LONGVIEW
AREA
ATTRACTIONS
“Transformation in the Wild World of Mark Nesmith: A Retrospective,” on display June 4 through Sept. 24; ”Ellie Taylor: A Lifetime of Painting,” on display June 4 through Jan. 7, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $5 for adults; free for children 12 and younger, LMFA members and active duty military personnel. Information: 903-753-8103, https://www.lmfa.org/ .
East Texas Oil Field photos by Jack Nolan, on exhibit through Dec. 10, East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. The exhibit includes photos of the East Texas oil field taken by Nolan in the 1930s.The exhibit will include 17 real photo postcard (RPPC) enlargements by Nolan (1889-1972), a prolific photographer of oil boom communities. A lecture by petroleum geologist and oilfield historian Jeff A. Spencer is set for 5:30 p.m. Sept. 15. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Information: (903) 983-8295, https://easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu/ .
Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-753-5840, gregghistorical.org .
The Magic of Mardi Gras, traveling exhibit on display through Sept. 17, Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $2 seniors, $1 students. Information: (903) 753-5840, gregghistorical.org .
Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: Free for members and children 6 and younger, $5 general admission, $3 for seniors, veterans and police officers. Information: http://www.longviewarboretum.org/ .
Gladewater Museum, 116 W. Pacific Ave., Gladewater. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free admission. Social distancing restrictions in place. Information: 903-845-7608.
Texas Broadcast Museum, 416 E. Main St., Kilgore, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors, students, military, first responders; $3 children 3-11. Information: texasbroadcastmuseum.com .
London Museum, 10690 S. Main St., New London. Museum and soda fountain hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday (10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, March through August), café hours: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cost: $5 adults, $3 children. Information: 903-895-4602, newlondonschool.org .
Liberty City Local Farmers Market, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each second Saturday through December, Liberty City Community Building grounds, 5333 Old Highway 135 N. Information: www.facebook.com/libertycitylocal/ .
EVENTS
Downtown Live, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 16, Heritage Plaza, 219 E. Methvin St., Longview. Featuring Johnnie Helm. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.longviewtexas.gov/3836/Downtown-Live .
Skating at Reo Starplex, 4716 W. Loop 281, Longview. 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Sundays, 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Information: https://www.reostarplex.com/ .
Broadway at the View, “Jiving to the Jukebox,” 7 p.m. Sept. 16 and 17, 2 p.m. Sept. 18, ArtsView Children’s Theatre, 313 W. Tyler St. Longview. Tickets: $25, $50, $200. Information: https://artsviewchildrenstheatre.com/ .
Jurassic Empire, Sept. 16-25, Longview Mall, 3500 McCann Road, Longview. A drive-thru dinosaur tour that brings more than 50 ultra-realistic dinosaurs, many of which are automatically triggered to blink, breathe and roar based on the movement of an approaching vehicle. Information and tickets: http://jurassicempire.com/ .
Living History Event, 9:30 a.m. Sept. 17-18, Walker Manor Bed & Breakfast, 214 E. Commerce Ave., Gladewater. Experience East Texas life from 1850 to 1915 with live demonstrations, stories, petting zoo, military drills, Civil War reenactment, butter making, chuck wagon cooking, bread making, quilting, weavers, spinners, various displays and an old-fashioned Sunday church service. Admission: $5. Saturday’s event also includes a ladies tea and fashion show beginning at 12:05 p.m. and an evening soiree with dancing and music at 7:30 p.m. Costumes are encouraged. Tickets: $10 for tea and fashion show, $30 for dance and meal. To purchase tickets, call (903) 845-7054. Information: https://walkermanortx.com/index.html .
Kilgore Cruise Night, 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 24, downtown Kilgore. Admission: free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/KilgoreCruiseNight .
“Roots in the Garden,” Longview Arboretum and Nature Center Fall Concert Series, 6 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 8-29, Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Featuring: The Jazz Connection, Sept. 8; Noonday Band, Sept. 15; Joanitones, Sept. 22; East Mountain Bluegrass, Sept. 29. The West gate at Maude Cobb will open at 5 p.m. each day. Outside food and drinks are allowed. Tickets: $10, adults; $5, children 5-12; free for children 4 and younger. Information: http://www.longviewarboretum.org/ .
2022 Gregg County Fair, sponsored by the Longview Jaycees, Sept. 9-17, Longview Fairgrounds and Exhibit Building: Gate admission: $6, free for children 3 years old and younger, senior citizens, military with proper identification. Armbands $35 Sept. 9-11 and 16-17, $30 Sept. 12-15. Information: www.greggcountyfair.com or (903) 753-4478.
“Rock ‘n’ Roll at the Kokomo,” starring Kelli Grant, the “Queen of Swing,” 8:30 p.m. Sept. 17, Kokomo Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Gates open at 8 p.m. Free movie follows concert: “Follow That Dream” and “Viva Las Vegas,” starring Elvis Presley. Tickets: $10, available online at eventbrite.com. Information: (903) 918-2132, www.kokomotheatre.com .
Gladewater Arts and Crafts Festival, 10 a.m. Sept. 17 and 18, Broadway Elementary School, 200 E. Broadway Ave., Gladewater. Featuring arts and crafts, homemade goods, jewelry, unique handmade works, food, toys. Information: https://www.facebook.com/gladewatercrafts/ .
Concert Under the Stars Sock Hop Saturday, featuring Kelli Grant, the “Queen of Swing,” 8:30 p.m. Sept. 24, Kokomo Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Gates open at 8 p.m. Free movie follows concert: “Grease,” starring Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta. Tickets: $10, at eventbrite.com. Information: (903) 918-2132 or http://www.kokomotheatre.com/ .
Gregg County Master Gardeners Annual Plant Sale, 9 a.m. Sept. 24, Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Most plants will be priced at $5. Coffee and pastries will be available for purchase. Proceeds from the sale help fund local scholarships and horticultural programs. For information, call (903) 236-8429 or go online to www.facebook.com/greggcountymastergardeners/ .
“Deliver Us,” presented by Ballet Magnificat, 7 p.m. Oct. 9, Faith Center at First United Methodist Church, 400 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Doors to the Faith Center on Whaley Street will open at 6:30 p.m. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/LongviewFUMC .
NIGHT LIFE
Wesley Wood, 5 p.m. Sept. 16, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Outlaw Republic, 5 p.m. Sept. 17, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Down Home Band, 5 p.m. Sept. 23, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Bluez Boyz, 5 p.m. Sept. 24, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Sheila & The Caddo Kats, 8 p.m. Sept. 16, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $5. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Jenn Ford & The Wide Eyed Devils, 8 p.m. Sept. 17, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $10. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Cole Allen Acoustic, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 21, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Bennie Davis & Dallas Heart Acoustic, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 22, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
8 Track Band, 8 p.m. Sept. 23, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
TYLER AREA
EVENTS
The Greatest Showman, 7 p.m. Sept. 17, Liberty Hall, 103 E. Erwin St., Tyler. The story of American showman P.T. Barnum, founder of the circus that became the traveling Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus. Door open at 6 p.m. Tickets: $12 to $14. Information: https://www.facebook.com/LibertyHallTyler/ .
Book Sale, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 17, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave., Tyler. Hardbacks, $1; paperbacks, 50 cents; audio books, $2; CDs and DVDs, $1. Prices after 3 p.m.: items by the bag, $5; items by the box, $10. Information: https://www.cityoftyler.org/government/departments/library .
Rose City Fiesta, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 18, Bergfeld Park, 1510 S. College Ave., Tyler. A diverse festival of Hispanic and Latin American culture, featuring live music, dance performances, art exhibits, educational booths and family activities. Information: https://www.facebook.com/TylerHBA .
East Texas State Fair, Sept. 23-Oct. 2, East Texas State Fairgrounds, 2112 W. Front St., Tyler. Admission: $10 adults, $6 children 6 to 12 years old, free children under 6. Carnival wristband: $30. Information: https://www.etstatefair.com/ .
2022 Iron Horse Heritage Festival, 10 a.m. Sept. 24, downtown Mineola. Events and attractions include a weenie dog race, live music, pie baking contest, food and beverage vendors, 5K run, performances from dance Dimensions, arts and crafts vendors, watermelon eating contest, corn hole tournament, theatrical shootout, exotic animals, a live mural painting from Flint & Steel, car show and street dance. Information: https://mineolachamber.org/ .
Justin Willman “Magic for Humans,” 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24, UT Tyler Cowan Center, 3900 University Blvd., Tyler. Tickets: $39 to $79. Information: https://cowancenter.org/ .
Rose City Music Festival, 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. Oct. 8, The Square in downtown Tyler. Lineup includes Untold Story at 5:15 p.m., Fritz Hager III at 6:30 p.m., Nelly at 7:45 p.m. and Koe Wetzel at 9:30 p.m. Tickets: $80 and up. Information: https://therosecitymusicfestival.com/ .
Ballroom Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each Tuesday, TASCA Ranch, 10495 Jim Russell Road off Highway 110 S., between Tyler and Whitehouse. Classes scheduled every Tuesday. Cost: $40 per person for one month. Information: Jim Gehring, (903) 245-9272.
ATTRACTIONS
American Freedom Museum, on the campus of Brook Hill School, Old Jacksonville Highway north of Bullard. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults, discounts for seniors and youth, free for veterans and military personnel. The Hall of Presidents, Hall of Freedom and other galleries hold over 600 artifacts. Information: americanfreedommuseum.org .
Caldwell Zoo, 2203 Martin Luther King Blvd. Tyler. Hours: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. Cost: Prices vary, memberships available. The 85-acre zoo has animals from many parts of the world. Reservations required. Information: caldwellzoo.org or 903-593-0121.
Camp Ford Historical Park, 6500 U.S. 271, Tyler. Open: dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided trail with interpretive signs and information about the Civil War prisoner of war camp.
Cotton Belt Depot Museum, 210 E. Oakwood St., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Admission: free, donations appreciated. The museum displays model trains and railroad memorabilia owned by Cotton Belt Historical Society.
Discovery Science Place, 308 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Reservations are required and can be made at discoveryscienceplace.org . Information: 903-533-8011.
Earth and Space Science Center, 1411 E. Lake St. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Day pass: $12 adults. Planetarium shows: $7 adults. Exhibits: $3 all. Children, seniors and students receive discounts. Schedule of shows, information: sciencecenter.tjc.edu , 903-510-2312.
Goodman-LeGrand Museum & Gardens, 624 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: free, $2 requested. Once a private home, the city museum features furnishings and memorabilia dating back to the mid-1800s. Information: 903-531-1286.
Historic Aviation Memorial Museum, 150 Airport Drive, the old terminal of Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $8 adults, discounts for seniors, youth, active military personnel. Information: tyler hamm.org , 903-526-1945.
Historic Oakwood Cemetery, corner of Palace and Oakwood streets, Tyler. Open daily, dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided walking tours of Tyler’s oldest cemetery. Learn about Civil War veterans, state & local leaders and other interesting individuals who shaped Tyler’s early history or view many of the monuments on site. Tour brochures located in the kiosk across from the flag pole.
Smith County Historical Society Museum, 125 S. College Ave., Tyler. By appointment only. Appointments for museum visits/tours and archival research are made between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission free, donations appreciated. SCHS is an independent nonprofit collecting and preserving Smith County history for over 60 years. Information: smithcountyhistoricalsociety.org , 903-592-5993.
Tyler Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, 4850 Old Bullard Road, Broadway Square Mall south parking lot.
Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m. Cost: $5, adults, $3, seniors; free for TMA members, children, students, TJC employees and city of Tyler employees. See art by regional artists from the 20th and 21st centuries. Information: tylermuseum.org , 903-595-1001.
Tyler Rose Garden, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Open: Dawn to dusk. Admission: free. The 14-acre garden has 35,000 rose bushes, fountains, ponds and smaller specialty gardens.
NIGHT LIFE
Paul Shafer, 8 p.m. Sept. 16, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Cross Atlantic, 8 p.m. Sept. 17, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Tanner Sparks, 8 p.m. Sept. 23, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Artimus Pyle, 8 p.m. Sept. 24, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Cross Atlantic, 8 p.m. Sept. 16, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Covie, 8 p.m. Sept. 17, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Sunday Jazz Brunch with Low D, 12 p.m. Sept. 18, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Billie Jo & Matt Fisher, 7 p.m. Sept. 22, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Cole Stephens, 8 p.m. Sept. 23, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
MARSHALL/CARTHAGE AREA
“Romantic Interludes,” presented by the Marshall Symphony Orchestra, 7 p.m. Sept. 17, Baker Auditorium at East Texas Baptist University in Marshall. Season opening concert, conducted by Kermit Poling, will feature Wideman Gold Medalist pianist Crystal Jiang along with the music of Rachmaninoff and Dvorak. Tickets: $30 advance, $35 at door; $10 students, free for children under 12 years old. Information: www.marshallsymphony.com .
Bill Haley Jr. & The Comets, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24, Memorial City Hall, 110 E. Houston St., Marshall. Tickets: $35 to $45. Information: (903) 934-7992 or https://www.memorialcityhall.com/ .