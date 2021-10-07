LONGVIEW AREA
ATTRACTIONS
East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. Cost: $10 adults, $9 seniors and military, $7 children ages 3-12. Information: 903-983-8295, easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu .
Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-753-5840, gregghistorical.org .
“Longview Museum of Fine Arts Selections from the Permanent Collection,” presented by Kilgore College Visual Arts Department, on display through Dec. 8, Anne Dean Turk Fine Arts Gallery on the Kilgore College campus. Gallery hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. Admission: Free. Information: (903) 983-8166 or lkitchen@kilgore.edu .
Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: Free for members and children 6 and younger, $5 general admission, $3 for seniors, veterans and police officers. Information: http://www.longviewarboretum.org/ .
Gladewater Museum, 116 W. Pacific Ave., Gladewater. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free admission. Social distancing restrictions in place. Information: 903-845-7608.
Texas Broadcast Museum, 416 E. Main St., Kilgore, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors, students, military, first responders; $3 children 3-11. Information: texasbroadcastmuseum.com .
London Museum, 10690 S. Main St., New London. Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cost: $5 adults, $3 children. Social distancing restrictions in place. Information: 903-895-4602, newlondonschool.org .
Longview World of Wonders, 112 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 2-6 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $8 general admission, $7 seniors. Information: 903-212-4969, longviewwow.org .
Historic Longview Farmers Market, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays, city parking lot at High and Cotton streets in downtown Longview. Information: historiclongviewfarmersmarket.com .
Liberty City Local Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each second and third Saturday, May 8 through Dec. 11, Liberty City Community Building grounds, 5333 Old Highway 135 N. Information: www.facebook.com/libertycitylocal/ .
EVENTS
ArtWalk, 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 7, downtown Longview. Cost: Free. Event will include dedication of new murals beginning at 5:30 p.m. Information: www.facebook.com/artwalklongview .
Halloween Fright Fest Concert Under the Stars, featuring Kelli Grant, the “Queen of Swing,” 8 p.m. each Friday in October at the Kokomo Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Free movie follows concert: “Abbott and Costello Meet the Invisible Man,” Oct. 9; “The Invisible Woman,” starring John Barrymore, Oct. 16; “The Crystal Ball,” starring Paulette Goddard and Ray Milland, Oct. 23; “The Nutty Professor,” starring Jerry Lewis, Oct. 30.” Gates open at 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $10, sold online at eventbrite.com . Information: (903) 918 2132, www.kokomotheatre.com .
“The Servant of Two Masters,” presented by Kilgore College Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7-9, 2:30 p.m. Oct. 10, Van Cliburn Auditorium, 1200 S. Henderson Highway, Kilgore. Tickets: $7 for Kilgore College students with ID, $10 for adults. Discounted tickets are available for groups of 10 or more. Information: www.kilgore.edu/drama or (903) 983-8126.
East Texas Symphonic Band, 3 p.m. Oct. 10, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Featuring “El Olimpo de los Dioses” (“Olympus of the Gods”), Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now,” “The Cowboys” by John Williams, “Benny Goodman Memories,” “Dedicatory Overture,” and “American Legion March.” Also included will be the ETSB brass playing “Ave Maria” and “de Cai” for Symphonic Band featuring percussionist Cody Brown. Admission: $10 adults, free for students and children but tickets are required for everyone. Masks are encouraged but not required. Information: https://www.facebook.com/EastTexasSymphonicBand .
“Clue,” presented by Theatre Longview, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15-16 and 22-23; 2:30 p.m. Oct. 17 and 24, Grace Crossing United Methodist Church, 1001 W. Hawkins Parkway, Longview. Tickets: $15, adults; $12, students, seniors, military and first responders; $10, Theatre Longview members. Information: https://www.theatrelongview.com/ .
“An Evening with the Maestro,” virtual concert presented by the Longview Symphony Orchestra, featuring maestro Jerry Steichen, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 16 on Facebook and Vimeo. Steichen will perform with Metropolitan Opera baritone Kyle Pfortmiller and wife (Lubbock native) Laura Pfortmiller. The concert will include operatic and musical theater pieces, including “La bohème,” “Les Misérables,” “Carousel” and “Guys and Dolls.” Cost: Free.
StoryWalk at the Junior League of Longview’s Monster Dash Block Party, 8 p.m. Oct. 16, downtown Longview. StoryWalk stops will be posted at different businesses. Each station will include a page of the book “Little Goblins Ten” by Pamela Jane, to read. Different activities also will be included.
2021 Quilt Bazaar, presented by Country Patches Quilt Guild, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 16, Heartisans Marketplace, 3501 Gilmer Road, Longview. Raffle tickets will be on sale for a queen-size “Kaleidoscope” quilt with drawing on Dec. 18. Information: (903) 844-2224 and http://www.countrypatches.org .
Longview Wine Festival, noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 16, Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Benefits East Texas Alzheimer’s Alliance. Tickets: $25 general admission, $75 VIP. Information: https://etxalz.org/longview-wine-festival/ .
Sow a Seed Sunday, hosted by Keep Longview Beautiful, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 17, The Green, Texas 31 and Spur 63, Longview. Event will include the release of 112 painted lady butterflies after the sowing of more than 1,000 wildflower seeds.
Historic Haunts & Legends of Longview, Oct. 23, downtown Longview. Haunted Walking Tours, 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 7 p.m., 8 p.m. Tickets: $20, available at eventbrite.com . Tours leave from Gregg County Historical Museum; Pumpkin Glow, 5 p.m. Admission: free. Information: gregghistorical.org/pumpkinglo ; Movie Night: “Hocus Pocus,” 7:30 p.m., VeraBank, 200 N. Fredonia St.; Costume contests for children and adults, 7 p.m., VeraBank. Information: http://gregghistorical.org/ .
Classic Arms Productions Gun & Knife Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 23, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 24, Longview Exhibit Building, 1123 Jaycee Drive. Tickets: $9 adults, $2 children 6-11, younger than 18 admitted with parent only. Information: 985-624-8577, www.capgunshows.com .
Skating at Reo Starplex, 4716 W. Loop 281, Longview. Tuesdays, family night; Wednesdays, cornhole tournament; Thursdays: hip-hop night, 7 p.m.; Fridays: football, family karaoke and club skate (15 and older), 10 p.m.; Saturdays: adult skate (18 and older); Sundays: football and open skate. Information: https://www.reostarplex.com/ .
Kilgore Cruise Night, 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 30, downtown Kilgore. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/KilgoreCruiseNight and https://www.facebook.com/KilgoreMercantile/ .
NIGHTLIFE
Downtown Live, featuring Jenn Ford & the Wide Eyed Devils, 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 8, Heritage Plaza, 219 E. Methvin St., downtown Longview. Cost: Free. Information: https://www.longviewtexas.gov/3836/Downtown-Live .
“Roots in the Garden,” Longview Arboretum and Nature Center Fall Concert Series, 6-8 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 30 to Oct. 28, Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Featuring: The Return of Rok Dox, Sept. 30; Matt Coats Band, Oct. 7; The Purple Hulls and Hickory Hill, Oct. 14; Wade Skinner Band, Oct. 21; Zeke Listenbee and the New Beginnings Praise Band, Oct. 28. The West gate at Maude Cobb parking lot will open at 5 p.m. each day. Cost: $10, adults; $5, children 4-12; free for children 3 and younger. Information: www.longviewarboretum.org/events/current-events .
Rick Brown Band, 5 p.m. Oct. 7, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Wayne Garner, 5 p.m. Oct. 8, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Dale Gibbs, 5 p.m. Oct. 9, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Lee Mathis Acoustic, 7 p.m. Oct. 7, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Sheila & the Kaddo Cats, 8 p.m. Oct. 8, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $15. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Blaine Hart Band, 8 p.m. Oct. 9, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Michael Olson Acoustic, 7 p.m. Oct. 13, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Lori Rice Acoustic, 7 p.m. Oct. 14, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Bluegrass & Blue Bell Acoustic Jam, 4-9 p.m. Oct. 9, and every second Saturday of the month, Kilgore Mercantile & Music, 105 N. Kilgore St., Kilgore. Featuring a ‘pickin’ circle,” where guests can lead a song with stringed instruments or singing. Information: https://kilgoremercantile.com/ .
Flashback, a 1950s-’60s show and tribute to the legends of rock ‘n’ roll, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 20, Gilmer Civic Center, 1218 U.S. 271 N., Gilmer. Featuring opening act, 1950s artist The C. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets: $15 advance, $20 at the door, children free with an adult. Tickets available at dirtroadtickets.com .
TYLER AREA
EVENTS
Bingo, 5:45 p.m. Oct. 18, TASCA, Highway 110 S. and Jim Russell Road, Tyler. Snacks available. Information: (903) 871-3217 Monday through Thursday, tascatyler@gmail.com .
“Cruisin for a Cause” seventh annual car show, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 30, Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 13590 Highway 110 S., Tyler. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Entry fee: $20. Free admission. Cars and trucks of all makes and models welcome. Preregister at www.phbctyler.com . Information: (903) 561-0445 or debra@phbctyler.com .
ATTRACTIONS
American Freedom Museum, on the campus of Brook Hill School, Old Jacksonville Highway north of Bullard. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults, discounts for seniors and youth, free for veterans and military personnel. The Hall of Presidents, Hall of Freedom and other galleries hold over 600 artifacts. Information: americanfreedommuseum.org .
Caldwell Zoo, 2203 Martin Luther King Blvd. Tyler. Hours: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. Cost: Prices vary, memberships available. The 85-acre zoo has animals from many parts of the world. Reservations required. Information: caldwellzoo.org or 903-593-0121.
Camp Ford Historical Park, 6500 U.S. 271, Tyler. Open: dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided trail with interpretive signs and information about the Civil War prisoner of war camp.
Cotton Belt Depot Museum, 210 E. Oakwood St., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Admission: free, donations appreciated. The museum displays model trains and railroad memorabilia owned by Cotton Belt Historical Society.
Discovery Science Place, 308 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Reservations: Reservations are required and can be made at discoveryscienceplace.org . Information: 903-533-8011.
Earth and Space Science Center, 1411 E. Lake St. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Day pass: $12 adults. Planetarium shows: $7 adults. Exhibits: $3 all. Children, seniors and students receive discounts. Schedule of shows, information: sciencecenter.tjc.edu , 903-510-2312.
East Texas State Fair Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, pavilions at East Texas State Fairgrounds, 2112 W. Front St., Tyler.
Goodman-LeGrand Museum & Gardens, 624 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: free, $2 requested. Once a private home, the city museum features furnishings and memorabilia dating back to the mid-1800s. Information: 903-531-1286.
Historic Aviation Memorial Museum, 150 Airport Drive, the old terminal of Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. Hours: 10 a. m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $8 adults, discounts for seniors, youth, active military personnel. Information: tyler hamm.org , 903-526-1945.
Historic Oakwood Cemetery, corner of Palace and Oakwood streets, Tyler. Open daily, dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided walking tours of Tyler’s oldest cemetery. Learn about Civil War veterans, state & local leaders and other interesting individuals who shaped Tyler’s early history or view many of the monuments on site. Tour brochures located in the kiosk across from the flag pole.
Smith County Historical Society Museum, 125 S. College Ave., Tyler. By appointment only. Appointments for museum visits/tours and archival research are made between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission free, donations appreciated. SCHS is an independent nonprofit collecting and preserving Smith County history for over 60 years. Information: smithcountyhistoricalsociety.org , 903-592-5993.
Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m. Cost: $5, adults, $3, seniors; free for TMA members, children, students, TJC employees and city of Tyler employees. See art by regional artists from the 20th and 21st centuries. Information: tylermuseum.org , 903-595-1001.
Tyler Rose Garden, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Open: Dawn to dusk. Admission: free. The 14-acre garden has 35,000 rose bushes, fountains, ponds and smaller specialty gardens.
Big Sandy Museum, 115 E. Gilmer St., Big Sandy. Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and every second Saturday of the month. Free admission.
NIGHT LIFE
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. Oct. 7, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale .
Matthew Marcus McDaniel, 8 p.m. Oct. 8, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale .
The Tuxedo Cats, 8 p.m. Oct. 9, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. $10 cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale .
Karaoke with Billie Jo, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale .
Matt Fisher, 7 p.m. Oct. 7, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler .
Patrick James, 8 p.m. Oct. 8, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler .
Bobby Irwin, 8 p.m. Oct. 9, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler .
Wine & Harp with Charla Murray, 7 p.m. Oct. 12, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler .
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. Oct. 13, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Caddo Creek Band, 7 p.m. Oct. 16, TASCA, Highway 110 S. and Jim Russell Road, between Tyler and Whitehouse. Cost: $8. Information: (903) 871-3217 Monday through Thursday, or tascatyler@gmail.com .
MARSHALL/CARTHAGE AREA
EVENTS
39th Annual FireAnt Festival, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 9, downtown Marshall. Featuring a main stage with live entertainment, raffle, food vendors, FireAnt 5K, petting zoo, Toddler Trot, Kids K, Diaper Derby, car show, dance contest. Information: marshalltexas.com/2017-fireant-festival-schedule .
Beers & Brats Music Festival, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 9, in front of the Esquire Theater, downtown Carthage. Featuring performances by the Southern Impact Band and the Dusty Boots Band. Admission: Free. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Event cups are $15 with refills. Proceeds benefit the Country Music Hayride and the Giving Garage Foundation.
Halloween on the Square, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 31, downtown Carthage. Trick-or-treating around the Square, featuring candy and surprises.
ATTRACTIONS
Market on the Square Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at Telegraph Park in downtown Marshall.
ELSEWHERE
49th Edom Art Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 9 and 10, in the meadow behind the art studios in downtown Edom. Featuring 60 artists in the mediums of painting, photography, clay, glass, mixed media, sculpture, metal, fiber and jewelry. Also included will be demonstrations of blacksmithing by Lonnie Robinson and clay raku firing demonstration from Randy Brodnax. There also will be wineries, food and a kids creation station. Admission: Free. Information: http://www.edomarts.com/ .