LONGVIEW AREA
ATTRACTIONS
East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. Cost: $10 adults, $9 seniors and military, $7 children ages 3-12. Information: 903-983-8295, easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu .
Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-753-5840, gregghistorical.org .
Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: Free for members and children 6 and younger, $5 general admission, $3 for seniors, veterans and police officers. Information: http://www.longviewarboretum.org/ .
”The American West,” on display through Sept. 25, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: free for members and $5 for nonmembers. Information: 903-753-8103, https://www.lmfa.org/ .
Gladewater Museum, 116 W. Pacific Ave., Gladewater. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free admission. Social distancing restrictions in place. Information: 903-845-7608.
Texas Broadcast Museum, 416 E. Main St., Kilgore, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors, students, military, first responders; $3 children 3-11. Information: texasbroadcastmuseum.com .
London Museum, 10690 S. Main St., New London. Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cost: $5 adults, $3 children. Social distancing restrictions in place. Information: 903-895-4602, newlondonschool.org .
Longview World of Wonders, 112 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 2-6 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $8 general admission, $7 seniors. Information: 903-212-4969, longviewwow.org .
Historic Longview Farmers Market, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays, city parking lot at High and Cotton streets in downtown Longview. Information: historiclongviewfarmersmarket.com .
Liberty City Local Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each second and third Saturday, May 8 through Dec. 11, Liberty City Community Building grounds, 5333 Old Highway 135 N. Information: www.facebook.com/libertycitylocal/ .
EVENTS
Gregg County Master Gardeners Annual Plant Sale, 9 a.m. Sept. 25; Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Featuring local artist Dana Huber, who will be creating sidewalk chalk drawings. Over 200 of the plants will be priced at $5. Coffee and pastries will be available for purchase. Proceeds from the sale help fund local scholarships and educational programs in the area. For information, call (903) 236-8429 or go online to www.facebook.com/greggcountymastergardeners/ .
Touch a Truck – Feed a Family, benefiting Longview Community Ministries, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 2, Longview Mall, 3500 McCann Road, Longview. Event invites children and adults to see, touch, learn and interact with dozens of vehicles, including ambulances, fire trucks, cranes, dump trucks, school buses, 18-wheelers, antique cars and radio-controlled vehicles. Also includes an inflatable playground, entertainment, prizes, community booths, games, silent auction and food vendors. Admission: Free, but a jar of peanut butter or monetary donation of choice to Longview Community Ministries is accepted. Information: https://longviewcommunityministries.org/home .
Halloween Fright Fest Concert Under the Stars, featuring Kelli Grant, the “Queen of Swing,” 8 p.m. each Friday in October at the Kokomo Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Free movie follows concert: “Ghost Breakers,” starring Bob Hope and Paulette Goddard, Oct. 2; “Abbott and Costello Meet the Invisible Man,” Oct. 9; “The Invisible Woman,” starring John Barrymore, Oct. 16; “The Crystal Ball,” starring Paulette Goddard and Ray Milland, Oct. 23; “The Nutty Professor,” starring Jerry Lewis, Oct. 30.” Gates open at 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $10, sold online at eventbrite.com . Information: (903) 918 2132, www.kokomotheatre.com .
“The Servant of Two Masters,” presented by Kilgore College Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7-9, 2:30 p.m. Oct. 10, Van Cliburn Auditorium, 1200 S. Henderson Highway, Kilgore. Tickets: $7 for Kilgore College students with ID, $10 for adults. Discounted tickets are available for groups of 10 or more. Information: www.kilgore.edu/drama or (903) 983-8126.
NIGHTLIFE
Downtown Live, featuring Teazur, 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 24, Heritage Plaza, 219 E. Methvin St., downtown Longview. Cost: Free. Information: https://www.longviewtexas.gov/3836/Downtown-Live .
“Roots in the Garden,” Longview Arboretum and Nature Center Fall Concert Series, 6-8 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 30 to Oct. 28, Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Featuring: The Return of Rok Dox, Sept. 30; Matt Coats Band, Oct. 7; The Purple Hulls and Hickory Hill, Oct. 14; Wade Skinner Band, Oct. 21; Zeke Listenbee and the New Beginnings Praise Band, Oct. 28. The West gate at Maude Cobb parking lot will open at 5 p.m. each day. Cost: $10, adults; $5, children 4-12; free for children 3 and younger. Information: www.longviewarboretum.org/events/current-events .
White Trash Wannabes, 8 p.m. Sept. 23, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Lee Mathis, 8 p.m. Sept. 24, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Anthony Riley, 8 p.m. Sept. 25, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Raymoth Gilead Acoustic, 7 p.m. Sept. 23, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Rick Brown Band, 8 p.m. Sept. 24, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $15. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Gary Patrick Band, 8 p.m. Sept. 25, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Ryan Matthew Acoustic, 7 p.m. Sept. 29, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Jonathan Webster Acoustic, 7 p.m. Sept. 30, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
TYLER AREA
ATTRACTIONS
American Freedom Museum, on the campus of Brook Hill School, Old Jacksonville Highway north of Bullard. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults, discounts for seniors and youth, free for veterans and military personnel. The Hall of Presidents, Hall of Freedom and other galleries hold over 600 artifacts. Information: americanfreedommuseum.org .
Caldwell Zoo, 2203 Martin Luther King Blvd. Tyler. Hours: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. Cost: Prices vary, memberships available. The 85-acre zoo has animals from many parts of the world. Reservations required. Information: caldwellzoo.org or 903-593-0121.
Camp Ford Historical Park, 6500 U.S. 271, Tyler. Open: dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided trail with interpretive signs and information about the Civil War prisoner of war camp.
Cotton Belt Depot Museum, 210 E. Oakwood St., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Admission: free, donations appreciated. The museum displays model trains and railroad memorabilia owned by Cotton Belt Historical Society.
Discovery Science Place, 308 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Reservations: Reservations are required and can be made at discoveryscienceplace.org . Information: 903-533-8011.
Earth and Space Science Center, 1411 E. Lake St. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Day pass: $12 adults. Planetarium shows: $7 adults. Exhibits: $3 all. Children, seniors and students receive discounts. Schedule of shows, information: sciencecenter.tjc.edu , 903-510-2312.
East Texas State Fair Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, pavilions at East Texas State Fairgrounds, 2112 W. Front St., Tyler.
Goodman-LeGrand Museum & Gardens, 624 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: free, $2 requested. Once a private home, the city museum features furnishings and memorabilia dating back to the mid-1800s. Information: 903-531-1286.
Historic Aviation Memorial Museum, 150 Airport Drive, the old terminal of Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. Hours: 10 a. m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $8 adults, discounts for seniors, youth, active military personnel. Information: tyler hamm.org , 903-526-1945.
Historic Oakwood Cemetery, corner of Palace and Oakwood streets, Tyler. Open daily, dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided walking tours of Tyler’s oldest cemetery. Learn about Civil War veterans, state & local leaders and other interesting individuals who shaped Tyler’s early history or view many of the monuments on site. Tour brochures located in the kiosk across from the flag pole.
Smith County Historical Society Museum, 125 S. College Ave., Tyler. By appointment only. Appointments for museum visits/tours and archival research are made between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission free, donations appreciated. SCHS is an independent nonprofit collecting and preserving Smith County history for over 60 years. Information: smithcountyhistoricalsociety.org , 903-592-5993.
Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m. Cost: $5, adults, $3, seniors; free for TMA members, children, students, TJC employees and city of Tyler employees. See art by regional artists from the 20th and 21st centuries. Information: tylermuseum.org , 903-595-1001.
Tyler Rose Garden, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Open: Dawn to dusk. Admission: free. The 14-acre garden has 35,000 rose bushes, fountains, ponds and smaller specialty gardens.
Big Sandy Museum, 115 E. Gilmer St., Big Sandy. Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and every second Saturday of the month. Free admission.
NIGHT LIFE
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. Sept. 23, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
DJ Dance Party, 8 p.m. Sept. 24, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. $5 cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Aaron Watson with Grant Gilbert & Bobby Irwin, 7 p.m. Sept. 25, the Cannery Stage, Lindale. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets: $20 advance, $25 day of show. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Karaoke with Billie Jo, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Lee Mathis, 7 p.m. Sept. 23, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Jacob Armitage, 8 p.m. Sept. 24, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Mitchell Ford, 8 p.m. Sept. 25, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Wine & Harp with Charla Murray, 7 p.m. Sept. 28, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. Sept. 29, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
MARSHALL/CARTHAGE AREA
Events
“Dearly Departed,” annual fall dinner theater and dessert matinee, presented by the Panola College Drama Department, Panola College, 1109 W. Panola St., Carthage. Dinner theater performances 7 p.m. Sept. 24 and 25 with dinner served from 5:50 to 6:40 p.m.; dessert matinee performance 1:30 p.m. Sept. 26 with doors opening at 12:30 p.m. Tickets: $40 for adults, $30 for senior citizens, high school students and younger for dinner theater; $20 for adults, $12 for senior citizens, high school students and younger for dessert matinee. The show will be livestreamed at broadwayondemand.com . Cost is $35. Information: www.panola.edu/ .
Halloween on the Square, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 31, downtown Carthage. Trick-or-treating around the Square, featuring candy and surprises.
ATTRACTIONS
Market on the Square Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at Telegraph Park in downtown Marshall.
ELSEWHERE
49th Edom Art Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 9 and 10, in the meadow behind the art studios in downtown Edom. Featuring 60 artists in the mediums of painting, photography, clay, glass, mixed media, sculpture, metal, fiber and jewelry. Also included will be demonstrations of blacksmithing by Lonnie Robinson and clay raku firing demonstration from Randy Brodnax. There also will be wineries, food and a kids creation station. Admission: Free. Information: http://www.edomarts.com/ .