LONGVIEW AREA
ATTRACTIONS
East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. The museum is limited to 35 guests at a time and face coverings are required for all visitors. Cost: $10 adults, $9 seniors and military, $7 children ages 3-12. Information: 903-983-8295, easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu .
American Watercolor Society Traveling Exhibit, on display Oct. 9-Nov. 28, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: free for members and $5 for nonmembers.
Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-753-5840, gregghistorical.org .
Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: Free for members and children younger than 3, $5 general admission, $3 for seniors, veterans and police officers. Information: http://www.longviewarboretum.org/ .
Anne Dean Turk Fine Arts Gallery, Kilgore College campus. “Feathers and Autumn Leaves” oil paintings by Frank Herbert on display through Jan. 29. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. Information: 903- 983-8166.
Gladewater Museum, 116 W. Pacific Ave., Gladewater. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free admission. Social distancing restrictions in place. Information: 903-845-7608.
Texas Broadcast Museum, 416 E. Main St., Kilgore, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors, students, military, first responders; $3 children 3-11. Information: texasbroadcastmuseum.com .
London Museum, 10690 S. Main St., Overton. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $3 children. Social distancing restrictions in place. Information: 903-895-4602, newlondonschool.org .
Longview World of Wonders, 112 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $8 general admission, $7 seniors. Information: 903-212-4969, longviewwow.org.
Liberty City Local Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 21, Liberty City Community Building grounds, 5333 Old Highway 135 N., Gladewater. Information: libertycitylocal@gmail.com .
EVENTS
Carmela’s Magical Santa Land, 5:30-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5:30-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, through Jan. 3, 6085 Hwy 259 N., Longview. Christmas light drive-through featuring nearly 4 million lights, a lighted walking path and vendors. Cost: Free admission but donations appreciated. Information: Carmela’s Magical Santa Land on Facebook.
23rd Annual Christmas in the Park, 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 11-12 and Dec. 18-19, Hugh Camp Memorial County Park, Liberty City. Featuring Santa and Mrs. Claus and thousands of Christmas lights.
NIGHTLIFE
April N. Smith, 7 p.m. Nov. 19, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Anthony Riley Band, 8 p.m. Nov. 20, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $5. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
The Tuxedo Cats, 8 p.m. Nov. 21, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $10. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
The Gladewater Opry, 7 p.m. Nov. 20, 108 E. Commerce St., Gladewater; Featuring Dale Cummings performing songs from the ‘50s and ‘60s. Tickets: $15. Information: 903-845-3600, www.thegladewateropry.com .
The Gladewater Opry, 7 p.m. Nov. 21, 108 E. Commerce St., Gladewater; Featuring Caitlin Drennan, Gilmer; Davey Hamilton, Troup; Steve Brantley, Longview; Cathy Windham, Timpson; Hunter Collins, Nacogdoches; Mark and Rhylee Bryant, White House. Tickets: $15. Information: 903-845-3600, www.thegladewateropry.com .
Owen Tiner, 7 p.m. Nov. 25, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
TYLER AREA
ATTRACTIONS
Editor’s Note: In response to the coronavirus pandemic, hours and policies can change quickly. Check with the venue for restrictions and requirements.
American Freedom Museum, on the campus of Brook Hill School, Old Jacksonville Highway north of Bullard. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults, discounts for seniors and youth, free for veterans and military personnel. The Hall of Presidents, Hall of Freedom and other galleries hold over 600 artifacts. Information: americanfreedommuseum.org .
Caldwell Zoo, 2203 Martin Luther King Blvd. Tyler. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily March 1 to Labor Day; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. after Labor Day through February. Cost: Prices vary, memberships available. The 85-acre zoo has animals from many parts of the world. Reservations required. Information: caldwellzoo.org , 903-593-0121.
Camp Ford Historical Park, 6500 U.S. 271, Tyler. Open: dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided trail with interpretive signs and information about the Civil War prisoner of war camp.
Cotton Belt Depot Museum, 210 E. Oakwood St., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Admission: free, donations appreciated. The museum displays model trains and railroad memorabilia owned by Cotton Belt Historical Society.
Discovery Science Place, 308 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Reservations: Reservations are required and can be made at discoveryscienceplace.org . Information: 903-533-8011.
Earth and Space Science Center, 1411 E. Lake St. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 9:30 a.m to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Day pass: $12 adults. Planetarium shows: $7 adults. Exhibits: $3 all. Children, seniors and students receive discounts. Schedule of shows, information: sciencecenter.tjc.edu , 903-510-2312.
East Texas State Fair Farmers Market, opens 7 a.m. Saturday, pavilions at East Texas State Fairgrounds, 2112 W. Front St., Tyler.
Goodman-LeGrand Museum & Gardens, 624 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: free, $2 requested. Once a private home, the city museum features furnishings and memorabilia dating back to the mid-1800s. Information: 903-531-1286.
Historic Aviation Memorial Museum, 150 Airport Drive, the old terminal of Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. Hours: 10 a. m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Cost: $8 adults, discounts for seniors, youth, active military personnel. Information: tyler hamm.org , 903-526-1945.
Smith County Historical Society Museum, 125 S. College Ave., Tyler. By appointment only. Appointments for museum visits/tours and archival research are made between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission free, donations appreciated. SCHS is an independent nonprofit collecting and preserving Smith County history for over 60 years. Information: smithcountyhistoricalsociety.org , 903-592-5993.
Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m. Cost: $5, adults, $3, seniors; free for TMA members, children, students, TJC employees and city of Tyler employees. See art by regional artists from the 20th and 21st centuries. Information: tylermuseum.org , 903-595-1001.
Tyler Rose Garden, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Open: Dawn to dusk. Admission: free. The 14-acre garden has 35,000 rose bushes, fountains, ponds and smaller specialty gardens.
EVENTS
Preserve Disc Golf Course and Chain Games 2020, grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Mineola Nature Preserve, 1860 County Road 2724, off SE Loop 564. Featuring games, prizes, disc skills contests, disc golf tournament, corn hole tournament, vendors, food and drinks. Information: http://www.mineolanaturepreserve.com/ or follow the event at https://www.facebook.com/events/378556226603006 .
NIGHT LIFE
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. Nov. 19, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Brandon Bamburg, 8 p.m. Nov. 20, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Zak Webb & Nem, 8 p.m. Nov. 21, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Gary Patrick, 7 p.m. Nov. 19, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Josh Mandreger, 8 p.m. Nov. 20, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Michael Carubelli, 8 p.m. Nov. 21, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
MARSHALL AREA
ATTRACTIONS
Market on the Square Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, Telegraph Park in Marshall.