LONGVIEW AREA
ATTRACTIONS
“Ten Texas Tornados" and "Haikus & Horizons," on display through Dec. 20, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Featuring the works of East Texas artists Robert Langham and Dewane Hughes and Alexis Serio. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $5 adults, free for children 12 and younger. Information: www.lmfa.org .
“Stories from the Vault: Showcasing Selections From the Permanent Collection and the Stories Behind Them,” on display Feb. 23-Dec. 21, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. The exhibition includes dozens of original works by members of American art royalty such as Roy Lichtenstein, Andy Warhol and Robert Rauschenberg. Texas art ranging from early 20th century to contemporary work also will be showcased. Art by Otis Dozier, Seymour Fogel, Ancel E. Nunn, Morton Rachofsky, Ed and Linda Blackburn and Mark Nesmith represents nearly 100 years of Texas creativity. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $5, free for children 12 and younger, LMFA members and active duty military personnel. Information: https://www.lmfa.org/ .
Charlotte Baker Montgomery Artwork, on display through Oct. 28, East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. The artwork includes 30 pieces of works by the artist and author, chronicling her time while living in the Kilgore area during the East Texas oil boom. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission: $10 adults, $9 seniors and military, $7 children ages 3-12. Information: (903) 983-8295, https://easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu/ .
East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Cost: $10 adults, $9 seniors and military, $7 children ages 3-12. Information: 903-983-8295, easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu .
Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-753-5840, gregghistorical.org .
Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Hours: 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: Free for members and children 6 and younger, $5 general admission, $3 for seniors, veterans and police officers. Information: http://www.longviewarboretum.org/ .
Gladewater Museum, 116 W. Pacific Ave., Gladewater. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free admission. Social distancing restrictions in place. Information: 903-845-7608.
Texas Broadcast Museum, 416 E. Main St., Kilgore, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Cost: $10 adults; $8 seniors, students, military, first responders; $5 children 3 to 11; free for children under 3. Information: texasbroadcastmuseum.com .
London Museum, 10690 S. Main St., New London. Museum and soda fountain hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday (10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, March through August), café hours: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cost: $5 adults, $3 children. Information: 903-895-4602, newlondonschool.org .
Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: free for members and $5 for nonmembers. Information: 903-753-8103, https://www.lmfa.org/ .
EVENTS
Downtown Live, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. each Friday, Sept. 1 through Oct. 27, Heritage Plaza, 219 E. Methvin St., Longview. Sept. 1, Kim Donnette Band; Sept. 8, The Usual Suspects; Sept. 15, Ace’s & 8’s; Sept. 22, Clint and the Cosmic Wake; Sept. 29, Sheila & The Caddo Kats; Oct. 6, Jenn Ford & the Wide Eyed Devils; Oct. 13, Rick Brown & the Lone Star Bootleggers; Oct. 20, Jake Williams; Oct. 27, Mark Guice. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.longviewtexas.gov/3836/Downtown-Live .
Landmarks of Longview Architectural Home Tour, Sept. 16, Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Bus departs the museum at 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m. Refreshments will be served. Tickets: $25. Information: http://gregghistorical.org/ .
Concert Under the Stars Sock Hop Saturday, featuring Kelli Grant, the “Queen of Swing,” 8 p.m. Sept. 9, 16, 23, 30, Kokomo Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Gate opens at 7:30 p.m. A free movie follows concert: “Grease,” starring Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta. Tickets: $10, at eventbrite.com. Information: (903) 918-2132 or http://www.kokomotheatre.com/ .
“Wednesday Night Hayride,” show and dance featuring Kelli Grant, the “Queen of Swing,” 8 p.m. Sept. 6, 13, 20 and 27, Kokomo Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $10, available at eventbrite.com. Information: (903) 918-2132 or http://www.kokomotheatre.com/ .
Gregg County Fair, Sept. 8-16, Longview Fairgrounds, 1123 Jaycee Drive, Longview. Admission: $6, free for children 3 and younger and senior citizens and military. Armbands available. Information: https://greggcountyfair.com/ .
Broadway at the View, ArtsView Children’s Theatre fundraiser, 7 p.m. Sept. 16, 2 p.m. Sept. 17, The Reserve, 7725 U.S. 259, Longview. The fundraiser includes dinner, desserts, drinks, raffle and Broadway songs. Tickets: $25 and $75. Information: https://artsviewchildrenstheatre.com/ .
Longview AMBUCS Cornhole Tournament, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 16, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. The fundraiser will include music, games, prizes, food and drinks. Registration: $100 per team. https://www.facebook.com/LongviewAmbucs/ .
“Roots in the Garden,” Longview Arboretum and Nature Center Concert Series, 6 p.m. each Thursday, Sept. 28 through Oct. 26, Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Featuring: The Jazz Connection, Sept. 28; Low D, Oct. 5; The Purple Hulls, Oct. 12; Covie, Oct. 19; Dagnabbit, Oct. 26. The West gate at Maude Cobb will open at 5 p.m. each day. Outside food and drinks are allowed. Bring lawn chair or blanket. Tickets: $10, adults; $5, children 7-12; free for children 6 and younger. Information: https://www.facebook.com/longviewarboretum .
Rummage/Bake Sale, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 29 and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 30, Summerfield Methodist Church fellowship hall, 7078 Tryon Road, Longview.
Concert Under the Stars Full Moon Party, starring Kelli Grant, the “Queen of Swing,” 8 p.m. Sept. 29, Kokomo Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. Theme: “Celebration of Women.” Free movie follows concert: “Monkey Business,” starring Ginger Rogers, Cary Grant and Marilyn Monroe. Reservations required. Tickets: $10, available online at eventbrite.com. Information: (903) 918-2132, www.kokomotheatre.com .
Gregg County Master Gardeners Plant Sale, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sept. 30, Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. There will be hundreds of plants to choose from with most plants priced at $5. Coffee and pastries will be available for purchase. Information: www.facebook.com/greggcountymastergardeners/ .
HomeBierFest 2023, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 30, Chateau de la vie Wedding and Event Center, 6629 Tryon Road, Longview. Hosted by the East Texas Brewers Guild. Membership in the Guild is required to attend. Membership is $25. Membership available online until 8 p.m. Sept. 28. Information: https://www.facebook.com/etbrewersguild .
Longview Symphony Orchestra, 7 p.m. Oct. 7, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Season opener concert featuring Tchaikovsky’s “Symphony No. 4,” Borodin’s “Polovtsian Dances” and the melodies of Grieg’s “Piano Concerto.” Tickets: $22-$47. Information: https://www.belchercenter.com/ .
LeAnn Rimes: The Story … So Far Tour, 7 p.m. Oct. 13, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Tickets: $44-$79. Information: https://www.belchercenter.com/ .
Skating at Reo Starplex, 4716 W. Loop 281, Longview. 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Sundays, 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Information: https://www.reostarplex.com/ .
NIGHT LIFE
Noonday, 8 p.m. Sept. 16, Leon’s Steakhouse Saloon, 2112 S. Eastman Road, Longview. Admission: $10. Information: https://www.facebook.com/LeonsSteakhouseSaloon/ .
Hi Finn and the Blues Catz, 5 p.m. Sept. 15, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.icehouselongview.com/ .
Kim Donnette Band, 5 p.m. Sept. 16, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.icehouselongview.com/ .
Tailgate Poets, 5 p.m. Sept. 22, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.icehouselongview.com/ .
Bailey Rae, 8 p.m. Sept. 16, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $10-$15. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Sheila and the Caddo Kats, 8 p.m. Sept. 23, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $10. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
The Tuxedo Cats, 8 p.m. Sept. 30, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $10. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Blaine Hart Band, 8 p.m. Oct. 7, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $10. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Paul Shafer and the ETX Nights, 8 p.m. Oct. 14, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $15. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
TYLER AREA
EVENTS
“Noises Off,” 7:30 p.m. Sept. 8-9 and 12-16, 2:30 p.m. Sept. 10 and 17, Tyler Civic Theatre Center, 400 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Tickets: $12.50 to $25. Information: https://tylercivictheatre.com/ .
Tom Papa Comedy Tour, 7 p.m. Sept. 16, Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Tickets: $22-$59. Information: https://www.belchercenter.com/ .
Rose City Fiesta Hispanic Heritage Celebration, 4 p.m. Sept. 16, Bergfeld Park, 1510 S. College Ave., Tyler. The event will include live music, dance performances, folk art exhibits, educational booths and family activities. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/CityofTylerTexas .
Hispanic Heritage Festival, 2 p.m. Sept. 17, Hand Up Network, 200 N. Beckham Ave., Tyler. The event, celebrating Latin American culture and traditions, will include dancing, music, food and art. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.tylertexas.com/ .
Iron Horse Heritage Festival, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 23, downtown Mineola. Events and attractions include live music, corn hole tournament, food and artisan vendors, classic car show, weenie dog race, art exhibition, Dance Dimensions performance, watermelon eating contest and pie baking contest. Information: https://www.mineolachamber.org/ .
East Texas State Fair, Sept. 22-Oct. 1, East Texas State Fairgrounds, 2112 W. Front St., Tyler. Admission: $10 adults, $6 children 6 to 12 years old, free for children under 6. Carnival wristband: $35. Information: https://www.etstatefair.com/ .
Ann Wilson of Heart & Tripsitter, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28, UT Tyler Cowan Center, 3900 University Blvd., Tyler. Tickets: $66-$116. Information: https://cowancenter.org/ .
“Driving Miss Daisy,” 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28-30, 2:30 p.m. Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, Pollard Theater Center, 3030 New Copeland Road, Tyler. Tickets: $18. Information: https://www.facebook.com/pollardtheatercenter/ .
The Barricade Boys, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5, UT Tyler Cowan Center, 3900 University Blvd., Tyler. Tickets: $46-$71. Information: https://cowancenter.org/ .
Craig Morgan: God, Family & Country, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12, UT Tyler Cowan Center, 3900 University Blvd., Tyler. Tickets: $56-$71. Information: https://cowancenter.org/ .
Ballroom Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each Tuesday, TASCA Ranch, 10495 Jim Russell Road off Highway 110 S., between Tyler and Whitehouse. Classes scheduled every Tuesday. Cost: $40 per person for one month. Information: Jim Gehring, (903) 245-9272.
ATTRACTIONS
Vintage Purse Exhibit, on display Sept. 9 to Oct. 7, Goodman-LeGrand Museum, 624 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. The collection ranges from the mid-1800s to early 1900s and features 25 purses from the Goodman-LeGrand family and Carolyn Blackstone collection. The exhibit contains pieces from Germany, Italy and Whiting & Davis and includes silk, leather, glass beads and tortoise shell handles. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission: $3 donation suggested per person, $3 per person for groups of 10 or more. Information: (903) 531-1286.
American Freedom Museum, on the campus of Brook Hill School, Old Jacksonville Highway north of Bullard. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults, discounts for seniors and youth, free for veterans and military personnel. The Hall of Presidents, Hall of Freedom and other galleries hold over 600 artifacts. Information: americanfreedommuseum.org .
Caldwell Zoo, 2203 Martin Luther King Blvd. Tyler. Hours: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. Cost: Prices vary, memberships available. The 85-acre zoo has animals from many parts of the world. Information: caldwellzoo.org or 903-593-0121.
Camp Ford Historical Park, 6500 U.S. 271, Tyler. Open: dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided trail with interpretive signs and information about the Civil War prisoner of war camp.
Cotton Belt Depot Museum, 210 E. Oakwood St., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Admission: free, donations appreciated. The museum displays model trains and railroad memorabilia owned by Cotton Belt Historical Society.
Discovery Science Place, 308 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Reservations are required and can be made at discoveryscienceplace.org . Information: 903-533-8011.
Earth and Space Science Center, 1411 E. Lake St. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Day pass: $12 adults. Planetarium shows: $7 adults. Exhibits: $3 all. Children, seniors and students receive discounts. Schedule of shows, information: sciencecenter.tjc.edu , 903-510-2312.
Goodman-LeGrand Museum & Gardens, 624 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: free, $3 donation suggested. Once a private home, the city museum features furnishings and memorabilia dating back to the mid-1800s. Information: 903-531-1286.
Historic Aviation Memorial Museum, 150 Airport Drive, the old terminal of Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $8 adults, discounts for seniors, youth, active military personnel. Information: tylerhamm.org , 903-526-1945.
Historic Oakwood Cemetery, corner of Palace and Oakwood streets, Tyler. Open daily, dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided walking tours of Tyler’s oldest cemetery. Learn about Civil War veterans, state & local leaders and other interesting individuals who shaped Tyler’s early history or view many of the monuments on site. Tour brochures located in the kiosk across from the flag pole.
Smith County Historical Society Museum, 125 S. College Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Admission: free, donations appreciated. SCHS is an independent nonprofit collecting and preserving Smith County history for over 60 years. Information: smithcountyhistoricalsociety.org , 903-592-5993.
Rose City Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturdays, in front of ETX Brewing Co., 221 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Featuring local produce, pasture raised meats, eggs, breads and pastries, spices and art. Information: https://www.facebook.com/rosecityfarmersmarket/ .
Tyler Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, 4850 Old Bullard Road, Broadway Square Mall south parking lot.
Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m. Cost: $5, adults, $3, seniors; free for TMA members, children, students, TJC employees and city of Tyler employees. See art by regional artists from the 20th and 21st centuries. Information: tylermuseum.org , 903-595-1001.
Tyler Rose Garden, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Open: Dawn to dusk. Admission: free. The 14-acre garden has 35,000 rose bushes, fountains, ponds and smaller specialty gardens.
NIGHT LIFE
Craig Harris, 8 p.m. Sept. 15, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Bobby Irwin Band, 8 p.m. Sept. 16, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. $8 cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Open Mic Night, 6 p.m. Sept. 17, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Zachary Burnett & The Washed Up Kids, 8 p.m. Sept. 22, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Brandon Bamburg, 8 p.m. Sept. 23, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Chalan Thibodeaux, 8 p.m. Sept. 29, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Chris Cunningham, 8 p.m. Sept. 15, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Brandon Bamburg, 8 p.m. Sept. 16, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Lee Mathis, 7 p.m. Sept. 21, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Bobby Irwin, 8 p.m. Sept. 22, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Kirk Harper, 8 p.m. Sept. 23, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
The Tuxedo Cats, 7 p.m. Sept. 28, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
MARSHALL/CARTHAGE AREA
EVENTS
Country Classic with T. Graham Brown, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16, Memorial City Hall, 110 E. Houston St., Marshall. The country music crooner has a career spanning five decades, three No. 1 singles, eight Top 10 singles and 13 studio albums. Tickets: $46-$56. Information: https://www.memorialcityhall.com/ .
BBQ & Balloon Festival, 5 p.m. Sept. 16, Bear Creek Smokehouse, 10857 Texas 154, Marshall. Food served will include brisket mac and cheese, pulled pork, sausage dogs and rib plates. Tethered rides will be offered for $20 per person. Information: https://www.facebook.com/BearCreekSmokehouse .
Doug Stone in Concert, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13, Memorial City Hall, 110 E. Houston St., Marshall. Country music’s lonesome baritone balladeer has eight No. 1 singles, 15 Top 10 singles and more than 10 million album sales. Tickets: $20-$30. Information: https://www.memorialcityhall.com/ .
ELSEWHERE
Cowboy Up for Ignite Youth Club, Sept. 23, KRB Investments, 2305 CR 3210, Mount Pleasant. The event will include a car show at 9 a.m. and a concert featuring April Smith & The Company at 7 p.m. Other activities include a Dolly Parton look-alike contest, silent auction and cow patty bingo. Tickets: $600 for table of eight. Information: https://www.facebook.com/mpyouthclubignite .