistered.com.
Rotary Clubs of Tyler Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting, 6 p.m. Dec. 5, downtown Tyler
Christus Mother Frances Hospital Jacksonville Jingle Jog 5K & Fun Run, 9 a.m., Dec. 7, Christus Trinity Mother Frances Health & Fitness, 2010 S. Jackson St., Jacksonville. Cost: $25 5K timed; $20 5K not-timed. Register: active.com.
FAMILY/CHILDREN
Toddler Time, 9 a.m. Monday and Tuesday and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave., for children 18 to 36 months.
Leeme un Cuento/Read to Me, 10:30 a.m. Monday, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave., bilingual story time is geared for ages 3 to 6 years.
Lap and Play Time, 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave., for children up to 18 months.
Read Aloud Crowd, 10:30 a.m Thursday, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave., for children 3-6 years.
Just for Teens, 2 p.m. on the third Saturday of the month, Tyler Public Library auditorium, 201 S. College Ave. Take part in a free activity suited for those in grades 8 to 12.
Tween Tuesdays, 5 p.m. of the first and third Tuesday of the month, Tyler Public Library auditorium, 201 S. College Ave. Free programs for kids in grade 5 to 7.
Family Movie Matinee, 10:30 a.m. on the third Saturday of the month, Tyler Public Library auditorium, 201 S. College Ave. Enjoy a free family-friendly movie.
Lego Block Party, 2 to 4 p.m. on the first Saturday of the month, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave. Families are invited to work together to make masterpieces.
Storytime and Activities, 11 a.m. each Saturday, Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 4916 S. Broadway Ave.
MUSEUMS/EXHIBITS
“Passing Through: Works by Lloyd Brown, Pat Gabriel and Sarah Williams,” through Dec. 1, Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $5 general admission, $3 seniors.
“Art by A.C. Gentry Jr.,” ongoing, Smith County Historical Society Museum, 125 S. College Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Cost: free, donations accepted. Information: 903-592-5993, smithcountyhistoricalsociety.org.
“5% Show,” through Jan. 4, Martin Walker Law Firm, second-floor gallery, 121 N. Spring Ave., Tyler. On view: Art by five women based in Dallas.
“Showcasing East Texas Artists,” through Dec. 21, Gold Leaf Gallery, 4518 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 3 p.m. Saturday.
“Outreach to Space,” Center for Earth and Space Science Education, 1411 E. Lake St., at Tyler Junior College. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. Saturday. Also: show in the planetarium. Cost: $3 for exhibit only, $7 adults and $5 children and seniors for each show and $12 adults and $9 children and seniors for a day pass. Information: 903-510-3213, sciencecenter.tjc.edu.
”Doug Carter Solo Exhibition,” through Dec. 28, Valerosa Designs & Gallery, 108 E. Eighth St., Tyler. Information: valerosadesigns.com.
Discovery Science Place, 308 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $8 adults and $6 ages 2 to 12 and 65 and older. Information: 903-533-8011, discoveryscienceplace.org.
Tyler Rose Museum, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $3.50 adults, $2 children 2-11. Information: 903-597-3130, texasrosefestival.com.
Cotton Belt Depot Museum, 210 E. Oakwood St., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Cost: free; donations accepted. Information: 903-595-7232, cottonbeltdepotmuseum.com.
Goodman-LeGrand House & Museum, 624 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler: Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $2 suggested. Information: 903-531-1286.
Historical Aviation Memorial Museum, 150 Airport Drive, Tyler Pounds Regional Airport: Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors (65 and older), $3 ages 13-17, $2 ages 6-12. Information: 903-526-1945, tylerhamm.com.
American Freedom Museum, 1051 N. Houston St., Bullard, at Brook Hill School. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults and $5 children; free for veterans, military personnel. Information: 903- 894-5252, americanfreedommuseum.org.
Texas African American Museum, 3000 N. Border Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and by appointment on Saturday. Information: 903-218-1388.
Old Mill Pond Museum, 2900 S. Main St., Lindale. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Cost: donations accepted. Information: 903- 881-5704, visitlindale.com.
Mineola Historical Museum, 114 N. Pacific St., Mineola. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Cost: free. Information: 903-569-2631, mineolahistoricalmuseum.com.
Heritage Center of Cherokee County, 208 S. Henderson St., Rusk. Hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: free. Information: 903-714-8685.
Winnsboro Center for the Arts, 200 Market St. Winnsboro. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Cost: free. Information: 903-342-0686, winnsborocenter forthearts.com.
Vanishing Texana Museum, 300 S. Bolton, Jacksonville. Hours: 11 a.m. t 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Information: 903-586-1696, vtmjacksonville.org .
ELSEWHERE
Ray Wiley Hubbard, 7:30 p.m. today, The Texan, 209 E. Tyler St., Athens. Cost: $24 to $48. Tickets: thetexanathens.com.
”Lessons with the Masters,” 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Mount Vernon Music Hall, 402 Yates St., Mount Vernon. Program showcases music by composer-teachers from the Romantic Era to the present day, including a world premiere by Texas Christian University Professor of Composition Till MacIvor Meyn, who will narrate his new musical story “Midnight Adventures,” written for Mount Vernon Music. Cost: $10 for Mount Vernon Music members, $20 for non-members, $5 for college students with valid ID, free for children through high school but eighth grade and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Information: (903) 563-3780 or www.mountvernonmusic.org.
Randy Rogers, acoustic, doors open at 6:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m., Nov. 22, Music City Texas Theater , Linden. Cost: $40. Information: 903.-756-9934, www.musiccitytexas.org.
Polar Express train rides, 5, 6:30 and 8 p.m.Friday through Sunday, Palestine Depot of Texas State Railroad. Tickets: prices vary depending on the rail car. Reservations: are recommended, texasstaterailroad.net. Other dates: Nov. 2 to 27, 29 to Dec. 1 and Dec. 6 to 8, 12 to 15, 17 to 24 and 26 to 28.