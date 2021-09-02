LONGVIEW AREA
ATTRACTIONS
East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. Cost: $10 adults, $9 seniors and military, $7 children ages 3-12. Information: 903-983-8295, easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu .
Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-753-5840, gregghistorical.org .
“After Solomon,” by artist Lorianne Hubbard, on display through Sept. 22; Anne Dean Turk Fine Arts Gallery on the Kilgore College campus. Gallery hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. Admission: Free. Information: 903-983-8166 or lkitchen@kilgore.edu .
”Vaquero: Genesis of the Texas Cowboy,” on display through Sept. 4, East Texas Oil Museum at Kilgore College, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Featuring 62 carbon photos with bilingual narrative text. Photos were taken in the early 1970s by Bill Witliff. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. Cost: $10 adults, $9 seniors and military, $7 children ages 3-12. Information: 903-983-8295, easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu .
Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: Free for members and children 6 and younger, $5 general admission, $3 for seniors, veterans and police officers. Information: http://www.longviewarboretum.org/ .
”The American West,” on display through Sept. 25, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: free for members and $5 for nonmembers. Information: 903-753-8103, https://www.lmfa.org/ .
Gladewater Museum, 116 W. Pacific Ave., Gladewater. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free admission. Social distancing restrictions in place. Information: 903-845-7608.
Texas Broadcast Museum, 416 E. Main St., Kilgore, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors, students, military, first responders; $3 children 3-11. Information: texasbroadcastmuseum.com .
London Museum, 10690 S. Main St., New London. Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cost: $5 adults, $3 children. Social distancing restrictions in place. Information: 903-895-4602, newlondonschool.org .
Longview World of Wonders, 112 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 2-6 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $8 general admission, $7 seniors. Information: 903-212-4969, longviewwow.org .
Historic Longview Farmers Market, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays, city parking lot at High and Cotton streets in downtown Longview. Information: historiclongviewfarmersmarket.com .
Liberty City Local Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each second and third Saturday, May 8 through Dec. 11, Liberty City Community Building grounds, 5333 Old Highway 135 N. Information: www.facebook.com/libertycitylocal/ .
EVENTS
Sharon Shrine Circus, produced by Jordan World Circus, 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 3, Longview Rodeo Arena, 1123 Jaycee Drive. Two-hour show features acrobats, aerialists, motorcyclists, clowns, tigers and elephants. Tickets: $20 adults, $10 children 3-12 at the circus box office one hour before show; free children’s tickets available at area merchants. Advance tickets online at http://www.thejordanworldcircus.com/ or visit the Jordan World Circus on Facebook.
East Texas Rabbit Breeders Association Rabbit Show, 7 p.m. Sept. 3, 8 a.m. Sept. 4, 7 a.m. Sept. 5, Longview Exhibit Building, 1123 Jaycee Drive, Longview. Competitors will show 30 to 40 different breeds of rabbits and compete for Best of Breed and Best in Show points. Admission: Free.
2021 Gregg County Fair, sponsored by the Longview Jaycees; Sept. 10-18; Longview Fairgrounds and Exhibit Building: Cost: $6, free for children 3 years old and younger, senior citizens, military members and their family with proper identification. Armbands $30 Sept. 10-12 and 17-18, $20 Sept. 13-16. Information: www.greggcountyfair.com or (903) 753-4478.
Longview Ambucs Mobility Bash; 6 to 10 p.m. Sept. 11; Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. Ages 21 and older, with music, live and silent auctions, raffles, food, games and drinks. Admission: $100, includes two tickets. Information: www.longviewambucs.com .
“Sock Hop Saturday,” featuring classic rock ‘n’ roll music performed by Kelli Grant, the “Queen of Swing,” 8 p.m. Sept. 11, Kokomo Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. Free movie follows concert: “The Blob.” Tickets: $10, available at eventbrite.com . Information: (903) 918-2132 or http://www.kokomotheatre.com/ .
HomeBierFest/Craftoberfest 2021, 2 to 6 p.m. Sept. 18, Maude Convention and Activity Center, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. Homebrew competition and beer festival hosted by the East Texas Brewers Guild. Only Guild members may attend. Membership is $25 and includes admission to HomeBierFest. Registration ends at 8 p.m. Sept. 17. Information: https://www.facebook.com/etbrewersguild/. Craftoberfest benefits Boys & Girls Club of the Big Pines. Tickets $20 general admission, $70 VIP; additional tasting tickets $10 at the event. Information: https://begreateasttexas.com/.
Gregg County Master Gardeners Annual Plant Sale, 9 a.m. Sept. 25; Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Featuring local artist Dana Huber, who will be creating sidewalk chalk drawings. Over 200 of the plants will be priced at $5. Coffee and pastries will be available for purchase. Proceeds from the sale help fund local scholarships and educational programs in the area. For information, call (903) 236-8429 or go online to www.facebook.com/greggcountymastergardeners/ .
NIGHTLIFE
“Roots in the Garden,” Longview Arboretum and Nature Center Fall Concert Series, 6-8 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 30 to Oct. 28, Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Featuring: The Return of Rok Dox, Sept. 30; Matt Coats Band, Oct. 7; The Purple Hulls, Oct. 14; Wade Skinner Band, Oct. 21; Zeke Listenbee and the New Beginnings Praise Band, Oct. 28. The West gate at Maude Cobb parking lot will open at 5 p.m. each day. Cost: $10, adults; $5, children 4-12; free for children 3 and younger. Information: www.longviewarboretum.org/events/current-events .
Lance Lopez Live, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 2, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Kim Donnette, 8 p.m. Sept. 4, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Alex & Liv, 8 p.m. Sept. 9, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Black Ice, 8 p.m. Sept. 10, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Jenn Ford Acoustic, 7 p.m. Sept. 2, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
The Tuxedo Cats, 8 p.m. Sept. 3, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Smackwater, 8 p.m. Sept. 4, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Sheila & Alan Acoustic, 7 p.m. Sept. 8, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Noonday, 8 p.m. Sept. 10, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
TYLER AREA
EVENTS
Sharon Shrine Circus, produced by Jordan World Circus, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sept. 4, 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Sept. 5-6, the Oil Palace, 10408 Texas Highway 64 E., Tyler. Two-hour show features acrobats, aerialists, motorcyclists, clowns, tigers and elephants. Tickets: $20 adults, $10 children 3-12 at the circus box office one hour before show; free children’s tickets available at area merchants. Advance tickets online at http://www.thejordanworldcircus.com/ or visit the Jordan World Circus on Facebook.
Bingo, 5:45 p.m. Sept. 20, TASCA, Highway 110 S. and Jim Russell Road, Tyler. Snacks available. Information: (903) 871-3217 Monday through Thursday, tascatyler@gmail.com .
ATTRACTIONS
American Freedom Museum, on the campus of Brook Hill School, Old Jacksonville Highway north of Bullard. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults, discounts for seniors and youth, free for veterans and military personnel. The Hall of Presidents, Hall of Freedom and other galleries hold over 600 artifacts. Information: americanfreedommuseum.org .
Caldwell Zoo, 2203 Martin Luther King Blvd. Tyler. Hours: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. Cost: Prices vary, memberships available. The 85-acre zoo has animals from many parts of the world. Reservations required. Information: caldwellzoo.org or 903-593-0121.
Camp Ford Historical Park, 6500 U.S. 271, Tyler. Open: dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided trail with interpretive signs and information about the Civil War prisoner of war camp.
Cotton Belt Depot Museum, 210 E. Oakwood St., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Admission: free, donations appreciated. The museum displays model trains and railroad memorabilia owned by Cotton Belt Historical Society.
Discovery Science Place, 308 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Reservations: Reservations are required and can be made at discoveryscienceplace.org . Information: 903-533-8011.
Earth and Space Science Center, 1411 E. Lake St. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 9:30 a.m to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Day pass: $12 adults. Planetarium shows: $7 adults. Exhibits: $3 all. Children, seniors and students receive discounts. Schedule of shows, information: sciencecenter.tjc.edu , 903-510-2312.
East Texas State Fair Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, pavilions at East Texas State Fairgrounds, 2112 W. Front St., Tyler.
Goodman-LeGrand Museum & Gardens, 624 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: free, $2 requested. Once a private home, the city museum features furnishings and memorabilia dating back to the mid-1800s. Information: 903-531-1286.
Historic Aviation Memorial Museum, 150 Airport Drive, the old terminal of Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. Hours: 10 a. m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $8 adults, discounts for seniors, youth, active military personnel. Information: tyler hamm.org , 903-526-1945.
Historic Oakwood Cemetery, corner of Palace and Oakwood streets, Tyler. Open daily, dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided walking tours of Tyler’s oldest cemetery. Learn about Civil War veterans, state & local leaders and other interesting individuals who shaped Tyler’s early history or view many of the monuments on site. Tour brochures located in the kiosk across from the flag pole.
Smith County Historical Society Museum, 125 S. College Ave., Tyler. By appointment only. Appointments for museum visits/tours and archival research are made between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission free, donations appreciated. SCHS is an independent nonprofit collecting and preserving Smith County history for over 60 years. Information: smithcountyhistoricalsociety.org , 903-592-5993.
Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m. Cost: $5, adults, $3, seniors; free for TMA members, children, students, TJC employees and city of Tyler employees. See art by regional artists from the 20th and 21st centuries. Information: tylermuseum.org , 903-595-1001.
Tyler Rose Garden, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Open: Dawn to dusk. Admission: free. The 14-acre garden has 35,000 rose bushes, fountains, ponds and smaller specialty gardens.
Big Sandy Museum, 115 E. Gilmer St., Big Sandy. Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and every second Saturday of the month. Free admission.
NIGHT LIFE
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. Sept. 2, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Jason Misenheimer, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 3, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Blind Pursuit, 8 p.m. Sept. 4, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. $7 cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Karaoke with Billie Jo, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 8, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Billie Jo & Matt Fisher, 7 p.m. Sept. 2, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Riley Redding, 8 p.m. Sept. 3, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Clint Alford, 8 p.m. Sept. 4, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Wine & Sax with Low D, 7 p.m. Sept. 7, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. Sept. 8, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Scotty Alexander, 7 p.m. Sept. 9, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Texas Express, 7 p.m. Sept. 4, TASCA, Highway 110 S. and Jim Russell Road, between Tyler and Whitehouse. Cost: $8. Information: (903) 871-3217, Monday through Thursday or tascatyler@gmail.com .
Caddo Creek Band, 7 p.m. Sept. 18, TASCA, Highway 110 S. and Jim Russell Road, between Tyler and Whitehouse. Cost: $8. Information: (903) 871-3217, Monday through Thursday or tascatyler@gmail.com .
MARSHALL/CARTHAGE AREA
EVENTS
“The Wild Women of Winedale,” 7 p.m. Sept. 2-4, 2 p.m. Sept. 5, Esquire Theater, 114 W. Sabine St., Carthage. Tickets: $8 adults, $4 children 6-12, free for children younger than 6. Information: http://thecountrymusichayride.com/ .
Pioneer Days, Sept. 4-6, downtown Jefferson, hosted by Jefferson’s Opera House Theatre Players. Sept. 4: parade, 10 a.m., street dance featuring Sheila and the Caddo Kats Band, 6 to 8 p.m.; Sept. 5: Dutch oven cook-off and square dances; Sept. 6: Sons of the Pioneers concert, 3 p.m., Jefferson Visitors Center, tickets, $35 VIP, $25 general seating. Information: (903) 665-8243 or www.JeffersonOperaHouseTheatrePlayers.com .
“9/11 Walk of Remembrance,” 9:30 a.m. Sept. 11, Panola County Courthouse, 110 Sycamore St., Carthage. The 2-mile remembrance walk will head down West Panola and end at Carthage High School stadium. Information: (903) 693-5282.
ATTRACTIONS
Market on the Square Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at Telegraph Park in downtown Marshall.
ELSEWHERE
45th Annual Bluegrass Festival, 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 2-4, 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 5, Salmon Lake Park, Grapeland. Includes 13 bands from several states, including Tennessee, Kentucky, Alabama, Georgia, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas; featuring Larry Cordle & Lonesome Standard Time, The Purple Hulls, The Little Roy & Lizzy Show, The Marksmen Quartet and more. Information: (936) 687 2594, salmonlakepark.com .