GREGG/RUSK
NIGHTLIFE
Dan Rocha, 6:30 p.m. today, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
The Gladewater Opry, Friday Night Special 7 p.m. Friday, 108 E. Commerce St., Gladewater. East Mountain Bluegrass Band. Cost: Donations accepted. Information: 903-845-3600, www.thegladewateropry.com .
Lee Mathis and the Brutally Handsom, 8 p.m. Friday, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Brick Street Blues Band, 8 p.m. Saturday, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Lee Mathis and the Brutally Handsome, 9 p.m. Saturday, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: (903) 753-5885, Facebook.
The Gladewater Opry, 7 p.m. Saturday, 108 E. Commerce St., Gladewater. The Gladewater Opry’s version of “Hee Haw:” Dorthy Hinman — Harleton; Davey Hamiton — Troup; Todd Mitchell — Gilmer; Paul Dunnam — Union Grove; Sid Cox — Palestine; and others. Cost: adults $10, children $5. Information: 903-845-3600, www.thegladewateropry.com .
BlakBox, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
The Tuxedo Cats, 8 p.m. Nov. 29, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Ambush, 8 p.m. Nov. 30, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Blaggards, 9 p.m. Dec. 20, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: (903) 753-5885, Facebook.
Matthew Marcus McDaniel, 7-9 p.m. Nov. 29, Oil Horse Brewing Co., 101 W Tyler St. Longview. Facebook.
A Dagnabbit New Year At Leon’s, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 31, Leon’s Steakhouse Saloon, 2112 S. Eastman Road. Information: Facebook.
FAMILY/CHILDREN
Thankful Turkeys, 4-5;45 p.m. today, Kilgore Public Library, 301 N. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. For ages 3 and older, make a Thankful Turkey. While supplies last. Cost; Free. Information: Facebook.
Breakfast with Santa, 9 a.m. Dec. 7, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St. Cost: $20. Information: www.lmfa.org.
Pancakes with Santa, 8:30-11 a.m. Dec. 7, First United Methodist Church of Longview Faith Center at Green and Whaley streets. Pictures with Santa, crafts. Cost: Free. Information: Facebook.
Pictures with Santa Claus, 10 a.m.-noon Dec. 7, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. Cost; Free. Information: 903-237-1340.
Christmas at the Courthouse, 4-9 p.m. Dec. 7, Gregg County Courthouse, downtown Longview. Petting zoo, pony rides, hot dogs, cookies, hot chocolate, Mrs. Claus, free Christmas Express train ride. Cost: Free. Informaton; (903) 2360-8400.
Sensitive Santa, 10-11:30 a.m. Dec. 8, Longview Mall Center Court, 3500 McCann Road, Longview. Information: www.longviewmall.com
Storytime with Santa and Elves, 6-7 p.m. Dec. 12, Longview Public Library’s Eastman Plaza, 222 W. Cotton St. Cost; Free. Information; (903) 237-1340, Facebook.
Hot-Air Balloon Christmas Glow, 5:15-7:15 p.m. Dec. 12, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, Longview. Christmas music, hot cocoa, Mr. and Mrs. Claus. Weather permitting. Cost: Free. Information: www.facebook.com/GreatTexasBalloonRace.
Cookies & Claus, 10 a.m.- noon Dec. 14, Longview Mall Center Court, 3500 McCann Road, Longview. Information: www.longviewmall.com.
Christmas Movie on the Eastman Plaza, 6-8 p.m. Dec. 17, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. Free popcorn and hot chocolate, bring blankets and lawn chairs. Cost: Free. Information: (903) 237-1340.
Family Christmas Party, 6:30-8 p.m. Dec. 19, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. Games, prizes, refreshments. Cost: Free. Information: (903) 237-1340.
MUSIC/STAGE
“Disney’s Newsies The Musical,” hosted by ArtsView Children’s Theatre; 7 p.m. today through Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, ArtsView Children’s Theatre, 313 W Tyler St., Longview. Tickets: $15 online, $18 at the door. Information: www.artsviewchildrenstheatre.com.
Vienna Boys Choir, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave. Cost: $35-$45. Information: www.belchercenter.com.
Longview Symphony: Home for the Holidays, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave. Featuring special guests Dana Pundt and Jon Starling. Cost: $5 for children younger than 13, $10 for students, adults $20 to $50. Information: www.longviewsymphony.org.
East Texas Symphonic Band, 3 p.m. Dec. 8, LeTourneau University Center Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave. Featuring soprano Angela Turner Wilson on “Ava Maria” and Handel’s “Rejoice Greatly;” also “A Christmas Carol” and “The Nutrcracker Fantasy.” Cost: $5 adults, free for students and children. Information: East Texas Symphonic Band on Facebook.
Sing! An Irish Christmas, 7 p.m. Dec. 10, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave. Cost: $40-$70. Information: www.belchercenter.com.
Christmas Bach’s Lunch with Anthony Robinson, hosted by Longview Symphony Orchestra, 12:20–1 p.m. Dec. 13, St. Anthony Catholic Church, 508 N. Sixth St, Longview. Dining area opens at 11:45 a.m. Cost: Free. Information: www.longviewsymphony.org.
”Miracle on 34th Street: Live Radio Play,” 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 13, Texas Shakespeare Festival’s UpStairs Space, 815 Houston St., Kilgore. Cost: $25. Information: texasshakespeare.tix.com, (903) 983-8119.
First Presbyterian Church Handbell Festival, 4-5 p.m. Dec. 15, First Presbyterian Church, 301 N. Center St., Longview. Cost: Free. Information: www.fpclongview.org.
‘Twas the Night Before Christmas, 6 p.m. Dec. 15, LeTourneau University Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave. Cost: $25-$40. Information: www.belchercenter.com.
Music on the Square — Handbells, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 17, First Presbyterian Church, 301 N. Center St., Longview. First lunch at 11:30 a.m., concert at noon in sanctuary, second lunch 12:30 pm. Cost: Free. Information: fpclongview.org.
Music on the Square — Joshua Allen and Friends, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 17, First Presbyterian Church, 301 N. Center St., Longview. First lunch at 11:30 a.m., concert at noon in sanctuary, second lunch 12:30 pm. Cost: Free. Information: fpclongview.org.
Music on the Square — Dr. Paul Lee, organist, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 17, First Presbyterian Church, 301 N. Center St., Longview. First lunch at 11:30 a.m., concert at noon in sanctuary, second lunch 12:30 pm. Cost: Free. Information: fpclongview.org.
MUSEUMS/EXHIBITS
“The Little Things” by artist and University of Texas at Tyler professor Michelle Taff, on display through Dec. 4 in the Anne Dean Turk Fine Arts Gallery on the Kilgore College campus in Kilgore. Gallery open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday. Cost: Free. Information. www.facebook.com/michelletaffart, 903-983-8166 or lkitchen@kilgore.edu.
Living History Christmas, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 7, Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. With Loblolly Model Trains and Holiday Village Exhibit, blacksmith, ornament making, children’s activities. Cost: Free admission. Information: www.gregghistorical.org, Facebook, 903-753-5840.
Loblolly Model Train and Holiday Village Exhibit, Dec. 4-21, Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St. Hours 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $2 senior citizens, $1 children. Information: www.gregghistorical.org, 903-753-5840, Facebook.
Holiday ArtWalk Downtown, 5-8 p.m. Dec. 12. Seeking businesses, artists, sculptors, musicians, actors, handmade items. Information: www.artwalklongview.com.
Discovering Abstract Expressionist Victor Thall, through Feb. 22, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5. Information: 903-753-8103, lmfa.org .
Josh Dorman — The Art of Listening: Portraits from the Memory Bridge Project, through Feb. 22, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5. Information: 903-753-8103, lmfa.org .
Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-753-5840, gregghistorical.org .
Longview World of Wonders, 112 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $8 general admission, $7 seniors. Information: 903-212-4969, longviewwow.org.
Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5. Information: 903-753-8103, lmfa.org .
Gladewater Museum, 116 W. Pacific, Gladewater. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free admission. Information: 903-845-7608 and gladewatermuseum@gmail.com .
Depot Museum and Children’s Discovery Center, 514 N. High St., Henderson. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cost: $3 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-657-4303, depotmuseum.com .
Rangerette Showcase and Museum, 1100 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore, Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. Information: 903-983-8265, kilgore.edu/campus-life/rangerette-showcase-and-museum .
East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Cost: $8 adults, $5 children. Information: 903-983-8295, easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu .
Texas Broadcast Museum, 416 E. Main St., Kilgore, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors, students, first responders; $3 children 3-11. Information: 903-985-8115, texasbroadcastmuseum.com .
Historic Upshur Museum, 119 Simpson St., Gilmer. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: free. Information: 903-843-5483, historicupshurmuseum.com .
Flight of the Phoenix Aviation Museum, 43 Aviation Drive, Fox Stephens Field, Gilmer. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Information: 903-790-7435, flightofthephoenix.org .
New London (School Explosion) Museum, 10690 S. Main St., New London, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $3 children. Information: 903-895-4602.
FESTIVALS/ SPECIAL EVENTS
Carmela’s Magical Santa Land, 5:30-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5:30-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, through Jan. 5, 6085 Hwy 259 N. Christmas light drive-through featuring nearly 2 million lights. Cost: Free admission but donations appreciated. Information: Carmela’s Magical Santa Land on Facebook.
Paws & Claus, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Sunday and Dec. 15, Longview Mall Center Court, 3500 McCann Road. Information: www.ongviewmall.com.
Community Thanksgiving Dinner hosted by Councilman Wray Wade, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 28. Cost; Free. For information or to volunteer call (903) 399-3200.
Gilmer Yulefest, variety of activities Dec. 7 — 8:30 a.m. Breakfast with Santa at First Baptist Church, tickets $4 for adults, $3 for children online, $1 more at the door; 9 a.m-9 p.m. Gilmer Yulefest, downtown Gilmer; 6 p.m. Yulefest Christmas Parade, starts on Titus Street. Information: www.gilmeryulefest.com.
Second Annual Community Tree Lighting, 4 to 8 p.m. Nov. 24, Heritage Plaza, at Methvin and Green streets in downtown Longview. Cost: Free to attend. Information: Longview Main Street on Facebook.
Mingle & Jingle, 6-9 p.m. Nov. 30, downtown Kilgore. Holiday shopping and activities to celebrate Small Business Saturday. Information: Kilgore Main Street on Facebook.
An Evening with President George W. Bush, 7 p.m. Dec. 3, LeTourneau University’s Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave. Cost: $65-$100. Information: www.belchercenter.com.
89th Kilgore Christmas Parade, 6;30 p.m. Dec. 3, downtown Kilgore.
Longview Ambucs Christmas Parade, 6;30 p.m. Dec. 5, downtown Longview.
Christmas in the Piney Woods 2019, 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 6 and 7, Martin Creek Lake State Park, Tatum. Drive-through decorated campsites; visit with Santa. Cost: Entrance fees waived for toy donation that goes to Tatum Police Department’s Operation Blue Santa. Information: Martin Creek State Park on Facebook, 903-836-2984.
Christmas Open House, 6-8 p.m. Dec. 6, Kilgore Public Library, 301 N. Henderson Blvd. Library decorated for Christmas, music by The Magills, refreshments, Santa. Information: Kilgore Main Street on Facebook.
Breakfast with Santa, 9 a.m. Dec. 7, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St. Cost: $20. Information: www.lmfa.org.
Pancakes with Santa, 8:30-11 a.m. Dec. 7, First United Methodist Church of Longview Faith Center at Green and Whaley streets. Pictures with Santa, crafts. Cost: Free. Information: Facebook.
Pictures with Santa Claus, 10 a.m.-noon Dec. 7, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. Cost; Free. Information: 903-237-1340.
Christmas at the Courthouse, 4-9 p.m. Dec. 7, Gregg County Courthouse, downtown Longview. Petting zoo, pony rides, hot dogs, cookies, hot chocolate, Mrs. Claus, free Christmas Express train ride. Cost: Free. Informaton; (903) 2360-8400.
2019 Holiday Magic – Holiday Tea Room and Market, luncheon at noon, market 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 10-13, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Cost: $28 for lunch. Information: 903-753-8103, www.lmfa.org.
Hot-Air Balloon Christmas Glow, 5:15-7:15 p.m. Dec. 12, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, Longview. Christmas music, hot cocoa, Mr. and Mrs. Claus. Weather permitting. Cost: Free. Information: www.facebook.com/GreatTexasBalloonRace.
Christmas in Kilgore, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 14, Downtown Kilgore. Holidayy music, family friendly events and games. Information: Kilgore Main Street on Facebook.
Adult Christmas Craft Day, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 14, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. Advance registration required. For ages 18 and older. Cost: Free. Information: (903) 237-1340.
Holiday Sip ‘N’ Shop, 5-8 p.m. Dec. 21, Longview Mall Center Court, 3500 McCann Road. Information: www.longviewmall.com.
First Night Gala hosted by ArtsView Children’s Theatre, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Dec. 31, The Summit Club, 3700 Judson Road, Longview. Tapas, complimentary beer and wine and a champagne toast, cash bar, music by The Social Club. Cost: $100. Information; (903) 236-7535 or email artsview@artsviewact.com.
Longview Jaycees Trade Days, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, second weekend of every month except September. Cost: Free admission. Information: 903-753-4478 or visit greggcountyfair.com/Trade_Days
Riverside Trade Days, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, second and fourth weekend of every month. Cost: Free admission. Information: riversidervpark42.com .
FUNDRAISERS
Gobble Wobble, 1 mile fun run, 5K and 10K benefiting Newgate Mission, 8 a.m. registration, 9 a.m. race start Nov. 23; Paul G. Boorman Trail — Loop 281 entrance. Silent auction, food, prizes. T-shirts available for $20. Cost: Free registration, donations accepted. Information: runsignup.com/Race/TX/Longview/GobbleWobble.
Fashion & Firs, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 4, Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St. Bid on decorated trees, enjoy holiday beverage, shop with local store Morgan Abbigail. Cost; Free. Information: www.gregghistorical.org.
ArtsView’s Jingle Bell Jog 5K and Family Fun Run, registration at 7 a.m. and race at 8 a.m. Dec. 14, ArtsView Children’s Theatre, 313 W. Tyler St., Longview. Santa Flavious and Joshua that Elf; ArtsView show choir, hot cocoa, face painting, door prizes. Cost: early registration $35 for 5K and $25 for 1 mile; price increases $5 after Nov. 25. Information: runsignup.com/Race/TX/Longview/ArtsViewsJingleBellJog.
FARMERS MARKETS
Historic Longview Farmers Market, regular season has closed, Holiday Market from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 23, city parking lot at High and Cotton streets in downtown Longview. Farm-fresh products, baked goods, specialty gifts and flowers, live holiday music. For information or to become a vendor call Lynette at 903-746-2708 or Ron at 903-738-6373 or visit www.historiclongviwefarmersmarket.com.
HARRISON/MARION/PANOLA
NIGHTLIFE
Rippin’ Redneck Karaoke, 8 p.m. Thursdays, Panola County VFW, 421 N. Live Oak St. in Carthage. Everyone is welcome.
MUSIC/STAGE
Country Music Hayride, 7 p.m., Nov. 23, Esquire Theater, 114 W. Sabine St. in downtown Carthage. Southern Impact perfoms with special guests Kaylee Dawson and Joe Murphy. Admission is $8 for adults, $4 for kids 6-12 and free for kids under 6.
”Having Our Say: The Delaney Sisters’ First 100 years,” presented by Jefferson Opera House Theater Players, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 30, 3 p.m. Dec. 1, Union Baptist Church, Houston Street, Jeffferson. Cost; $12 adults, $9 students. Information: www.jeffersonoperahousetheatreplayers.com.
Celtic Angels Christmas, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19, Memorial City Hall, 110 E. Houston St., Marshall. Cost: $40-$50. Information: www.memorialcityhall.com.
FESTIVALS/SPECIAL EVENTS
Blood Drive, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Nov. 21, Panola College, inside the Health and Natural Sciences Building. Donors who wish to participate in the blood drive may schedule their appointments by logging into https://donor.lifeshare.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/201993.
Community Thanksgiving Meal, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Nov. 23, Carthage Civic Center, 1702 S. Adams St. in Carthage. Still Waters Cowboy Church hosts a Thanksgiving meal. Everyone is welcome.
Community Worship Service, 6 p.m., Nov. 24, Central Baptist Church, 220 W. Sabine St. in Carthage. The community is invited to a Thanksgiving worship service.
Bonus Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Nov. 25, Sammy Brown Library. Storytime and crafts for Thanksgiving for ages 3 to 10.
Wonderland of Lights Opening Ceremony, 6 p.m. Nov. 27, in front of Harrison County Courthouse, Marshall. Wonderland of Lights open through Dec. 29. Hours 6-9 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and Sunday, 4-10 p.m. Saturday. Closed Mondays, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Cost: Free admission but charge for some activities. Information: www.marshalltexas.net/public/warrants/wonderland-of-lights.
Wassail Walk, 11 a.m -4 p.m. Nov. 30, downtown Marshall. Cost: Free. Information: marshalltexas.com/events.
A Carthage Kazoo-sical Christmas, 12 p.m., Nov. 30, Anderson Park, Carthage. Sunflower Mercantile invites the community to join in for a “Christmas Hum-A-Long” to usher in the season on the town square. There will be free kazoos for participants and a best “Who-ville” Costume Contest with three age categories: Children (infant to fifth grade), Youth (grades sixth-twelfth) and Adult. Local groups are encouraged to participate. For more information, call Sunflower Mercantile at (903) 690-1484.
Holiday Pop-Up Market, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Nov. 30, downtown Carthage. Carthage Main Street hosts a pop-up market for Small Business Saturday.
Santa Visits the Merket Farm, Nov. 30, Dec. 7 and 14, Merket Christmas Tree Farm, 785 FM 1794 in Beckville. The farm is open Thanksgiving from noon to 6 p.m., then 3 to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays during the Christmas season.
Hospital Auxiliary Jewelry Sale, 8 to 5 p.m., Dec. 2, UT Health Carthage front lobby. This annual jewelry sale raises money for Panola College nursing scholarships.
Candlelight Tour of Homes, Dec. 5-7 and 12-14, various locations in the city of Jefferson. Cost: $22.50 before Dec. 1, $25 starting Dec. 1. Information: JeffersonCandlelight.com.
Jefferson Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting, 6-9 p.m. Nov. 30; downtown Jefferson to Lions Park for “Enchanted Forest” Tree Lighting Ceremony. Carols, entertainment, Santa. Cost: Free.
Sparkles and Sprinkles, 1-3 p.m. Dec. 7, Starr Family Home State Historic Site, 407 W. Travis St., Marshall. Crafting, slime making, story time, cookie decorating. Pre-register. Cost: Free. Information: Facebook, 903-935-3044, or email kellie.farr@thc.texas.gov.
Holiday Color Run, 9 a.m., Dec. 7, downtown Carthage. The Carthage Rotary Club hosts an inaugural Holiday Color Run. Fees are $30 for adults and $15 for kids 12 and under if registered by Nov. 22, then $40 for adults and $20 for kids 12 and under during late registration. For more information, visit the Carthage Rotary Club’s Facebook page.
Christmas in the Country, 5 to 7 p.m., Dec. 14, Deadwood United Methodist Church, 744 CR 445 just east of FM 31 South in Deadwood. Deadwood, Galloway and Logan churches come together to host children’s games, a Christmas Nativity Hayride and appearances from Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Jefferson Sportsman’s Expo/ Gun & Knife Show, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 14, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 15, Jefferson Visitor Center, 305 E. Austin St. Cost: $7 at the door, $5 for children ages 11 to 15, $2 off for military, NRA and TSRA w/ID, free for uniformed first responders, children 10 and ounger free with parent. Information: www.jefferson-texas.com/events/#!calendar.
Free Movie in the Park, 6 p.m. Dec. 14, Lions Park, Jefferson, sponsored by Marion County Fair Board and Fair Queens. Popcorn, candy canes, hot coco, apple cider, cookies, and more!.
SMITH/WOOD/ CHEROKEE
NIGHTLIFE
Cody Wayne, 7 p.m. Thursday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: texasmusiccity.net.
The Steel Woods, 7 p.m. Thursday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Cost: $15. Tickets: texasmusiccity.net.
Tom McElvain, 8 p.m. Friday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: texasmusiccity.net.
Jake Worthington, 8 p.m. Friday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Cost: $5. Information: texasmusiccity.net.
Time Machine, 8 p.m. Friday, Rick’s on the Square, 104 W. Erwin St., Tyler. Information: 903-531-2415, rix.com.
Andrea & Smooth Cactus Band, 7 p.m. Friday, Tyler Senior Citizens Center, 1915 Garden Valley Road, Tyler. Dance for seniors 55 and older. Cost: $5.
Clint Alford 8 p.m. Friday, Dakotas Chophouse, 4803 Old Bullard Road, Tyler. Information: dakotasintyler.com.
Bend the Will, 8 p.m. Friday, Clicks Live, 1946 ESE Loop 323, Tyler. Information: 903-593-6499.
Owen Tiner and Lincoln Goodman, 8 p.m. Friday, ETX Brewing Co., 221 S. Broadway Ave.
Stony Larue, 8 p.m. Friday, Cowboy’s. 8374 Paluxy Drive, Tyler. Information: 903-266-9377, cowboystyler.com.
Dylan Wheeler, 8 p.m. Saturday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Cost: $10. Tickets: texasmusiccity.net.
Bobby Irwin, 8 p.m. Saturday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: 430-235-2100, texasmusiccity.net.
Vegas Stars, 9 p.m. Saturday, Rick’s on the Square, 104 W. Erwin St., Tyler. Information: 903-531-2415, rix.com.
Slickrock Hoodoo, 8 p.m. Saturday, Dakotas Chophouse, 4803 Old Bullard Road, Tyler. Information: dakotasintyler.com.
Trey Dillon, 8 p.m. Saturday, Lago del Pino, 14706 County Road 1134, Tyler. Information: 903-561-5246, lagodelpino.com.Patrick James, 8 p.m. Friday, Grand Slam, 5201 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Information; 903 581-1818.
Karoke with Boogie Butt, 7 p.m. Saturday, Commerce Street Drafthouse, 401 E. commerce St., Jacksonville. Information: 903-541-2141
Withrow Cooley, 7 p.m. Saturday, Commerce Street Drafthouse, 401 E. Commerce St., Jacksonville. Information: 903-541-2141, facebook.com/MillerDrafthouse.
Tyler Dudley, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: 430-235-2100, texasmusiccity.net.
Lee Mathis, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dakotas Chophouse, 4803 Old Bullard Road, Tyler. Information: dakotasintyler.com.
Big Funky Cloud, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Stanley’s Famous Pit Bar-B-Q, 525 S. Beckham Ave., Tyler. Information: stanleysfamous.com.
Billie Jo and karaoke, 7 p.m. every Wednesday through Dec. 18, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Information: 430-235-2100, texasmusiccity.net.
MUSIC/STAGE
”Zombie Prom,” 7:30 p.m. today and Friday; 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Theatre TJC, Jean Browne Theatre at Tyler Junior College.
”Little Women,” 7:30 p.m. today through Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Tyler Civic Theatre, 400 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Cost: $18 adult; $15 student. Tickets: 903-592-0561, tylercivictheatre.com.
ETSO Jazz Spectacular, 7 p.m. Saturday, Liberty Hall, 103 E. Erwin St. Cost: $10 to $20. Tickets: etso.org.
Voices of Faith Fall Concert, 7 p.m. Friday, First Presbyterian Church, 230 W. Rusk St., Tyler. Cost: free. Youth choir sings spiritual music.
Pierce Pettis, folk artist, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, The Old Firehouse, Edom. Cost: $13.50 advance, $15 door. Tickets: jeffreylancephotography.com/theoldfirehouse/concerts.
Card 53’s Stuffed, 8 p.m. Nov. 30, Liberty Hall, 103 E. Erwin St., Tyler. Improv comedy show. Cost: $15. Tickets: libertytyler.com.
Martina McBride, 8 p.m. Dec. 3, University of Texas at Tyler’s Cowan Center, 1300 University Blvd., Tyler. Cost: $57 to $117. Tickets: 903-566-7424, cowancenter.org.
”How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5 and 6 and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 7, Pollard Theater Center, 3030 New Copeland Road, Tyler. Cost: $15. Tickets: 903-531-0069, showtix4u.com.
“The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe,” Dec. 6-8 and 12-15, Tyler Civic Theatre, 400 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Tickets: 903-592-0561, tylercivictheatre.com.
American Dreamer, classical/folk group, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7, The Old Firehouse, Edom. Cost: $13.50 advance, $15 door. Tickets: jeffreylancephotography.com/theoldfirehouse/concerts.
UT Tyler Choral Christmas Concert, 6 p.m. Dec. 7, Marvin United Methodist Church, 300 W. Erwin St.
EVENTS
Tyler Turkey Trot, 8:30 a.m. Nov. 28, Racquet & Jog, 5403 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Schedule: 8:30 a.m., Kids Dash, 9 a.m. 5K Run/Walk, 10 a.m. awards. Cost: $15 Kids Dash, $25 5K. To register: endurancecui.active.com.
Lindale Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk, 8:30 a.m. Nov. 28, EJ Moss Intermediate School, 411 Eagle Spirit Drive, Lindale. Cost: $30 for adults; $20 12 and under. Late fees apply for day-of registration. To register: secure.getmeregistered.com.
Azalea Trail of Lights, many homes in Tyler’s Azalea District will be lit up for the holidays Dec. 1 through Christmas.
Bullard Christmas activities, 6 p.m. Monday, Christmas parade and other events.
Hospice of East Texas Holiday Celebration of Life and Tree Lighting, 6 p.m. Dec. 2, at the Robert M. Rogers HomePlace campus, 4111 University Blvd. in Tyler.
Mistletoe & Magic, noon to 8 p.m. Dec. 5 to 6 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 7, Harvey Convention Center, 2000 W. Front St., Tyler. Admission $10. Information on special events: juniorleagueoftyler.org.
Tyler Rotary Christmas Parade and tree lighting, 6 p.m. Dec. 5, downtown Tyler.
Jacksonville Christmas Parade, 6 p.m., Dec. 5, downtown.
Tyler Civic Chorale Yuletide Madrigal Feaste, 6 p.m. Dec. 6, First Presbyterian Church, 230 W. Rusk St., Tyler. Cost: $40. Tickets: tylercivicchorale.org.
Christmas in Lindale, 6 p.m. Dec. 7, parade and events at Picker’s Pavilion.
Whitehouse Christmas in the Park and Christmas Parade, Dec. 7. Attractions: noon to 4 p.m., events in City Park; 5:15 p.m. Christmas Parade.
Christus Mother Frances Hospital Jacksonville Jingle Jog 5K & Fun Run, 9 a.m., Dec. 7, Christus Trinity Mother Frances Health & Fitness, 2010 S. Jackson St., Jacksonville. Cost: $25 5K timed; $20 5K not-timed. Register: active.com.
FAMILY/CHILDREN
Toddler Time, 9 a.m. Monday and Tuesday and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave., for children 18 to 36 months.
Leeme un Cuento/Read to Me, 10:30 a.m. Monday, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave., bilingual story time is geared for ages 3 to 6 years.
Lap and Play Time, 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave., for children up to 18 months.
Read Aloud Crowd, 10:30 a.m Thursday, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave., for children 3-6 years.
Just for Teens, 2 p.m. on the third Saturday of the month, Tyler Public Library auditorium, 201 S. College Ave. Take part in a free activity suited for those in grades 8 to 12.
Tween Tuesdays, 5 p.m. of the first and third Tuesday of the month, Tyler Public Library auditorium, 201 S. College Ave. Free programs for kids in grade 5 to 7.
Family Movie Matinee, 10:30 a.m. on the third Saturday of the month, Tyler Public Library auditorium, 201 S. College Ave. Enjoy a free family-friendly movie.
Lego Block Party, 2 to 4 p.m. on the first Saturday of the month, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave. Families are invited to work together to make masterpieces.
Storytime and Activities, 11 a.m. each Saturday, Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 4916 S. Broadway Ave.
MUSEUMS/EXHIBITS
“Passing Through: Works by Lloyd Brown, Pat Gabriel and Sarah Williams,” through Dec. 1, Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $5 general admission, $3 seniors.
“Art by A.C. Gentry Jr.,” ongoing, Smith County Historical Society Museum, 125 S. College Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Cost: free, donations accepted. Information: 903-592-5993, smithcountyhistoricalsociety.org.
“5% Show,” through Jan. 4, Martin Walker Law Firm, second-floor gallery, 121 N. Spring Ave., Tyler. On view: Art by five women based in Dallas.
“Showcasing East Texas Artists,” through Dec. 21, Gold Leaf Gallery, 4518 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 3 p.m. Saturday.
“Outreach to Space,” Center for Earth and Space Science Education, 1411 E. Lake St., at Tyler Junior College. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. Saturday. Also: show in the planetarium. Cost: $3 for exhibit only, $7 adults and $5 children and seniors for each show and $12 adults and $9 children and seniors for a day pass. Information: 903-510-3213, sciencecenter.tjc.edu.
”Doug Carter Solo Exhibition,” through Dec. 28, Valerosa Designs & Gallery, 108 E. Eighth St., Tyler. Information: valerosadesigns.com.
Discovery Science Place, 308 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $8 adults and $6 ages 2 to 12 and 65 and older. Information: 903-533-8011, discoveryscienceplace.org.
Tyler Rose Museum, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $3.50 adults, $2 children 2-11. Information: 903-597-3130, texasrosefestival.com.
Cotton Belt Depot Museum, 210 E. Oakwood St., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Cost: free; donations accepted. Information: 903-595-7232, cottonbeltdepotmuseum.com.
Goodman-LeGrand House & Museum, 624 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler: Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $2 suggested. Information: 903-531-1286.
Historical Aviation Memorial Museum, 150 Airport Drive, Tyler Pounds Regional Airport: Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors (65 and older), $3 ages 13-17, $2 ages 6-12. Information: 903-526-1945, tylerhamm.com.
American Freedom Museum, 1051 N. Houston St., Bullard, at Brook Hill School. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults and $5 children; free for veterans, military personnel. Information: 903- 894-5252, americanfreedommuseum.org.
Texas African American Museum, 3000 N. Border Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and by appointment on Saturday. Information: 903-218-1388.
Old Mill Pond Museum, 2900 S. Main St., Lindale. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Cost: donations accepted. Information: 903- 881-5704, visitlindale.com.
Mineola Historical Museum, 114 N. Pacific St., Mineola. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Cost: free. Information: 903-569-2631, mineolahistoricalmuseum.com.
Heritage Center of Cherokee County, 208 S. Henderson St., Rusk. Hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: free. Information: 903-714-8685.
Winnsboro Center for the Arts, 200 Market St. Winnsboro. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Cost: free. Information: 903-342-0686, winnsborocenter forthearts.com.
Vanishing Texana Museum, 300 S. Bolton, Jacksonville. Hours: 11 a.m. t 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Information: 903-586-1696, vtmjacksonville.org .
ELSEWHERE
Forging Demonstration, 1 to 3 p.m. on the fourth Saturday each month, The Blade Bar, 1593 Texas 279, Ben Wheeler. Cost: free.
Polar Express train rides, Palestine Depot of Texas State Railroad. Tickets: prices vary depending on the rail car. Reservations: are recommended, texasstaterailroad.net.
Sno-Port: The Science and Wonders of Snowflakes, Sci-Port Discovery Center, 820 Clyde Fant parkway, Downtown Shreveport, 10-week run begins Nov. 30. Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and noon-5 p.m. Sundays. Cost: $5 for Sci-port members and children ages 12 and younger, $12 adults, free for children ages 1 and younger. Information; www.snoport.com .