LONGVIEW
AREA
ATTRACTIONS
“Ellie Taylor: A Lifetime of Painting,” on display June 4 through Jan. 7, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $5 for adults; free for children 12 and younger, LMFA members and active duty military personnel. Information: 903-753-8103, https://www.lmfa.org/ .
“Towards a 21st Century Abstraction,” on display Oct. 15 through Feb. 11, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Features an exhibition of seven painters from across the country pushing the boundaries of abstraction. Opening reception 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 15. Information: https://www.lmfa.org/ .
East Texas Oil Field photos by Jack Nolan, on exhibit through Dec. 10, East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. The exhibit includes photos of the East Texas oil field taken by Nolan in the 1930s.The exhibit will include 17 real photo postcard (RPPC) enlargements by Nolan (1889-1972), a prolific photographer of oil boom communities. A lecture by petroleum geologist and oilfield historian Jeff A. Spencer is set for 5:30 p.m. Sept. 15. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Information: (903) 983-8295, https://easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu/ .
Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-753-5840, gregghistorical.org .
Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: Free for members and children 6 and younger, $5 general admission, $3 for seniors, veterans and police officers. Information: http://www.longviewarboretum.org/ .
Gladewater Museum, 116 W. Pacific Ave., Gladewater. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free admission. Social distancing restrictions in place. Information: 903-845-7608.
Texas Broadcast Museum, 416 E. Main St., Kilgore, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors, students, military, first responders; $3 children 3-11. Information: texasbroadcastmuseum.com .
London Museum, 10690 S. Main St., New London. Museum and soda fountain hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday (10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, March through August), café hours: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cost: $5 adults, $3 children. Information: 903-895-4602, newlondonschool.org .
Historic Longview Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays, city parking lot at High and Cotton streets in downtown Longview. Information: historiclongviewfarmersmarket.com .
Liberty City Local Farmers Market, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each second Saturday through December, Liberty City Community Building grounds, 5333 Old Highway 135 N. Information: www.facebook.com/libertycitylocal/ .
EVENTS
Downtown Live, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 14, Heritage Plaza, 219 E. Methvin St., Longview. Featuring Heather Nikole Harper Band. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.longviewtexas.gov/3836/Downtown-Live .
Graystone Haunted Manor, 7 p.m. to midnight Oct. 14-15, 21-22 and 28-29, 13481 FM 986 W., Longview. Tickets: $25 general admission, $35 VIP, $5 midway. Information: https://graystonehaunt.com/ .
Doc Wilkes House of Horrors, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14-15, 20-22 and 27-31, 1228 Market St., Longview. Attractions include Mine of Mystery and Fright Show Museum. Tickets: $20 general admission, $25 VIP. Information and schedule: http://www.docwilkeshaunt.com/ .
Skating at Reo Starplex, 4716 W. Loop 281, Longview. 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Sundays, 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Information: https://www.reostarplex.com/ .
Halloween Fright Fest Concert Under the Stars, featuring Kelli Grant, the “Queen of Swing,” 6 p.m. each Saturday in October at the Kokomo Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Free movie follows concert: “Abbott & Costello Meet the Invisible Man,” Oct. 15; “The Crystal Ball,” starring Ray Milland and Paulette Goddard, Oct. 22; “The Creature from the Black Lagoon,” starring Richard Carlson and Julie Adams, Oct. 29. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets: $10, sold online at eventbrite.com . Information: (903) 918 2132, www.kokomotheatre.com .
Haunted Library, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 14 and 15, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. Admission: $2 for adults, $1 for ages 12 and younger. Information: www.longviewtexas.gov/3294/Haunted-Library .
Longview Ambucs Mobility Bash, 6 to 10 p.m. Oct. 15, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. Ages 21 and older, with music, auctions, raffles, food, games and drinks. Information: www.longviewambucs.com .
Longview Wine Festival, noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 15, Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Benefits East Texas Alzheimer’s Alliance. Tickets: $25 general admission, $75 VIP. Information: https://etxalz.org/longview-wine-festival/ .
Kilgore Oktoberfest, 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 15, downtown Kilgore. Experience authentic German food, music drinks and family friendly activities. Information: https://visitkilgore.com/kilgore-oktoberfest/ .
Circus on Ice, 4 p.m. Oct. 21, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. A frozen adventure with classic characters, circus acts, jugglers, clowns and skaters. Tickets: $25 adults, $15 children ages 2-12. Information: https://www.eventbrite.com/ and https://www.facebook.com/CircusOnIceUSA/events .
Historic Haunts & Legends of Longview, Oct. 22, downtown Longview. Haunted Walking Tours, 6 p.m., 7 p.m., 8 p.m. Tickets: $20, available at eventbrite.com . Tours leave from Gregg County Historical Museum. Information: http://gregghistorical.org/ .
Magic & Mayhem, “Murder on the Orient Express,” 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Oct. 29, The Summit Club, 3700 Judson Road, Longview. Fundraiser for Longview Museum of Fine Arts. Tickets: $25 to $125. Information: https://www.lmfa.org/ticketed-events/magic-mayhem/ .
Trick or Treat on College Street, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 29, LeTourneau University campus, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Annual fall festival features a drive-through experience with candy and treats. Children are encouraged to dress up in their Halloween costumes. Admission: Free.
Kilgore Cruise Night, 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 29, downtown Kilgore. Admission: free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/KilgoreCruiseNight .
Elvis Tribute Concert, 6 p.m. Nov. 5, Gilmer Civic Center, 1218 U.S. 271 N., Gilmer. Elvis tribute artist Travis Powell will perform an array of Presley’s music. Tribute show group Shake Rattle & Roll will open the show. Tickets: $25 to $35. Information: (832) 312-0074 or email stevemdxelvis@gmail.com .
NIGHT LIFE
Lee Mathis, 5 p.m. Oct. 14, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Jenn Ford, 5 p.m. Oct. 15, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Outlaw Republic, 5 p.m. Oct. 21, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Blaine Hart Band, 8 p.m. Oct. 14, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $5. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Dagnabbit, 8 p.m. Oct. 15, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $15. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Billie Sewell Acoustic, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 19, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Randy C. Moore Acoustic, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 20, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Second Childhood, 8 p.m. Oct. 21, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $5. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
TYLER AREA
EVENTS
Texas Rose Festival, continues through Oct. 16, various locations in Tyler. Includes tours, luncheons, coronation, afternoon tea, parade, art show and sale, arts and crafts fair, movie in the park. Information and schedule: www.texasrosefestival.com.
“Hands on a Hardbody,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6-8, 13-15 and 20-22; 2:30 p.m. Oct. 9, 16 and 23, Tyler Civic Theatre Center, 400 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. The show is inspired by true events of the 1997 documentary of the same name by S.R. Bindler. Tickets: $25. Information: https://tylercivictheatre.com/ .
World of Khaos, 7 p.m. Oct. 14-16, 21-23 and 27-31, 816 E. Oakwood St., Tyler. Tickets: $20 general admission, $30 VIP fast pass. Information: http://worldofkhaos.com/ .
Jarvis Fest, Oct. 10-16, Jarvis Christian College, Hawkins; Multi-day scholarship fundraising event benefiting the United Negro College Fund, including an E-Sports event Oct. 14, Athletic Hall of Fame Enrichment Luncheon on Oct. 15 and worship service Oct. 16. Information: jarvis.edu .
Fall Festival, Oct. 15, Blue Moon Gardens, 13062 FM 279, 15 miles west of Tyler near Edom. Free admission. Schedule: “How to Resolve Common Landscape Problems,” 10 a.m., free; “Birding in the Garden,” 10:45 a.m., free; Make Your Own Succulent Pumpkin, 11:30 a.m., $18 for class; “Make Your Own Painted Garden Rock, 1 p.m., $10 for class. Reservations for classes: (903) 852-3897. Information: http://bluemoongardens.com/ .
“An Evening with Chris Travis: Clipper Around the World Sailboat Race,” presented by Longview Yacht Club, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 18, Steudler Lounge at LeTourneau University, Longview. Information: ppattullo@gmail.com .
Tunes at Noon, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 20, ETX Brewing Co., 221 S. Broadway Ave., downtown Tyler. Featuring Ben Theiring. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.cityoftyler.org/ .
Ballroom Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each Tuesday, TASCA Ranch, 10495 Jim Russell Road off Highway 110 S., between Tyler and Whitehouse. Classes scheduled every Tuesday. Cost: $40 per person for one month. Information: Jim Gehring, (903) 245-9272.
ATTRACTIONS
American Freedom Museum, on the campus of Brook Hill School, Old Jacksonville Highway north of Bullard. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults, discounts for seniors and youth, free for veterans and military personnel. The Hall of Presidents, Hall of Freedom and other galleries hold over 600 artifacts. Information: americanfreedommuseum.org .
Caldwell Zoo, 2203 Martin Luther King Blvd. Tyler. Hours: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. Cost: Prices vary, memberships available. The 85-acre zoo has animals from many parts of the world. Reservations required. Information: caldwellzoo.org or 903-593-0121.
Camp Ford Historical Park, 6500 U.S. 271, Tyler. Open: dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided trail with interpretive signs and information about the Civil War prisoner of war camp.
Cotton Belt Depot Museum, 210 E. Oakwood St., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Admission: free, donations appreciated. The museum displays model trains and railroad memorabilia owned by Cotton Belt Historical Society.
Discovery Science Place, 308 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Reservations are required and can be made at discoveryscienceplace.org . Information: 903-533-8011.
Earth and Space Science Center, 1411 E. Lake St. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Day pass: $12 adults. Planetarium shows: $7 adults. Exhibits: $3 all. Children, seniors and students receive discounts. Schedule of shows, information: sciencecenter.tjc.edu , 903-510-2312.
Goodman-LeGrand Museum & Gardens, 624 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: free, $2 requested. Once a private home, the city museum features furnishings and memorabilia dating back to the mid-1800s. Information: 903-531-1286.
Historic Aviation Memorial Museum, 150 Airport Drive, the old terminal of Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $8 adults, discounts for seniors, youth, active military personnel. Information: tyler hamm.org , 903-526-1945.
Historic Oakwood Cemetery, corner of Palace and Oakwood streets, Tyler. Open daily, dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided walking tours of Tyler’s oldest cemetery. Learn about Civil War veterans, state & local leaders and other interesting individuals who shaped Tyler’s early history or view many of the monuments on site. Tour brochures located in the kiosk across from the flag pole.
Smith County Historical Society Museum, 125 S. College Ave., Tyler. By appointment only. Appointments for museum visits/tours and archival research are made between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission free, donations appreciated. SCHS is an independent nonprofit collecting and preserving Smith County history for over 60 years. Information: smithcountyhistoricalsociety.org , 903-592-5993.
Tyler Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, 4850 Old Bullard Road, Broadway Square Mall south parking lot.
Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m. Cost: $5, adults, $3, seniors; free for TMA members, children, students, TJC employees and city of Tyler employees. See art by regional artists from the 20th and 21st centuries. Information: tylermuseum.org , 903-595-1001.
Tyler Rose Garden, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Open: Dawn to dusk. Admission: free. The 14-acre garden has 35,000 rose bushes, fountains, ponds and smaller specialty gardens.
NIGHT LIFE
Josh Mandreger, 8 p.m. Oct. 14, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Cody Wayne Band, 8 p.m. Oct. 15, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. $10 cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Matthew Marcus McDaniel, 8 p.m. Oct. 21, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Braydon Zink, 8 p.m. Oct. 14, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
PL Garner, 8 p.m. Oct. 15, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Sunday Jazz Brunch with Low D, 12 p.m. Oct. 16, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Lee Mathis, 7 p.m. Oct. 20, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
MARSHALL/CARTHAGE AREA
Texas Sounds International Country Music Awards, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Oct. 13-15, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 16, Memorial City Hall Performance Center, 110 E. Houston St., Marshall. Tickets: $20 to $40. Information: https://www.memorialcityhall.com/calendar-of-events.html .
Bear Creek Fall Fest, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 15, Bear Creek Smokehouse, 10857 Texas 154, Marshall. Features games, hayrides, cider, turkey legs, sausage dogs, candy apples and live music. Cost: free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/BearCreekSmokehouse/ .