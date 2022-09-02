LONGVIEW AREA
ATTRACTIONS
“Transformation in the Wild World of Mark Nesmith: A Retrospective,” on display June 4 through Sept. 24; ”Ellie Taylor: A Lifetime of Painting,” on display June 4 through Jan. 7, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $5 for adults; free for children 12 and younger, LMFA members and active duty military personnel. Information: 903-753-8103, https://www.lmfa.org/ .
East Texas Oil Field photos by Jack Nolan, on exhibit through Dec. 10, East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. The exhibit includes photos of the East Texas oil field taken by Nolan in the 1930s.The exhibit will include 17 real photo postcard (RPPC) enlargements by Nolan (1889-1972), a prolific photographer of oil boom communities. A lecture by petroleum geologist and oilfield historian Jeff A. Spencer is set for 5:30 p.m. Sept. 15. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Information: (903) 983-8295, https://easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu/ .
Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-753-5840, gregghistorical.org .
The Magic of Mardi Gras, traveling exhibit on display through Sept. 17, Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $2 seniors, $1 students. Information: (903) 753-5840, gregghistorical.org .
Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: Free for members and children 6 and younger, $5 general admission, $3 for seniors, veterans and police officers. Information: http://www.longviewarboretum.org/ .
Gladewater Museum, 116 W. Pacific Ave., Gladewater. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free admission. Social distancing restrictions in place. Information: 903-845-7608.
Texas Broadcast Museum, 416 E. Main St., Kilgore, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors, students, military, first responders; $3 children 3-11. Information: texasbroadcastmuseum.com .
London Museum, 10690 S. Main St., New London. Museum and soda fountain hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday (10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, March through August), café hours: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cost: $5 adults, $3 children. Information: 903-895-4602, newlondonschool.org .
Liberty City Local Farmers Market, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each second Saturday through December, Liberty City Community Building grounds, 5333 Old Highway 135 N. Information: www.facebook.com/libertycitylocal/ .
EVENTS
Skating at Reo Starplex, 4716 W. Loop 281, Longview. 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Sundays, 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Information: https://www.reostarplex.com/ .
Sharon Shrine Circus, produced by Jordan World Circus, 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sept. 2, Longview Rodeo Arena, 1123 Jaycee Drive. Two-hour show features acrobats, aerialists, motorcyclists and clowns. Tickets: $20 adults, $10 children 2-12 at the circus box office day of show. Advance tickets online at http://www.thejordanworldcircus.com/ .
“Roots in the Garden,” Longview Arboretum and Nature Center Fall Concert Series, 6 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 8-29, Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Featuring: The Jazz Connection, Sept. 8; Noonday Band, Sept. 15; Joanitones, Sept. 22; East Mountain Bluegrass, Sept. 29. The West gate at Maude Cobb will open at 5 p.m. each day. Outside food and drinks are allowed. Tickets: $10, adults; $5, children 5-12; free for children 4 and younger. Information: http://www.longviewarboretum.org/ .
2022 Gregg County Fair, sponsored by the Longview Jaycees, Sept. 9-17, Longview Fairgrounds and Exhibit Building: Gate admission: $6, free for children 3 years old and younger, senior citizens, military with proper identification. Armbands $35 Sept. 9-11 and 16-17, $30 Sept. 12-15. Information: www.greggcountyfair.com or (903) 753-4478.
NIGHT LIFE
Sasquatch Slim, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 3, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
The Kid Icarus Project, 8 p.m. Sept. 2, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $5. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
What the Funk?!, 8 p.m. Sept. 3, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $5. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Venture South Acoustic, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 7, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Blaine Hart Acoustic, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 8, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Second Childhood, 8 p.m. Sept. 9, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $5. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
TYLER AREA
EVENTS
Sharon Shrine Circus, produced by Jordan World Circus, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sept. 3, 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Sept. 4 and 5, the Oil Palace, 10408 Texas Highway 64 E., Tyler. Two-hour show features acrobats, aerialists, motorcyclists and clowns. Tickets: $20 adults, $10 children 2-12 at the circus box office day of show. Advance tickets online at http://www.thejordanworldcircus.com/ .
Ballroom Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each Tuesday, TASCA Ranch, 10495 Jim Russell Road off Highway 110 S., between Tyler and Whitehouse. Classes scheduled every Tuesday. Cost: $40 per person for one month. Information: Jim Gehring, (903) 245-9272.
ATTRACTIONS
Ingrid Horner Art Exhibit, on display July 8 through Sept. 6, Gallery Main Street, 110 N. College Ave., Tyler. Gallery hours: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday. Information: https://downtown-tyler.squarespace.com/call-for-artists .
American Freedom Museum, on the campus of Brook Hill School, Old Jacksonville Highway north of Bullard. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults, discounts for seniors and youth, free for veterans and military personnel. The Hall of Presidents, Hall of Freedom and other galleries hold over 600 artifacts. Information: americanfreedommuseum.org .
Caldwell Zoo, 2203 Martin Luther King Blvd. Tyler. Hours: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. Cost: Prices vary, memberships available. The 85-acre zoo has animals from many parts of the world. Reservations required. Information: caldwellzoo.org or 903-593-0121.
Camp Ford Historical Park, 6500 U.S. 271, Tyler. Open: dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided trail with interpretive signs and information about the Civil War prisoner of war camp.
Cotton Belt Depot Museum, 210 E. Oakwood St., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Admission: free, donations appreciated. The museum displays model trains and railroad memorabilia owned by Cotton Belt Historical Society.
Discovery Science Place, 308 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Reservations are required and can be made at discoveryscienceplace.org . Information: 903-533-8011.
Earth and Space Science Center, 1411 E. Lake St. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Day pass: $12 adults. Planetarium shows: $7 adults. Exhibits: $3 all. Children, seniors and students receive discounts. Schedule of shows, information: sciencecenter.tjc.edu , 903-510-2312.
Goodman-LeGrand Museum & Gardens, 624 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: free, $2 requested. Once a private home, the city museum features furnishings and memorabilia dating back to the mid-1800s. Information: 903-531-1286.
Historic Aviation Memorial Museum, 150 Airport Drive, the old terminal of Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $8 adults, discounts for seniors, youth, active military personnel. Information: tyler hamm.org , 903-526-1945.
Historic Oakwood Cemetery, corner of Palace and Oakwood streets, Tyler. Open daily, dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided walking tours of Tyler’s oldest cemetery. Learn about Civil War veterans, state & local leaders and other interesting individuals who shaped Tyler’s early history or view many of the monuments on site. Tour brochures located in the kiosk across from the flag pole.
Smith County Historical Society Museum, 125 S. College Ave., Tyler. By appointment only. Appointments for museum visits/tours and archival research are made between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission free, donations appreciated. SCHS is an independent nonprofit collecting and preserving Smith County history for over 60 years. Information: smithcountyhistoricalsociety.org , 903-592-5993.
Tyler Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, 4850 Old Bullard Road, Broadway Square Mall south parking lot.
Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m. Cost: $5, adults, $3, seniors; free for TMA members, children, students, TJC employees and city of Tyler employees. See art by regional artists from the 20th and 21st centuries. Information: tylermuseum.org , 903-595-1001.
Tyler Rose Garden, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Open: Dawn to dusk. Admission: free. The 14-acre garden has 35,000 rose bushes, fountains, ponds and smaller specialty gardens.
Big Sandy Museum, 115 E. Gilmer St., Big Sandy. Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and every second Saturday of the month. Free admission.
NIGHT LIFE
Treble Soul, 8 p.m. Aug. 27, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. $5 cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Billie Jo’s Artist Showcase with special guest Kendra Remedios, 8 p.m. Sept. 2, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Jeff Allen & Eric George, 8 p.m. Sept. 3, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Brian Winfield, 8 p.m. Sept. 9, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Kirk Harper, 8 p.m. Sept. 2, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Clint Alford, 8 p.m. Sept. 3, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Sunday Jazz Brunch with Low D, 12 p.m. Sept. 4, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Byron Haynie, 8 p.m. Sept. 9, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
MARSHALL/CARTHAGE AREA
Sons of the Pioneers Concert, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 3, Jefferson Convention and Visitors Center, 305 E. Austin St., Jefferson, presented by Opera House Theatre Players. Tickets: $55 VIP, $30 general seating. Information: https://www.jeffersonoperahousetheatreplayers.com/ .