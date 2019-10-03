GREGG/UPSHUR/RUSK
LIVE MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
King Trivia in the Taproom, 6 p.m. Thursdays; Oil Horse Brewing Co., 101 W. Tyler St., Longview. Information: 903-220-3414.
Michael Langren, 6:30 p.m. today, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Wade Skinner, 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Heritage Plaza, Downtown Longview. Downtown Live Concert Series. Information: Longview Main Street on Facebook.
Jenn Ford & the Wide Eyed Devils, 8 p.m. Friday, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Tiffani Watkins, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Central Station Brick & Brew, 103 N. Main St., Gladewater. Information: 903-374-4700, Facebook
The Gladewater Opry, 7 p.m. Saturday, 108 E. Commerce St., Gladewater. Todd Mitchell – Gilmer; Linda Flesher – Gladewater; Clinton Gandy – Longview; Ameri Shaye – Ben Wheeler; Mark Bryant – White House; Rhylee Culwell – White House; Adri Anna Fin — Argle. Cost: adults $10, children $5. Information: 903-845-3600, www.thegladewateropry.com .
TD Wilt, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Central Station Brick & Brew, 103 N. Main St., Gladewater. Information: 903-374-4700, Facebook.
Sweet Pain Rocks, 8 p.m. Saturday, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Darrin Morris Band, 7 p.m. Oct. 9, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder with Mary Sarah, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18, LeTourneau University’s Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Cost: $25 to $150. Information: www.belchercenter.com .
FAMILY/CHILDREN
Touch a Truck — Feed a Family, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Longview Mall parking lot; offers children the opportunity to see and touch police cars, fire trucks, ambulances, 18 wheelers, monster trucks, earth movers, school buses, military vehicles, motorcycles and more. Free admission but donations of peanut butter and money accepted to benefit Longview Community Ministries and its food pantry. Information: longviewcommunityministries.org/events.
Longview Wow: Spooky Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays in October, Longview World of Wonders, 112 E. Tyler St., Longview. Spooky science and crafts. Cost: $8; $7 for seniors and military; $3 EBT/Lonestar Card; free for children younger than 2 and members.
Movie Under the Stars, 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Longview Mall, 3500 McCann Road. Games, inflatables, vendors, crafts, food trucks, movie “The Croods.” Cost: Free admission. Information: ongviewmall.com/events-news/event/movie-under-the-stars.
Candy Crawl, 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 31, Longview Mall. Cost: Free.
Music and Movement, 10:30 a.m. Mondays; Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. Featuring new musical instruments provided by anonymous donor, with hand drums, triangles, miniature xylophones, harmonicas, kazoos, digital piano and more. Cost: Free. Information: (903)237-1345 or afmartin@longviewtexas.gov.
Babygarten Story Time, 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St., Longview. Cost: Free. Information: longviewtexas.gov/library .
Early Learning Journeys Story Time, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays; Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. For ages 3 to 5. Cost: Free. Information: www.longviewtexas.gov/2896/Story-Times .
Discovery Kids Story Time, 4 p.m. Wednesdays; Broughton Recreation Center; 801 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Cost: Free. Information: www.longviewtexas.gov/2896/Story-Times .
Family Game Night, 6 to 8:30 p.m. each Thursday, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. Cost: Free. Information: 903-237-1345, longviewtexas.gov/library or at facebook.com/Longview Public Library.
Legos at the Library, 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays; Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. Cost: Free. Information: www.longviewtexas.gov/2894/LEGOs-the-Library .
THEATER/ PERFORMING ARTS
Halloween Fright Fest, Concert Under the Stars Dance and Romance at the Kokomo Theatre, gates open at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in October, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. A drive-in theatre without the cars; Featuring Queen of Swing Kelli Grant; followed by free movie — Abbott and Costello “Meet the Invisible Man” today; Jerry Lewis “The Nutty Professor” on Oct. 8 and 10; “The Crystal Ball” on Oct. 15 and 17; Charlie Chan in “Black Magic” on Oct. 22 and 24; and “The Creature from the Black Lagoon” on Oct. 29 and 31. Bring lawn chair. Cost: $10. Information: (903) 918-2132.
Scott Mulvahill at the Texan Theatre, 201 S. Kilgore St., Kilgore. 7 to 8 p.m. Oct. 10. Cost: Free. Information: Kilgore Main Street on Facebook.
”1984,” presented by Kilgore College Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 10-12, 2:30 p.m. Oct. 13, Van Cliburn Auditorium, Kilgore College, Kilgore. School performances with educational presentation and discussion with cast at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 10 and 11. Cost: $7 for Kilgore College students and $10 for adults, younger than age 7 not admitted, discounts for groups of 10 or more. Information: www.kilgore.edu/drama, 903-983-8126 and email boxoffice@kilgore.edu .
Duck. Duck. Moose!, Theatre Longview’s improv comedy troupe; 7 to 8:30 p.m., the fourth Tuesday of each month — Oct. 22, Oil Horse Brewing Co., 101 W. Tyler St., Longview. Information: Facebook.
“Great Russian Nutcracker,” presented by the Moscow Ballet; tickets on sale for 7 p.m. Nov. 18 performance at LeTourneau University Belcher Center. Information: 903-233-3080, www.nutcracker.com, group pricing at 800-320-1733 or email groups@nutcracker.com .
MUSEUMS/EXHIBITS
Discovering Abstract Expressionist Victor Thall, Oct. 5 to Dec. 21, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m.to 6 p.m. Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5. Information: 903-753-8103, lmfa.org .
Josh Dorman — The Art of Listening: Portraits from the Memory Bridge Project, Oct. 5 to Dec. 21, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m.to 6 p.m. Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5. Information: 903-753-8103, lmfa.org .
Apollo Moon Landing Exhibit, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday through Oct. 13, Longview Hall at LeTourneau University, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Featuring items from NASA’s Johnson Space Center. Moved to LeTourneau University’ Belcher Center today for related lectures at 10 a.m. and 11: 15 a.m. today. Cost: Free.
Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-753-5840, gregghistorical.org .
Longview World of Wonders, 112 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $8 general admission, $7 seniors. Information: 903-212-4969, longviewwow.org.
Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m.to 6 p.m. Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5. Information: 903-753-8103, lmfa.org .
Gladewater Museum, 116 W. Pacific, Gladewater. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free admission. Information: 903-845-7608 and gladewatermuseum@gmail.com .
Depot Museum and Children’s Discovery Center, 514 N. High St., Henderson. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cost: $3 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-657-4303, depotmuseum.com .
Rangerette Showcase and Museum, 1100 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore, Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. Information: 903-983-8265, kilgore.edu/campus-life/rangerette-showcase-and-museum .
East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Cost: $8 adults, $5 children. Information: 903-983-8295, easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu .
Texas Broadcast Museum, 416 E. Main St., Kilgore, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors, students, first responders; $3 children 3-11. Information: 903-985-8115, texasbroadcastmuseum.com .
Historic Upshur Museum, 119 Simpson St., Gilmer. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: free. Information: 903-843-5483, historicupshurmuseum.com .
Flight of the Phoenix Aviation Museum, 43 Aviation Drive, Fox Stephens Field, Gilmer. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Information: 903-790-7435, flightofthephoenix.org .
New London (School Explosion) Museum, 10690 S. Main St., New London, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $3 children. Information: 903-895-4602.
FESTIVALS/SPECIAL EVENTS
Grassroots @ The Green, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday , The Green at Texas 31 entrance into Longview. Music, food, vendors, artists, hands-on education stations, butterfly release. Cost: Free admission. Information: keeplongviewbeautiful.org/grassroots-vendor-application.
Kilgore Oktoberfest 2019, 1 to 9 p.m. Saturday downtown Kilgore. Cost: Free admission. Information: Kilgore Main Street on Facebook.
Boo ‘N Brew, 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 26, hallway near Shoe Department, Longview Mall, 3500 McCann Road. Cost: Free admission. Information: longviewmall.com/events-news/event/boo-’n-brew.
Longview Jaycees Trade Days, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, second weekend of every month except September. Cost: Free admission. Information: 903-753-4478 or visit greggcountyfair.com/Trade_Days .
Riverside Trade Days, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, second and fourth weekend of every month. Cost: Free admission. Information: riversidervpark42.com .
FUNDRAISERS
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4002 Clay Shoot Fundraiser; 9 a.m., 8 a.m. registration, Saturday; Prairie Creek Sporting Clays; Gladewater. Sponsors and volunteers needed. Cost: $500 team of four, $125 for individuals. Information: Marc Webb at (903) 649-4198 or DiAnne McGregor at (903) 399-5492 or email gicklegickle@netzero.com .
Mobberly Baptist Church annual Rummage Sale, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Longview Exhibit Building, 1123 Jaycee Drive. Admission: $1 on Friday and free on Saturday (donations accepted). Donated items accepted 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 30 to Oct. 2 at the Longview Exhibit Building. Funds benefit Mobberly Benevolence Ministry led by the Family Services team. Information: Greg Scobee at 903-918-8801 or email scobeeg@yahoo.com .
2019 Longview Heart & Stroke Walk -5K Run, presented by Johnson & Pace, 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Heritage Plaza, downtown Longview. Cost: $40 for 5K race. Information: longviewheartwalk.org .
Gold Rush 2019, 7 p.m. Oct. 19, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. “A Night in Old Havana” hosted by the Christus Good Shepherd Guild, with food, dancing, silent and live auctions and car raffle. Cost: $150 per person, must be 21 or older. Information: www.christusgoodshepherd.org.
Harvest Festival and Livestock Show, Oct. 23-26, Longview Fairgrounds, Ag Pavilion and Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. Buyer’s dinner at 5 p.m. Oct. 26, sale and exhibition of champions at 6 p.m. Information: www.harvestfestivallivestockshow.com .
Boots and BBQ Benefiting Camp Gilmont, 6-10 p.m. Nov. 2, Spur of the Moment Ranch, Longview. Featuring Zane Williams and The Wade Skinner Band. Cost: Individual tickets $50, sponsorships available. Information: www.903bootsandbbq.com .
Speakers/Seminars
Celebrate Poetry Day, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 12, South Main Church of Christ on Van Buren Street in Henderson. Hosted by Rusk County Poetry, featuring Susan Maxwell Campbell, published poet of the Poetry Society of Texas. Cost: $15. Information: Mary Tindall, president, at 903-839-2492 or Jackie McVey, vice president, at 903-530-6586.
East Texas Sanctity of Life Banquet, 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 14, Holiday Inn Infinity Center, Longview. Feature speaker Stephanie Gray. Cost: $50 or $400 for table of eight. Information: easttexaslifebanquet.com.
Age Well. Live Well seminars, 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through Oct. 16, Christus Good Shepherd Institute for Healthy Living, 3133 Good Shepherd Way, Longview. Cost: Free. Registration: (903) 323- 6511.
Methodist Preschool Teacher Conference, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 8; Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Complex, Longview: Cost: $45. Information: www.methodistptc.com or contact Louise Dyer at (903) 240-2805 or by email at ofmontessori@aol.com .
FARMERS MARKETS
Historic Longview Farmers Market, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays, city parking lot at High and Cotton streets in downtown Longview. Information: historiclongviewfarmersmarket.com .
HARRISON/MARION/PANOLA
LIVE MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
Rippin’ Redneck Karaoke, 8 p.m. Thursdays, Panola County VFW, 421 N. Live Oak St. in Carthage. Everyone is welcome.
THEATER/ PERFORMING ARTS
Comedy Magic Show, 7:30 to 9 p.m., Oct. 5, Esquire Theater, 114 W. Sabine St. in downtown Carthage. Magician Eric Eaton performs an interactive show for all ages. Tickets are $20 VIP, $10 general admission and $15 at the door. Purchase tickets online at Eventbrite.com.
EVENTS
Hallsville Western Days, Friday and Saturday, downtown Hallsville. Information: www.facebook.com/Hallsvillewesterndays.
Grief Support Group, 5:30 p.m., Oct. 3, HeartsWay Hospice, 437 W. Panola St. in Carthage. HeartsWay Hospice hosts a grief support group on the first Thursday of each month. For more information, call (903) 690-9924.
Gary Community Trade Day, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 5, Byrd Park in Gary. This community wide sale will have a wide variety of vendors, from crafts to farms to yard sales. Vendor fee is $10 and should be paid to Gary City Hall, 2607 FM 999 in Gary, by Oct. 1. Vendor space is limited. For more information, call (903) 685-2225.
Williams Cemetery Gathering, 11 a.m., Oct. 6, Williams Cemetery. The Hiram Bennett Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas in Mesquite host a grave-marking ceremony for Purviance Williams, a citizen of the Republic of Texas, during the Williams Cemetery’s annual meeting.
Life Chain, 2 to 3 p.m., Oct. 6, in front of Panola College on Panola Street. Local churches are hosting a peaceful and prayerful protest against abortion. The community is invited to come out and hold pro-life signs in front of Panola College on Sunday afternoon.
SMITH/WOOD/ CHEROKEE
NIGHTLIFE
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. every Thursday through Dec. 26, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale.
Live Music, 5:30 p.m. every Thursday through Dec. 19, Poke In Da Eye World Championship BBQ & Catering, 11811 Texas 64 East, Tyler.
Heather Nikole Harper Band, 9 p.m. Friday, Clicks Live, 1946 ESE Loop 323.
Matt Raker, 8 p.m. Friday, Grand Slam, 5201 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Facebook.
Big Daddy Band, 8 p.m. Friday, Rick’s on the Square, 104 W. Erwin St., Tyler. Information: 903-531-2415, rix.com.
Magills, 6 p.m. Friday, Fresh by Brookshire’s, 6991 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: 903-747-3503, freshbybrookshires.com.
Bob Mauldin, 8 p.m. Friday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Cost: $5. Information: 430-235-2100, texasmusiccity.net.
Matt Elliott, Dakotas Chophouse, 8 p.m. Friday 4803 Old Bullard Road, Tyler. Information: 903-581-6700, dakotasintyler.com.
Trick ‘r’ Treat Tour, 6 p.m. Saturday, Clicks Live, 1946 ESE Loop 323, Tyler. Information: 903-593-6499.
Senor Gringo, 6 p.m. Saturday, Fresh By Brookshire’s, 6991 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: 903-747-3503, freshbybrookshires.com.
Shinyibs, 8 p.m. Saturday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Cost: $25. Tickets: 430-235-2100, texasmusiccity.net.
Sean Christopher, 7 p.m. Saturday, Commerce Street Drafthouse, 401 E. Commerce St., Jacksonville. Information: 903-541-2141, facebook.com/MillerDrafthouse.
Live 5, 9 p.m. Saturday, Rick’s on the Square, 104 W. Erwin St., Tyler. Information: 903-531-2415, rix.com.
Those Guys, 9 p.m. Saturday, XL’N Pool Hall & Club, 2109 E. Fifth St., Tyler. Information: Facebook.
Dr. Frankenstein’s Trivia, 7 p.m. every Monday through Dec. 20, Manny’s Tex-Mex, 1433 S. Beckham Ave., Tyler.
Opinionation Quiz Contest, 7 p.m. every Tuesday through Dec. 17, Republic Icehouse, 3807 University Blvd., Tyler. Information: 903-504-5860, republicicehouse.com.
Karaoke, 6:30 p.m. each Tuesday through Dec. 31, Brisket Love Barbecue & Icehouse, 15338 FM 849, Lindale. Information: 903-881-5725, brisketlovetx.com.
Opinionation Quiz Contest, 7 p.m. every Wednesday through Dec. 18, ETX Brewing Company, 221 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler.
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. every Wednesday through Sept. 25, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5425 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: 903 509-4222, coyotesamsbarandgrille.com.
Billie Jo and karaoke, 7 p.m. every Wednesday through Dec. 18, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Information: 430-235-2100, texasmusiccity.net.
MUSIC/PERFORMING ARTS
Theatre TJC, “Anatomy of Gray,” 7:30 p.m. today and Friday; 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jean Browne Theatre at Tyler Junior College. Cost: $10 adults, $5 seniors, students and military. Information: 903-510-2212.
”Jack the Ripper: Monster of Whitechapel,” 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Cherokee Civic Theatre, 157 W. Fifth St., Rusk. Cost: $13 adults; $10 students. Tickets: 903-683–2131, cherokeetheatre.net.
Nobody’s Girl, folk trio, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Winnsboro Center for the Arts, 200 Market St., Winnsboro. Cost: $19 to $29. Tickets: eventbrite.com.
Lake Country Symphonic Band concert, 2 p.m. Sunday and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Select Theater, 114 N. Johnson St., Mineola. Cost: $7 adults, $5 11 and younger.
UT Tyler Voice Studio Concert, 6 p.m. Monday, Braithwaite Hall in UT Tyler’s Cowan Center.
UT Tyler Jazz Combo Concert, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Braithwaite Hall in UT Tyler’s Cowan Center.
UT Tyler Wind Ensemble Concert, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 10, Bullard High School.
UT Tyler Choral Concert, 6 p.m. Oct. 12, Marvin United Methodist Church, 300 W. Erwin St., Tyler.
Mercury Chamber Orchestra, 2:30 p.m. Oct. 13, Winnsboro Center for the Arts, 200 Market St. Cost $39, $69 or $89. The cost covers all concerts in the Sunday Afternoon Classical Series. Theother concerts are D’Amore Duo on Nov. 3 and Mix and Match on Jan. 5, 2020. Tickets: winnsborocenterforthearts.com.
Michael Martin Murphy, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18, Winnsboro Center for the Arts, 200 Market St. Cost: $59 to $79. Tickets: eventbritecom.
John Batdorf, folk artist, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19, The Old Firehouse, Edom. Cost: $13.50 advance, $15 door. Tickets: jeffreylancephotography.com/theoldfirehouse/concerts.
”TAJ Express: The Bollywood Musical Revue,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22, Cowan Center, 3900 University Blvd., the University of Texas at Tyler. Cost: $57 to $72. Tickets: 903-566-7424, cowancenter.org.
UT Tyler Faculty Concert with Judy Biondi, 3 p.m., Oct. 27, Braithwaite Hall in UT Tyler’s Cowan Center.
EVENTS
Pints & Pups, 6 to 8 p.m. today, ETX Brewing Co., 221 S. Broadway Ave.; a benefit for SPCA of East Texas.
Texas State Railroad Pumpkin Patch Express, 10 a.m. and 1 and 4 p.m each Saturday in October, Texas State Railroad Rusk depot. Attractions: hayrides, games, trick-or-treating, pumpkin patch. Cost: $10 to $40. Tickets: texasstaterailroad.net.
McClendon House tours, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each Friday and Saturday in October. Cost: $7, free for children under 12, discounts for groups of more than 15.
Cherokee Craft & Trade Fair, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Rusk Civic Center, 555 Euclid St., Rusk.
Cherokee County Master Gardeners Fall Plant Sale, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nichols Arboretum, 1015 Loop 456, Jacksonville.
Dutch Oven Cooking, 10 a.m. Saturday, Blackjack Pavilion in Tyler State Park, FM 14 between Tyler and Hawkins. Cost: free for campers; $6 park entrance.
Wildflowers, Pollinators and Predators, 2 p.m. Saturday, Blackjack Nature Trail in Tyler State Park, FM 14 between Tyler and Hawkins. Cost: free for campers; $6 park entrance.
Texas Rose Festival, Oct. 17-20, Tyler. Attractions: Queen’s Coronation, Rose Show, Queen’s Tea, Rose Parade. Information: texasrosefestival.com.
Winnsboro Cowboy Poetry Gathering, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Oct. 19, Winnsboro Center for the Arts, 200 Market St. and The Depot, Broadway at Elm. Cost: $25 morning, $35 aftenoon, $45 both. Tickets and schedule: winnsborocowboypoetry.com.
Bras for the Cause, 6 p.m. Oct. 22, Cowboy’s, 8374 Paluxy Drive. Cost: $40 through Oct. 20, $50 door. Tickets: eventbrite.com. Women’s Council Realtors Tyler event raises money for Susan G. Komen Greater Central & East Texas and draws attention to breast cancer.
FAMILY/CHILDREN
”The Parent Trap,” free movie, 8 p.m. Friday, Bergfeld Park, 1510 S. College Ave., Tyler.
Lego Block Party, 2 p.m. Thursday, Taylor Auditorium at Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave. Play time for children 3-12 accompanied by an adult.
Lap & Play Time, 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave., Tyler, for babies up to 18 months.
MUSEUMS/EXHIBITS
”Festivals Gone By,” Prestige Estates, 6928 Paluxy Drive, Tyler. Attractions: Lady-in-waiting and duchess gowns from previous Texas Rose Festivals and gowns worn by Ms. Texas Senior Pageant contestants. Details: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday from Oct. 7 to 20. Cost: free.
“Passing Through: Works by Lloyd Brown, Pat Gabriel and Sarah Williams,” through Dec. 1, Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $5 general admission, $3 seniors.
“Art by A.C. Gentry Jr.,” Smith County Historical Society Museum, 125 S. College Ave. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Cost: free, donations accepted. Information: 903-592-5993, smithcountyhistoricalsociety.org.
“Portraits of Inspiration,” through Nov. 5, Gallery Main Street, 110 W. Erwin St., Tyler. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. the second Saturday of the month. Information: 903-593-6905.
“Outreach to Space,” Center for Earth and Space Science Education, 1411 E. Lake St., at Tyler Junior College. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. Saturday. Also: show in the planetarium. Cost: $3 for exhibit only, $7 adults and $5 children and seniors for each show and $12 adults and $9 children and seniors for a day pass. Information: 903-510-3213, sciencecenter.tjc.edu.
“Dana Adams,” through Oct. 26, Valerosa Designs & Gallery, 108 E. Eighth St., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Information: 903-504-5249; valerosadesigns.com.Discovery Science Place, 308 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $8 adults and $6 ages 2 to 12 and 65 and older. Information: 903-533-8011, discoveryscienceplace.org.
Tyler Rose Museum, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $3.50 adults, $2 children 2-11. Information: 903-597-3130, texasrosefestival.com.
Cotton Belt Depot Museum, 210 E. Oakwood St., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Cost: free; donations accepted. Information: 903-595-7232, cottonbeltdepotmuseum.com.
Goodman-LeGrand House & Museum, 624 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler: Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $2 suggested. Information: 903-531-1286.
Historical Aviation Memorial Museum, 150 Airport Drive, Tyler Pounds Regional Airport: Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors (65 and older), $3 ages 13-17, $2 ages 6-12. Information: 903-526-1945, tylerhamm.com.
American Freedom Museum, 1051 N. Houston St., Bullard, at Brook Hill School. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults and $5 children; free for veterans, military personnel. Information: 903- 894-5252, americanfreedommuseum.org.
Texas African American Museum, 3000 N. Border Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and by appointment on Saturday. Information: 903-218-1388.
Old Mill Pond Museum, 2900 S. Main St., Lindale. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Cost: donations accepted. Information: 903- 881-5704, visitlindale.com.
Mineola Historical Museum, 114 N. Pacific St., Mineola. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Cost: free. Information: 903-569-2631, mineolahistoricalmuseum.com.
Heritage Center of Cherokee County, 208 S. Henderson St., Rusk. Hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: free. Information: 903-714-8685.
Winnsboro Center for the Arts, 200 Market St. Winnsbboro. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Cost: free. Information: 903-342-0686, winnsborocenterforthearts.com.
Vanishing Texana Museum, 300 S. Bolton, Jacksonville. Hours: 11 a.m. t 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Information: 903-586-1696, vtmjacksonville.org .
PRESENTATIONS
Laura Ingraham, author and political commentator, 7 p.m. Oct. 10, Cowan Center Distinguished Lecture Series, the University of Texas at Tyler’s Cowan Center. Cost: $22 to $42. Tickets: 903-566-7424, cowancenter.org.
Novel Ideas, 7 p.m. Thursday, Goodman Museum, 624 N. Broadway Ave. A discussion of the book “Blood and Salt.”
ALSO IN THE AREA
Pickin in the Park, 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, downtown square, Canton. Musicians perform.
Van Oil Pageant, 7 p.m. Saturday, Van Junior High School, 639 S. Oak St.
Fifth Annual International Film Festival, 7 p.m. Oct. 7, 8 and 9 and Oct. 24 and 16, Stephen F. Austin State University, Liberal Arts North, Room 142. Nacogdoches. Featuring five films. Information: mirandag@sfasu.edu or recinosjn@sfasu.edu.