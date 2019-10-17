GREGG//RUSK
LIVE MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
Jennifer Marler, 6:30 p.m. today, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
6 Miles to Mixon, 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Heritage Plaza, Downtown Longview. Downtown Live Concert Series. Information: Longview Main Street on Facebook.
Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder with Mary Sarah, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18, LeTourneau University’s Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Cost: $25 to $150. Information: www.belchercenter.com .
Sheila and the Caddo Kats, 8 p.m. Friday, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
The Gladewater Opry, 7 p.m. Saturday, 108 E. Commerce St., Gladewater. April Sanders — Dallas; Paul Dunnan — Gladewater; Dorothy Hinman — Harleton; Frank Ross — Arkladelphia, Arkansas; Keith Ross — Arkladelphia, Arkansas; and Frank Cheek- Dallas. Cost: adults $10, children $5. Information: 903-845-3600, www.thegladewateropry.com .
Al and the Longshots, 8 p.m. Saturday, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
The Haggertys, 9 p.m. Saturday, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: (903) 753-5885, Facebook.
2nd Childhood, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 23, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Bobby O and the Mojos, 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 25, Heritage Plaza, Downtown Longview. Downtown Live Concert Series. Information: Longview Main Street on Facebook.
Alibi Eatery & Barcadia Grand Opening and Halloween Bash, 8 p.m. Oct. 26, 115 E. Tyler St., Longview. Featuring music by Post Profit. Information: Longview Main Street on Facebook.
East Mountain Bluegrass — 25th Annual Concert, 6 p.m. Nov. 3, East Mountain Baptist Church, 315 East Mountain N., Gilmer.
National Quartet Convention Road Trip, featuring Southern gospel music, 6 p.m. Nov. 9, Hallsville High School Basketball Coliseum, 616 Cal Young Road. Cost: $22 in advance, $24 at the door. Information: natqc.com/road-trip .
FAMILY/CHILDREN
Longview Wow: Spooky Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays in October, Longview World of Wonders, 112 E. Tyler St., Longview. Spooky science and crafts. Cost: $8; $7 for seniors and military; $3 EBT/Lonestar Card; free for children younger than 2 and members.
Haunted Library, 6-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St., Longview. Cost: $2 adults, $1 children ages 12 and younger. Benefiting Friends of the Library. Information: 903-237-1350, www.longviewtexas.gov/3294/Haunted-Library .
Family Fun Day & Craft Show, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Pumpkin Patch at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 401 E Main St. Kilgore. Information: Pumpking Patch at St. Luke’s UMC on Facebook.
Pumpkin Glow 2019, 2:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Ellis Home and Garden, 3110 N. Eastman Road, Longview. Cost: Free admission, small fee for some activities, food and drinks. Information: Ellis Home and Garden on Facebook.
Life Church of Longview Fall Fest, 3-5 p.m. Oct. 26, Life Church of Longview, 5533 W. Loop 281. Games, chili cook-off, Halloween costume contest. Information: 903-215-6216, www.facebook.com/lifechurchoflongview .
Newgate Mission Trunk or Treat, 4-5:30 p.m. Oct. 26, Wesley-McCabe United Methodist Church, 1115 S Mobberly Ave, Longview. Information: Newgate Mission on Facebook.
Pumpkin Carving & Pumpkin Glow, 6-7:45 p.m. Oct. 26, Pumpkin Patch at St. Luke’s UMC, 401 E Main St. Kilgore. Information: Pumpkin Patch at St. Luke’s UMC on Facebook.
Fall Festival, 4- p.m. Oct. 27, Greggton United Methodist Church, 1101 Pine Tree Road, Longview. Cost: Free. Information: Facebook. Greggton United Methodistr Church on Facebook.
Trunk or Treat, 6-7 p.m Oct. 30, Pumpkin Patch at St. Luke’s UMC, 401 E Main St. Kilgore. Information: Pumpking Patch at St. Luke’s UMC on Facebook.
Halloween Carnival by the Kilgore Lions Club, 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 30 and 31, 377 N. Rusk St., Kilgore. Information: Kilgore Main Street on Facebook.
Candy Crawl, 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 31, Longview Mall. Cost: Free.
Music and Movement, 10:30 a.m. Mondays; Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. Featuring new musical instruments provided by anonymous donor, with hand drums, triangles, miniature xylophones, harmonicas, kazoos, digital piano and more. Cost: Free. Information: (903)237-1345 or afmartin@longviewtexas.gov.
Babygarten Story Time, 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St., Longview. Cost: Free. Information: longviewtexas.gov/library .
Early Learning Journeys Story Time, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays; Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. For ages 3 to 5. Cost: Free. Information: www.longviewtexas.gov/2896/Story-Times .
Discovery Kids Story Time, 4 p.m. Wednesdays; Broughton Recreation Center; 801 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Cost: Free. Information: www.longviewtexas.gov/2896/Story-Times .
Family Game Night, 6 to 8:30 p.m. each Thursday, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. Cost: Free. Information: 903-237-1345, longviewtexas.gov/library or at facebook.com/Longview Public Library.
Legos at the Library, 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays; Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. Cost: Free. Information: www.longviewtexas.gov/2894/LEGOs-the-Library .
THEATER/ PERFORMING ARTS
Bach’s Lunch featuring Jennifer Dalmas on violin and Evgeni Raychev on cello, 12:10-1 p.m. Friday, First Christian Church, 720 N. 6th St., Longview. Hosted by Longview Symphony. Cost: Free. Information: www.longviewsymphony.org.
Halloween Fright Fest, Concert Under the Stars Dance and Romance at the Kokomo Theatre, gates open at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in October, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. A drive-in theatre without the cars; Featuring Queen of Swing Kelli Grant; followed by free movie — Jerry Lewis “The Nutty Professor” today; “The Crystal Ball” today 17; “The Body Disappears” starring Jane Wyman on Oct. 22 and 24; “The Creature from the Black Lagoon” on Oct. 29; and “The Blob” starring Steve McQueen on Oct. 31. Bring lawn chair. Cost: $10. Information: (903) 918-2132.
10 Ways to Survive the Zombie Apocalypse,” presented by Theatre Longview, 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Oct. 26, Longview Community Theatre, 500 E. Whaley St. Cost: $10 for adults; $5 students, seniors, military. Information: www.theatrelongview.com.
Longview Symphony Community Chamber Concert, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Nov. 3, Longview Community Center, 500 E. Whaley. Family friendly performance at 2 p.m. featuring instrument petting zoo;l 7 p.m. concert features meet the artists and maestro at reception after concert. Cost: $40 preferred seating, $20 general seating, children’s tickets $5 for 2 p.m. performance. Information: www.longviewsymphony.org or 903-236-9739.
Duck. Duck. Moose!, Theatre Longview’s improv comedy troupe; 7 to 8:30 p.m., the fourth Tuesday of each month — Oct. 22, Oil Horse Brewing Co., 101 W. Tyler St., Longview. Information: Facebook.
”Making God Laugh: A Theatre Longview Production,” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8 and 9, 2:30 p.m. Nov. 9 and 10, Grace Crossing United Methodist Church, 1001 W. Hawkins Parkway, Longview. Cost: $15 for adults, $12 for veterans, first responders, senior citizens and students; free for ages 6 and younger. Information: www.theatrelongview.com, (903) 431-0224.
“Great Russian Nutcracker,” presented by the Moscow Ballet; tickets on sale for 7 p.m. Nov. 18 performance at LeTourneau University Belcher Center. Information: 903-233-3080, www.nutcracker.com, group pricing at 800-320-1733 or email groups@nutcracker.com .
”Disney’s Newsies The Musical,” hosted by ArtsView Children’s Theatre; 7 p.m. Nov. 21-23, 2 p.m. Nov. 23 and 24, ArtsView Children’s Theatre, 313 W Tyler St., Longview. Tickets: $15 online, $18 at the door. Information: www.artsviewchildrenstheatre.com.
MUSEUMS/EXHIBITS
“Texas Writers” and “Literary East Texas,” Oct. 18-Nov. 16, Margaret Estes Library, LeTourneau University, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Exhibits from Humanities Texas highlighting accomplishments of Texas writers and 25 writers who call East Texas home, with photography by Nell Blakeley. Hours 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, noon-8 p.m. Saturdays and 3-8 p.m. Sundays. Cost: Free. Information: history@ letu.edu.
Discovering Abstract Expressionist Victor Thall, through Dec. 21, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m.to 6 p.m. Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5. Information: 903-753-8103, lmfa.org .
Josh Dorman — The Art of Listening: Portraits from the Memory Bridge Project, through Dec. 21, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m.to 6 p.m. Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5. Information: 903-753-8103, lmfa.org .
Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-753-5840, gregghistorical.org .
Longview World of Wonders, 112 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $8 general admission, $7 seniors. Information: 903-212-4969, longviewwow.org.
Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m.to 6 p.m. Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5. Information: 903-753-8103, lmfa.org .
Gladewater Museum, 116 W. Pacific, Gladewater. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free admission. Information: 903-845-7608 and gladewatermuseum@gmail.com .
Depot Museum and Children’s Discovery Center, 514 N. High St., Henderson. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cost: $3 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-657-4303, depotmuseum.com .
Rangerette Showcase and Museum, 1100 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore, Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. Information: 903-983-8265, kilgore.edu/campus-life/rangerette-showcase-and-museum .
East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Cost: $8 adults, $5 children. Information: 903-983-8295, easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu .
Texas Broadcast Museum, 416 E. Main St., Kilgore, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors, students, first responders; $3 children 3-11. Information: 903-985-8115, texasbroadcastmuseum.com .
Historic Upshur Museum, 119 Simpson St., Gilmer. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: free. Information: 903-843-5483, historicupshurmuseum.com .
Flight of the Phoenix Aviation Museum, 43 Aviation Drive, Fox Stephens Field, Gilmer. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Information: 903-790-7435, flightofthephoenix.org .
New London (School Explosion) Museum, 10690 S. Main St., New London, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $3 children. Information: 903-895-4602.
FESTIVALS/SPECIAL EVENTS
The 27th Annual East Texas Oilmen’s Chili Cook-Off, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 24, World’s Richest Ace., 100 N. Commerce St., Kilgore. Cost: $5 wristbands. Information Facebook.
Boo ‘N Brew, 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 26, hallway near Shoe Department, Longview Mall, 3500 McCann Road. Cost: Free admission. Information: longviewmall.com/events-news/event/boo-’n-brew.
Longview Jaycees Trade Days, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, second weekend of every month except September. Cost: Free admission. Information: 903-753-4478 or visit greggcountyfair.com/Trade_Days .
Riverside Trade Days, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, second and fourth weekend of every month. Cost: Free admission. Information: riversidervpark42.com .
FUNDRAISERS
Gold Rush 2019, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. “A Night in Old Havana” hosted by the Christus Good Shepherd Guild, with food, dancing, silent and live auctions and car raffle. Cost: $150 per person, must be 21 or older. Information: www.christusgoodshepherd.org.
The Pumpkin Run, hosted by Pumpkin Patch at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 8 a.m. Saturday, 401 E. Main St. in Kilgore. Cost: $30. Information: Pumpkin Patch at St. Luke’s UMC on Facebook.
Harvest Festival and Livestock Show, Oct. 23-26, Longview Fairgrounds, Ag Pavilion and Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. Buyer’s dinner at 5 p.m. Oct. 26, sale and exhibition of champions at 6 p.m. Information: www.harvestfestivallivestockshow.com .
Magic & Mayhem, 7-11 p.m. Oct. 26, Summit Club, 3700 Judson Road. Fundraiser for Longview Museum of Fine Arts. Cost: $100. Information: www.lmfa.org/events/2019-magic-mayhem, registrar@lmfa.org,
Boots and BBQ Benefiting Camp Gilmont, 6-10 p.m. Nov. 2, Spur of the Moment Ranch, Longview. Featuring Zane Williams and The Wade Skinner Band. Cost: Individual tickets $50, sponsorships available. Information: www.903bootsandbbq.com .
Patriot Challenge 3.0, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 9, Ag Pavilions at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Complex, 1122 Jaycee Drive, Longview. Crossfit Longview hosts functional fitness event and competition benefiting Heroes on the Water East Texas Chapter. Information: www.crossfitlongview.com, Kristen Henton at (903) 736-5532 or email kristen@crossfitlongview.com.
Trek for Trykes through Carmel’s Magical Santa Landa, 5K race at 6 p.m., 1K walk in waves at 6:45 p.m., Nov. 5, 422 FM 2751 at U.S. 259. Raises money for AmTrykes, therapeutic tricycles for local people with mobility issues. Cost: $30 ages 12 and older includes T-shirt, $15 ages 6 to 12 includes T-shirt, and free up to age 5 with accompanying adult, no T-shirt. Register at getmeregistered.com/TrekforTrykes or in person at Carmela Davis’ CPA offices at 714 N. High Street or 2304 Gilmer Road. Limited on-site registration ends at 6:30 p.m. Information: email cpa@cldcpa.com or call 903-753-3329 or 903-297-5600.
SPEAKERS/ PRESENTATIONS
John Poch, Texas author and award winning poet, 7-8:30 p.m. Oct. 17, Allen Family Student Center Great Room, LeTourneau University, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Cost: Free, school and university groups should RSVP. Information: history@ letu.edu.
FARMERS MARKETS
Historic Longview Farmers Market, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays, city parking lot at High and Cotton streets in downtown Longview. Information: historiclongviewfarmersmarket.com.
HARRISON/MARION/PANOLA
Marcia Ball, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26, inaugural concert of Memorial City Hall, 110 E. Houston St., Marshall. Cost: $25 to $35. Information: www.memorialcityhall.com or 903-934-7992.
Hickory Hill in Concert, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 26, First United Methodist Church, 305 W. Henderson St., Jefferson. Information: 903 665 3268.
Rippin’ Redneck Karaoke, 8 p.m. Thursdays, Panola County VFW, 421 N. Live Oak St. in Carthage. Everyone is welcome.
Community Fall Festival, 4 to 7 p.m., Oct. 19, Deadwood United Methodist Church Family Life Center, 744 County Road 445 in Deadwood. Area churches host this across-the-river event for the whole family.
Autumn Festival of Praise, Oct. 18-19, Carthage Civic Center, 1702 S. Adams St. in Carthage. the Holy Temple of God International Church Organization’s regional worship event at 7 p.m. Oct. 19 includes guest speakers Bishop Russel Grigsby Sr. and chief Apostle Michelle Johnson-Grigsby of the Exousia Miracle Temple Interational in Shreveport and the Believers Worship Center of Homer, Louisiana. A mass choir practice is set for 6 p.m. Oct. 18 and noon Oct. 19 at the Civic Center. Participants welcome. A bazaar is planned from noon to 5 p.m. on Oct. 19.
Beetlejuice Screening, 7 p.m., Oct. 19, Esquire Theater, 114 W. Sabine in downtown Carthage. The Country Music Hayride screens the classic Michael Keaton film “Beetlejuice.” Admission is $8 for adults, $4 for kids 6-12 and free for kids under 6.
143rd Church Anniversary, 3 p.m., Oct. 20, Crossroads Missionary Baptist Church, 2311 FM 1794 in DeBerry. The church celebrates its 143rd anniversary. Special guests are the Rev. Willie Nobles and Peoples Missionary Baptist Church of Marshall.
Brown Bag Book Lunch, Noon to 1 p.m., Oct. 22, Sammy Brown Library, 319 S. Market St. in Carthage. The library hosts a book talk, with Karen Stanley leading a discussion of “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens.
Prescription Drug Takeback Day, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Oct. 26, Panola County Sheriff’s Office lobby. Drop off unusued, unwanted and expired prescription or over-the-counter drugs as part of this national effort from the Drug Enforcement Administration. No intravenous solutions, injectable items or syringes will be accepted.
Downtown Costume Contest, 10 a.m., Oct. 26, Anderson Park in downtown Carthage. Carthage Main Street hosts a costume contest for all ages. Registration begins at 10 a.m. Contest starts at 11 a.m. Categories include funniest, scariest, cutest, most original and judge’s choice.
Under the Harvest Moon Carnival, 6 to 10 p.m., Oct. 26, Beckville High School football stadium. The annual Harvest Moon Celebration is planned. Bring the whole family for a fun-filled night of games and activities for all ages.
Gary Fall Festival, 5 to 9 p.m., Oct. 26, Gary ISD, 132 Bobcat Trail in Gary. Find bingo, a haunted house, concession stand, game room, cakewalk, bounce house and more. The Queen’s Contest is at 5 p.m. followed by the Spook’s Contest at 5:30 p.m.
Trunk or Treat 2019, 5 to 7 p.m., Oct. 26, Martin Creek Lake State Park, County Road 2181-D, Tatum. Dress your kids up in costume and bring them to the park for trick-or-treating! Meet at the boat ramp parking area. This year’s event also includes a spooky shelter tour. Entry fees are $3 for adults (13 years or older) and free for kids 12 and under. Entrance fees are waived for those decorating their vehicles and handing out candy, as well as for vehicles who donate non-perishable food items (at least one per child). Food donations will go to the Samaritan House in Tatum.
SMITH/WOOD/ CHEROKEE
NIGHTLIFE
Adrian Johnston, 7 p.m. Thursday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: 430-235-2100, texasmusiccity.net.
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. every Thursday through Dec. 26, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale.
Tanner Sparks, 8 p.m. Friday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Cost: $5. Information: 430-235-2100, texasmusiccity.net.
Riley Redding, 8 p.m. Friday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: 430-235-2100, texasmusiccity.net.
Purple Velvet Fox, 6 p.m. Friday, Fresh by Brookshire’s, 6991 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: 903-747-3503, freshbybrookshires.com.
Big Daddy Band, 8 p.m. Friday, Rick’s on the Square, 104 W. Erwin St. Information: 903-531-2415, rix.com.
Heather Nikole Harper Band, 8 p.m. Friday, Republic Icehouse, 3807 University Blvd., Tyler. Information: republicicehouse.com.
Latin Night, 8 p.m. Friday, Lago del Pino, 14706 County Road 1134, Tyler. Information: 903-561-5246, lagodelpino.com.
Thomas Michael Riley, 8 p.m. Saturday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Cost: $15. Tickets: 430-235-2100, texasmusiccity.net.
Clay Thrash, 8 p.m. Saturday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: 430-235-2100, texasmusiccity.net.
Pearl Snap Pand, 6 p.m. Saturday, Fresh By Brookshire’s, 6991 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: 903-747-3503, freshbybrookshires.com.
Big Daddy Band, 9 p.m. Saturday, Rick’s on the Square, 104 W. Erwin St. Information: 903-531-2415, rix.com.
Tyler Ross & Company, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Republic Icehouse, 3807 University Blvd., Tyler. Information: republicicehouse.com.
Patrick Odom, 7 p.m. Saturday, Tyler Senior Citizens Center, 1915 Garden Valley Road, Tyler. Dance for seniors 55 and older. Cost: $5.
Bluez Boyz, 7 p.m. Saturday, Lago del Pino, 14706 County Road 1134, Tyler. Information: 903-561-5246, lagodelpino.com.
Charley Crokett, 8 p.m. Saturday, Stanley’s Famous Pit Bar-B-Q, 525 S. Beckham Ave., Tyler. Information: stanleysfamous.com.
Boogie Butt, 7 p.m. Saturday, Commerce Street Drafthouse, 401 E. Commerce St., Jacksonville. Information: 903-541-2141, facebook.com/MillerDrafthouse.
Elfin Paige, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: 430-235-2100, texasmusiccity.net.
Big Funky Cloud, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Stanley’s Famous Pit Bar-B-Q, 525 S. Beckham Ave., Tyler. Information: stanleysfamous.com.
Billie Jo and karaoke, 7 p.m. every Wednesday through Dec. 18, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Information: 430-235-2100, texasmusiccity.net.
FAMILY/CHILDREN
”Rebecca,” free movie, 7 p.m. Saturday, Bergfeld Park, 1510 S. College Ave., Tyler.
Toddler Time, 9 a.m. Monday and Tuesday and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave., for children 18 to 36 months.
Leeme un Cuento/Read to Me, 10:30 a.m. Monday, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave., bilingual story time is geared for ages 3 to 6 years.
Lap and Play Time, 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave., for children up to 18 months.
Read Aloud Crowd, 10:30 a.m Thursday, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave., for children 3-6 years.
Just for Teens, 2 p.m. on the third Saturday of the month, Tyler Public Library auditorium, 201 S. College Ave. Take part in a free activity suited for those in grades 8 to 12.
Tween Tuesdays, 5 p.m. of the first and third Tuesday of the month, Tyler Public Library auditorium, 201 S. College Ave. Free programs for kids in grade 5 to 7.
Family Movie Matinee, 10:30 a.m. on the third Saturday of the month, Tyler Public Library auditorium, 201 S. College Ave. Enjoy a free family-friendly movie.
Lego Block Party, 2 to 4 p.m. on the first Saturday of the month, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave. Families are invited to work together to make masterpieces.
Storytime and Activities, 11 a.m. each Saturday, Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 4916 S. Broadway Ave.
Fall Family Fun Festival, 4 to 7 p.m.Oct. 24, Glass Recreation Center, 501 W. 32nd St., Tyler. Activities for children 12 and young: costume contest, bounce houses, petting zoo, candy, games. Cost: free
MUSIC/STAGE
”Rocky Horror Picture Show” movie/stage show, 11 p.m. Saturday, Liberty Hall, 103 E. Erwin St., Tyler. Actors do the scenes as the movies plays. Participants are encouraged to wear a costume inspired by the movie, shout out the dialogue. Cost: tickets: $20; balcony boxes $100. Tickets: libertytyler.com. Other performances: Oct. 25, 26.
Michael Martin Murphy, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Winnsboro Center for the Arts, 200 Market St. Cost: $59 to $79. Tickets: eventbritecom.
John Batdorf, folk artist, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, The Old Firehouse, Edom. Cost: $13.50 advance, $15 door. Tickets: jeffreylancephotography.com/theoldfirehouse/concerts.
Vox Luminis: 7 p.m. Monday, First Presbyterian Church, 230 W. Rusk St., Tyler. Belgian choral group presents free concert of music by Bach.
”TAJ Express: The Bollywood Musical Revue,” 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Cowan Center, 3900 University Blvd., University of Texas at Tyler. Cost: $57 to $72. Information: 903-566-7424, cowancenter.org.
Paul Cauthen, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25, Bergfeld Park amphitheater. Cost: free.
”And Then There Were None,” Oct 25-27 and 31 and Nov. 1-3, Tyler Civic Theatre, 400 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Cost: adults $18, students $15. Tickets and information: 903-592-0561, tylercivictheatre.com.
UT Tyler Faculty Concert with Judy Biondi, 3 p.m. Oct. 27, Braithwaite Hall in UT Tyler’s Cowan Center.
”Jersey Boys,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28. Cowan Center, 3900 University Blvd., University of Texas at Tyler. Cost: $37 to $72. Information: 903-566-7424, cowancenter.org.
Dad Jokes,: An Evening of Standup, 8 p.m. Nov. 2, Liberty Hall, 103 E. Erwin St., Tyler. Cost: $20; Tyler ISD teachers get a $5 discount. Tickets: libertytyler.com.
Tyler Community Band fall concert, 3 p.m. Nov. 3, Atria Willow Park, 3500 S. Vine Ave., Tyler. Cost: free.
D’Amore Duo (guitarist William Feasley and oboist Emily Tsai), 2:30 p.m. Nov. 3, Winnsboro Center for the Arts, 200 Market St., Winnsboro. Cost: $39, $69 or $89 which also includes admission to the final concert in the Sunday Afternoon Classical Series on Jan. 5, 2020. Tickets: winnsboorcenterforthearts.com.
EVENTS
Reel Talk, 7 p.m. Thursday, Liberty Hall, 103 E. Erwin St., Tyler. Watch “The Silence of the Lambs,” and stay to take part in a discussion about the movie. Cost: $6.
Texas Rose Festival, today through Sunday, Rose Garden Center and other sites in Tyler. Schedule and information: texasrosefestival.com.
Goodman Open House, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Goodman Museum 624 N. Broadway Ave. See a display on the Texas Rose Festival’s first parade.
Dogtoberfest Craft Beef Festival and Animal Adoption Event, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, downtown. Attractions: craft beer, animal adoptions, live music, activities. Cost: Free.
Library Book Sale, through Sunday. Tyler Public Library, 201 College Ave. Buy used books and related items in the library lobby.
Texas State Railroad Pumpkin Patch Express, 10 a.m. and 1 and 4 p.m. each Saturday in October, Texas State Railroad Rusk depot. Attractions: hayrides, games, trick-or-treating, pumpkin patch. Cost: $10 to $40. Tickets: texasstaterailroad.net.
McClendon House tours, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each Friday and Saturday in October. Cost: $7, free for children under 12, discounts for groups of more than 15.
Winnsboro Cowboy Poetry Gathering, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday at Winnsboro Center for the Arts, 200 Market St. and The Depot, Broadway at Elm. Cost: $25 morning, $35 aftenoon, $45 both. Tickets and schedule: winnsborocowboypoetry.com.
Nature Navigation, 10 a.m. Saturday, Old Road Trailhead in Tyler State Park, FM 14 between Tyler and Hawkins. Cost: free for campers; $6 park entrance.
Navigation Revelation, 2 p.m. Saturday, amphitheater in in Tyler State Park, FM 14 between Tyler and Hawkins. Cost: free for campers; $6 park entrance.
Survival Fire, 3 p.m. Saturday, amphitheater in in Tyler State Park, FM 14 between Tyler and Hawkins. Cost: free for campers; $6 park entrance.
Bras for the Cause — Fight Like a Girl, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Cowboy’s, 8374 Paluxy Drive. Cost: $40 through Oct. 20, $50 door. Tickets: eventbrite.com. Women’s Council Realtors Tyler event raises money for Susan G. Komen Greater Central & East Texas and draws attention to breast cancer.
Tyler Comic Con, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 1, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 2, Harvey Convention Center, 2000 W. Front St. Cost: $30 both days, $22 Nov. 1, $12 Nov. 2. Tickets: tylercomiccon.com.
MUSEUMS/EXHIBITS
“Festivals Gone By,” Prestige Estates, 6928 Paluxy Drive, Tyler. Attractions: Lady-in-waiting and duchess gowns from previous Texas Rose Festivals and gowns worn by Ms. Texas Senior Pageant contestants. Details: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 2 to 6 p.m. through Oct. 20. Cost: free.
“Passing Through: Works by Lloyd Brown, Pat Gabriel and Sarah Williams,” through Dec. 1, Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $5 general admission, $3 seniors.
“Art by A.C. Gentry Jr.,” Smith County Historical Society Museum, 125 S. College Ave. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Cost: free, donations accepted. Information: 903-592-5993, smithcountyhistoricalsociety.org.
“Portraits of Inspiration,” through Nov. 5, Gallery Main Street, 110 W. Erwin St., Tyler. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. the second Saturday of the month. Information: 903-593-6905.
“Outreach to Space,” Center for Earth and Space Science Education, 1411 E. Lake St., at Tyler Junior College. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. Saturday. Also: show in the planetarium. Cost: $3 for exhibit only, $7 adults and $5 children and seniors for each show and $12 adults and $9 children and seniors for a day pass. Information: 903-510-3213, sciencecenter.tjc.edu.
“Dana Adams,” through Oct. 26, Valerosa Designs & Gallery, 108 E. Eighth St., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Information: 903-504-5249; valerosadesigns.com.
Discovery Science Place, 308 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $8 adults and $6 ages 2 to 12 and 65 and older. Information: 903-533-8011, discoveryscienceplace.org.
Tyler Rose Museum, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $3.50 adults, $2 children 2-11. Information: 903-597-3130, texasrosefestival.com.
Cotton Belt Depot Museum, 210 E. Oakwood St., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Cost: free; donations accepted. Information: 903-595-7232, cottonbeltdepotmuseum.com.
Goodman-LeGrand House & Museum, 624 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler: Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $2 suggested. Information: 903-531-1286.
Historical Aviation Memorial Museum, 150 Airport Drive, Tyler Pounds Regional Airport: Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors (65 and older), $3 ages 13-17, $2 ages 6-12. Information: 903-526-1945, tylerhamm.com.
American Freedom Museum, 1051 N. Houston St., Bullard, at Brook Hill School. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults and $5 children; free for veterans, military personnel. Information: 903- 894-5252, americanfreedommuseum.org.
Texas African American Museum, 3000 N. Border Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and by appointment on Saturday. Information: 903-218-1388.
Old Mill Pond Museum, 2900 S. Main St., Lindale. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Cost: donations accepted. Information: 903- 881-5704, visitlindale.com.
Mineola Historical Museum, 114 N. Pacific St., Mineola. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Cost: free. Information: 903-569-2631, mineolahistoricalmuseum.com.
Heritage Center of Cherokee County, 208 S. Henderson St., Rusk. Hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: free. Information: 903-714-8685.
Winnsboro Center for the Arts, 200 Market St. Winnsbboro. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Cost: free. Information: 903-342-0686, winnsborocenterforthearts.com.
Vanishing Texana Museum, 300 S. Bolton, Jacksonville. Hours: 11 a.m. t 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Information: 903-586-1696, vtmjacksonville.org .
VAN ZANDT/ HENDERSON/ ANDERSON
Dogwood Jamboree, 7 p.m. Saturday, Palestine High School auditorium. Cost: $15 adults, $6 children 6 to 10. Country music and comedy show.
”Blithe Spirit,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Texas Theatre, 213 W. Crawford. Cost: $15 adults, $10 students. Tickets: texastheater.com. Other performances: Oct. 25-27.
Halloween at the Hatchery, 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 24, Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center’s Halloween at the Hatchery. 5550 FM 2495, about 4 miles east of Athens. Admission: $1.