LONGVIEW
AREA
ATTRACTIONS
“Ellie Taylor: A Lifetime of Painting,” on display June 4 through Jan. 7, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $5 for adults; free for children 12 and younger, LMFA members and active duty military personnel. Information: 903-753-8103, https://www.lmfa.org/ .
East Texas Oil Field photos by Jack Nolan, on exhibit through Dec. 10, East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. The exhibit includes photos of the East Texas oil field taken by Nolan in the 1930s.The exhibit will include 17 real photo postcard (RPPC) enlargements by Nolan (1889-1972), a prolific photographer of oil boom communities. A lecture by petroleum geologist and oilfield historian Jeff A. Spencer is set for 5:30 p.m. Sept. 15. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Information: (903) 983-8295, https://easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu/ .
Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-753-5840, gregghistorical.org .
Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: Free for members and children 6 and younger, $5 general admission, $3 for seniors, veterans and police officers. Information: http://www.longviewarboretum.org/ .
Gladewater Museum, 116 W. Pacific Ave., Gladewater. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free admission. Social distancing restrictions in place. Information: 903-845-7608.
Texas Broadcast Museum, 416 E. Main St., Kilgore, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors, students, military, first responders; $3 children 3-11. Information: texasbroadcastmuseum.com .
London Museum, 10690 S. Main St., New London. Museum and soda fountain hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday (10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, March through August), café hours: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cost: $5 adults, $3 children. Information: 903-895-4602, newlondonschool.org .
Historic Longview Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays, city parking lot at High and Cotton streets in downtown Longview. Information: historiclongviewfarmersmarket.com .
Liberty City Local Farmers Market, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each second Saturday through December, Liberty City Community Building grounds, 5333 Old Highway 135 N. Information: www.facebook.com/libertycitylocal/ .
EVENTS
Downtown Live, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 7, Heritage Plaza, 219 E. Methvin St., Longview. Featuring Kid Icarus. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.longviewtexas.gov/3836/Downtown-Live .
“Salute: A Toast to Italy,” presented by Longview Symphony Orchestra, 7 p.m. Oct. 8, Letourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Take an Italian journey with Rachmaninov, Berlioz, Tchaikovsky and Respighi. Conducted by Gregory Grabowski with guest pianist Jonathan Tsay. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets: $21 to $45 for adults, $10 for students, $5 for children. Information: https://longviewsymphony.org/ .
2nd Annual Quilt Bazaar and Sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 8, Heartisans Marketplace, 3501 Gilmer Road, Longview. Hosted by Country Patches Quilt Guild, the event will feature a wide selection of throw-size quilts for sale, each quilt hand-made by guild members available for $100 each. Tickets for annual Quilt Raffle, $2; drawing, Dec. 17. Information: www.countrypatches.org .
Breast Cancer Awareness Rally and Party, hosted by Urban Creed Motorcycle Club, 8 p.m. Oct. 8, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. Admission: $20 at the door. Information: https://www.facebook.com/urban.creed.35 .
East Texas Symphonic Band, 3 p.m. Oct. 9, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Featuring Verdi’s “Forza Del Destino,” “Victory at Sea” and “Procession of the Nobles.” Tickets: $10 adults, free for students and children but tickets are still required. Information: www.etsymphonicband.org .
Doc Wilkes House of Horrors, 7:30 p.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursdays and Sundays, 1228 Market St., Longview. Attractions include Mine of Mystery and Fright Show Museum. Tickets: $20 general admission, $25 VIP. Information and schedule: http://www.docwilkeshaunt.com/ .
Skating at Reo Starplex, 4716 W. Loop 281, Longview. 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Sundays, 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Information: https://www.reostarplex.com/ .
Longview Jaycees Trade Days, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 8, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 9, Longview Exhibit Center, 1123 Jaycee Drive, Longview. Free admission. Information: (903) 753-4478 or greggcountyfair.com/Trade_Days .
Halloween Fright Fest Concert Under the Stars, featuring Kelli Grant, the “Queen of Swing,” 8 p.m. each Saturday in October at the Kokomo Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Free movie follows concert. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $10, sold online at eventbrite.com . Information: (903) 918 2132, www.kokomotheatre.com .
“Deliver Us,” presented by Ballet Magnificat, 7 p.m. Oct. 9, Faith Center at First United Methodist Church, 400 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Doors to the Faith Center on Whaley Street will open at 6:30 p.m. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/LongviewFUMC .
Concert Under the Stars Full Moon Party, starring Kelli Grant, the “Queen of Swing,” 8 p.m. Oct. 9, Kokomo Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. Free movie follows concert: “The Invisible Woman,” starring Virginia Bruce and John Barrymore. Tickets: $10, available online at eventbrite.com. Information: (903) 918-2132, www.kokomotheatre.com .
Haunted Library, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 14 and 15, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. Admission: $2 for adults, $1 for ages 12 and younger. Information: www.longviewtexas.gov/3294/Haunted-Library .
Longview Wine Festival, noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 15, Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Benefits East Texas Alzheimer’s Alliance. Tickets: $25 general admission, $75 VIP. Information: https://etxalz.org/longview-wine-festival/ .
Circus on Ice, 4 p.m. Oct. 21, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. A frozen adventure with classic characters, circus acts, jugglers, clowns and skaters. Tickets: $25 adults, $15 children ages 2-12. Information: https://www.eventbrite.com/ and https://www.facebook.com/CircusOnIceUSA/events .
Trick or Treat on College Street, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 29, LeTourneau University campus, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Annual fall festival features a drive-through experience with candy and treats. Children are encouraged to dress up in their Halloween costumes. Admission: Free.
Kilgore Cruise Night, 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 29, downtown Kilgore. Admission: free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/KilgoreCruiseNight .
NIGHT LIFE
Aces and 8’s, 5 p.m. Oct. 7, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Kim Donnette, 5 p.m. Oct. 8, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
The Tuxedo Cats, 8 p.m. Oct. 7, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $5. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Lee Mathis & The Brutally Handsome, 8 p.m. Oct. 8, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $10. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Gary Patrick Acoustic, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 12, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Blaine Hart Band, 8 p.m. Oct. 14, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $5. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
TYLER AREA
EVENTS
“Hands on a Hardbody,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6-8, 13-15 and 20-22; 2:30 p.m. Oct. 9, 16 and 23, Tyler Civic Theatre Center, 400 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. The show is inspired by true events of the 1997 documentary of the same name by S.R. Bindler. Tickets: $25. Information: https://tylercivictheatre.com/ .
Rose City Music Festival, 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. Oct. 8, The Square in downtown Tyler. Lineup includes Untold Story at 5:15 p.m., Fritz Hager III at 6:30 p.m., Nelly at 7:45 p.m. and Koe Wetzel at 9:30 p.m. Tickets: $80 and up. Information: https://therosecitymusicfestival.com/ .
Jarvis Fest, Oct. 10-16, Jarvis Christian College, Hawkins; Multi-day scholarship fundraising event benefiting the United Negro College Fund, including a courtyard sip ‘n’ paint Monday, laser tag Tuesday, foam party Wednesday, coronation of Mr. and Miss Jarvis Christian University on Thursday, E-Sports event Oct. 14, Athletic Hall of Fame Enrichment Luncheon on Oct. 15 and worship service Oct. 16. Cost: Prices for activities vary. Information: jarvis.edu .
Ballroom Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each Tuesday, TASCA Ranch, 10495 Jim Russell Road off Highway 110 S., between Tyler and Whitehouse. Classes scheduled every Tuesday. Cost: $40 per person for one month. Information: Jim Gehring, (903) 245-9272.
ATTRACTIONS
American Freedom Museum, on the campus of Brook Hill School, Old Jacksonville Highway north of Bullard. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults, discounts for seniors and youth, free for veterans and military personnel. The Hall of Presidents, Hall of Freedom and other galleries hold over 600 artifacts. Information: americanfreedommuseum.org .
Caldwell Zoo, 2203 Martin Luther King Blvd. Tyler. Hours: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. Cost: Prices vary, memberships available. The 85-acre zoo has animals from many parts of the world. Reservations required. Information: caldwellzoo.org or 903-593-0121.
Camp Ford Historical Park, 6500 U.S. 271, Tyler. Open: dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided trail with interpretive signs and information about the Civil War prisoner of war camp.
Cotton Belt Depot Museum, 210 E. Oakwood St., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Admission: free, donations appreciated. The museum displays model trains and railroad memorabilia owned by Cotton Belt Historical Society.
Discovery Science Place, 308 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Reservations are required and can be made at discoveryscienceplace.org . Information: 903-533-8011.
Earth and Space Science Center, 1411 E. Lake St. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Day pass: $12 adults. Planetarium shows: $7 adults. Exhibits: $3 all. Children, seniors and students receive discounts. Schedule of shows, information: sciencecenter.tjc.edu , 903-510-2312.
Goodman-LeGrand Museum & Gardens, 624 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: free, $2 requested. Once a private home, the city museum features furnishings and memorabilia dating back to the mid-1800s. Information: 903-531-1286.
Historic Aviation Memorial Museum, 150 Airport Drive, the old terminal of Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $8 adults, discounts for seniors, youth, active military personnel. Information: tyler hamm.org , 903-526-1945.
Historic Oakwood Cemetery, corner of Palace and Oakwood streets, Tyler. Open daily, dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided walking tours of Tyler’s oldest cemetery. Learn about Civil War veterans, state & local leaders and other interesting individuals who shaped Tyler’s early history or view many of the monuments on site. Tour brochures located in the kiosk across from the flag pole.
Smith County Historical Society Museum, 125 S. College Ave., Tyler. By appointment only. Appointments for museum visits/tours and archival research are made between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission free, donations appreciated. SCHS is an independent nonprofit collecting and preserving Smith County history for over 60 years. Information: smithcountyhistoricalsociety.org , 903-592-5993.
Tyler Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, 4850 Old Bullard Road, Broadway Square Mall south parking lot.
Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m. Cost: $5, adults, $3, seniors; free for TMA members, children, students, TJC employees and city of Tyler employees. See art by regional artists from the 20th and 21st centuries. Information: tylermuseum.org , 903-595-1001.
Tyler Rose Garden, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Open: Dawn to dusk. Admission: free. The 14-acre garden has 35,000 rose bushes, fountains, ponds and smaller specialty gardens.
NIGHT LIFE
Billie Jo’s Artist Showcase, 8 p.m. Oct. 7, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Blind Pursuit, 8 p.m. Oct. 8, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. $7 cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Two Step Tuesdays, 7 p.m. Oct. 11, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Kirk Harper, 8 p.m. Oct. 7, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Kid Icarus Project, 8 p.m. Oct. 8, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Sunday Brunch with Remy Reilly, 12 p.m. Oct. 9, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. Oct. 12, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Cody Norman, 7 p.m. Oct. 13, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
MARSHALL/CARTHAGE AREA
Shake Rattle & Roll, 1950s and ‘60s tribute show group, 2 p.m. Oct. 9, Esquire Theatre, 114 W. Sabine St., Carthage. Tickets and information: (832) 312-0074 or https://www.facebook.com/shakerattleroll4/ .