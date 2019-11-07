GREGG/RUSK
NIGHTLIFE
Matt Jackson, 6:30 p.m. today, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Ryan Matthews, 8 p.m. Friday, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
The Gladewater Opry, 7 p.m. Saturday, 108 E. Commerce St., Gladewater. Chase Dawson — Carthage; Courtney Taylor — Liberty City; Jacob Lewis — Longview; Ava Burford — Magnolia, Arkansa; Nancy Nelson — Magnolia, Arkansas; Sid Cox — Palestine. Cost: adults $10, children $5. Information: 903-845-3600, www.thegladewateropry.com .
Anthony Riley Band, 8 p.m. Saturday, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Gary Patrick, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Lee Mathis, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 14, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Andy Gullahorn, 7 p.m. Nov. 16, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St.. Cost: $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Information: www.lmfa.org.
Wes Jeans, 9 p.m. Nov. 16, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: (903) 753-5885, Facebook.
Lee Mathis and the Brutally Handsome, 9 p.m. Nov. 23, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: (903) 753-5885, Facebook.
FAMILY/CHILDREN
Music and Movement, 10:30 a.m. Mondays; Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. Featuring new musical instruments provided by anonymous donor, with hand drums, triangles, miniature xylophones, harmonicas, kazoos, digital piano and more. Cost: Free. Information: (903)237-1345 or afmartin@longviewtexas.gov.
Babygarten Story Time, 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St., Longview. Cost: Free. Information: longviewtexas.gov/library .
Early Learning Journeys Story Time, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays; Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. For ages 3 to 5. Cost: Free. Information: www.longviewtexas.gov/2896/Story-Times .
Discovery Kids Story Time, 4 p.m. Wednesdays; Broughton Recreation Center; 801 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Cost: Free. Information: www.longviewtexas.gov/2896/Story-Times .
Family Game Night, 6 to 8:30 p.m. each Thursday, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. Cost: Free. Information: 903-237-1345, longviewtexas.gov/library or at facebook.com/Longview Public Library.
Legos at the Library, 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays; Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. Cost: Free. Information: www.longviewtexas.gov/2894/LEGOs-the-Library .
MUSIC/STAGE
“Making God Laugh: A Theatre Longview Production,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Grace Crossing United Methodist Church, 1001 W. Hawkins Parkway, Longview. Cost: $15 for adults, $12 for veterans, first responders, senior citizens and students; free for ages 6 and younger. Information: www.theatrelongview.com, (903) 431-0224.
“Arsenic and Old Lace,” 7 p.m. Nov. 14-16, presented by Spring Hill High School Theatre Department, Spring Hill High School Little Theatre, 2800 E. George Richey Road, Longview.. Information: 903-446-3336, springhillhighschooltheatre.weebly.com.
”Oliver!,” 6:30 p.m. Nov. 14, 16 and 18, and 2 p.m. Nov. 16 and 17, presented by Pine Tree High School Theatre Department, Pine Tree High School Theatre, 900 Northwest Drive, Longview. Cost: $10 general admission, $5 with Pine Tree student or faculty ID. Information: www.pinetreefinearts.com/theatre.html .
“The Music Man,” 7 p.m. Nov. 14, 16 and 19, 2 p.m. Nov. 17, Longview High School Theatre Department, Mickey Melton Performing Arts Center, 201 E. Tomlinson Parkway. Cost: $8, from cast members or at the door. Information: 903-663-7118.
“Great Russian Nutcracker,” presented by the Moscow Ballet; 7 p.m. Nov. 18, LeTourneau University Belcher Center. Information: 903-233-3080, www.nutcracker.com, group pricing at 800-320-1733 or email groups@nutcracker.com .
Newsboys, 7 p.m. Nov. 19, “Greatness Of Our God” Tour, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave. Cost: $20-$135. Information: www.belchercenter.com.
“Disney’s Newsies The Musical,” hosted by ArtsView Children’s Theatre; 7 p.m. Nov. 21-23, 2 p.m. Nov. 23 and 24, ArtsView Children’s Theatre, 313 W Tyler St., Longview. Tickets: $15 online, $18 at the door. Information: www.artsviewchildrenstheatre.com.
Vienna Boys Choir, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 23, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave. Cost: $35-$45. Information: www.belchercenter.com.
MUSEUMS/EXHIBITS
Holiday ArtWalk Downtown, 5-8 p.m. Dec. 12. Seeking businesses, artists, sculptors, musicians, actors, handmade items. Information: www.artwalklongview.com.
“Texas Writers” and “Literary East Texas,” through Nov. 16, Margaret Estes Library, LeTourneau University, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Exhibits from Humanities Texas highlighting accomplishments of Texas writers and 25 writers who call East Texas home, with photography by Nell Blakeley. Hours 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, noon-8 p.m. Saturdays and 3-8 p.m. Sundays. Cost: Free. Information: history@ letu.edu.
Discovering Abstract Expressionist Victor Thall, through Feb. 22, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5. Information: 903-753-8103, lmfa.org .
Josh Dorman — The Art of Listening: Portraits from the Memory Bridge Project, through Feb. 22, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5. Information: 903-753-8103, lmfa.org .
Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-753-5840, gregghistorical.org .
Longview World of Wonders, 112 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $8 general admission, $7 seniors. Information: 903-212-4969, longviewwow.org.
Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5. Information: 903-753-8103, lmfa.org .
Gladewater Museum, 116 W. Pacific, Gladewater. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free admission. Information: 903-845-7608 and gladewatermuseum@gmail.com .
Depot Museum and Children’s Discovery Center, 514 N. High St., Henderson. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cost: $3 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-657-4303, depotmuseum.com .
Rangerette Showcase and Museum, 1100 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore, Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. Information: 903-983-8265, kilgore.edu/campus-life/rangerette-showcase-and-museum .
East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Cost: $8 adults, $5 children. Information: 903-983-8295, easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu .
Texas Broadcast Museum, 416 E. Main St., Kilgore, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors, students, first responders; $3 children 3-11. Information: 903-985-8115, texasbroadcastmuseum.com .
Historic Upshur Museum, 119 Simpson St., Gilmer. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: free. Information: 903-843-5483, historicupshurmuseum.com .
Flight of the Phoenix Aviation Museum, 43 Aviation Drive, Fox Stephens Field, Gilmer. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Information: 903-790-7435, flightofthephoenix.org .
New London (School Explosion) Museum, 10690 S. Main St., New London, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $3 children. Information: 903-895-4602.
FESTIVALS/SPECIAL EVENTS
2019 Fall Parade of Homes, 1-6 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Hosted by East Texas Builders Association, featuring East Texas homes to showcase craftmanship, meet builders. Cost: $10 in advance, $15 at the door, free for ages 2 and younger. Information: easttexasparade.com or 903-758-6416.
Carmela’s Magical Santa Land, 5:30-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5:30-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Friday to Jan. 5, 6085 Hwy 259 N. Christmas light drive-through featuring nearly 2 million lights. Cost: Free admission but donations appreciated. Information: Carmela’s Magical Santa Land on Facebook.
The Long Con, 1-10 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday; Hilton Garden Inn Longview & Conference Center; three-day role playing game event featuring guests Brendan LaSalle and David Baity. Information: ewbartlett1@gmail.com, 318 564 4862, tabletop.events/conventions/the-long-con-2019.
Honor America Night Performance and Fireworks, with Longview High School’s Big Green Marching Machine, 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Lobo Stadium at Longview High School. Cost: $5, free for veterans, active duty military and first responders. Information: Facebook.
Heritage Syrup Festival, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Depot Museum and Historic Downtown District in Henderson. Featuring syrup making with mule power, craftsmen, folk artists, food vendors, musical entertainment, children’s activities, antique tractors and cars, cloggers and square dancers.Cost: Free admission. Information: Heritage Syrup Festival on Facebook.
Union Pacific’s historic Big Boy steam locomotive No. 4014, tour of Union Pacific system commemorating the transcontinental railroad’s 150th anniversary; stops in Overton from 11:15 a.m.-noon Sunday at Henderson Street crossing; stops in Longview from 1-1:15 p.m. Sunday at 920 E. Pacific Ave; stopping in Marshall at 3:40 p.m. Sunday and on display from 9 a.m. to 3 Monday at Union Pacific Rail Yard at Main and Lake streets, departing at 8 a.m. Tuesday; stopping in Atlanta from 10:15-10:30 a.m. at West Tipton and South West streets. Information: www.up.com/heritage/steam/schedule/index.htm.
United Kennel Club Texas Classic Dog Show, Nov. 15-17, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. Information: www.ukcdogs.com/texas-classic.
A Very Derrick Christmas!, 3 to 8 p.m. Nov. 16, downtown Kilgore. Information: Kilgore Chamber of Commerce on Facebook.
Market Arts and Crafts Bazaar, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 16, The Church at Lake Cherokee, 11968 FM 2011, Henderson. More than 40 vendors selling crafts, gifts and specialty items; raffle; lunch. Information: 318-780-0620.
Second Annual Community Tree Lighting, 4 to 8 p.m. Nov. 24, Heritage Plaza, at Methvin and Green streets in downtown Longview. Cost: Free to attend. Information: Longview Main Street on Facebook.
Christmas in the Piney Woods 2019, 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 6 and 7, Martin Creek Lake State Park, Tatum. Drive-through decorated campsites; visit with Santa. Cost: Entrance fees waived for toy donation that goes to Tatum Police Department’s Operation Blue Santa. Information: Martin Creek State Park on Facebook, 903-836-2984.
Longview Jaycees Trade Days, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, second weekend of every month except September. Cost: Free admission. Information: 903-753-4478 or visit greggcountyfair.com/Trade_Days .
Riverside Trade Days, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, second and fourth weekend of every month. Cost: Free admission. Information: riversidervpark42.com .
FUNDRAISERS
Patriot Challenge 3.0, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Ag Pavilions at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Complex, 1122 Jaycee Drive, Longview. Crossfit Longview hosts functional fitness event and competition benefiting Heroes on the Water East Texas Chapter. Information: www.crossfitlongview.com, Kristen Henton at (903) 736-5532 or email kristen@crossfitlongview.com.
Gobble Wobble, 1 mile fun run, 5K and 10K benefiting Newgate Mission, 8 a.m. registration, 9 a.m. race start Nov. 23; Paul G. Boorman Trail — Loop 281 entrance. Silent auction, food, prizes. T-shirts available for $20. Cost: Free registration, donations accepted. Information: runsignup.com/Race/TX/Longview/GobbleWobble.
ArtsView’s Jingle Bell Jog 5K and Family Fun Run, registration at 7 a.m. and race at 8 a.m. Dec. 14, ArtsView Children’s Theatre, 313 W. Tyler St., Longview. Santa Flavious and Joshua that Elf; ArtsView show choir, hot cocoa, face painting, door prizes. Cost: early registration $35 for 5K and $25 for 1 mile; price increases $5 after Nov. 25. Information: runsignup.com/Race/TX/Longview/ArtsViewsJingleBellJog.
FARMERS MARKETS
Historic Longview Farmers Market, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays, city parking lot at High and Cotton streets in downtown Longview. Information: historiclongviewfarmersmarket.com.
HARRISON/MARION/PANOLA NIGHTLIFE
Rippin’ Redneck Karaoke, 8 p.m. Thursdays, Panola County VFW, 421 N. Live Oak St. in Carthage. Everyone is welcome.
MUSIC/STAGE
East Texas Baptist University Jazz Band, 7 p.m. Friday, Memorial City Hall, 110 E. Houston St., downtown Marshall. Cost: $5 or free with ETBU student ID. Information: 903-923-2157.
National Quartet Convention Road Trip, featuring Southern gospel music, 6 p.m. Saturday, Hallsville High School Basketball Coliseum, 616 Cal Young Road. Cost: $22 in advance, $24 at the door. Information: natqc.com/road-trip.
Gary P. Nunn, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Memorial City Hall, 110 E. Houston St., Marshall. Cost: $30-$40. Information: www.memorialcityhall.com/2019-2020-premier-series--special-event.html.
“Hairspray,” 7 p.m. Nov. 14-16, 2 p.m. Nov. 17, presented by Hallsville High School Theatre Department in the Hallsville Junior High School Auditorium, 1 Bobcat Lane, Hallsville. Cost: $10 adults, $7 students, free for younger than age 5. Information: www.eventbrite.com/o/hallsville-high-school-theatre-26908297743
FESTIVALS/SPECIAL EVENTS
SMITH/WOOD/ CHEROKEE
NIGHTLIFE
Logan Strong, 7 p.m. Thursday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: 430-235-2100, texasmusiccity.net.
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. every Thursday through Dec. 26, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Information: 430-235-2100, texasmusiccity.net.
Lucas Jagneaux, 8 p.m. Friday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Cost: $5. Information: 430-235-2100, texasmusiccity.net.
Chris Beall, 8 p.m. Friday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: 430-235-2100, texasmusiccity.net.
After Party, 8 p.m. Friday, Rick’s on the Square, 104 W. Erwin St., Tyler. Information: 903-531-2415, rix.com.
Roger Creager, 8:30 p.m. Friday, Cowboy’s. 8374 Paluxy Drive, Tyler. Information: 903-266-9377, cowboystyler.com.
Static-X, Devil Driver, 9 p.m. Saturday, Clicks Live, 1946 ESE Loop 323, Tyler. Information: 903-593-6499.
Patrick James, 8 p.m. Friday, Grand Slam, 5201 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Information; 903 581-1818.
Dustin Becker Duo, 8 p.m. Friday, Dakotas Chophouse, 4803 Old Bullard Road, Tyler. Information: dakotasintyler.com.
Bobby Irwin Band, 8 p.m. Saturday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Cost: $15 advance; $20 day of show. Tickets: 430-235-2100, texasmusiccity.net.
Alex Smith, 8 p.m. Saturday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: 430-235-2100, texasmusiccity.net.
Satellite, 9 p.m. Saturday, Rick’s on the Square, 104 W. Erwin St., Tyler. Information: 903-531-2415, rix.com.
Kid Icarus Project, 9 p.m. Saturday, XL’N Pool Hall & Club, 2109 E. Fifth St., Tyler.
Caddo Creek Band, 7 p.m. Saturday, Tyler Senior Citizens Center, 1915 Garden Valley Road, Tyler. Dance for seniors 55 and older. Cost: $5.
Patrick James, 7 p.m. Saturday, Commerce Street Drafthouse, 401 E. Commerce St., Jacksonville. Information: 903-541-2141, facebook.com/MillerDrafthouse.
Joe Diffie, 7 p.m. Saturday, Red Rooster Icehouse, 1470 N. Beaulah St., Hawkins. Information: Facebook.
Gary Patrick Band, 8 p.m. Saturday, Dakotas Chophouse, 4803 Old Bullard Road, Tyler. Information: dakotasintyler.com.
Scott Sean White, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: 430-235-2100, texasmusiccity.net.
Daniel Rocha, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dakotas Chophouse, 4803 Old Bullard Road, Tyler. Information: dakotasintyler.com.
Big Funky Cloud, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Stanley’s Famous Pit Bar-B-Q, 525 S. Beckham Ave., Tyler. Information: stanleysfamous.com.
Billie Jo and karaoke, 7 p.m. every Wednesday through Dec. 18, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Information: 430-235-2100, texasmusiccity.net.
MUSIC/STAGE
“Bandstand,” 7:30 p.m. today, Cowan Center, 3900 University Blvd., University of Texas at Tyler. National tour of Broadway musical about soldiers who form a band after returning home from fighting in World War II. Tickets: 903-566-7424, cowancenter.org.
Tyler Civic Chorale, 7 p.m. today, First Presbyterian Church, 230 W. Rusk St., Tyler. Program: music inspired by Book of Psalms. Cost: $15 advance, $20 door, free for students and children. Tickets: tylercivicchorale.org. .
East Texas Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Cowan Center, 3900 University Blvd., University of Texas at Tyler. Program: “A Little Night Music,” a multi-media experience pairing high-definition imagery of celestial phenomena with classical music. Information and tickets: 903-566-7424, etso.org.
Mickey Gilley, 7 p.m. Nov. 15, Liberty Hall, 103 E. Erwin St. in Tyler. Cost: $60. Tickets: libertytyler.com.
Tyler Civic Theatre, Nov. 21-24, 400 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Play: “Little Women.” Tickets: 903-592-0561, tylercivictheatre.com.
Pierce Pettis folk artist, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 23, The Old Firehouse, Edom. Cost: $13.50 advance, $15 door. Tickets: jeffreylancephotography.com/theoldfirehouse/concerts.
EVENTS
Novel Ideas, 7 p.m. today, Goodman Museum, 624 N. Broadway Ave. A discussion of the book “The Absolutely True Story of a Part-Time Indian.”
Reel Talk, 7 p.m. today, Liberty Hall, 103 E. Erwin St., Tyler. Watch the film “O Brother Where Art Though” and then stick around for a discussion about the movie. Cost: $6; free for those with Tyler Public Library card.
Christmas in the Park, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Winnsboro Civic Center, 900 Wheeler Drive. Cost: free admission. Attractions: vendors with arts and crafts, decorations, gift items.
Winnsboro Art & Wine Festival, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and and 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday downtown. Attractions will include 50 artists showing and selling art, Texas wineries, craft breweries and vendors offering specialty food products.
Tyler State Park, Saturday, 789 Park Road 16. Activities: Birding Tour, 8:15 a.m.; Introduction to Birding, 10:30 a.m.; Lakeshore Nature Hike, 3 p.m.
FAMILY/CHILDREN
Toddler Time, 9 a.m. Monday and Tuesday and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave., for children 18 to 36 months.
Leeme un Cuento/Read to Me, 10:30 a.m. Monday, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave., bilingual story time is geared for ages 3 to 6 years.
Lap and Play Time, 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave., for children up to 18 months.
Read Aloud Crowd, 10:30 a.m Thursday, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave., for children 3-6 years.
Just for Teens, 2 p.m. on the third Saturday of the month, Tyler Public Library auditorium, 201 S. College Ave. Take part in a free activity suited for those in grades 8 to 12.
Tween Tuesdays, 5 p.m. of the first and third Tuesday of the month, Tyler Public Library auditorium, 201 S. College Ave. Free programs for kids in grade 5 to 7.
Family Movie Matinee, 10:30 a.m. on the third Saturday of the month, Tyler Public Library auditorium, 201 S. College Ave. Enjoy a free family-friendly movie.
Lego Block Party, 2 to 4 p.m. on the first Saturday of the month, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave. Families are invited to work together to make masterpieces.
Storytime and Activities, 11 a.m. each Saturday, Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 4916 S. Broadway Ave.
MUSEUMS/EXHIBITS
“Passing Through: Works by Lloyd Brown, Pat Gabriel and Sarah Williams,” through Dec. 1, Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $5 general admission, $3 seniors.
“Art by A.C. Gentry Jr.,” ongoing, Smith County Historical Society Museum, 125 S. College Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Cost: free, donations accepted. Information: 903-592-5993, smithcountyhistoricalsociety.org.
“5% Show,” through Jan. 4, Martin Walker Law Firm, second-floor gallery, 121 N. Spring Ave., Tyler. On view: Art by five women based in Dallas.
“Showcasing East Texas Artists,” through Dec. 21, Gold Leaf Gallery, 4518 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 3 p.m. Saturday.
“Outreach to Space,” Center for Earth and Space Science Education, 1411 E. Lake St., at Tyler Junior College. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. Saturday. Also: show in the planetarium. Cost: $3 for exhibit only, $7 adults and $5 children and seniors for each show and $12 adults and $9 children and seniors for a day pass. Information: 903-510-3213, sciencecenter.tjc.edu.
Discovery Science Place, 308 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $8 adults and $6 ages 2 to 12 and 65 and older. Information: 903-533-8011, discoveryscienceplace.org.
Tyler Rose Museum, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $3.50 adults, $2 children 2-11. Information: 903-597-3130, texasrosefestival.com.
Cotton Belt Depot Museum, 210 E. Oakwood St., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Cost: free; donations accepted. Information: 903-595-7232, cottonbeltdepotmuseum.com.
Goodman-LeGrand House & Museum, 624 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler: Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $2 suggested. Information: 903-531-1286.
Historical Aviation Memorial Museum, 150 Airport Drive, Tyler Pounds Regional Airport: Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors (65 and older), $3 ages 13-17, $2 ages 6-12. Information: 903-526-1945, tylerhamm.com.
American Freedom Museum, 1051 N. Houston St., Bullard, at Brook Hill School. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults and $5 children; free for veterans, military personnel. Information: 903- 894-5252, americanfreedommuseum.org.
Texas African American Museum, 3000 N. Border Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and by appointment on Saturday. Information: 903-218-1388.
Old Mill Pond Museum, 2900 S. Main St., Lindale. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Cost: donations accepted. Information: 903- 881-5704, visitlindale.com.
Mineola Historical Museum, 114 N. Pacific St., Mineola. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Cost: free. Information: 903-569-2631, mineolahistoricalmuseum.com.
Heritage Center of Cherokee County, 208 S. Henderson St., Rusk. Hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: free. Information: 903-714-8685.
Winnsboro Center for the Arts, 200 Market St. Winnsboro. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Cost: free. Information: 903-342-0686, winnsborocenterforthearts.com.
Vanishing Texana Museum, 300 S. Bolton, Jacksonville. Hours: 11 a.m. t 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Information: 903-586-1696, vtmjacksonville.org .
ELSEWHERE
Veterans Day Memorial Service, 11 a.m. Monday, East Texas Arboretum, 1601 Patterson Road, Athens.
Henderson County Performing Arts Center comedy show, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 400 Gibson Road, Athens. Cost: $15 or $25 for two. Tickets: HCPAC.org or 903-675-3908. Set to perform: Wes Corwin, Robin Haney, Josh Irick and Jared Jordan.
Edgewood Heritage Festival, throughout the day Saturday, downtown Edgewood. Attractions: displays, demonstrations, music and vendors. Information: edgewoodheritagefestival.com.
Holly Berry Holiday Bazaar, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Van United Methodist Church, 304 W. Main St., Van.
Ray Wiley Hubbard, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14, The Texan, 209 E. Tyler St., Athens. Cost: $24 to $48. Tickets: thetexanathens.com.