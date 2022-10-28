LONGVIEW AREA
ATTRACTIONS
“Ellie Taylor: A Lifetime of Painting,” on display June 4 through Jan. 7, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $5 for adults; free for children 12 and younger, LMFA members and active duty military personnel. Information: 903-753-8103, https://www.lmfa.org/ .
“Towards a 21st Century Abstraction,” on display Oct. 15 through Feb. 11, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Features an exhibition of seven painters from across the country pushing the boundaries of abstraction. Information: https://www.lmfa.org/ .
East Texas Oil Field photos by Jack Nolan, on exhibit through Dec. 10, East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. The exhibit includes photos of the East Texas oil field taken by Nolan in the 1930s.The exhibit will include 17 real photo postcard (RPPC) enlargements by Nolan (1889-1972), a prolific photographer of oil boom communities. A lecture by petroleum geologist and oilfield historian Jeff A. Spencer is set for 5:30 p.m. Sept. 15. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Information: (903) 983-8295, https://easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu/ .
Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-753-5840, gregghistorical.org .
Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: Free for members and children 6 and younger, $5 general admission, $3 for seniors, veterans and police officers. Information: http://www.longviewarboretum.org/ .
Gladewater Museum, 116 W. Pacific Ave., Gladewater. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free admission. Social distancing restrictions in place. Information: 903-845-7608.
Texas Broadcast Museum, 416 E. Main St., Kilgore, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors, students, military, first responders; $3 children 3-11. Information: texasbroadcastmuseum.com .
London Museum, 10690 S. Main St., New London. Museum and soda fountain hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday (10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, March through August), café hours: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cost: $5 adults, $3 children. Information: 903-895-4602, newlondonschool.org .
Historic Longview Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays, city parking lot at High and Cotton streets in downtown Longview. Information: historiclongviewfarmersmarket.com .
Liberty City Local Farmers Market, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each second Saturday through December, Liberty City Community Building grounds, 5333 Old Highway 135 N. Information: www.facebook.com/libertycitylocal/ .
EVENTS
“Baby Shark Live,” 2022 Splash Tour, 6 p.m. Oct. 28, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Fans of all ages can join Baby Shark and friends for adventures into the jungle and under the sea to explore shapes, colors, numbers and more. Songs include “Baby Shark,” “Five Little Monkeys,” “Wheels On The Bus,” “Jungle Boogie” and “Monkey Banana Dance.” Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets: $32 to $72. Information: https://www.belchercenter.com/ .
Downtown Live, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 28, Heritage Plaza, 219 E. Methvin St., Longview. Featuring Ryan Matthew. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.longviewtexas.gov/3836/Downtown-Live .
Graystone Haunted Manor, 7 p.m. to midnight Oct. 14-15, 21-22 and 28-29, 13481 FM 986 W., Longview. Tickets: $25 general admission, $35 VIP, $5 midway. Information: https://graystonehaunt.com/ .
Doc Wilkes House of Horrors, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14-15, 20-22 and 27-31, 1228 Market St., Longview. Attractions include Mine of Mystery and Fright Show Museum. Tickets: $20 general admission, $25 VIP. Information and schedule: http://www.docwilkeshaunt.com/ .
Skating at Reo Starplex, 4716 W. Loop 281, Longview. 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Sundays, 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Information: https://www.reostarplex.com/ .
Halloween Fright Fest Concert Under the Stars, featuring Kelli Grant, the “Queen of Swing,” 6 p.m. each Saturday in October at the Kokomo Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Free movie follows concert: “Abbott & Costello Meet the Invisible Man,” Oct. 15; “The Crystal Ball,” starring Ray Milland and Paulette Goddard, Oct. 22; “The Creature from the Black Lagoon,” starring Richard Carlson and Julie Adams, Oct. 29. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets: $10, sold online at eventbrite.com . Information: (903) 918 2132, www.kokomotheatre.com .
Dia de los Muertos Festival and Parade, 4 p.m. Oct. 29, Heritage Plaza, downtown Longview. Includes food, performers, music, activities for children, a Cantrina contest at 5 p.m., parade at 6 p.m. and ofrenda contest at 8 p.m. Information: https://www.facebook.com/DDLM.Longview .
Magic & Mayhem, “Murder on the Orient Express,” 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Oct. 29, The Summit Club, 3700 Judson Road, Longview. Fundraiser for Longview Museum of Fine Arts. Tickets: $25 to $125. Information: https://www.lmfa.org/ticketed-events/magic-mayhem/ .
Trick or Treat on College Street, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 29, LeTourneau University campus, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Annual fall festival features a drive-through experience with candy and treats. Children are encouraged to dress up in their Halloween costumes. Admission: Free.
Kilgore Cruise Night, 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 29, downtown Kilgore. Admission: free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/KilgoreCruiseNight .
“Kil-GORE Horror Movie Festival,” Dodson Auditorium, Kilgore College campus. Admission: $6 single movie pass, $4 single movie pass for Kilgore College students. Oct. 28: ”Zombieland” at 6 p.m., “The Crazies” at 8 p.m.; Oct. 29: “The Nightmare Before Christmas” at 4 p.m., “Wes Craven’s New Nightmare” at 8 p.m. Information: https://www.dodsonauditorium.com/4thannual .
Halloween Comedy Magic Show, featuring Eric Eaton, 8 p.m. Oct. 29, Reo Starplex, 4716 W. Loop 281, Longview. Tickets: $35 general admission, $40 VIP. Adults only. Information: https://www.reostarplex.com/ .
Sow a Seed Sunday, hosted by Keep Longview Beautiful, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 30, The Green, Texas 31 and Spur 63, Longview. Event will include the release of 200 painted lady butterflies after the sowing of more than 1 million wildflower seeds. Information: https://www.visitlongviewtexas.com/ .
Wine, Pies and Tours, hosted by Arabella of Kilgore, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 2, 2103 Chandler St., Kilgore. Visitors can enjoy their favorite wines and a selection of pies while touring the senior living community. Vendor booths will beset up for shopping.
“All My Sons,” presented by Theatre Longview, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3-5, 2:30 p.m. Nov. 6, Longview Community Center, 500 E. Whaley St., Longview. Director: Micah Lyons. Tickets: $15, adults; $12, students, seniors and first responders; $10, Theatre Longview members. Information: https://www.theatrelongview.com/ .
Elvis Tribute Concert, 6 p.m. Nov. 5, Gilmer Civic Center, 1218 U.S. 271 N., Gilmer. Elvis tribute artist Travis Powell will perform an array of Presley’s music. Tribute show group Shake Rattle & Roll will open the show. Tickets: $25 to $35. Information: (832) 312-0074, email stevemdxelvis@gmail.com .
New Diana ISD Veterans Day program, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Nov. 11, Norton Lovell Auditorium, 11826 Texas 154 E., Diana. Reception will follow program.
Veterans Day 5K Run or Ruck, hosted by Planet Beach Longview, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Nov. 12. The race will begin at National Wholesale Supply, 1227 W. Marshall Ave., Longview, and will continue to Boorman Trail, around Lois Jackson Park and end back at National Wholesale Supply. Registration: $30. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1505973803158312/?active_tab=about .
NIGHT LIFE
Lauren Alexander, 5 p.m. Oct. 28, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Outlaw Republic, 5 p.m. Oct. 29, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Darrin Morris Band, 8 p.m. Oct. 28, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $15. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Halloween Party with Scott Hampton & the River Road Band, 8 p.m. Oct. 29, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $10. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Sheila & Alan Fox Acoustic, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 2, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Sweet Pain Rocks, 8 p.m. Nov. 4, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
TYLER AREA
EVENTS
World of Khaos, 7 p.m. Oct. 14-16, 21-23 and 27-31, 816 E. Oakwood St., Tyler. Tickets: $20 general admission, $30 VIP fast pass. Information: http://worldofkhaos.com/ .
Corpse Grove Haunted Trail, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28-31, 15972 Texas 64 E., Tyler. Attractions include House of the Broken and The Wicked Playground. Tickets: Adults, $15 main haunt, $20 two haunts; children up to 12 years old, $7.50 main haunt, $10 one haunt. Information: http://facebook.com/corpsegrove .
Halloween Movies in the Garden, hosted by Tyler parks and Recreation Department, 7 p.m. Oct. 28, Queen’s Court at Tyler Rose Garden, 420 Rose Park Drive. Attendees are encouraged to dress in Halloween costumes. Movie: “Hotel Transylvania.” Admission: Free. Information: TylerParksandRec.com .
Chicago Live in Concert, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29, UT Tyler Cowan Center, 2835 Old Omen Road, Tyler. Tickets: $64 to $129. Information: https://cowancenter.org/ .
Carnival of the Animals, concert presented by New Texas Sinfonia, 4 p.m. Oct. 29 and 3 p.m. Oct. 30, First Presbyterian Church, 230 W. Rusk St., Tyler. Admission: Free, but ticket reservation is requested. Information: https://newtxsinfonia.com/ or https://www.facebook.com/newtxsinfonia .
Mineola Sidetrack: Planes, Trains & Automobiles, self-guided tour starts at 8:28 a.m. Oct. 29 with a westbound train ride from the Longview Train Depot and arrives in Mineola at 9:25 a.m., where participants can explore downtown, grab lunch at local eateries, ride on a mini train, browse antique shops, watch a matinee movie or visit the Mineola Historical Museum. The event also features a car show, model train display, chili dog fly-in, entertainment and vendors. Information: https://www.visitlongviewtexas.com/ .
Fall Family Fun Festival, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 27, Glass Recreation Center, 501 W. 32nd St., Tyler. Includes face painting, jumpers, vendor booths, games, candy, costume contest and food trucks. Admission: free. Information: TylerParksandRec.com .
”Hats Off to John Williams,” annual fall concert presented by the Tyler Community Band, 7 p.m. Nov. 1, Hilltop Church of the Nazarene, 10818 University Blvd., Tyler. The concert celebrates the composer’s 90th birthday this year and includes music from “Star Wars,” “Jurassic Park,” “The Cowboys,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and more. Admission: Free. Information: (903) 566-5553 or Mary Beth Dawes at (903) 509-0983.
Bingo, 5:45 p.m. Nov. 21, TASCA, Highway 110 S. and Jim Russell Road, Tyler. Snacks available. Information: (903) 871-3217 Monday through Thursday, tascatyler@gmail.com .
Ballroom Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each Tuesday, TASCA Ranch, 10495 Jim Russell Road off Highway 110 S., between Tyler and Whitehouse. Classes scheduled every Tuesday. Cost: $40 per person for one month. Information: Jim Gehring, (903) 245-9272.
ATTRACTIONS
American Freedom Museum, on the campus of Brook Hill School, Old Jacksonville Highway north of Bullard. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults, discounts for seniors and youth, free for veterans and military personnel. The Hall of Presidents, Hall of Freedom and other galleries hold over 600 artifacts. Information: americanfreedommuseum.org .
Caldwell Zoo, 2203 Martin Luther King Blvd. Tyler. Hours: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. Cost: Prices vary, memberships available. The 85-acre zoo has animals from many parts of the world. Reservations required. Information: caldwellzoo.org or 903-593-0121.
Camp Ford Historical Park, 6500 U.S. 271, Tyler. Open: dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided trail with interpretive signs and information about the Civil War prisoner of war camp.
Cotton Belt Depot Museum, 210 E. Oakwood St., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Admission: free, donations appreciated. The museum displays model trains and railroad memorabilia owned by Cotton Belt Historical Society.
Discovery Science Place, 308 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Reservations are required and can be made at discoveryscienceplace.org . Information: 903-533-8011.
Earth and Space Science Center, 1411 E. Lake St. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Day pass: $12 adults. Planetarium shows: $7 adults. Exhibits: $3 all. Children, seniors and students receive discounts. Schedule of shows, information: sciencecenter.tjc.edu , 903-510-2312.
Goodman-LeGrand Museum & Gardens, 624 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: free, $2 requested. Once a private home, the city museum features furnishings and memorabilia dating back to the mid-1800s. Information: 903-531-1286.
Historic Aviation Memorial Museum, 150 Airport Drive, the old terminal of Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $8 adults, discounts for seniors, youth, active military personnel. Information: tyler hamm.org , 903-526-1945.
Historic Oakwood Cemetery, corner of Palace and Oakwood streets, Tyler. Open daily, dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided walking tours of Tyler’s oldest cemetery. Learn about Civil War veterans, state & local leaders and other interesting individuals who shaped Tyler’s early history or view many of the monuments on site. Tour brochures located in the kiosk across from the flag pole.
Smith County Historical Society Museum, 125 S. College Ave., Tyler. By appointment only. Appointments for museum visits/tours and archival research are made between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission free, donations appreciated. SCHS is an independent nonprofit collecting and preserving Smith County history for over 60 years. Information: smithcountyhistoricalsociety.org , 903-592-5993.
Tyler Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, 4850 Old Bullard Road, Broadway Square Mall south parking lot.
Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m. Cost: $5, adults, $3, seniors; free for TMA members, children, students, TJC employees and city of Tyler employees. See art by regional artists from the 20th and 21st centuries. Information: tylermuseum.org , 903-595-1001.
Tyler Rose Garden, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Open: Dawn to dusk. Admission: free. The 14-acre garden has 35,000 rose bushes, fountains, ponds and smaller specialty gardens.
NIGHT LIFE
Tiffani Watkins, 8 p.m. Oct. 28, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
South Austin Moonlighters, 8 p.m. Oct. 29, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. $10 cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Billie Jo’s Artist Showcase with Special Guests Landon Heights & Jennifer Grady, 8 p.m. Nov. 4, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Jonathon Allen, 8 p.m. Oct. 29, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Sunday Jazz Brunch with Low D, 12 p.m. Oct. 30, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Randy C Moore, 7 p.m. Nov. 3, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Kirk Harper, 8 p.m. Nov. 4, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
6 Miles to Mixon, 7 p.m. Nov. 4, TASCA, 10495 Jim Russell Road off Highway 110 S., between Tyler and Whitehouse. All adults welcome. Hot dogs, nachos and snacks are available. Cost: $7. Information: (903) 871-3217 Monday through Thursday or tascatyler@gmail.com .
Country Drive Band, 7 p.m. Nov. 19, TASCA, 10495 Jim Russell Road off Highway 110 S., between Tyler and Whitehouse. All adults welcome. Hot dogs, nachos and snacks are available. Cost: $7. Information: (903) 871-3217 Monday through Thursday or tascatyler@gmail.com .
MARSHALL/CARTHAGE AREA
Dale Watson & His Lonestars, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29, Memorial City Hall, 110 E. Houston St., Marshall. Tickets: $30 to $40. Information: http://www.memorialcityhall.com/ .
Fall Festival & Spooky Trail, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday through Oct. 29, Piney Park, 600 Martin Lake Road, Marshall. Tickets: $12 to $15. Information: https://www.pineypark.com/ .