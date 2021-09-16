LONGVIEW AREA
ATTRACTIONS
East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. Cost: $10 adults, $9 seniors and military, $7 children ages 3-12. Information: 903-983-8295, easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu .
Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-753-5840, gregghistorical.org .
“After Solomon,” by artist Lorianne Hubbard, on display through Sept. 22; Anne Dean Turk Fine Arts Gallery on the Kilgore College campus. Gallery hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. Admission: Free. Information: 903-983-8166 or lkitchen@kilgore.edu .
Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: Free for members and children 6 and younger, $5 general admission, $3 for seniors, veterans and police officers. Information: http://www.longviewarboretum.org/ .
”The American West,” on display through Sept. 25, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: free for members and $5 for nonmembers. Information: 903-753-8103, https://www.lmfa.org/ .
Gladewater Museum, 116 W. Pacific Ave., Gladewater. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free admission. Social distancing restrictions in place. Information: 903-845-7608.
Texas Broadcast Museum, 416 E. Main St., Kilgore, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors, students, military, first responders; $3 children 3-11. Information: texasbroadcastmuseum.com .
London Museum, 10690 S. Main St., New London. Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cost: $5 adults, $3 children. Social distancing restrictions in place. Information: 903-895-4602, newlondonschool.org .
Longview World of Wonders, 112 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 2-6 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $8 general admission, $7 seniors. Information: 903-212-4969, longviewwow.org .
Historic Longview Farmers Market, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays, city parking lot at High and Cotton streets in downtown Longview. Information: historiclongviewfarmersmarket.com .
Liberty City Local Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each second and third Saturday, May 8 through Dec. 11, Liberty City Community Building grounds, 5333 Old Highway 135 N. Information: www.facebook.com/libertycitylocal/ .
EVENTS
2021 Gregg County Fair, sponsored by the Longview Jaycees; Sept. 10-18; Longview Fairgrounds and Exhibit Building: Cost: $6, free for children 3 years old and younger, senior citizens, military members and their family with proper identification. Armbands $30 Sept. 10-12 and 17-18, $20 Sept. 13-16. Information: www.greggcountyfair.com or (903) 753-4478.
“Broadway at the View,” 7 p.m. Sept. 17 and 18, ArtsView Children’s Theatre, 313 W. Tyler St., Longview. Featuring “A Tribute to the Greats,” with selections from Pasek & Paul, Stephen Schwartz, Rogers & Hammerstein, Cole Porter, Ebb & Fosse and more. Tickets: $40. Information: artsviewchildrenstheatre.com .
HomeBierFest 2021, 2 to 6 p.m. Sept. 18, Maude Convention and Activity Center, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. Homebrew competition and beer festival hosted by the East Texas Brewers Guild. Membership is $25 and includes admission to HomeBierFest. Registration ends at 8 p.m. Sept. 17. Information: https://www.facebook.com/etbrewersguild/.
Gregg County Master Gardeners Annual Plant Sale, 9 a.m. Sept. 25; Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Featuring local artist Dana Huber, who will be creating sidewalk chalk drawings. Over 200 of the plants will be priced at $5. Coffee and pastries will be available for purchase. Proceeds from the sale help fund local scholarships and educational programs in the area. For information, call (903) 236-8429 or go online to www.facebook.com/greggcountymastergardeners/ .
NIGHTLIFE
“Roots in the Garden,” Longview Arboretum and Nature Center Fall Concert Series, 6-8 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 30 to Oct. 28, Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Featuring: The Return of Rok Dox, Sept. 30; Matt Coats Band, Oct. 7; The Purple Hulls, Oct. 14; Wade Skinner Band, Oct. 21; Zeke Listenbee and the New Beginnings Praise Band, Oct. 28. The West gate at Maude Cobb parking lot will open at 5 p.m. each day. Cost: $10, adults; $5, children 4-12; free for children 3 and younger. Information: www.longviewarboretum.org/events/current-events .
Velcro Pygmies, 8 p.m. Sept. 16, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
The Kid Icarus Project, 8 p.m. Sept. 17, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Phillip Osborne and Living Proof, 8 p.m. Sept. 18, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
White Trash Wannabes, 8 p.m. Sept. 23, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Blaine Hart Acoustic, 7 p.m. Sept. 16, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Ambush, 8 p.m. Sept. 18, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $15. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Tickle & Croon Acoustic, 7 p.m. Sept. 22, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Raymoth Gilead Acoustic, 7 p.m. Sept. 23, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
TYLER AREA
EVENTS
Tyler Run for Autism, 8 a.m. Sept. 18, Pollard United Methodist Church, 3030 New Copeland Road, Tyler. Registration begins at 7 a.m. Featuring a 5K and 1 mile fun walk, vendor booths, bounce houses, face painting. Information: www.tylerrunforautism.com .
Out of the Darkness Tyler Community Walk, 10 a.m. Sept. 18, Southside Park at Rose Rudman Trails, Tyler. Registration begins at 9 a.m. The 3-mile suicide prevention walk will take place along the recreational trails of Rose Rudman Park, 450 Shiloh Road. Information: afsp.org/tyler .
Texas Veterans Military Show 2021, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 18, 655 S. Doctor M Roper Parkway (69 S.), Bullard. Featuring a military convoy led by the Patriot Guard, a classic car show and free lunch. Parade starts at 8:30 a.m. Information and to register: mikebalfay@gmail.com or (903) 894-1041.
Bingo, 5:45 p.m. Sept. 20, TASCA, Highway 110 S. and Jim Russell Road, Tyler. Snacks available. Information: (903) 871-3217 Monday through Thursday, tascatyler@gmail.com .
ATTRACTIONS
American Freedom Museum, on the campus of Brook Hill School, Old Jacksonville Highway north of Bullard. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults, discounts for seniors and youth, free for veterans and military personnel. The Hall of Presidents, Hall of Freedom and other galleries hold over 600 artifacts. Information: americanfreedommuseum.org .
Caldwell Zoo, 2203 Martin Luther King Blvd. Tyler. Hours: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. Cost: Prices vary, memberships available. The 85-acre zoo has animals from many parts of the world. Reservations required. Information: caldwellzoo.org or 903-593-0121.
Camp Ford Historical Park, 6500 U.S. 271, Tyler. Open: dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided trail with interpretive signs and information about the Civil War prisoner of war camp.
Cotton Belt Depot Museum, 210 E. Oakwood St., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Admission: free, donations appreciated. The museum displays model trains and railroad memorabilia owned by Cotton Belt Historical Society.
Discovery Science Place, 308 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Reservations: Reservations are required and can be made at discoveryscienceplace.org . Information: 903-533-8011.
Earth and Space Science Center, 1411 E. Lake St. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Day pass: $12 adults. Planetarium shows: $7 adults. Exhibits: $3 all. Children, seniors and students receive discounts. Schedule of shows, information: sciencecenter.tjc.edu , 903-510-2312.
East Texas State Fair Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, pavilions at East Texas State Fairgrounds, 2112 W. Front St., Tyler.
Goodman-LeGrand Museum & Gardens, 624 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: free, $2 requested. Once a private home, the city museum features furnishings and memorabilia dating back to the mid-1800s. Information: 903-531-1286.
Historic Aviation Memorial Museum, 150 Airport Drive, the old terminal of Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. Hours: 10 a. m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $8 adults, discounts for seniors, youth, active military personnel. Information: tyler hamm.org , 903-526-1945.
Historic Oakwood Cemetery, corner of Palace and Oakwood streets, Tyler. Open daily, dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided walking tours of Tyler’s oldest cemetery. Learn about Civil War veterans, state & local leaders and other interesting individuals who shaped Tyler’s early history or view many of the monuments on site. Tour brochures located in the kiosk across from the flag pole.
Smith County Historical Society Museum, 125 S. College Ave., Tyler. By appointment only. Appointments for museum visits/tours and archival research are made between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission free, donations appreciated. SCHS is an independent nonprofit collecting and preserving Smith County history for over 60 years. Information: smithcountyhistoricalsociety.org , 903-592-5993.
Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m. Cost: $5, adults, $3, seniors; free for TMA members, children, students, TJC employees and city of Tyler employees. See art by regional artists from the 20th and 21st centuries. Information: tylermuseum.org , 903-595-1001.
Tyler Rose Garden, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Open: Dawn to dusk. Admission: free. The 14-acre garden has 35,000 rose bushes, fountains, ponds and smaller specialty gardens.
Big Sandy Museum, 115 E. Gilmer St., Big Sandy. Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and every second Saturday of the month. Free admission.
NIGHT LIFE
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. Sept. 16, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale .
Daniel Holmes, 8 p.m. Sept. 17, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale .
Ryder Grimes, 8 p.m. Sept. 18, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale .
Karaoke with Billie Jo, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale .
Daniel Holmes, 7 p.m. Sept. 16, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler .
Gary Patrick, 8 p.m. Sept. 17, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler .
Andrew Toole, 8 p.m. Sept. 18, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler .
Wine & Sax with Low D, 7 p.m. Sept. 21, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler .
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. Sept. 22, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler .
Caddo Creek Band, 7 p.m. Sept. 18, TASCA, Highway 110 S. and Jim Russell Road, between Tyler and Whitehouse. Cost: $8. Information: (903) 871-3217, Monday through Thursday or tascatyler@gmail.com .
MARSHALL/CARTHAGE AREA
ATTRACTIONS
Market on the Square Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at Telegraph Park in downtown Marshall.