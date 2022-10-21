LONGVIEW AREA
ATTRACTIONS
“Ellie Taylor: A Lifetime of Painting,” on display June 4 through Jan. 7, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $5 for adults; free for children 12 and younger, LMFA members and active duty military personnel. Information: 903-753-8103, https://www.lmfa.org/ .
“Towards a 21st Century Abstraction,” on display Oct. 15 through Feb. 11, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Features an exhibition of seven painters from across the country pushing the boundaries of abstraction. Information: https://www.lmfa.org/ .
East Texas Oil Field photos by Jack Nolan, on exhibit through Dec. 10, East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. The exhibit includes photos of the East Texas oil field taken by Nolan in the 1930s.The exhibit will include 17 real photo postcard (RPPC) enlargements by Nolan (1889-1972), a prolific photographer of oil boom communities. A lecture by petroleum geologist and oilfield historian Jeff A. Spencer is set for 5:30 p.m. Sept. 15. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Information: (903) 983-8295, https://easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu/ .
Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-753-5840, gregghistorical.org .
Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: Free for members and children 6 and younger, $5 general admission, $3 for seniors, veterans and police officers. Information: http://www.longviewarboretum.org/ .
Gladewater Museum, 116 W. Pacific Ave., Gladewater. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free admission. Social distancing restrictions in place. Information: 903-845-7608.
Texas Broadcast Museum, 416 E. Main St., Kilgore, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors, students, military, first responders; $3 children 3-11. Information: texasbroadcastmuseum.com .
London Museum, 10690 S. Main St., New London. Museum and soda fountain hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday (10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, March through August), café hours: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cost: $5 adults, $3 children. Information: 903-895-4602, newlondonschool.org .
Historic Longview Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays, city parking lot at High and Cotton streets in downtown Longview. Information: historiclongviewfarmersmarket.com .
Liberty City Local Farmers Market, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each second Saturday through December, Liberty City Community Building grounds, 5333 Old Highway 135 N. Information: www.facebook.com/libertycitylocal/ .
EVENTS
East Texas Yamboree, Oct. 19-22, downtown Gilmer, Yamboree Park and Gilmer Civic Center. Features: Queen’s Parade, carnival, live music, barn dance, street dance, yam pie contest, vendors, art show, car show and more. Admission: Free. Information: www.yamboree.com.
Downtown Live, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 21, Heritage Plaza, 219 E. Methvin St., Longview. Featuring Josh Mandreger. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.longviewtexas.gov/3836/Downtown-Live .
Graystone Haunted Manor, 7 p.m. to midnight Oct. 14-15, 21-22 and 28-29, 13481 FM 986 W., Longview. Tickets: $25 general admission, $35 VIP, $5 midway. Information: https://graystonehaunt.com/ .
Doc Wilkes House of Horrors, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14-15, 20-22 and 27-31, 1228 Market St., Longview. Attractions include Mine of Mystery and Fright Show Museum. Tickets: $20 general admission, $25 VIP. Information and schedule: http://www.docwilkeshaunt.com/ .
Annual Book Sale, McMillan Memorial Library, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 21, 401 S. Commerce St., Overton. Hosted by the Friends of McMillan Memorial Library, the event will include a selection of gently used fiction, non-fiction, paperback and children’s books for sale at bargain prices. Also included will be cookbooks, craft books, Christian fiction and reference, as well as DVDs and puzzles. All educators receive a 10% discount. Information: (903) 834-6318.
HomeBierFest 2022, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 22, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. An Octoberfest-themed beer festival and home-brew competition hosted by the East Texas Brewers Guild. Membership in the Guild is required to attend. Membership is $25. Registration ends at 8 p.m. Friday. Information: https://www.facebook.com/etbrewersguild .
Skating at Reo Starplex, 4716 W. Loop 281, Longview. 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Sundays, 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Information: https://www.reostarplex.com/ .
Halloween Fright Fest Concert Under the Stars, featuring Kelli Grant, the “Queen of Swing,” 6 p.m. each Saturday in October at the Kokomo Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Free movie follows concert: “Abbott & Costello Meet the Invisible Man,” Oct. 15; “The Crystal Ball,” starring Ray Milland and Paulette Goddard, Oct. 22; “The Creature from the Black Lagoon,” starring Richard Carlson and Julie Adams, Oct. 29. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets: $10, sold online at eventbrite.com . Information: (903) 918 2132, www.kokomotheatre.com .
Circus on Ice, 4 p.m. Oct. 21, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. A frozen adventure with classic characters, circus acts, jugglers, clowns and skaters. Tickets: $25 adults, $15 children ages 2-12. Information: https://www.eventbrite.com/ and https://www.facebook.com/CircusOnIceUSA/events .
Historic Haunts & Legends of Longview, Oct. 22, downtown Longview. Haunted Walking Tours, 6 p.m., 7 p.m., 8 p.m. Tickets: $20, available at eventbrite.com . Tours leave from Gregg County Historical Museum. Information: http://gregghistorical.org/ .
“Bluebonnets and Butterflies,” presented by the Native Plant Society of Texas – Northeast Chapter, 2:30 p.m. Oct. 27, Longview Arboretum & Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. The event will focus on how to buy, plant and grow bluebonnets and the different types of milkweed for different butterflies. Speakers: Patti Web and Deb Bates, Harrison County Master Gardeners. Information: Kelly Flint at (903) 220-8234.
Magic & Mayhem, “Murder on the Orient Express,” 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Oct. 29, The Summit Club, 3700 Judson Road, Longview. Fundraiser for Longview Museum of Fine Arts. Tickets: $25 to $125. Information: https://www.lmfa.org/ticketed-events/magic-mayhem/ .
Trick or Treat on College Street, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 29, LeTourneau University campus, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Annual fall festival features a drive-through experience with candy and treats. Children are encouraged to dress up in their Halloween costumes. Admission: Free.
Kilgore Cruise Night, 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 29, downtown Kilgore. Admission: free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/KilgoreCruiseNight .
Elvis Tribute Concert, 6 p.m. Nov. 5, Gilmer Civic Center, 1218 U.S. 271 N., Gilmer. Elvis tribute artist Travis Powell will perform an array of Presley’s music. Tribute show group Shake Rattle & Roll will open the show. Tickets: $25 to $35. Information: (832) 312-0074 or email stevemdxelvis@gmail.com .
Veterans Day 5K Run or Ruck, hosted by Planet Beach Longview, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Nov. 12. The race will begin at National Wholesale Supply, 1227 W. Marshall Ave., Longview, and will continue to Boorman Trail, around Lois Jackson Park and end back at National Wholesale Supply. Registration: $30. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1505973803158312/?active_tab=about .
NIGHT LIFE
Outlaw Republic, 5 p.m. Oct. 21, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Jimmy Wooten, 5 p.m. Oct. 22, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Lauren Alexander, 5 p.m. Oct. 28, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Second Childhood, 8 p.m. Oct. 21, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $5. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Mark Owens & The Del Rio Band, 8 p.m. Oct. 22, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $5. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Lee Mathis & Sheila Weaver Acoustic, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 26, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Ramoth Gilead Acoustic, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 27, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
TYLER AREA
EVENTS
Trunk or Treat!, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 23, UT Tyler, 3900 University Blvd., Tyler. A walk-through event with volunteers giving out candy from the trunks of decorated cars. Information: https://www.uttyler.edu/greeklife/trunk-or-treat/ .
“Hands on a Hardbody,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20-22; 2:30 p.m. Oct. 23, Tyler Civic Theatre Center, 400 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. The show is inspired by true events of the 1997 documentary of the same name by S.R. Bindler. Tickets: $25. Information: https://tylercivictheatre.com/ .
World of Khaos, 7 p.m. Oct. 14-16, 21-23 and 27-31, 816 E. Oakwood St., Tyler. Tickets: $20 general admission, $30 VIP fast pass. Information: http://worldofkhaos.com/ .
Halloween Movies in the Garden, hosted by Tyler parks and Recreation Department, 7 p.m. Oct. 28, Queen’s Court at Tyler Rose Garden, 420 Rose Park Drive. Attendees are encouraged to dress in Halloween costumes. Movie: “Hotel Transylvania.” Admission: Free. Information: TylerParksandRec.com .
Tunes at Noon, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 27, downtown Tyler. Featuring Patrick James. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.cityoftyler.org/ .
Fall Family Fun Festival, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 27, Glass Recreation Center, 501 W. 32nd St., Tyler. Includes face painting, jumpers, vendor booths, games, candy, costume contest and food trucks. Admission: free. Information: TylerParksandRec.com .
”Hats Off to John Williams,” annual fall concert presented by the Tyler Community Band, 7 p.m. Nov. 1, Hilltop Church of the Nazarene, 10818 University Blvd., Tyler. The concert celebrates the composer’s 90th birthday this year and includes music from “Star Wars,” “Jurassic Park,” “The Cowboys,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and more. Admission: Free. Information: (903) 566-5553 or Mary Beth Dawes at (903) 509-0983.
Ballroom Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each Tuesday, TASCA Ranch, 10495 Jim Russell Road off Highway 110 S., between Tyler and Whitehouse. Classes scheduled every Tuesday. Cost: $40 per person for one month. Information: Jim Gehring, (903) 245-9272.
ATTRACTIONS
American Freedom Museum, on the campus of Brook Hill School, Old Jacksonville Highway north of Bullard. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults, discounts for seniors and youth, free for veterans and military personnel. The Hall of Presidents, Hall of Freedom and other galleries hold over 600 artifacts. Information: americanfreedommuseum.org .
Caldwell Zoo, 2203 Martin Luther King Blvd. Tyler. Hours: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. Cost: Prices vary, memberships available. The 85-acre zoo has animals from many parts of the world. Reservations required. Information: caldwellzoo.org or 903-593-0121.
Camp Ford Historical Park, 6500 U.S. 271, Tyler. Open: dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided trail with interpretive signs and information about the Civil War prisoner of war camp.
Cotton Belt Depot Museum, 210 E. Oakwood St., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Admission: free, donations appreciated. The museum displays model trains and railroad memorabilia owned by Cotton Belt Historical Society.
Discovery Science Place, 308 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Reservations are required and can be made at discoveryscienceplace.org . Information: 903-533-8011.
Earth and Space Science Center, 1411 E. Lake St. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Day pass: $12 adults. Planetarium shows: $7 adults. Exhibits: $3 all. Children, seniors and students receive discounts. Schedule of shows, information: sciencecenter.tjc.edu , 903-510-2312.
Goodman-LeGrand Museum & Gardens, 624 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: free, $2 requested. Once a private home, the city museum features furnishings and memorabilia dating back to the mid-1800s. Information: 903-531-1286.
Historic Aviation Memorial Museum, 150 Airport Drive, the old terminal of Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $8 adults, discounts for seniors, youth, active military personnel. Information: tyler hamm.org , 903-526-1945.
Historic Oakwood Cemetery, corner of Palace and Oakwood streets, Tyler. Open daily, dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided walking tours of Tyler’s oldest cemetery. Learn about Civil War veterans, state & local leaders and other interesting individuals who shaped Tyler’s early history or view many of the monuments on site. Tour brochures located in the kiosk across from the flag pole.
Smith County Historical Society Museum, 125 S. College Ave., Tyler. By appointment only. Appointments for museum visits/tours and archival research are made between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission free, donations appreciated. SCHS is an independent nonprofit collecting and preserving Smith County history for over 60 years. Information: smithcountyhistoricalsociety.org , 903-592-5993.
Tyler Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, 4850 Old Bullard Road, Broadway Square Mall south parking lot.
Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m. Cost: $5, adults, $3, seniors; free for TMA members, children, students, TJC employees and city of Tyler employees. See art by regional artists from the 20th and 21st centuries. Information: tylermuseum.org , 903-595-1001.
Tyler Rose Garden, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Open: Dawn to dusk. Admission: free. The 14-acre garden has 35,000 rose bushes, fountains, ponds and smaller specialty gardens.
NIGHT LIFE
Matthew Marcus McDaniel, 8 p.m. Oct. 21, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Tanner Welborn Band, 8 p.m. Oct. 22, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. $7 cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Two Step Tuesdays, 7 p.m. Oct. 25, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Karaoke with Billie Jo, 7 p.m. Oct. 26, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Chris Cunningham, 8 p.m. Oct. 21, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Sean Fuller, 12 p.m. Oct. 23, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. Oct. 26, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Billie Jo & Matt Fisher, 7 p.m. Oct. 27, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
MARSHALL/CARTHAGE AREA
Dale Watson & His Lonestars, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29, Memorial City Hall, 110 E. Houston St., Marshall. Tickets: $30 to $40. Information: http://www.memorialcityhall.com/ .
Fall Festival & Spooky Trail, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday through Oct. 29, Piney Park, 600 Martin Lake Road, Marshall. Tickets: $12 to $15. Information: https://www.pineypark.com/ .