GREGG/RUSK
NIGHTLIFE
Blaine Hart, 6:30 p.m. today, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Bobby O and the Mojos, 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Heritage Plaza, Downtown Longview. Downtown Live Concert Series. Information: Longview Main Street on Facebook.
Darrin Morris Band, 8 p.m. Friday, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
The Gladewater Opry, Friday Night Special 7 p.m. Friday, 108 E. Commerce St., Gladewater. East Mountain Bluegrass and Friends. Cost: Donations accepted Information: 903-845-3600, www.thegladewateropry.com .
The Gladewater Opry, 7 p.m. Saturday, 108 E. Commerce St., Gladewater. Phoebe Payne — Longview; Olivia Payne — Longview; Sam Brannan — White Oak; Cathy Windham — Timpson Davey Hamilton — Troup; Tamara Mathers — Linden. Cost: adults $10, children $5. Information: 903-845-3600, www.thegladewateropry.com .
Tyler Dudley, 8 p.m. Saturday, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Alibi Eatery & Barcadia Grand Opening and Halloween Bash, 8 p.m. Satruday, 115 E. Tyler St., Longview. Featuring music by Post Profit. Information: Longview Main Street on Facebook.
Ryan Matthews, 7 p.m. Wednesday, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
LaDarius Daniels, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 31, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Galaxy, 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 1, Heritage Plaza, Downtown Longview. Downtown Live Concert Series. Information: Longview Main Street on Facebook.
FAMILY/CHILDREN
Longview Wow: Spooky Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays in October, Longview World of Wonders, 112 E. Tyler St., Longview. Spooky science and crafts. Cost: $8; $7 for seniors and military; $3 EBT/Lonestar Card; free for children younger than 2 and members.
A Spellbinding Quiz- Barley Grains and Gnarly Brains, 2-4 p.m. Oct. 26, Oil Horse Brewing Co., 101 W. Tyler St., Longview. Family friendly/kid friendly trivia contest. Costumes encouraged. Cost: $6 per player (15 teams, 4-6 players per team). Information; Oil Horse Brewing Co. on Facebook.
Life Church of Longview Fall Fest, 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Life Church of Longview, 5533 W. Loop 281. Games, chili cook-off, Halloween costume contest. Information: 903-215-6216, www.facebook.com/lifechurchoflongview .
Newgate Mission Trunk or Treat, 4-5:30 p.m. Saturday, Wesley-McCabe United Methodist Church, 1115 S Mobberly Ave, Longview. Information: Newgate Mission on Facebook.
Pumpkin Carving & Pumpkin Glow, 6-7:45 p.m. Saturday, Pumpkin Patch at St. Luke’s UMC, 401 E Main St. Kilgore. Information: Pumpkin Patch at St. Luke’s UMC on Facebook.
Pine Tree ISD Community Fall Festival, 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Pirate Stadium, 3737 W. Loop 281, Longview. Games, food, drinks, pirate costume contest. Cost: Free admission, game tickets 25 cents each.
Toy Story 4 Movie Night, 7:30-10 p.m. Saturday, Kilgore Public Library and Friends of the Kilgore Public Library, 301 N. Henderson St., Kilgore. Bring chairs for free movie night and Friends of the Library membership drive. Light concessions available for purchase. Information: (903) 984-1529, Facebook.
Fall Festival, 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Greggton United Methodist Church, 1101 Pine Tree Road, Longview. Cost: Free. Information: Facebook. Greggton United Methodist Church on Facebook.
Trunk or Treat 2019, 5:30-7 p.m. Sunday, First Christian Church — DOC, 720 N 6th St, Longview. Food, candy, games, hay ride, photo booth and Happy the Clown. Information: (903) 753-7611.
Fall Family Festival, 5:30-7 p.m. Sunday, Emmanuel Baptist Church, 501 E. U.S. 80, White Oak. Information: (903) 759-3909, Facebook.
Trunk or Treat, 6-7 p.m Wednesday, Pumpkin Patch at St. Luke’s UMC, 401 E Main St. Kilgore. Information: Pumpking Patch at St. Luke’s UMC on Facebook.
Halloween Carnival by the Kilgore Lions Club, 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Oct. 31, 377 N. Rusk St., Kilgore. Information: Kilgore Main Street on Facebook.
Candy Crawl, 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 31, Longview Mall. Cost: Free.
Second Annual Halloween Walk, 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 31, The Village shopping center, 2002 Judson Road, Longview. Trick-or-treat and costume contest. Information: frontdesksreg@yahoo.com and /www.facebook.com/events/470800430313588.
Fall Carnival, 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31, Calvary Baptist Church, 301 FM 2685, Gladewater. Information: (903) 845-6297, Facebook.
Second Annual Candy Give-Back Drive, 1-3 p.m. Nov. 2, Menchie’s at 310 E. Hawkins Parkway, Longview. Hosted by Mack and Hansen Orthodontics. Trade Halloween candy for toothbrush kit, restaurant gift cards and coupons; candy sent to Oporation Gratitude, which sends care packages to members of the military. Information: Mack and Hansen Orthodontics on Facebook.
The Magic of Bill Blagg Live, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 2, LeTourneau University’s Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Cost: $32-$45. Information: www.belchercenter.com.
Music and Movement, 10:30 a.m. Mondays; Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. Featuring new musical instruments provided by anonymous donor, with hand drums, triangles, miniature xylophones, harmonicas, kazoos, digital piano and more. Cost: Free. Information: (903)237-1345 or afmartin@longviewtexas.gov.
Babygarten Story Time, 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St., Longview. Cost: Free. Information: longviewtexas.gov/library .
Early Learning Journeys Story Time, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays; Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. For ages 3 to 5. Cost: Free. Information: www.longviewtexas.gov/2896/Story-Times .
Discovery Kids Story Time, 4 p.m. Wednesdays; Broughton Recreation Center; 801 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Cost: Free. Information: www.longviewtexas.gov/2896/Story-Times .
Family Game Night, 6 to 8:30 p.m. each Thursday, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. Cost: Free. Information: 903-237-1345, longviewtexas.gov/library or at facebook.com/Longview Public Library.
Legos at the Library, 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays; Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. Cost: Free. Information: www.longviewtexas.gov/2894/LEGOs-the-Library .
MUSIC/STAGE
“10 Ways to Survive the Zombie Apocalypse,” presented by Theatre Longview, 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Longview Community Theatre, 500 E. Whaley St. Cost: $10 for adults; $5 students, seniors, military. Information: www.theatrelongview.com.
Halloween Fright Fest, Concert Under the Stars Dance and Romance at the Kokomo Theatre, gates open at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in October, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. A drive-in theatre without the cars; Featuring Queen of Swing Kelli Grant; followed by free movie — “The Body Disappears” starring Jane Wyman on 24; “The Creature from the Black Lagoon” on Oct. 29; and “The Blob” starring Steve McQueen on Oct. 31. Bring lawn chair. Cost: $10. Information: (903) 918-2132.
East Mountain Bluegrass — 25th Annual Concert, 6 p.m. Nov. 3, East Mountain Baptist Church, 315 East Mountain N., Gilmer.
Longview Symphony Community Chamber Concert, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Nov. 3, Longview Community Center, 500 E. Whaley. Family friendly performance at 2 p.m. featuring instrument petting zoo;l 7 p.m. concert features meet the artists and maestro at reception after concert. Cost: $40 preferred seating, $20 general seating, children’s tickets $5 for 2 p.m. performance. Information: www.longviewsymphony.org or 903-236-9739.
“Making God Laugh: A Theatre Longview Production,” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8 and 9, 2:30 p.m. Nov. 9 and 10, Grace Crossing United Methodist Church, 1001 W. Hawkins Parkway, Longview. Cost: $15 for adults, $12 for veterans, first responders, senior citizens and students; free for ages 6 and younger. Information: www.theatrelongview.com, (903) 431-0224.
Duck. Duck. Moose!, Theatre Longview’s improv comedy troupe; 7 to 8:30 p.m., the fourth Tuesday of each month — Oct. 22, Oil Horse Brewing Co., 101 W. Tyler St., Longview. Information: Facebook.
“Great Russian Nutcracker,” presented by the Moscow Ballet; tickets on sale for 7 p.m. Nov. 18 performance at LeTourneau University Belcher Center. Information: 903-233-3080, www.nutcracker.com, group pricing at 800-320-1733 or email groups@nutcracker.com .
“Disney’s Newsies The Musical,” hosted by ArtsView Children’s Theatre; 7 p.m. Nov. 21-23, 2 p.m. Nov. 23 and 24, ArtsView Children’s Theatre, 313 W Tyler St., Longview. Tickets: $15 online, $18 at the door. Information: www.artsviewchildrenstheatre.com.
MUSEUMS/EXHIBITS
“Texas Writers” and “Literary East Texas,” through Nov. 16, Margaret Estes Library, LeTourneau University, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Exhibits from Humanities Texas highlighting accomplishments of Texas writers and 25 writers who call East Texas home, with photography by Nell Blakeley. Hours 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, noon-8 p.m. Saturdays and 3-8 p.m. Sundays. Cost: Free. Information: history@ letu.edu.
Discovering Abstract Expressionist Victor Thall, through Feb. 22, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m.to 6 p.m. Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5. Information: 903-753-8103, lmfa.org .
Josh Dorman — The Art of Listening: Portraits from the Memory Bridge Project, through Feb. 22, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m.to 6 p.m. Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5. Information: 903-753-8103, lmfa.org .
Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-753-5840, gregghistorical.org .
Longview World of Wonders, 112 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $8 general admission, $7 seniors. Information: 903-212-4969, longviewwow.org.
Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m.to 6 p.m. Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5. Information: 903-753-8103, lmfa.org .
Gladewater Museum, 116 W. Pacific, Gladewater. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free admission. Information: 903-845-7608 and gladewatermuseum@gmail.com .
Depot Museum and Children’s Discovery Center, 514 N. High St., Henderson. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cost: $3 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-657-4303, depotmuseum.com .
Rangerette Showcase and Museum, 1100 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore, Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. Information: 903-983-8265, kilgore.edu/campus-life/rangerette-showcase-and-museum .
East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Cost: $8 adults, $5 children. Information: 903-983-8295, easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu .
Texas Broadcast Museum, 416 E. Main St., Kilgore, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors, students, first responders; $3 children 3-11. Information: 903-985-8115, texasbroadcastmuseum.com .
Historic Upshur Museum, 119 Simpson St., Gilmer. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: free. Information: 903-843-5483, historicupshurmuseum.com .
Flight of the Phoenix Aviation Museum, 43 Aviation Drive, Fox Stephens Field, Gilmer. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Information: 903-790-7435, flightofthephoenix.org .
New London (School Explosion) Museum, 10690 S. Main St., New London, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $3 children. Information: 903-895-4602.
FESTIVALS/SPECIAL EVENTS
The 27th Annual East Texas Oilmen’s Chili Cook-Off, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. today, World’s Richest Ace., 100 N. Commerce St., Kilgore. Cost: $5 wristbands. Information Facebook.
2019 Howl-O-Ween Canine Carnival, 2-4 p.m. Oct. 26, Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center, 303 H.G. Mosley Parkway. Dog costume contest with multiple categories. Children’s activities, games, vendors. Cost: Free admission, costume contest entry is $15 per dog (maximum 2 categories) and includes an event t-shirt. Information: Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center on Facebook.
Boo ‘N Brew, 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, hallway near Shoe Department, Longview Mall, 3500 McCann Road. Cost: Free admission. Information: longviewmall.com/events-news/event/boo-’n-brew.
Thrills & Chills Horror Movie Night on Eastman Plaza, “A Quiet Place” (PG-13), 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Eastman Plaza at the Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. Cost: Free and free popcorn.
Honor America Night Performance and Fireworks, with Longview High School’s Big Green Marching Machine, 7-10 p.m. Nov. 9, Lobo Stadium at Longview High School. Cost: $5, free for veterans, active duty military and first responders. Information: Facebook.
Longview Jaycees Trade Days, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, second weekend of every month except September. Cost: Free admission. Information: 903-753-4478 or visit greggcountyfair.com/Trade_Days .
Riverside Trade Days, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, second and fourth weekend of every month. Cost: Free admission. Information: riversidervpark42.com .
FUNDRAISERS
Harvest Festival and Livestock Show, through Saturday, Longview Fairgrounds, Ag Pavilion and Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. Buyer’s dinner at 5 p.m. Oct. 26, sale and exhibition of champions at 6 p.m. Information: www.harvestfestivallivestockshow.com .
Magic & Mayhem, 7-11 p.m. Saturday, Summit Club, 3700 Judson Road. Fundraiser for Longview Museum of Fine Arts. Cost: $100. Information: www.lmfa.org/events/2019-magic-mayhem, registrar@lmfa.org,
Boots and BBQ Benefiting Camp Gilmont, 6-10 p.m. Nov. 2, Spur of the Moment Ranch, Longview. Featuring Zane Williams and The Wade Skinner Band. Cost: Individual tickets $50, sponsorships available. Information: www.903bootsandbbq.com .
Patriot Challenge 3.0, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 9, Ag Pavilions at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Complex, 1122 Jaycee Drive, Longview. Crossfit Longview hosts functional fitness event and competition benefiting Heroes on the Water East Texas Chapter. Information: www.crossfitlongview.com, Kristen Henton at (903) 736-5532 or email kristen@crossfitlongview.com.
Trek for Trykes through Carmel’s Magical Santa Landa, 5K race at 6 p.m., 1K walk in waves at 6:45 p.m., Nov. 5, 422 FM 2751 at U.S. 259. Raises money for AmTrykes, therapeutic tricycles for local people with mobility issues. Cost: $30 ages 12 and older includes T-shirt, $15 ages 6 to 12 includes T-shirt, and free up to age 5 with accompanying adult, no T-shirt. Register at getmeregistered.com/TrekforTrykes or in person at Carmela Davis’ CPA offices at 714 N. High Street or 2304 Gilmer Road. Limited on-site registration ends at 6:30 p.m. Information: email cpa@cldcpa.com or call 903-753-3329 or 903-297-5600.
FARMERS MARKETS
Historic Longview Farmers Market, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays, city parking lot at High and Cotton streets in downtown Longview. Information: historiclongviewfarmersmarket.com.
HARRISON/MARION/PANOLA
LIVE MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
Marcia Ball, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, inaugural concert of Memorial City Hall, 110 E. Houston St., Marshall. Cost: $25 to $35. Information: www.memorialcityhall.com or 903-934-7992.
Monster Bash, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturday, Auntie Skinner’s Riverboat Club Restaurant & Bar, 107 W. Austin St., Jefferson. Featuring Heather Linn, costume contest. Cost: $5 cover. Information: www.facebook.com/AuntieSkinners, 903-665-7121.
Country Music Hayride, 7 p.m., Saturday, Esquire Theater, 114 W. Sabine in downtown Carthage. Southern Impact performs at the Country Music Hayride. Admission is $8 for adults, $4 for kids 6-12 and free for kids under 6.
Rippin’ Redneck Karaoke, 8 p.m. Thursdays, Panola County VFW, 421 N. Live Oak St. in Carthage. Everyone is welcome.
FAMILY/CHILDREN
Fourth Annual Fall Festival by FRESH and Friends, 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Jefferson Community Center, 510 E. Hayward St., Jefferson. Miracle Creation Foundation and Ebenezer CME assisting with free event that includes hay rides, bounce houses, face painting and more. Information: Facebook.
Downtown Costume Contest, 10 a.m. Saturday, Anderson Park in downtown Carthage. Carthage Main Street hosts a costume contest for all ages. Registration begins at 10 a.m. Contest starts at 11 a.m. Categories include funniest, scariest, cutest, most original and judge’s choice.
Under the Harvest Moon Carnival, 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Beckville High School football stadium. The annual Harvest Moon Celebration is planned. Bring the whole family for a fun-filled night of games and activities for all ages.
Gary Fall Festival, 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Gary ISD, 132 Bobcat Trail in Gary. Find bingo, a haunted house, concession stand, game room, cakewalk, bounce house and more. The Queen’s Contest is at 5 p.m. followed by the Spook’s Contest at 5:30 p.m.
Trunk or Treat 2019, 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Martin Creek Lake State Park, County Road 2181-D, Tatum. Dress your kids up in costume and bring them to the park for trick-or-treating! Meet at the boat ramp parking area. This year’s event also includes a spooky shelter tour. Entry fees are $3 for adults (13 years or older) and free for kids 12 and under. Entrance fees are waived for those decorating their vehicles and handing out candy, as well as for vehicles who donate non-perishable food items (at least one per child). Food donations will go to the Samaritan House in Tatum.
Fall Festival, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Sunday, Cedar Grove Baptist Church, 1050 County Road 108 in Carthage. The church hosts a fall festival. Enjoy games, candy, bounce houses and hot dogs. The annual chili cook-off is also planned; no pre-made mixes, cans or boxes to compete.
Monster Truck or Treat, 5:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, Mobberly Baptist Church-Marshall Campus, 101 W. Carolanne Blvd., Marshall. Trucks, fun and candy. Park at Travis Elementary. Information: www.mobberly.org/monster, Facebook.
MUSIC/STAGE
Hickory Hill in Concert, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, First United Methodist Church, 305 W. Henderson St., Jefferson. Information: 903 665 3268.
National Quartet Convention Road Trip, featuring Southern gospel music, 6 p.m. Nov. 9, Hallsville High School Basketball Coliseum, 616 Cal Young Road. Cost: $22 in advance, $24 at the door. Information: natqc.com/road-trip .
Gangsters: A Bonne & Clyde Musical Comedy, Nov. 2, Esquire Theater, 114 W. Sabine St. in downtown Carthage. Texas Comedies, which performed “Murder in Carthage” last spring, will return Nov. 2 with “Gangsters: a Bonnie & Clyde Musical Comedy.” Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under. Tickets are available at the Panola County Chamber of Commerce and Carthage Hardware.
FESTIVALS/SPECIAL EVENTS
Prescription Drug Takeback Day, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Panola County Sheriff’s Office lobby. Drop off unusued, unwanted and expired prescription or over-the-counter drugs as part of this national effort from the Drug Enforcement Administration. No intravenous solutions, injectable items or syringes will be accepted.
Pumpkin Glow, 5 to 7:30 p.m., Sunday, First United Methodist Church, 201 S. Shelby St. in Carthage. The church hosts their annual Pumpkin Glow. Festivities will include an outdoor worship service, hot dogs, popcorn, hot chocolate, apple cider, an outdoor movie, games, a pumpkin-carving contest and trick-or-treating around the track. Bring kids in costume and a carved pumpkin for the contest.
Soup Supper, 4:30 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Clayton Community Center, 4580 Texas 315 in Clayton. $6 for adults and $3 for children 10 and under, dine in or take out. The meal includes soup, cornbread, a sandwich, dessert and drink.
Trunk or Treat, 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Enterprise Baptist Church, 1703 County Road 175 west of Gary. Fun for the whole family, including candy, games and hot dogs.
Trunk or Treat, 5:30 p.m., Oct. 31, Carthage Missionary Baptist Church, 918 W. Sabine St. in Carthage. The church hosts a trunk or treat event.
Halloween on the Square, 5 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31, downtown Carthage. Carthage Main Street and downtown businesses host a huge trick-or-treating event for area kids.
History, Haunts and Legends, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Nov. 2, Jefferson Convention & Visitor Center, 305 E. Austin St. Lectures, special guest, vendors, book signings, authors, paranormal teams, night time tours and investigations. Information: 903-665-3375, 903-601-3375, www.jeffersonghostwalk.com
SMITH/WOOD/ CHEROKEE
NIGHTLIFE
Zach Coffey, 7 p.m. Thursday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: 430-235-2100, texasmusiccity.net.
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. every Thursday through Dec. 26, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale.
Riley Redding, 8 p.m. Friday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Cost: $5. Information: 430-235-2100, texasmusiccity.net.
Matt Hillyer, 8 p.m. Friday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: 430-235-2100, texasmusiccity.net.
The Blacksmiths, 6 p.m. Friday, Fresh by Brookshire’s, 6991 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: 903-747-3503, freshbybrookshires.com.
Chinatown, 9 p.m. Friday, Rick’s on the Square, 104 W. Erwin St. Information: 903-531-2415, rix.com.
Joint Custody, 8 p.m. Friday, Republic Icehouse, 3807 University Blvd., Tyler. Information: republicicehouse.com.
Trae Smith & the TStones Band, 8 p.m. Friday, Stanley’s Famous Pit Bar-B-Q, 525 S. Beckham Ave., Tyler. Information: stanleysfamous.com.
Hop Hop Show, 8 p.m. Saturday, Clicks Live, 1946 ESE Loop 323, Tyler. Information: 903-593-6499.
Mouse & The Traps, 8 p.m. Saturday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Cost: $15 advance; $20 day of show. Tickets: 430-235-2100, texasmusiccity.net.
James Dunning, 8 p.m. Saturday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: 430-235-2100, texasmusiccity.net.
6 Miles to Mixon, 6 p.m. Saturday, Fresh By Brookshire’s, 6991 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: 903-747-3503, freshbybrookshires.com.
Trajikly White, 9 p.m. Saturday, Rick’s on the Square, 104 W. Erwin St. Information: 903-531-2415, rix.com.
SnakeBone, 9 p.m. Saturday, XL’n Pool Hall & Club, 2109 E. Fifth St., Tyler.
Halloween Bash, 9 p.m. Saturday, Clicks Live, 1946 ESE Loop 323, Tyler. Information: 903-593-6499.
Andrea Smooth & Cactus Band, 7 p.m. Saturday, Tyler Senior Citizens Center, 1915 Garden Valley Road, Tyler. Dance for seniors 55 and older. Cost: $5.
Jason Hawk Harris, 8 p.m. Saturday, Stanley’s Famous Pit Bar-B-Q, 525 S. Beckham Ave., Tyler. Information: stanleysfamous.com.
Neva Kelly & Friends, 7 p.m. Saturday, Commerce Street Drafthouse, 401 E. Commerce St., Jacksonville. Information: 903-541-2141, facebook.com/MillerDrafthouse.
Halloween Costume Party, 8 p.m. Saturday, Red Rooster Icehouse, 1470 N. Beaulah St., Hawkins. Information: Facebook.
Lee Mathis, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: 430-235-2100, texasmusiccity.net.
Big Funky Cloud, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Stanley’s Famous Pit Bar-B-Q, 525 S. Beckham Ave., Tyler. Information: stanleysfamous.com.
Billie Jo and karaoke, 7 p.m. every Wednesday through Dec. 18, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Information: 430-235-2100, texasmusiccity.net.
FAMILY/CHILDREN
Fall Family Fun Festival, 4 to 7 p.m. today, Glass Recreation Center, 501 W. 32nd St., Tyler. Activities for children 12 and young: costume contest, bounce houses, petting zoo, candy, games. Cost: free
Toddler Time, 9 a.m. Monday and Tuesday and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave., for children 18 to 36 months.
Leeme un Cuento/Read to Me, 10:30 a.m. Monday, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave., bilingual story time is geared for ages 3 to 6 years.
Lap and Play Time, 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave., for children up to 18 months.
Read Aloud Crowd, 10:30 a.m Thursday, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave., for children 3-6 years.
Just for Teens, 2 p.m. on the third Saturday of the month, Tyler Public Library auditorium, 201 S. College Ave. Take part in a free activity suited for those in grades 8 to 12.
Tween Tuesdays, 5 p.m. of the first and third Tuesday of the month, Tyler Public Library auditorium, 201 S. College Ave. Free programs for kids in grade 5 to 7.
Family Movie Matinee, 10:30 a.m. on the third Saturday of the month, Tyler Public Library auditorium, 201 S. College Ave. Enjoy a free family-friendly movie.
Lego Block Party, 2 to 4 p.m. on the first Saturday of the month, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave. Families are invited to work together to make masterpieces.
Storytime and Activities, 11 a.m. each Saturday, Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 4916 S. Broadway Ave.
MUSIC/STAGE
“Rocky Horror Picture Show,” movie and live floor show, 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Liberty Hall, 103 E. Erwin St., Tyler. Cost: $20. Tickets: libertytyler.com.
“And Then There Were None,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Tyler Civic Theatre, 400 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Cost: adults $18, students $15. Tickets and information: 903-592-0561, tylercivictheatre.com. Other performances: Oct. 31-Nov. 3.
Paul Cauthen, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Bergfeld Park amphitheater. Cost: free.
UT Tyler Faculty Concert with Judy Biondi, 3 p.m. Sunday, Braithwaite Hall in UT Tyler’s Cowan Center.
“Jersey Boys,” 7:30 p.m. Monday, Cowan Center, 3900 University Blvd., University of Texas at Tyler. Cost: $37 to $72. Information: 903-566-7424. cowancenter.org.
Neal Katz, Tim Chauvin and Bill Nash, folk artists, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 2, The Old Firehouse, Edom. Cost: $13.50 advance, $15 door. Tickets: jeffreylancephotography.com/theoldfirehouse/concerts.
Dad Jokes, standup comedy show, 8 p.m. Nov. 2, Liberty Hall, 103 E. Erwin St. Cost: $15 to $20. Tickets: libertytyler.com.
D’Amore Duo (guitarist William Feasley and oboist Emily Tsai), 2:30 p.m. Nov. 3, Winnsboro Center for the Arts, 200 Market St., Winnsboro. Cost: $39, $69 or $89 which also includes admission to the final concert in the Sunday Afternoon Classical Series on Jan. 5, 2020. Tickets: winnsboorcenterforthearts.com.
Tyler Community Band, fall concert, 3 p.m. Nov. 3, Atria Willow Park, 3500 S. Vine Ave., Tyler. Cost: Free.
“Bandstand,” Cowan Center, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7, 3900 University Blvd., University of Texas at Tyler. Program: national tour of Broadway musical abut World War II veterans who form a band. Cost: $42 to $77. Tickets: 903-566-7424, cowancenter.org.
Tyler Civic Chorale, 7 p.m. Nov. 7, First Presbyterian Church, 230 W. Rusk St., Tyler. Program: music inspired by Book of Psalm. Cost: $15 advance, $20 door, free for students and children. Tickets: tylercivicchorale.org.
East Texas Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9, Cowan Center, 3900 University Blvd., University of Texas at Tyler. Program: “A Little Night Music,” a multi-media experience pairing high-definition imagery of celestial phenomena with music by ETSO. Information and tickets: 903-566-7424, etso.org.
MUSEUMS/EXHIBITS
“Festivals Gone By,” Prestige Estates, 6928 Paluxy Drive, Tyler. Attractions: Lady-in-waiting and duchess gowns from previous Texas Rose Festivals and gowns worn by Ms. Texas Senior Pageant contestants. Details: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 2 to 6 p.m. through Oct. 20. Cost: free.
“Passing Through: Works by Lloyd Brown, Pat Gabriel and Sarah Williams,” through Dec. 1, Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $5 general admission, $3 seniors.
“Art by A.C. Gentry Jr.,” Smith County Historical Society Museum, 125 S. College Ave. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Cost: free, donations accepted. Information: 903-592-5993, smithcountyhistoricalsociety.org.
“Portraits of Inspiration,” through Nov. 5, Gallery Main Street, 110 W. Erwin St., Tyler. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. the second Saturday of the month. Information: 903-593-6905.
“Outreach to Space,” Center for Earth and Space Science Education, 1411 E. Lake St., at Tyler Junior College. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. Saturday. Also: show in the planetarium. Cost: $3 for exhibit only, $7 adults and $5 children and seniors for each show and $12 adults and $9 children and seniors for a day pass. Information: 903-510-3213, sciencecenter.tjc.edu.
“Dana Adams,” through Oct. 26, Valerosa Designs & Gallery, 108 E. Eighth St., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Information: 903-504-5249; valerosadesigns.com.
Discovery Science Place, 308 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $8 adults and $6 ages 2 to 12 and 65 and older. Information: 903-533-8011, discoveryscienceplace.org.
Cotton Belt Depot Museum, 210 E. Oakwood St., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Cost: free; donations accepted. Information: 903-595-7232, cottonbeltdepotmuseum.com.
Goodman-LeGrand House & Museum, 624 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler: Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $2 suggested. Information: 903-531-1286.
Historical Aviation Memorial Museum, 150 Airport Drive, Tyler Pounds Regional Airport: Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors (65 and older), $3 ages 13-17, $2 ages 6-12. Information: 903-526-1945, tylerhamm.com.
Texas African American Museum, 3000 N. Border Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and by appointment on Saturday. Information: 903-218-1388.
Old Mill Pond Museum, 2900 S. Main St., Lindale. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Cost: donations accepted. Information: 903- 881-5704, visitlindale.com.
Mineola Historical Museum, 114 N. Pacific St., Mineola. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Cost: free. Information: 903-569-2631, mineolahistoricalmuseum.com.
Heritage Center of Cherokee County, 208 S. Henderson St., Rusk. Hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: free. Information: 903-714-8685.
Vanishing Texana Museum, 300 S. Bolton, Jacksonville. Hours: 11 a.m. t 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Information: 903-586-1696, vtmjacksonville.org .
EVENTS
Therapet Totally Unleashed, 6:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday, K.E. Bushman’s Celebration Center, Bullard. Attractions: live music, catered meal, auctions. Benefits. Therapet Animal Assisted Therapy. Information: 903-535-2125, therapet.org.
Lindale Halloween Hangout, 5 to 7:30 p.m., Oct. 31, Pickers Pavilion, 205 E. North St., Lindale. Free family-friendly Halloween activities.
Pumpkin Patch Express, 10 a.m. and 1 and 4 p.m Saturday, Texas State Railroad Rusk depot. Attractions: hayrides, games, trick-or-treating, pumpkin patch. Cost: $10 to $40. Tickets: texasstaterailroad.net.
Trunk or Treat, begins 5 p.m. Monday, 205 E. Commerce St., Jacksonville. Attractions: children 12 and under can trick or treat or be in a costume contest. Cost: $1.
Tyler Comic Con, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 1, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 2, Harvey Convention Center, 2000 W. Front St. Cost: $30 both days, $22 Nov. 1, $12 Nov. 2. Tickets: tylercomiccon.com.
VAN ZANDT/ HENDERSON/ ANDERSON
Free Outdoor Movie, “BeetleJuice” 7 p.m.Saturday, 201 N. Buffalo, Canton.
Free movie, ”War of the Worlds,” 7 p.m. Saturday, Movie House, 255 W. Main, Van.
Forging Demonstration, 1 to 3 p.m. on the fourth Saturday each month, The Blade Bar, 1593 Texas 279, Ben Wheeler. Cost: free.
Hot Pepper Festival, Saturday in Palestine. Attractions: parade at 9 a.m., arts and food vendors, farmers market, live music, activities for children, contest and at 7 p.m. a street dance featuring The Magills.
Feral Hog Festival, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Ben Wheeler. Activities: parade, music, food and crafts vendors, pig races, children’s activities.
Jarvis Fest, Oct. 24-26 and Oct. 29-Nov. 2, Jarvis Christian College, Hawkins; Multi-day scholarship fundraising event benefiting the United Negro College Fund, including Dr. Mathew Knowles’ lecture on “The DNA of Achievers” on Friday, Taste of Jarvis and “East Texas Got Talent” showcase on Saturday; Trunk-or-Treat, haunted house and Halloween Dance on Oct. 31; and free carnival on Nov. 1. Cost: Prices for activities vary. Information: jarvis.edu .