GREGG/UPSHUR/RUSK
LIVE MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
King Trivia in the Taproom, 6 p.m. Thursdays; Oil Horse Brewing Co., 101 W. Tyler St., Longview. Information: 903-220-3414.
Raymond Wellborn and Dixie Bent, 6:30 p.m. today, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Junk Drawer Music, 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Heritage Plaza, Downtown Longview. Downtown Live Concert Series. Information: Longview Main Street on Facebook.
Blaine Hart Band, 8 p.m. Friday, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
The Gladewater Opry, 7 p.m. Saturday, 108 E. Commerce St., Gladewater. Gene Hodges — Aledo; Chase Dawson — Carthage; Courtney Taylor — Liberty City; Sid Cox — Palestine; Trulie Eason — Liberty City; Rachel Parson — Hope, Arkansas; and Dru Wilson — Dekalb. Cost: adults $10, children $5. Information: 903-845-3600, www.thegladewateropry.com .
Jarett McAlister, 8 p.m. Saturday, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
2nd Childhood, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 16, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
6 Miles to Mixon, 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Heritage Plaza, Downtown Longview. Downtown Live Concert Series. Information: Longview Main Street on Facebook.
Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder with Mary Sarah, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18, LeTourneau University’s Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Cost: $25 to $150. Information: www.belchercenter.com .
The Haggertys, 9 p.m. Oct. 19, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: (903) 753-5885, Facebook.
FAMILY/CHILDREN
Longview Wow: Spooky Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays in October, Longview World of Wonders, 112 E. Tyler St., Longview. Spooky science and crafts. Cost: $8; $7 for seniors and military; $3 EBT/Lonestar Card; free for children younger than 2 and members.
Haunted Library, 6-9 p.m., Oct. 18 and 19, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St., Longview. Cost: $2 adults, $1 children ages 12 and younger. Benefiting Friends of the Library. Information: 903-237-1350, www.longviewtexas.gov/3294/Haunted-Library .
Life Church of Longview Fall Fest, 3-5 p.m. Oct. 26, Life Church of Longview, 5533 W. Loop 281. Games, chili cook-off, Halloween costume contest. Information: 903-215-6216, www.facebook.com/lifechurchoflongview .
Candy Crawl, 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 31, Longview Mall. Cost: Free.
Music and Movement, 10:30 a.m. Mondays; Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. Featuring new musical instruments provided by anonymous donor, with hand drums, triangles, miniature xylophones, harmonicas, kazoos, digital piano and more. Cost: Free. Information: (903)237-1345 or afmartin@longviewtexas.gov.
Babygarten Story Time, 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St., Longview. Cost: Free. Information: longviewtexas.gov/library .
Early Learning Journeys Story Time, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays; Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. For ages 3 to 5. Cost: Free. Information: www.longviewtexas.gov/2896/Story-Times .
Discovery Kids Story Time, 4 p.m. Wednesdays; Broughton Recreation Center; 801 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Cost: Free. Information: www.longviewtexas.gov/2896/Story-Times .
Family Game Night, 6 to 8:30 p.m. each Thursday, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. Cost: Free. Information: 903-237-1345, longviewtexas.gov/library or at facebook.com/Longview Public Library.
Legos at the Library, 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays; Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. Cost: Free. Information: www.longviewtexas.gov/2894/LEGOs-the-Library .
THEATER/ PERFORMING ARTS
Halloween Fright Fest, Concert Under the Stars Dance and Romance at the Kokomo Theatre, gates open at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in October, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. A drive-in theatre without the cars; Featuring Queen of Swing Kelli Grant; followed by free movie — Jerry Lewis “The Nutty Professor” today; “The Crystal Ball” on Oct. 15 and 17; Charlie Chan in “Black Magic” on Oct. 22 and 24; and “The Creature from the Black Lagoon” on Oct. 29 and 31. Bring lawn chair. Cost: $10. Information: (903) 918-2132.
“1984,” presented by Kilgore College Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 10-12, 2:30 p.m. Oct. 13, Van Cliburn Auditorium, Kilgore College, Kilgore. School performances with educational presentation and discussion with cast at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 10 and 11. Cost: $7 for Kilgore College students and $10 for adults, younger than age 7 not admitted, discounts for groups of 10 or more. Information: www.kilgore.edu/drama, 903-983-8126 and email boxoffice@kilgore.edu .
Duck. Duck. Moose!, Theatre Longview’s improv comedy troupe; 7 to 8:30 p.m., the fourth Tuesday of each month — Oct. 22, Oil Horse Brewing Co., 101 W. Tyler St., Longview. Information: Facebook.
“Great Russian Nutcracker,” presented by the Moscow Ballet; tickets on sale for 7 p.m. Nov. 18 performance at LeTourneau University Belcher Center. Information: 903-233-3080, www.nutcracker.com, group pricing at 800-320-1733 or email groups@nutcracker.com .
MUSEUMS/EXHIBITS
ArtWalk, 5-8 p.m. today, downtown Longview. Cost: Free. Information: www.artwalklongview.com .
Discovering Abstract Expressionist Victor Thall, through Dec. 21, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m.to 6 p.m. Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5. Information: 903-753-8103, lmfa.org .
Josh Dorman — The Art of Listening: Portraits from the Memory Bridge Project, through Dec. 21, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m.to 6 p.m. Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5. Information: 903-753-8103, lmfa.org .
Apollo Moon Landing Exhibit, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday through Oct. 13, Longview Hall at LeTourneau University, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Featuring items from NASA’s Johnson Space Center. Moved to LeTourneau University’ Belcher Center today for related lectures at 10 a.m. and 11: 15 a.m. today. Cost: Free.
Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-753-5840, gregghistorical.org .
Longview World of Wonders, 112 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $8 general admission, $7 seniors. Information: 903-212-4969, longviewwow.org.
Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m.to 6 p.m. Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5. Information: 903-753-8103, lmfa.org .
Gladewater Museum, 116 W. Pacific, Gladewater. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free admission. Information: 903-845-7608 and gladewatermuseum@gmail.com .
Depot Museum and Children’s Discovery Center, 514 N. High St., Henderson. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cost: $3 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-657-4303, depotmuseum.com .
Rangerette Showcase and Museum, 1100 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore, Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. Information: 903-983-8265, kilgore.edu/campus-life/rangerette-showcase-and-museum .
East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Cost: $8 adults, $5 children. Information: 903-983-8295, easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu .
Texas Broadcast Museum, 416 E. Main St., Kilgore, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors, students, first responders; $3 children 3-11. Information: 903-985-8115, texasbroadcastmuseum.com .
Historic Upshur Museum, 119 Simpson St., Gilmer. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: free. Information: 903-843-5483, historicupshurmuseum.com .
Flight of the Phoenix Aviation Museum, 43 Aviation Drive, Fox Stephens Field, Gilmer. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Information: 903-790-7435, flightofthephoenix.org .
New London (School Explosion) Museum, 10690 S. Main St., New London, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $3 children. Information: 903-895-4602.
FESTIVALS/SPECIAL EVENTS
Boo ‘N Brew, 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 26, hallway near Shoe Department, Longview Mall, 3500 McCann Road. Cost: Free admission. Information: longviewmall.com/events-news/event/boo-’n-brew.
Longview Jaycees Trade Days, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, second weekend of every month except September. Cost: Free admission. Information: 903-753-4478 or visit greggcountyfair.com/Trade_Days .
Riverside Trade Days, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, second and fourth weekend of every month. Cost: Free admission. Information: riversidervpark42.com .
FUNDRAISERS
Gold Rush 2019, 7 p.m. Oct. 19, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. “A Night in Old Havana” hosted by the Christus Good Shepherd Guild, with food, dancing, silent and live auctions and car raffle. Cost: $150 per person, must be 21 or older. Information: www.christusgoodshepherd.org.
Harvest Festival and Livestock Show, Oct. 23-26, Longview Fairgrounds, Ag Pavilion and Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. Buyer’s dinner at 5 p.m. Oct. 26, sale and exhibition of champions at 6 p.m. Information: www.harvestfestivallivestockshow.com .
Magic & Mayhem, 7-11 p.m. Oct. 26, Summit Club, 3700 Judson Road. Fundraiser for Longview Museum of Fine Arts. Cost: $100. Information: www.lmfa.org/events/2019-magic-mayhem, registrar@lmfa.org,
Boots and BBQ Benefiting Camp Gilmont, 6-10 p.m. Nov. 2, Spur of the Moment Ranch, Longview. Featuring Zane Williams and The Wade Skinner Band. Cost: Individual tickets $50, sponsorships available. Information: www.903bootsandbbq.com .
Speakers/Seminars
Hope & Help Conference, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Mobberly Baptist Church, Longview. Featuring guest speaker Michael Verde, president and founder of memory Bridge. Information: (903) 230-8001 and www.etxalz.org.
Celebrate Poetry Day, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, South Main Church of Christ on Van Buren Street in Henderson. Hosted by Rusk County Poetry, featuring Susan Maxwell Campbell, published poet of the Poetry Society of Texas. Cost: $15. Information: Mary Tindall, president, at 903-839-2492 or Jackie McVey, vice president, at 903-530-6586.
East Texas Sanctity of Life Banquet, 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 14, Holiday Inn Infinity Center, Longview. Feature speaker Stephanie Gray. Cost: $50 or $400 for table of eight. Information: easttexaslifebanquet.com.
Age Well. Live Well seminars, 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through Oct. 16, Christus Good Shepherd Institute for Healthy Living, 3133 Good Shepherd Way, Longview. Cost: Free. Registration: (903) 323- 6511.Methodist Preschool Teacher Conference, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 8; Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Complex, Longview: Cost: $45. Information: www.methodistptc.com or contact Louise Dyer at (903) 240-2805 or by email at ofmontessori@aol.com .
FARMERS MARKETS
Historic Longview Farmers Market, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays, city parking lot at High and Cotton streets in downtown Longview. Information: historiclongviewfarmersmarket.com.
HARRISON/MARION/PANOLA
LIVE MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
Marcia Ball, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26, inaugural concert of Memorial City Hall, 110 E. Houston St., Marshall. Cost: $25 to $35. Information: www.memorialcityhall.com or 903-934-7992.
Rippin’ Redneck Karaoke, 8 p.m. Thursdays, Panola County VFW, 421 N. Live Oak St. in Carthage. Everyone is welcome.
FAMILY/CHILDREN
Community Fall Festival, 4 to 7 p.m., Oct. 19, Deadwood United Methodist Church Family Life Center, 744 County Road 445 in Deadwood. Area churches host this across-the-river event for the whole family.
THEATER/PERFORMING ARTS
Hickory Hill in Concert, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 26, First United Methodist Church, 305 W. Henderson St., Jefferson. Information: 903 665 3268.
East Mountain Bluegrass — 25th Annual Concert, 6 p.m. Nov. 3, East Mountain Baptist Church, 315 East Mountain N., Gilmer.
FESTIVALS/SPECIAL EVENTS
Potlatch 2019, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 12, Carthage Civic Center, 1702 S. Adams St. in Carthage. Food, music, children’s games, teen activities, vendors and more provide fun for the entire family at this annual festival.
37th Annual FireAnt Festival, opens at 8 a.m. ends with 7:30 p.m. concert and street dance, Oct. 12, downtown Marshall. Information: marshalltexas.com/2017-fireant-festival-schedule.
Hallelujah Hayride, 6 p.m., Oct. 12, Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Beckville, 5209 FM 959 in Beckville. A hayride, cookout and games are planned. Hayride leaves the church at 6 p.m.
Creative Cutters, 6:30 p.m., Oct. 15, Sammy Brown Library, 319 S. Market St. in Carthage. Free to attend, nominal kit fee to complete any of the monthly projects. Spend an evening crafting with friends, connecting with other Silhouette users in the East Texas area, or learning more about it.
SMITH/WOOD/ CHEROKEE
NIGHTLIFE
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. every Thursday through Dec. 26, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale.
Jazz Connection, 6 p.m. Thursday, Fresh by Brookshire’s, 6991 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: 903-747-3503, freshbybrookshires.com.
Casey Martin Band, 6 p.m. Friday, Fresh by Brookshire’s, 6991 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: 903-747-3503, freshbybrookshires.com.
Tyler Dudley, 8 p.m. Friday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Cost: $5. Information: 430-235-2100, texasmusiccity.net.
The After Party, 8 p.m. Friday, Rick’s on the Square, 104 W. Erwin St. Information: 903-531-2415, rix.com.
Low D’s Jam Band, 6 p.m. Saturday, Fresh By Brookshire’s, 6991 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: 903-747-3503, freshbybrookshires.com.
Bluez Boyz, 8 p.m. Saturday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Cost: $10. Tickets: 430-235-2100, texasmusiccity.net.
Caddo Creek Band , 7 p.m., Tyler Senior Citizens Center, 1915 Garden Valley Road, Tyler. Dance for seniors 55 and older. Cost: $5.
Charley Crokett, 8 p.m. Saturday, Stanley’s Famous Pit Bar-B-Q, 525 S. Beckham Ave., Tyler. Information: stanleysfamous.com.
Boogie Butt, 7 p.m. Saturday, Commerce Street Drafthouse, 401 E. Commerce St., Jacksonville. Information: 903-541-2141, facebook.com/MillerDrafthouse.
Whitechapel, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Clicks Live, 1946 ESE Loop 323, Tyler. Information: 903-593-6499.
Billie Jo and karaoke, 7 p.m. every Wednesday through Dec. 18, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Information: 430-235-2100, texasmusiccity.net.
MUSIC/THEATER
“Southern Hospitality,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Tyler Civic Theatre, 400 Rose Park Drive. Cost: $18 adults, $15 students. Tickets: 903-592-0561.
UT Tyler Wind Ensemble Concert, 6:30 p.m. today, Bullard High School.
UT Tyler Choral Concert, Fall Choral Concert, 6 p.m. Saturday, Marvin United Methodist Church, 300 W. Erwin St., Tyler.
Mercury Chamber Orchestra, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Winnsboro Center for the Arts, 200 Market St. Cost $39, $69 or $89. The cost covers all concerts in the Sunday Afternoon Classical Series. Theother concerts are D’Amore Duo on Nov. 3 and Mix and Match on Jan. 5, 2020. Tickets: winnsborocenterforthearts.com.
Briefcase Blues Band, a Blues Brothers tribute band, 8 p.m. Saturday, Bergfeld Park, Tyler. Cost: free.
Michael Martin Murphy, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18, Winnsboro Center for the Arts, 200 Market St. Cost: $59 to $79. Tickets: eventbritecom.
John Batdorf, folk artist, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19, The Old Firehouse, Edom. Cost: $13.50 advance, $15 door. Tickets: jeffreylancephotography.com/theoldfirehouse/concerts.
“TAJ Express: The Bollywood Musical Revue,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22, the University of Texas at Tyler’s Cowan Center, 3900 University Blvd. ickets: 903-566-7424.
Tyler Civic Theatre, “And Then There Were None,” 7:30 p.m. Oct 25-26 and Oct. 31-Nov. 2; 2:30 p.m. Oct. 27 and Nov. 3, 400 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Cost: adults $18, students $15. Tickets and information: 903-592-0561, tylercivictheatre.com.
UT Tyler Faculty Concert with Judy Biondi, 3 p.m. Oct. 27, Braithwaite Hall in UT Tyler’s Cowan Center.
“Jersey Boys,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28., the University of Texas at Tyler’s Cowan Center, 3900 University Blvd. Tickets: 903-566-7424, cowancenter.org.
MUSEUMS/EXHIBITS
“Festivals Gone By,” Prestige Estates, 6928 Paluxy Drive, Tyler. Attractions: Lady-in-waiting and duchess gowns from previous Texas Rose Festivals and gowns worn by Ms. Texas Senior Pageant contestants. Details: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday from Oct. 7 to 20. Cost: free.
“Passing Through: Works by Lloyd Brown, Pat Gabriel and Sarah Williams,” through Dec. 1, Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $5 general admission, $3 seniors.
“Art by A.C. Gentry Jr.,” Smith County Historical Society Museum, 125 S. College Ave. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Cost: free, donations accepted. Information: 903-592-5993, smithcountyhistoricalsociety.org.
“Portraits of Inspiration,” through Nov. 5, Gallery Main Street, 110 W. Erwin St., Tyler. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. the second Saturday of the month. Information: 903-593-6905.
“Outreach to Space,” Center for Earth and Space Science Education, 1411 E. Lake St., at Tyler Junior College. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. Saturday. Also: show in the planetarium. Cost: $3 for exhibit only, $7 adults and $5 children and seniors for each show and $12 adults and $9 children and seniors for a day pass. Information: 903-510-3213, sciencecenter.tjc.edu.
“Dana Adams,” through Oct. 26, Valerosa Designs & Gallery, 108 E. Eighth St., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Information: 903-504-5249; valerosadesigns.com.
Discovery Science Place, 308 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $8 adults and $6 ages 2 to 12 and 65 and older. Information: 903-533-8011, discoveryscienceplace.org.
Tyler Rose Museum, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $3.50 adults, $2 children 2-11. Information: 903-597-3130, texasrosefestival.com.
Cotton Belt Depot Museum, 210 E. Oakwood St., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Cost: free; donations accepted. Information: 903-595-7232, cottonbeltdepotmuseum.com.
Goodman-LeGrand House & Museum, 624 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler: Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $2 suggested. Information: 903-531-1286.
Historical Aviation Memorial Museum, 150 Airport Drive, Tyler Pounds Regional Airport: Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors (65 and older), $3 ages 13-17, $2 ages 6-12. Information: 903-526-1945, tylerhamm.com.
American Freedom Museum, 1051 N. Houston St., Bullard, at Brook Hill School. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults and $5 children; free for veterans, military personnel. Information: 903- 894-5252, americanfreedommuseum.org.
Texas African American Museum, 3000 N. Border Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and by appointment on Saturday. Information: 903-218-1388.
Old Mill Pond Museum, 2900 S. Main St., Lindale. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Cost: donations accepted. Information: 903- 881-5704, visitlindale.com.
Mineola Historical Museum, 114 N. Pacific St., Mineola. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Cost: free. Information: 903-569-2631, mineolahistoricalmuseum.com.
Heritage Center of Cherokee County, 208 S. Henderson St., Rusk. Hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: free. Information: 903-714-8685.
Winnsboro Center for the Arts, 200 Market St. Winnsbboro. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Cost: free. Information: 903-342-0686, winnsborocenterforthearts.com.
Vanishing Texana Museum, 300 S. Bolton, Jacksonville. Hours: 11 a.m. t 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Information: 903-586-1696, vtmjacksonville.org .
SPEAKERS/ PRESENTATIONS
Laura Ingraham, author and political commentator, 7 p.m. today, Cowan Center Distinguished Lecture Series, the University of Texas at Tyler’s Cowan Center. Cost: xxxxx. Tickets: 903-566-7424, cowancenter.org.
Novel Ideas, 7 p.m. today, Goodman Museum, 624 N. Broadway Ave. A discussion of the book “Blood and Salt.”
EVENTS
McClendon House tours, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each Friday and Saturday in October. Cost: $7, free for children under 12, discounts for groups of more than 15.
Texas State Railroad Pumpkin Patch Express, 10 a.m. and 1 and 4 p.m each Saturday in October, Texas State Railroad Rusk depot. Attractions: hayrides, games, trick-or-treating, pumpkin patch. Cost: $10 to $40. Tickets: texasstaterailroad.net.
Mineola Fall Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Mineola Civic Center, 1150 N. Newsom St.
Mineola League of the Arts Fall Quilt Show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, 200 W. Blair St., Mineola
Winnsboro Autumn Trails, Saturday, The Winnsboro Civic Center. Attractions: vendors, activities for children, a pie-baking contest, pet show Taste of Winnsboro Cookoff.
Lindale Countryfest, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Picker’s Pavilion, 205 E. North St. Attractions: vendors, pony rides, petting zoo, climbing wall, food, a mechanical bull and live entertainment.
Fair on Square, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Rusk. Attractions: vendors, food, entertainment, games, face painting, hay rides, dunking booth, bounce house and petting zoo.
Hawkins Oil Festival, Saturday. Attractions: pancake breakfast, vendors, food, Kids Zone play area, car show, live music, parade and auctions.
Corkscew 5K, 10K & Half Marathon, Saturday, Kiepersol Vineyards, FM 344 east of Bullard. Registration and schedule: itri365.com/corkscrewhalf.
Roseland Plantation Afternoon Tea and Tour, 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Oct. 18, Roseland Plantation, 2591 Texas Highway 64, Cost: $35 for the tea and tour; $10 for only the tour. Reservations required: roselandplantation.com or 903-849-0205.
Texas Rose Festival, Oct. 17-20, Tyler. Attractions: Queen’s Coronation, Rose Show, Queen’s Tea, Rose Parade. Information: texasrosefestival.com.
Winnsboro Cowboy Poetry Gathering, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Oct. 19 at Winnsboro Center for the Arts, 200 Market St. and The Depot, Broadway at Elm. Cost: $25 morning, $35 aftenoon, $45 both. Tickets and schedule: winnsborocowboypoetry.com.
Bras for the Cause, 6 p.m. Oct. 22, Cowboy’s, 8374 Paluxy Drive. Cost: $40 through Oct. 20, $50 door. Tickets: eventbrite.com. Women’s Council Realtors Tyler event raises money for Susan G. Komen Greater Central & East Texas and draws attention to breast cancer.
VAN ZANDT/ HENDERSON/ ANDERSON
EVENTS
Van Oil Festival, Saturday.
Chandler Pow Wow, Saturday in Winchester Park. Attractions: parade at 10 a.m., cornhole tournament at 11 a.m., vendors, food, live entertainment and activities for children.
Canton Autumn Festival, Friday and Saturday. Friday: Pageant at 5:30 p.m. and by Dylan Wheeler at 7:30 p.m. Saturday; events begin at 10 a.m. and include pumpkin decorating, scarecrow contest, games, music at two stages and a barbecue cooking competition.
Edom Art Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Attractions: art, food and activities.
Women on Go Lunch and Learn, noon Wednesday, Maggie’s House. 808 N. Prairieville, Athens. Cost: $5. lunch.
