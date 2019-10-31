GREGG/RUSK
NIGHTLIFE
LaDarius Daniels, 6:30 p.m. today, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Galaxy, 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Heritage Plaza, Downtown Longview. Downtown Live Concert Series. Information: Longview Main Street on Facebook.
Clay Logan Band, 8 p.m. Friday, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
The Gladewater Opry, 7 p.m. Saturday, 108 E. Commerce St., Gladewater. Clinton Gandy- Longview; Todd Mitchell — Gilmer; McKenzie Jones — Llano; Roy Deupree — Holly Lake; Linda Flesher — Gladewater; Callie Mikal — Durant, Okla. Cost: adults $10, children $5. Information: 903-845-3600, www.thegladewateropry.com .
Back Beat Boogie Band, 8 p.m. Saturday, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Patrick James, 7 p.m. Wednesday, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Matt Jackson, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 7, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Wes Jeans, 9 p.m. Nov. 16, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: (903) 753-5885, Facebook.
Lee Mathis and the Brutally Handsome, 9 p.m. Nov. 23, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: (903) 753-5885, Facebook.
FAMILY/CHILDREN
Community Trick-or-Treat, 5:30-7 p.m. today, Christus Good Shepherd — NorthPark, 323 E. Hawkins Parkway, Longview. Treats, face painting, games, photo booth and prizes.
Halloween Carnival by the Kilgore Lions Club, 6 to 9 p.m. today, 377 N. Rusk St., Kilgore. Information: Kilgore Main Street on Facebook.
Candy Crawl, 5 to 9 p.m. today, Longview Mall. Cost: Free.
Second Annual Halloween Walk, 4 to 6 p.m. today, The Village shopping center, 2002 Judson Road, Longview. Trick-or-treat and costume contest. Information: frontdesksreg@yahoo.com and /www.facebook.com/events/470800430313588.
Fall Carnival, 6-8 p.m. today, Calvary Baptist Church, 301 FM 2685, Gladewater. Information: (903) 845-6297, Facebook.
Second Annual Candy Give-Back Drive, 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Menchie’s at 310 E. Hawkins Parkway, Longview. Hosted by Mack and Hansen Orthodontics. Trade Halloween candy for toothbrush kit, restaurant gift cards and coupons; candy sent to Oporation Gratitude, which sends care packages to members of the military. Information: Mack and Hansen Orthodontics on Facebook.
The Magic of Bill Blagg Live, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, LeTourneau University’s Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Cost: $32-$45. Information: www.belchercenter.com.
Music and Movement, 10:30 a.m. Mondays; Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. Featuring new musical instruments provided by anonymous donor, with hand drums, triangles, miniature xylophones, harmonicas, kazoos, digital piano and more. Cost: Free. Information: (903)237-1345 or afmartin@longviewtexas.gov.
Babygarten Story Time, 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St., Longview. Cost: Free. Information: longviewtexas.gov/library .
Early Learning Journeys Story Time, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays; Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. For ages 3 to 5. Cost: Free. Information: www.longviewtexas.gov/2896/Story-Times .
Discovery Kids Story Time, 4 p.m. Wednesdays; Broughton Recreation Center; 801 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Cost: Free. Information: www.longviewtexas.gov/2896/Story-Times .
Family Game Night, 6 to 8:30 p.m. each Thursday, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. Cost: Free. Information: 903-237-1345, longviewtexas.gov/library or at facebook.com/Longview Public Library.
Legos at the Library, 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays; Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. Cost: Free. Information: www.longviewtexas.gov/2894/LEGOs-the-Library .
MUSIC/STAGE
Halloween Fright Fest, Concert Under the Stars Dance and Romance at the Kokomo Theatre, gates open at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in October, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. A drive-in theatre without the cars; Featuring Queen of Swing Kelli Grant; followed by free movie — “The Blob” starring Steve McQueen today. Bring lawn chair. Cost: $10. Information: (903) 918-2132.
East Mountain Bluegrass — 25th Annual Concert, 6 p.m. Sunday, East Mountain Baptist Church, 315 East Mountain N., Gilmer.
Longview Symphony Community Chamber Concert, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday, Longview Community Center, 500 E. Whaley. Family friendly performance at 2 p.m. featuring instrument petting zoo; 7 p.m. concert features meet the artists and maestro at reception after concert. Cost: $40 preferred seating, $20 general seating, children’s tickets $5 for 2 p.m. performance. Information: www.longviewsymphony.org or 903-236-9739.
“Making God Laugh: A Theatre Longview Production,” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8 and 9, 2:30 p.m. Nov. 9 and 10, Grace Crossing United Methodist Church, 1001 W. Hawkins Parkway, Longview. Cost: $15 for adults, $12 for veterans, first responders, senior citizens and students; free for ages 6 and younger. Information: www.theatrelongview.com, (903) 431-0224.
“Arsenic and Old Lace,” 7 p.m. Nov. 14-16, presented by Spring Hill High School Theatre Department, Spring Hill High School Little Theatre, 2800 E. George Richey Road, Longview.. Information: 903-446-3336, springhillhighschooltheatre.weebly.com.
“Great Russian Nutcracker,” presented by the Moscow Ballet; tickets on sale for 7 p.m. Nov. 18 performance at LeTourneau University Belcher Center. Information: 903-233-3080, www.nutcracker.com, group pricing at 800-320-1733 or email groups@nutcracker.com .
“Disney’s Newsies The Musical,” hosted by ArtsView Children’s Theatre; 7 p.m. Nov. 21-23, 2 p.m. Nov. 23 and 24, ArtsView Children’s Theatre, 313 W Tyler St., Longview. Tickets: $15 online, $18 at the door. Information: www.artsviewchildrenstheatre.com.
MUSEUMS/EXHIBITS
“Texas Writers” and “Literary East Texas,” through Nov. 16, Margaret Estes Library, LeTourneau University, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Exhibits from Humanities Texas highlighting accomplishments of Texas writers and 25 writers who call East Texas home, with photography by Nell Blakeley. Hours 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, noon-8 p.m. Saturdays and 3-8 p.m. Sundays. Cost: Free. Information: history@ letu.edu.
Discovering Abstract Expressionist Victor Thall, through Feb. 22, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5. Information: 903-753-8103, lmfa.org .
Josh Dorman — The Art of Listening: Portraits from the Memory Bridge Project, through Feb. 22, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5. Information: 903-753-8103, lmfa.org .
Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-753-5840, gregghistorical.org .
Longview World of Wonders, 112 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $8 general admission, $7 seniors. Information: 903-212-4969, longviewwow.org.
Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5. Information: 903-753-8103, lmfa.org .
Gladewater Museum, 116 W. Pacific, Gladewater. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free admission. Information: 903-845-7608 and gladewatermuseum@gmail.com .
Depot Museum and Children’s Discovery Center, 514 N. High St., Henderson. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cost: $3 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-657-4303, depotmuseum.com .
Rangerette Showcase and Museum, 1100 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore, Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. Information: 903-983-8265, kilgore.edu/campus-life/rangerette-showcase-and-museum .
East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Cost: $8 adults, $5 children. Information: 903-983-8295, easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu .
Texas Broadcast Museum, 416 E. Main St., Kilgore, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors, students, first responders; $3 children 3-11. Information: 903-985-8115, texasbroadcastmuseum.com .
Historic Upshur Museum, 119 Simpson St., Gilmer. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: free. Information: 903-843-5483, historicupshurmuseum.com .
Flight of the Phoenix Aviation Museum, 43 Aviation Drive, Fox Stephens Field, Gilmer. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Information: 903-790-7435, flightofthephoenix.org .
New London (School Explosion) Museum, 10690 S. Main St., New London, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $3 children. Information: 903-895-4602.
FESTIVALS/SPECIAL EVENTS
2019 Fall Parade of Homes, 1-6 p.m. Nov. 1-3 and Nov. 8-10. Hosted by East Texas Builders Association, featuring East Texas homes to showcase craftmanship, meet builders. Cost: $10 in advance, $15 at the door, free for ages 2 and younger. Information: easttexasparade.com or 903-758-6416.
Longview Arboretum Grand Opening, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 2, 706 W. Cotton St. Cost: Free. Information: longviewarboretum.org.
Carmela’s Magical Santa Land, 5:30-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5:30-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 8 to Jan. 5, 6085 Hwy 259 N. Christmas light drive-through featuring nearly 2 million lights. Cost: Free admission but donations appreciated. Information: Carmela’s Magical Santa Land on Facebook.
The Long Con, 1-10 p.m. Nov. 8, 9 a.m.-11 p.m. Nov. 9, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 10; Hilton Garden Inn Longview & Conference Center; three-day role playing game event featuring guests Brendan LaSalle and David Baity. Information: ewbartlett1@gmail.com, 318 564 4862, tabletop.events/conventions/the-long-con-2019.
Honor America Night Performance and Fireworks, with Longview High School’s Big Green Marching Machine, 7-10 p.m. Nov. 9, Lobo Stadium at Longview High School. Cost: $5, free for veterans, active duty military and first responders. Information: Facebook.
Heritage Syrup Festival, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 9, Depot Museum and Historic Downtown District in Henderson. Featuring syrup making with mule power, craftsmen, folk artists, food vendors, musical entertainment, children’s activities, antique tractors and cars, cloggers and square dancers.Cost: Free admission. Information: Heritage Syrup Festival on Facebook.
United Kennel Club Texas Classic Dog Show, Nov. 15-17, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. Information: www.ukcdogs.com/texas-classic.
A Very Derrick Christmas!, 3 to 8 p.m. Nov. 16, downtown Kilgore. Information: Kilgore Chamber of Commerce on Facebook.
Second Annual Community Tree Lighting, 4 to 8 p.m. Nov. 24, Heritage Plaza, at Methvin and Green streets in downtown Longview. Cost: Free to attend. Information: Longview Main Street on Facebook.
Christmas in the Piney Woods 2019, 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 6 and 7, Martin Creek Lake State Park, Tatum. Drive-through decorated campsites; visit with Santa. Cost: Entrance fees waived for toy donation that goes to Tatum Police Department’s Operation Blue Santa. Information: Martin Creek State Park on Facebook, 903-836-2984.
Longview Jaycees Trade Days, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, second weekend of every month except September. Cost: Free admission. Information: 903-753-4478 or visit greggcountyfair.com/Trade_Days .
Riverside Trade Days, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, second and fourth weekend of every month. Cost: Free admission. Information: riversidervpark42.com .
FUNDRAISERS
Boots and BBQ Benefiting Camp Gilmont, 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Spur of the Moment Ranch, Longview. Featuring Zane Williams and The Wade Skinner Band. Cost: Individual tickets $50, sponsorships available. Information: www.903bootsandbbq.com .
Patriot Challenge 3.0, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 9, Ag Pavilions at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Complex, 1122 Jaycee Drive, Longview. Crossfit Longview hosts functional fitness event and competition benefiting Heroes on the Water East Texas Chapter. Information: www.crossfitlongview.com, Kristen Henton at (903) 736-5532 or email kristen@crossfitlongview.com.
Trek for Trykes through Carmel’s Magical Santa Landa, 5K race at 6 p.m., 1K walk in waves at 6:45 p.m., Nov. 5, 422 FM 2751 at U.S. 259. Raises money for AmTrykes, therapeutic tricycles for local people with mobility issues. Cost: $30 ages 12 and older includes T-shirt, $15 ages 6 to 12 includes T-shirt, and free up to age 5 with accompanying adult, no T-shirt. Register at getmeregistered.com/TrekforTrykes or in person at Carmela Davis’ CPA offices at 714 N. High Street or 2304 Gilmer Road. Limited on-site registration ends at 6:30 p.m. Information: email cpa@cldcpa.com or call 903-753-3329 or 903-297-5600.
Gobble Wobble, 1 mile fun run, 5K and 10K benefiting Newgate Mission, 8 a.m. registration, 9 a.m. race start Nov. 23; Paul G. Boorman Trail — Loop 281 entrance. Silent auction, food, prizes. T-shirts available for $20. Cost: Free registration, donations accepted. Information: runsignup.com/Race/TX/Longview/GobbleWobble.
ArtsView’s Jingle Bell Jog 5K and Family Fun Run, registration at 7 a.m. and race at 8 a.m. Dec. 14, ArtsView Children’s Theatre, 313 W. Tyler St., Longview. Santa Flavious and Joshua that Elf; ArtsView show choir, hot cocoa, face painting, door prizes. Cost: early registration $35 for 5K and $25 for 1 mile; price increases $5 after Nov. 25. Information: runsignup.com/Race/TX/Longview/ArtsViewsJingleBellJog.
FARMERS MARKETS
Historic Longview Farmers Market, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays, city parking lot at High and Cotton streets in downtown Longview. Information: historiclongviewfarmersmarket.com.
HARRISON/MARION/PANOLA
Rippin’ Redneck Karaoke, 8 p.m. Thursdays, Panola County VFW, 421 N. Live Oak St. in Carthage. Everyone is welcome.
Trunk or Treat, 5:30 p.m. today, Carthage Missionary Baptist Church, 918 W. Sabine St. in Carthage. The church hosts a trunk or treat event.
Halloween on the Square, 5 to 7 p.m. today, downtown Carthage. Carthage Main Street and downtown businesses host a huge trick-or-treating event for area kids.
“Gangsters: A Bonnie & Clyde Musical Comedy,” Saturday Esquire Theater, 114 W. Sabine St. in downtown Carthage. Texas Comedies, which performed “Murder in Carthage” last spring, will return Saturday with “Gangsters: a Bonnie & Clyde Musical Comedy.” Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under. Tickets are available at the Panola County Chamber of Commerce and Carthage Hardware.
National Quartet Convention Road Trip, featuring Southern gospel music, 6 p.m. Nov. 9, Hallsville High School Basketball Coliseum, 616 Cal Young Road. Cost: $22 in advance, $24 at the door. Information: natqc.com/road-trip.
History, Haunts and Legends, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, Jefferson Convention & Visitor Center, 305 E. Austin St. Lectures, special guest, vendors, book signings, authors, paranormal teams, night time tours and investigations. Information: 903-665-3375, 903-601-3375, www.jeffersonghostwalk.com.
Pumpkin Patch, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today, First United Methodist Church, 201 S. Shelby St. in Carthage. The church hosts its annual pumpkin patch fundraiser.
SMITH/WOOD/ CHEROKEE
NIGHTLIFE
Scareoky, 8 p.m. today, Republic Icehouse, 3807 University Blvd., Tyler. Information: republicicehouse.com.
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. every Thursday through Dec. 26, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale.
Darrin Morris Band, 8 p.m. Friday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Cost: $5. Information: 430-235-2100, texasmusiccity.net.
Patrick Odom, 7 p.m. Friday, Tyler Senior Citizens Center, 1915 Garden Valley Road, Tyler. Dance for seniors 55 and older. Cost: $5.
Stefan Cotter, 8 p.m. Friday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: 430-235-2100, texasmusiccity.net.
Friendship Commanders (and other bands), 8 p.m. Saturday, Clicks Live, 1946 ESE Loop 323, Tyler. Information: 903-593-6499.
Josh Ward, Wynn William, 8 p.m. Friday, Cowboy’s. 8374 Paluxy Drive, Tyler. Information: 903-266-9377, cowboystyler.com.
Bart Crow with Ragtown Chiefs, 8 p.m. Saturday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Cost: $15 advance; $20 day of show. Tickets: 430-235-2100, texasmusiccity.net.
Bluez Boyz, 8 p.m. Saturday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: 430-235-2100, texasmusiccity.net.
Haggertys, 9 p.m. Saturday, XL’n Pool Hall & Club, 2109 E. Fifth St., Tyler.
Luke Wade, Patrick Lissner, 8 p.m. Saturday, Stanley’s Famous Pit Bar-B-Q, 525 S. Beckham Ave., Tyler. Information: stanleysfamous.com.
Western Express, 7 p.m. Saturday, TASCA, 10495 CR 2167, Whitehouse. Cost: $6. Information: 903-871-3217
Sweetwater Band, 7 p.m. Saturday, Commerce Street Drafthouse, 401 E. Commerce St., Jacksonville. Information: 903-541-2141, facebook.com/MillerDrafthouse.
Chris Oliver, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: 430-235-2100, texasmusiccity.net.
The Gray Havens, Wilder Adkins, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, The Foundry Coffee House, 202 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Cost: $14 advance, $39 VIP. Tickets: eventbrite.com
Billie Jo and karaoke, 7 p.m. every Wednesday through Dec. 18, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Information: 430-235-2100, texasmusiccity.net.
MUSIC/STAGE
“And Then There Were None,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Tyler Civic Theatre, 400 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Cost: adults $18, students $15. Tickets and information: 903-592-0561, tylercivictheatre.com. Other performances: Oct. 31-Nov. 3.
“Wiley and the Hairy Man,” Tyler Junior College play reading series, 1 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. Saturday, Chris Tomlin Lobby of TJC’s Jean Browne Theatre. Cost: Free.
Neal Katz, Tim Chauvin and Bill Nash, folk artists, 7:30 p.m. Saturday The Old Firehouse, Edom. Cost: $13.50 advance, $15 door. Tickets: jeffreylancephotography.com/theoldfirehouse/concerts.
Dad Jokes, standup comedy show, 8 p.m. Saturday, Liberty Hall, 103 E. Erwin St. Cost: $15 to $20. Tickets: libertytyler.com.
D’Amore Duo (guitarist William Feasley and oboist Emily Tsai), 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Winnsboro Center for the Arts, 200 Market St., Winnsboro. Cost: $39, $69 or $89 which also includes admission to the final concert in the Sunday Afternoon Classical Series on Jan. 5, 2020. Tickets: winnsboorcenterforthearts.com.
Tyler Community Band, fall concert, 3 p.m. Sunday, Atria Willow Park, 3500 S. Vine Ave., and Caldwell Auditorium, 300 S. College Ave. Cost: Free.
“Bandstand,” Cowan Center, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7, 3900 University Blvd., University of Texas at Tyler. Program: national tour of Broadway musical abut World War II veterans who form a band. Cost: $42 to $77. Tickets: 903-566-7424, cowancenter.org.
Tyler Civic Chorale, 7 p.m. Nov. 7, First Presbyterian Church, 230 W. Rusk St., Tyler. Program: music inspired by Book of Psalm. Cost: $15 advance, $20 door, free for students and children. Tickets: tylercivicchorale.org.
East Texas Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9, Cowan Center, 3900 University Blvd., University of Texas at Tyler. Program: “A Little Night Music,” a multi-media experience pairing high-definition imagery of celestial phenomena with music by ETSO. Information and tickets: 903-566-7424, etso.org.
FAMILY/CHILDREN
Toddler Time, 9 a.m. Monday and Tuesday and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave., for children 18 to 36 months.
Leeme un Cuento/Read to Me, 10:30 a.m. Monday, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave., bilingual story time is geared for ages 3 to 6 years.
Lap and Play Time, 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave., for children up to 18 months.
Read Aloud Crowd, 10:30 a.m Thursday, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave., for children 3-6 years.
Just for Teens, 2 p.m. on the third Saturday of the month, Tyler Public Library auditorium, 201 S. College Ave. Take part in a free activity suited for those in grades 8 to 12.
Tween Tuesdays, 5 p.m. of the first and third Tuesday of the month, Tyler Public Library auditorium, 201 S. College Ave. Free programs for kids in grade 5 to 7.
Family Movie Matinee, 10:30 a.m. on the third Saturday of the month, Tyler Public Library auditorium, 201 S. College Ave. Enjoy a free family-friendly movie.
Lego Block Party, 2 to 4 p.m. on the first Saturday of the month, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave. Families are invited to work together to make masterpieces.
Storytime and Activities, 11 a.m. each Saturday, Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 4916 S. Broadway Ave.
MUSEUMS/EXHIBITS
“Passing Through: Works by Lloyd Brown, Pat Gabriel and Sarah Williams,” through Dec. 1, Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $5 general admission, $3 seniors.
“Art by A.C. Gentry Jr.,” Smith County Historical Society Museum, 125 S. College Ave. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Cost: free, donations accepted. Information: 903-592-5993, smithcountyhistoricalsociety.org.
“Portraits of Inspiration,” through Nov. 5, Gallery Main Street, 110 W. Erwin St., Tyler. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. the second Saturday of the month. Information: 903-593-6905.
“Outreach to Space,” Center for Earth and Space Science Education, 1411 E. Lake St., at Tyler Junior College. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. Saturday. Also: show in the planetarium. Cost: $3 for exhibit only, $7 adults and $5 children and seniors for each show and $12 adults and $9 children and seniors for a day pass. Information: 903-510-3213, sciencecenter.tjc.edu.
“Dana Adams,” through Oct. 26, Valerosa Designs & Gallery, 108 E. Eighth St., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Information: 903-504-5249; valerosadesigns.com.
Discovery Science Place, 308 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $8 adults and $6 ages 2 to 12 and 65 and older. Information: 903-533-8011, discoveryscienceplace.org.
Tyler Rose Museum, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $3.50 adults, $2 children 2-11. Information: 903-597-3130, texasrosefestival.com.
Cotton Belt Depot Museum, 210 E. Oakwood St., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Cost: free; donations accepted. Information: 903-595-7232, cottonbeltdepotmuseum.com.
Goodman-LeGrand House & Museum, 624 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler: Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $2 suggested. Information: 903-531-1286.
Historical Aviation Memorial Museum, 150 Airport Drive, Tyler Pounds Regional Airport: Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors (65 and older), $3 ages 13-17, $2 ages 6-12. Information: 903-526-1945, tylerhamm.com.
American Freedom Museum, 1051 N. Houston St., Bullard, at Brook Hill School. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults and $5 children; free for veterans, military personnel. Information: 903- 894-5252, americanfreedommuseum.org.
Texas African American Museum, 3000 N. Border Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and by appointment on Saturday. Information: 903-218-1388.
Old Mill Pond Museum, 2900 S. Main St., Lindale. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Cost: donations accepted. Information: 903- 881-5704, visitlindale.com.
Mineola Historical Museum, 114 N. Pacific St., Mineola. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Cost: free. Information: 903-569-2631, mineolahistoricalmuseum.com.
Heritage Center of Cherokee County, 208 S. Henderson St., Rusk. Hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: free. Information: 903-714-8685.
Winnsboro Center for the Arts, 200 Market St. Winnsbboro. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Cost: free. Information: 903-342-0686, winnsborocenterforthearts.com.
Vanishing Texana Museum, 300 S. Bolton, Jacksonville. Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Information: 903-586-1696, vtmjacksonville.org .
EVENTS
Master Gardeners Lecture Series, noon Tuesday, Tyler Rose Garden, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Topic: Shade Gardening.” Cost: free.
Tyler Comic Con, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Harvey Convention Center, 2000 W. Front St. Cost: $30 weekend pass, $22 Saturday, $12 Sunday. Tickets: tylercomiccon.com. Attractions: celebrities, vendors, contests and presentations.
Cherokee Craft & Trade Fair, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Rusk Civic Center, 555 Euclid St., Rusk.
The Winnsboro Art & Wine Festival, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 8 and 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday downtown. Attractions will include 50 artists showing and selling art, Texas wineries, craft breweries and vendors offering specialty food products.
ELSEWHERE
Pickin in the Park, 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, downtown square, Canton. Musicians perform.
Downtown Halloween, 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, downtown Van. Halloween activities for children.
National Quartet Convention Road Trip, featuring Southern gospel music, 6 p.m. Nov. 9, Hallsville High School Basketball Coliseum, 616 Cal Young Road. Cost: $22 in advance, $24 at the door. Information: natqc.com/road-trip .
First Monday Trade Days, through Sunday, Canton.