LONGVIEW AREA
ATTRACTIONS
East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. Cost: $10 adults, $9 seniors and military, $7 children ages 3-12. Information: 903-983-8295, easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu .
Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-753-5840, gregghistorical.org .
“Longview Museum of Fine Arts Selections from the Permanent Collection,” presented by Kilgore College Visual Arts Department, on display through Dec. 8, Anne Dean Turk Fine Arts Gallery on the Kilgore College campus. Gallery hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. Admission: Free. Information: (903) 983-8166 or lkitchen@kilgore.edu .
Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: Free for members and children 6 and younger, $5 general admission, $3 for seniors, veterans and police officers. Information: http://www.longviewarboretum.org/ .
Gladewater Museum, 116 W. Pacific Ave., Gladewater. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free admission. Social distancing restrictions in place. Information: 903-845-7608.
Texas Broadcast Museum, 416 E. Main St., Kilgore, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors, students, military, first responders; $3 children 3-11. Information: texasbroadcastmuseum.com .
London Museum, 10690 S. Main St., New London. Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cost: $5 adults, $3 children. Social distancing restrictions in place. Information: 903-895-4602, newlondonschool.org .
Longview World of Wonders, 112 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 2-6 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $8 general admission, $7 seniors. Information: 903-212-4969, longviewwow.org .
Historic Longview Farmers Market, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays, city parking lot at High and Cotton streets in downtown Longview. Information: historiclongviewfarmersmarket.com .
Liberty City Local Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each second and third Saturday, May 8 through Dec. 11, Liberty City Community Building grounds, 5333 Old Highway 135 N. Information: www.facebook.com/libertycitylocal/ .
EVENTS
Halloween Fright Fest Concert Under the Stars, featuring Kelli Grant, the “Queen of Swing,” 8 p.m. each Friday in October at the Kokomo Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Free movie follows concert: “Abbott and Costello Meet the Invisible Man,” Oct. 9; “The Invisible Woman,” starring John Barrymore, Oct. 16; “The Crystal Ball,” starring Paulette Goddard and Ray Milland, Oct. 23; “The Nutty Professor,” starring Jerry Lewis, Oct. 30.” Gates open at 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $10, sold online at eventbrite.com . Information: (903) 918 2132, www.kokomotheatre.com .
“Clue,” presented by Theatre Longview, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15-16 and 22-23; 2:30 p.m. Oct. 17 and 24, Grace Crossing United Methodist Church, 1001 W. Hawkins Parkway, Longview. Tickets: $15, adults; $12, students, seniors, military and first responders; $10, Theatre Longview members. Information: https://www.theatrelongview.com/ .
“An Evening with the Maestro,” virtual concert presented by the Longview Symphony Orchestra, featuring maestro Jerry Steichen, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 16 on Facebook and Vimeo. Steichen will perform with Metropolitan Opera baritone Kyle Pfortmiller and wife (Lubbock native) Laura Pfortmiller. The concert will include operatic and musical theater pieces, including “La bohème,” “Les Misérables,” “Carousel” and “Guys and Dolls.” Cost: Free.
StoryWalk at the Junior League of Longview’s Monster Dash Block Party, 8 p.m. Oct. 16, downtown Longview. StoryWalk stops will be posted at different businesses. Each station will include a page of the book “Little Goblins Ten” by Pamela Jane, to read. Different activities also will be included.
2021 Quilt Bazaar, presented by Country Patches Quilt Guild, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 16, Heartisans Marketplace, 3501 Gilmer Road, Longview. Raffle tickets will be on sale for a queen-size “Kaleidoscope” quilt with drawing on Dec. 18. Information: (903) 844-2224 and http://www.countrypatches.org .
Longview Wine Festival, noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 16, Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Benefits East Texas Alzheimer’s Alliance. Tickets: $25 general admission, $75 VIP. Information: https://etxalz.org/longview-wine-festival/ .
Sow a Seed Sunday, hosted by Keep Longview Beautiful, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 17, The Green, Texas 31 and Spur 63, Longview. Event will include the release of 112 painted lady butterflies after the sowing of more than 1,000 wildflower seeds.
Food Truck Festival, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 21, Summer Meadows, 301 Hollybrook Drive, Longview.
Boo and Brew, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 23, Longview Mall. Includes beer and fun for adults and festive activities for children, such as inflatables, a hayride, crafts, face painting.
Historic Haunts & Legends of Longview, Oct. 23, downtown Longview. Haunted Walking Tours, 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 7 p.m., 8 p.m. Tickets: $20, available at eventbrite.com . Tours leave from Gregg County Historical Museum; Pumpkin Glow, 5 p.m. Admission: free. Information: gregghistorical.org/pumpkinglo ; Movie Night: “Hocus Pocus,” 7:30 p.m., VeraBank, 200 N. Fredonia St.; Costume contests for children and adults, 7 p.m., VeraBank. Information: http://gregghistorical.org/ .
Classic Arms Productions Gun & Knife Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 23, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 24, Longview Exhibit Building, 1123 Jaycee Drive. Tickets: $9 adults, $2 children 6-11, younger than 18 admitted with parent only. Information: 985-624-8577, www.capgunshows.com .
“KilGORE Horror Movie Festival,” Oct. 25-30, Dodson Auditorium, Kilgore College campus. Voting is open to choose this year’s festival movies. To vote, visit https://bit.ly/kilGORE . The poll closes at midnight Oct. 15. A movie will be shown at 7:30 p.m. each day of the festival with a matinee at noon Oct. 30. Admission: $20 for a week’s pass, $4 for a single movie pass; $10 for a week’s pass for Kilgore College students, $2 for single movie pass. Social distancing and masks are encouraged. Information: Dodson Auditorium Facebook page.
Trunk or Treat & Costume Contest, benefiting Longview Dream Center, 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 29, Longview Exhibit Center, 1123 Jaycee Drive, Longview. Hosted by ADB & Sparklight, the event will include candy, games, food and prizes. Admission: Free. Information: (903) 653-1740.
“Christmas in October,” presented by LeTourneau University Fine Arts Department, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29, Trinity Episcopal Church, 906 Padon St., Longview. Directed by Jim Taylor, the LeTourneau Singers and Longview Civic Chorus will be accompanied by chamber orchestra performing lyric carols of John Rutter, Dan Forrest and other composers. Admission: Free. Information: http://www.letu.edu/ .
Kilgore Cruise Night, 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 30, downtown Kilgore. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/KilgoreCruiseNight and https://www.facebook.com/KilgoreMercantile/ .
Candy Crawl, 5 p.m. Oct. 31, Longview Mall. Offers families a fun, interactive location for children to show off their costumes and go trick-or-treating.
NIGHTLIFE
Downtown Live, featuring Lee Mathis & the Brutally Handsome, 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 15, Heritage Plaza, 219 E. Methvin St., downtown Longview. Cost: Free. Information: https://www.longviewtexas.gov/3836/Downtown-Live .
“Roots in the Garden,” Longview Arboretum and Nature Center Fall Concert Series, 6-8 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 30 to Oct. 28, Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Featuring: The Return of Rok Dox, Sept. 30; Matt Coats Band, Oct. 7; The Purple Hulls and Hickory Hill, Oct. 14; Wade Skinner Band, Oct. 21; Zeke Listenbee and the New Beginnings Praise Band, Oct. 28. The West gate at Maude Cobb parking lot will open at 5 p.m. each day. Cost: $10, adults; $5, children 4-12; free for children 3 and younger. Information: www.longviewarboretum.org/events/current-events .
Wesley Wood, 8 p.m. Oct. 14, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
DC and the Mudd Katt Blues Band, 8 p.m. Oct. 16, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Jenn Ford, 8 p.m. Oct. 21, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Lee Mathis & the Brutally Handsome, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 22, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Lori Rice Acoustic, 7 p.m. Oct. 14, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Darrin Morris Band, 8 p.m. Oct. 15, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $15. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Jenn Ford and the Wide Eyed Devils, 8 p.m. Oct. 16, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Darrin Morris Acoustic, 7 p.m. Oct. 20, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Genevieve Allen Acoustic, 7 p.m. Oct. 21, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
TYLER AREA
EVENTS
Bingo, 5:45 p.m. Oct. 18, TASCA, Highway 110 S. and Jim Russell Road, Tyler. Snacks available. Information: (903) 871-3217 Monday through Thursday, tascatyler@gmail.com .
“Cruisin for a Cause” seventh annual car show, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 30, Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 13590 Highway 110 S., Tyler. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Entry fee: $20. Free admission. Cars and trucks of all makes and models welcome. Preregister at www.phbctyler.com . Information: (903) 561-0445 or debra@phbctyler.com .
ATTRACTIONS
American Freedom Museum, on the campus of Brook Hill School, Old Jacksonville Highway north of Bullard. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults, discounts for seniors and youth, free for veterans and military personnel. The Hall of Presidents, Hall of Freedom and other galleries hold over 600 artifacts. Information: americanfreedommuseum.org .
Caldwell Zoo, 2203 Martin Luther King Blvd. Tyler. Hours: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. Cost: Prices vary, memberships available. The 85-acre zoo has animals from many parts of the world. Reservations required. Information: caldwellzoo.org or 903-593-0121.
Camp Ford Historical Park, 6500 U.S. 271, Tyler. Open: dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided trail with interpretive signs and information about the Civil War prisoner of war camp.
Cotton Belt Depot Museum, 210 E. Oakwood St., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Admission: free, donations appreciated. The museum displays model trains and railroad memorabilia owned by Cotton Belt Historical Society.
Discovery Science Place, 308 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Reservations: Reservations are required and can be made at discoveryscienceplace.org . Information: 903-533-8011.
Earth and Space Science Center, 1411 E. Lake St. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Day pass: $12 adults. Planetarium shows: $7 adults. Exhibits: $3 all. Children, seniors and students receive discounts. Schedule of shows, information: sciencecenter.tjc.edu , 903-510-2312.
East Texas State Fair Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, pavilions at East Texas State Fairgrounds, 2112 W. Front St., Tyler.
Goodman-LeGrand Museum & Gardens, 624 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: free, $2 requested. Once a private home, the city museum features furnishings and memorabilia dating back to the mid-1800s. Information: 903-531-1286.
Historic Aviation Memorial Museum, 150 Airport Drive, the old terminal of Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. Hours: 10 a. m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $8 adults, discounts for seniors, youth, active military personnel. Information: tyler hamm.org , 903-526-1945.
Historic Oakwood Cemetery, corner of Palace and Oakwood streets, Tyler. Open daily, dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided walking tours of Tyler’s oldest cemetery. Learn about Civil War veterans, state & local leaders and other interesting individuals who shaped Tyler’s early history or view many of the monuments on site. Tour brochures located in the kiosk across from the flag pole.
Smith County Historical Society Museum, 125 S. College Ave., Tyler. By appointment only. Appointments for museum visits/tours and archival research are made between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission free, donations appreciated. SCHS is an independent nonprofit collecting and preserving Smith County history for over 60 years. Information: smithcountyhistoricalsociety.org , 903-592-5993.
Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m. Cost: $5, adults, $3, seniors; free for TMA members, children, students, TJC employees and city of Tyler employees. See art by regional artists from the 20th and 21st centuries. Information: tylermuseum.org , 903-595-1001.
Tyler Rose Garden, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Open: Dawn to dusk. Admission: free. The 14-acre garden has 35,000 rose bushes, fountains, ponds and smaller specialty gardens.
Big Sandy Museum, 115 E. Gilmer St., Big Sandy. Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and every second Saturday of the month. Free admission.
NIGHT LIFE
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. Oct. 14, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Jeff Allen & Eric George, 8 p.m. Oct. 15, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
South Austin Moonlighters, 8 p.m. Oct. 16, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. $10 cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Karaoke with Billie Jo, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Gary Patrick, 7 p.m. Oct. 14, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Alex & Liv, 8 p.m. Oct. 15, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Heath Webb, 8 p.m. Oct. 16, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Wine & Sax with Low D, 7 p.m. Oct. 19, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. Oct. 20, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Caddo Creek Band, 7 p.m. Oct. 16, TASCA, Highway 110 S. and Jim Russell Road, between Tyler and Whitehouse. Cost: $8. Information: (903) 871-3217 Monday through Thursday, or tascatyler@gmail.com .
MARSHALL/CARTHAGE AREA
EVENTS
Country Music Legend Larry Gatlin in Concert, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24, Memorial City Hall, 110 E. Houston St., Marshall. Tickets: $40 and up. Information: (903) 934-7992 or www.memorialcityhall.com .
“The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” presented by the Opera House Theatre Players, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29-30, Union Baptist Church, 501 Houston St., Jefferson. Tickets: $15. Information: www.jeffersonoperahousetheatreplayers.com or (903) 601-4515.
Jefferson Carnegie Library hosts author Tamra Bolton, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 28, 301 W. Lafayette St., Jefferson. Bolton will autograph copies of her book, “A Blessed Life: One World War II Seabee’s Story,” will be available for purchase. Refreshments will be provided. Admission: Free. Information: (903) 665-8911.
Halloween on the Square, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 31, downtown Carthage. Trick-or-treating around the Square, featuring candy and surprises.
ATTRACTIONS
Market on the Square Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at Telegraph Park in downtown Marshall.