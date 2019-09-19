GREGG/UPSHUR/RUSK
LIVE MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
Jenn Ford, 7 p.m. today, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
King Trivia in the Taproom, 6 p.m. Thursdays; Oil Horse Brewing Co., 101 W. Tyler St., Longview. Information: 903-220-3414.
The Social Club, 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Heritage Plaza, Downtown Longview. Downtown Live Concert Series. Information: Longview Main Street on Facebook.
Reid Burns, 7:30 p.m. Friday, the Central Station Brick & Brew, 103 N. Main St., Gladewater. Information: 903-374-4700, Facebook.
The Tuxedo Cats, 8 p.m. Friday, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
The Gladewater Opry, two-hour country music stage show; 7 p.m. Saturday, 108 E. Commerce St., Gladewater. Lance Moore, Dorothy Hinman — Harleton; Paul Dunnam — Union Grove; April Sanders -Dallas Presley West — Marshall; Randy Armstrong — Crandall; and Sarah Bryan — Longview. Cost: adults $10, children $5. Information: 903-845-3600, www.thegladewateropry.com .
Teazur, 8 p.m. Saturday, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
BlakBox, 7 p.m. Wednesday, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Jenn Ford and the Wide Eyed Devils, 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 27, Heritage Plaza, Downtown Longview. Downtown Live Concert Series. Information: Longview Main Street on Facebook.
Improv at Oil Horse Brewing Co., featuring Duck. Duck. Moose!, Theatre Longview’s improv comedy troupe; 7 to 8:30 p.m., the fourth Tuesday of each month — Sept. 24, Oct. 22; 101 W. Tyler St., Longview. Information: Facebook.
Floyd Void: A Tribute to Pink Floyd, 8 p.m. last Friday and Saturday of each month, Big Sandy Music Hall, 100 S. Tyler St., Big Sandy. Cost: $15 advance, $20 (cash) door, reserved seats available. Tickets and information: bigsandymusichall.com .
Black & White Party & Comedy Show; 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9; Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Complex, Longview. Presented by Stars Entertainment Group, with radio and TV personality Claudia Jordan as host, starring comedian TK Kirkland, and featuring comedians D’Lai and Mike Shawn. Cost: $40 general admission, $50 for preferred seating, $35 for couples, group discounts. Information: starsonstage.com or on Facebook, or call (972) 521-1044.
Jason Michael Carrol, country music hit-maker and Clay Page, 2019 ‘American Idol’ Top 40 contestant; 7:30 p.m. Nov. 23 Gilmer Civic Center, 1218 US Hwy 271 N., Gilmer. Cost: $25 reserved, $40 reserved plus meet and greet. Information: frontrowlive.net, 817-438-8800.
HALLOWEEN/FALL
Longview World of Wonders Spooky Saturdays, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each Saturday in October, 112 E. Tyler St., Longview.. Oct. 5 — dry ice demonstration and balloon ghost craft, Oct. 12 — monster cookie decorating, Oct. 19 — Bad to the Bone, check out real bones in partnership with Kilgore College, Oct 26 — Potions! with the Kilgore College Chemistry Department. Cost: free for members and children younger than 2, $8 general admission, $7 for ages 65 and older and military, $3 with EBT/Lonestar card.
FAMILY/CHILDREN
Music and Movement, 10:30 a.m. Mondays, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. Featuring new musical instruments provided by anonymous donor, with hand drums, triangles, miniature xylophones, harmonicas, kazoos, digital piano and more. Cost: Free. Information: (903)237-1345 or afmartin@longviewtexas.gov.
Babygarten Story Time, 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St., Longview. Cost: Free. Information: longviewtexas.gov/library .
Early Learning Journeys Story Time, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays; Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. For ages 3 to 5. Cost: Free. Information: www.longviewtexas.gov/2896/Story-Times .
Discovery Kids Story Time, 4 p.m. Wednesdays; Broughton Recreation Center; 801 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Cost: Free. Information: www.longviewtexas.gov/2896/Story-Times.
Family Game Night, 6 to 8:30 p.m. each Thursday, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. Cost: Free. Information: 903-237-1345, longviewtexas.gov/library or at facebook.com/Longview Public Library.
Legos at the Library, 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays; Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. Cost: Free. Information: www.longviewtexas.gov/2894/LEGOs-the-Library .
THEATER/ PERFORMING ARTS
Broadway at the View, 7 p.m. Sept. 20 and 21, doors open at 6:30 p.m. Featuring “Broadway Goes to the Movies,” showcasing ArtsView teens and adults, with desserts, hors d’oeuvres, wine, beer, and drinks; bid on performer’s encore song; Ticket Pull; and silent auction. Cost: $50. Information: artsviewchildrenstheatre.com.
The Decades of Rock ‘n’ Roll, 4 p.m. Sept. 22; Gilmer Civic Center; featuring Sting Ray Anthony; Travis Powell; Dale ‘C’ Cummings; Ultimate Tribute Band Spinout!. Information: 1-832-312-0074, stevemdxelvisl@gmail.com .
Girls Doo it Too!, Concert Under the Stars at the Kokomo Theatre, gates open at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24 and 26, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. A drive-in theatre without the cars; Queen of Swing Kelli Grant salutes a few queens in the industry; followed by free movie “Some Like it Hot” starring Marilyn Monroe and Tony Curtis. Bring lawn chair. Cost: $10. Information: (903) 918-2132.
Duck. Duck. Moose!, Theatre Longview’s improv comedy troupe; 7 to 8:30 p.m., the fourth Tuesday of each month — Sept. 24, Oct. 22, Oil Horse Brewing Co., 101 W. Tyler St., Longview. Information: Facebook.
Comedy Improv Showcase by Theatre Longview, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28, Longview Community Center, 500 E. Whaley, Longview. Cost: $10 for adults, $5 for students. Information: theatrelongview.com.
“Great Russian Nutcracker,” presented by the Moscow Ballet; tickets on sale for 7 p.m. Nov. 18 performance at LeTourneau University Belcher Center. Information: 903-233-3080, www.nutcracker.com, group pricing at 800-320-1733 or email groups@nutcracker.com .
MUSEUMS/EXHIBITS
Landmarks of Longview: An Architectural Home Tour, 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 21 and 22. Featuring five homes in Nuggett Hill and the Teague Home. Cost: $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Information: www.gregghistorical.org .
“Simon Waranch: Young Maestro,” through Sept. 21; Longview Museum of Fine Arts; 215 E. Tyler St. Glass figurative pieces of art. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: Free for members, $5 for guests. Information: lmfa.org.
“Liz Hickok: Intimate Immensity,” through Sept. 21; Longview Museum of Fine Arts; 215 E. Tyler St. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: Free for members, $5 for guests. Information: lmfa.org.
”Local Color,” artwork by Stephen F. Austin State University professor Peter Andrew, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday through Sept. 25, Anne Dean Turk Fine Arts Gallery, Kilgore College, Kilgore. Cost: Free. Information: www.peterandrew.net or 903-983-8166 or lkitchen@kilgore.edu.
Apollo Moon Landing Exhibit, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday through Oct. 13, Longview Hall at LeTourneau University, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Featuring items from NASA’s Johnson Space Center. Moved to LeTourneau University’ Belcher Center today for related lectures at 10 a.m. and 11: 15 a.m. today. Cost: Free.
Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-753-5840, gregghistorical.org .
Longview World of Wonders, 112 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $8 general admission, $7 seniors. Information: 903-212-4969, longviewwow.org.
Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m.to 6 p.m. Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5. Information: 903-753-8103, lmfa.org .
Gladewater Museum, 116 W. Pacific, Gladewater. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free admission. Information: 903-845-7608 and gladewatermuseum@gmail.com .
Depot Museum and Children’s Discovery Center, 514 N. High St., Henderson. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cost: $3 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-657-4303, depotmuseum.com .
Rangerette Showcase and Museum, 1100 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore, Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. Information: 903-983-8265, kilgore.edu/campus-life/rangerette-showcase-and-museum .
East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Cost: $8 adults, $5 children. Information: 903-983-8295, easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu.
Texas Broadcast Museum, 416 E. Main St., Kilgore, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors, students, first responders; $3 children 3-11. Information: 903-985-8115, texasbroadcastmuseum.com .
Historic Upshur Museum, 119 Simpson St., Gilmer. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: free. Information: 903-843-5483, historicupshurmuseum.com .
Flight of the Phoenix Aviation Museum, 43 Aviation Drive, Fox Stephens Field, Gilmer. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Information: 903-790-7435, flightofthephoenix.org.
New London (School Explosion) Museum, 10690 S. Main St., New London, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $3 children. Information: 903-895-4602.
FESTIVALS/ SPECIAL EVENTS
Dog/Owner Costume Contest, sponsored by Karen’s Pampered Pets and Judson Road Animal Clinic; 10 a.m Sept. 21; Longview First Church, 1600 Blueridge Parkway, Longview. Cost: $10 entry fee. Information: (903) 736-9370.
HomeBierFest 2019, 2 to 6 p.m. Sept. 21, Maude Convention and Activity Center, Longview. Homebrew competition and Oktoberfest themed beer festival hosted by the East Texas Brewers Guild. Only Guild members may attend. Membership is $25 and includes admission to HomeBierFest. Information: www.etbrewersguild.org or East Texas Brewers Guild on Facebook, register by 8 p.m. Sept. 20. No tickets sold at the event.
Gregg County Master Gardener’s Fall Plant Sale, 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 28; Gregg County AgriLife Bldg. Parking in the rear of the building. Information: www.facebook.com/greggcountymastergardeners or call (903) 236-8429.
Longview Jaycees Trade Days, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, second weekend of every month except September. Cost: Free admission. Information: 903-753-4478 or visit greggcounty fair.com/Trade_Days .
Riverside Trade Days, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, second and fourth weekend of every month. Cost: Free admission. Information: riversidervpark42.com .
FUNDRAISERS
Craftoberfest, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 21, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center; benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Big Pines, featuring craft beer from Texas breweries, food, music, games, Gamesters’ Paradise Bus. Cost: VIP tickets $70 and $50 for each additional tickets, $80 at the door and $60 for each additional ticket. General admission $20 with additional tasting tickets for $2. Must be 21 or older to attend. Information: www.ETexCraftoberfest.com or on Facebook.
Sixth Annual East Texas Burn Run, hosted by Longview and Tyler Chapters of Brothers Keepers MC; opening ceremony at 9 a.m. Sept. 28; poker run, bike show, bike games, live entertainment, vendors, live and silent auctions, food and a children’s area. Proceeds help send burn survivors to camp each summer. Cost: Free admission. Information: Riley Crocker at 903-746-8305, email at 13pres@brotherskeepersmc.com or www.brotherskeepersmc.com .
Asleep At The Wheel Pasture Party benefiting Hannah House Maternity Home near Longview, Sept. 28, advance ticket sales end Sept. 24; then available the day of the show starting at 4 p.m. at Bear Creek General Store; gates open at 4 p.m., dinner at 5:30 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m.; Bear Creek Smokehouse, Marshall. Cost: concert $30, concert and dinner $45, VIP package for two $500. Information: tickettailor.com/events/asleepthewheel/277278 .
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4002 Clay Shoot Fundraiser; 9 a.m., 8 a.m. registration, Oct. 5; Prairie Creek Sporting Clays; Gladewater. Sponsors and volunteers needed. Cost: $500 team of four, $125 for individuals. Information: Marc Webb at (903) 649-4198 or DiAnne McGregor at (903) 399-5492 or email gicklegickle@netzero.com .
Mobberly Baptist Church annual Rummage Sale, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 4 and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 5, Longview Exhibit Building, 1123 Jaycee Drive. Admission: $1 on Friday and free on Saturday (donations accepted). Donated items accepted 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 30 to Oct. 2 at the Longview Exhibit Building. Funds benefit Mobberly Benevolence Ministry led by the Family Services team. Information: Greg Scobee at 903-918-8801 or email scobeeg@yahoo.com.
OUTDOORS
17th Annual Adaptive Sportsfest, hosted by the nonprofit POWER, Inc. (People On Wheels Encouraging Responsibility); 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 28; Lake Gladewater. For people with disabilities and their guests. Activities include archery and air rifle training clinics, hand cycling, fishing and kayaking, water skiing clinic conducted by Metroplex Adaptive Water Sports. Cost: Free for people with disabilities and their guests. Information: (903) 736-9046, judie@powerinc.org, www.powerinc.org .
SPEAKERS/ PRESENTATIONS
Preservation Texas Roadshow, 1 p.m. Sept. 24, Education Room at the Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia, Longview. Roundtable discussions on local preservation challenges and statewide preservation programs. Cost: Free. Information: Ellen Gordon at 903-720-1398 or www. PreservationTexas.org/ PTroadshow .
Workshop with NY Best Selling Author Christie Craig, hosted by East Texas Writers Association; 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 28; Hampton Inn & Suites, 3044 N. Eastman Road, Longview. Presentation on “Build a Character, Build a Story.” Cost: $45 through Sept. 10, then $50. Information: easttexasauthorsassociation.com/writing-workshop .
East Texas Sanctity of Life Banquet, 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 14, Holiday Inn Infinity Center, Longview. Feature speaker Stephanie Gray. Cost: $50 or $400 for table of eight. Information: easttexaslifebanquet.com.
Methodist Preschool Teacher Conference, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 8; Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Complex, Longview: Cost: $45. Information: www.methodistptc.com or contact Louise Dyer at (903) 240-2805 or by email at ofmontessori@aol.com .
FARMERS MARKETS
Historic Longview Farmers Market, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays, city parking lot at High and Cotton streets in downtown Longview. Information: historiclongviewfarmersmarket.com .
SMITH/WOOD/ CHEROKEE
NIGHTLIFE
Lee Mathis, Dakotas Chophouse, 7 p.m. today, 4803 Old Bullard Road, Tyler. Information: 903-581-6700, dakotasintyler.com.
Charley Crockett, 8 p.m. today, Stanley’s Famous Pit Bar-B-Q, 525 S. Beckham Ave. Tyler. Information: 903-593-0311, stanleysfamous.com.
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. every Thursday through Dec. 26, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale.
Clint Alford, 7 p.m. today, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5425 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: 903 509-4222, coyotesamsbarandgrille.com.
Jake & the Jammers, 6 p.m. Friday, Fresh by Brookshire’s, 6991 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: 903-747-3503, freshbybrookshires.com.
Garrett Walker, 6-8 p.m. Friday, Poke In Da Eye World Championship BBQ & Catering, 11811 Texas 64 East, Tyler.
John Baumann, 8 p.m. Friday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Cost: $5. Information: 430-235-2100, texasmusiccity.net.
Matt Elliott, Dakotas Chophouse, 8 p.m. Friday 4803 Old Bullard Road, Tyler. Information: 903-581-6700, dakotasintyler.com.
Nonpoint, 5 p.m. Saturday, Clicks Live, 1946 ESE Loop 323, Tyler. Information: 903-593-6499.
Paul Shafer, 8 p.m. Saturday, Grand Slam, 5201 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Facebook.
Matt Raker & the Nearly Brothers, 8 p.m. Saturday, Dakotas Chophouse, 4803 Old Bullard Road, Tyler. Information: 903-581-6700, dakotasintyler.com.
Coldfire, 6 p.m. Saturday, Fresh By Brookshire’s, 6991 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: 903-747-3503, freshbybrookshires.com.
Red Clay Strays, 8 p.m. Saturday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Cost: $10. Tickets: 430-235-2100, texasmusiccity.net.
Boogie Butt, 7 p.m. Saturday, Commerce Street Drafthouse, 401 E. Commerce St., Jacksonville. Information: 903-541-2141, facebook.com/MillerDrafthouse.
Dustin Becker, 7 p.m. Saturday, Lago del Pino, 14706 County Road 1134, Tyler. Information: 903-561-5246, lagodelpino.com.
Decades, 9 p.m. Friday, Rick’s on the Square, 104 W. Erwin St., Tyler. Information: 903-531-2415, rix.com.
Dr. Frankenstein’s Trivia, 7 p.m. every Monday through Dec. 20, Manny’s Tex-Mex, 1433 S. Beckham Ave., Tyler.
Opinionation Quiz Contest, 7 p.m. every Tuesday through Dec. 17, Republic Icehouse, 3807 University Blvd., Tyler. Information: 903-504-5860, republicicehouse.com.
Karaoke, 6:30 p.m. each Tuesday through Dec. 31, Brisket Love Barbecue & Icehouse, 15338 FM 849, Lindale. Information: 903-881-5725, brisketlovetx.com.
Opinionation Quiz Contest, 7 p.m. every Wednesday through Dec. 18, ETX Brewing Company, 221 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler.
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. every Wednesday through Sept. 25, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5425 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: 903 509-4222, coyotesamsbarandgrille.com.
Billie Jo and karaoke, 7 p.m. every Wednesday through Dec. 18, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Information: 430-235-2100, texasmusiccity.net.
Daniel Rocha, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dakotas Chophouse, 4803 Old Bullard Road, Tyler. Information: 903-581-6700, dakotasintyler.com.
MUSIC/THEATER
Tunes at Noon, noon each Thursday, T.B. Butler Fountain Plaza. Music, games and food trucks.
Mairead Nesbitt, Celtic violinist, 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Center for the Arts in Winnsboro, 200 Market St. Cost: $35 to $55. Tickets: eventbrite.com.
Aaron Watson, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, East Texas State Fair, 2000 W. Front St., Tyler. Cost: $30, includes fair admission. Tickets: must be bought in advance at etstatefair.com.
Card 53, 8 p.m. Saturday, Liberty Hall, 103 E. Erwin St. Cost: $10. Tickets: libertytyler.com. Improvisational comedy show.
”Diavolo Architecture in Motion,” 7:30 p.m. Sept. 26, Cowan Center, 3900 University Blvd., University of Texas at Tyler. Cost: $52 to $72. Information: 903-566-7424, cowancenter.org.
”The Foreigner,” 7:30 p.m. Sept. 26 and 27 and 2:30 p.m. Sept. 28 and 29, Pollard Theatre Center, 3030 New Copeland Road, Tyler. Cost: $15, all tickets. Tickets: 903-521-0069; show tix4u.com.
Aretha Franklin Tribute Show, 8 p.m. Sept. 27, The Foundry Coffee House, 221 S. Broadway Ave. Tickets: $5 at door. Fifteen area singers will perform Franklin’s greatest hits.
”The Women of Lockerbie,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and Sept. 27 and 28 and 2 p.m. Sunday and Sept. 29, Lake Country Playhouse performing in Select Theatre, 114 N. Johnson St., Mineola. Information: lake countryplayhouse.com or call 903-569-2300.
”Jack the Ripper: Monster of Whitechapel,” 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27 and 28 and Oct. 5 and 2 p.m. Oct. 6, Cherokee Civic Theatre, 157 W. Fifth St., Rusk. Cost: $13 adults; $10 students. Tickets: 903-683–2131, cherokeetheatre.net.
Bret Michaels, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 28, East Texas State Fair, 2000 W. Front St., Tyler. Cost: $30, includes fair admission. Tickets: must be bought in advance at etstatefair.com.
”Anatomy of Gray,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2-4; 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5, Theatre TJC, Jean Browne Theatre at Tyler Junior College, Theatre TJC.
”Southern Hospitality,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4-5, and 10-12 and 2:30 p.m. Oct. 6 and 13, Tyler Civic Theatre, 400 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Cost: adults $18, students $15. Tickets and information: 903-592-0561, tylercivictheatre.com.
”Jersey Boys,” Cowan Center, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28. Cowan Center, 3900 University Blvd., University of Texas at Tyler. Cost: $37 to $72. Information: 903-566-7424. cowancenter.org.
EVENTS
East Texas State Fair, Saturday to Sept. 29, 2000 W. Front St., Tyler. Hours: For food concessions only (free): 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays; exhibit buildings and food concession: 2 to 11 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. weekends; carnival: opens 4 p.m. weekdays and noon weekends Admission: $10 adults, $6 youth 6-12, $28 unlimited carnival rides. Concert tickets: $30 include admission to fair. Information: Discounts, schedules and tickets available at etstatefair.com.
Vintage Days of East Texas, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Pickers Pavilion, 205 E. North St, Lindale. Attraction: A market with antiques, collectibles and vintage items.
Taste of Scout West Fajita Dinner, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Pollard United Methodist Church gym, 3030 New Copeland Road, Tyler. Tickets: $10. Information: tyler369.mytroopus/contact.
”Amazing Grace,” 2 p.m. Sunday, Caldwell Auditorium 300 S. College Ave., Tyler. Activities: Showing of a documentary about Aretha Franklin and performances by gospel choirs from John Tyler and Robert E. Lee high schools. Cost: free.
Butterfly Hope Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. Sept. 26, Green Acres CrossWalk Conference Center, 1607 Troup Highway, Tyler. Benefits: Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County. Speaker: Joan Lunden, a former host of “Good Morning America” who writes and speaks about issues involving senior citizens. Cost: $100. Tickets: alzalliance.org.
Art of Peace festival, various events through Sunday in Tyler. Schedule of events: tylerpeace.com.
Masters Challenge Agility Cup, Sept. 26-29 at Texas Rose Horse Park, Texas 110 south of Interstate 20. U.S. Dog Agility Association hosts the dog jumping and agility contest. Cost: free.
FAMILY
”Secret Life of Pets,” free movie and concessions, 8 p.m. Saturday, Bergfeld Park, 1510 S. College Ave., Tyler.
Batman Day, 2 p.m., Saturday, Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 4916 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Information: stores.barnesandnoble.com/store/2624.
”Pokemon: Detective Pikachu,” free movie, 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave.
Baby & Me Storytime, 2 p.m. Sunday, Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 4916 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler. stores.barnesandnoble.com/store/2624.
Lego Block Party, 2 p.m. Thursday, Taylor Auditorium at Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave. Play time for children 3-12 accompanied by an adult.
Lap & Play Time, 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave., Tyler, for babies up to 18 months.
OUTDOORS
Tyler Gold Run 5K, Saturday, Bergfeld Park. Attractions: 5K and Family Fun Run. Cause: raise money and awareness for childhood cancer awareness. Register: at tylergoldrun.com.
The Big Clock: Daytime Sky, 3 p.m. Saturday, Silver Canoe Park Store in Tyler State Park, FM 14 between Tyler and Hawkins. Cost: free for campers; $6 park entrance.
The Big Clock: Planets and Constellations, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Multi-Use Trailhead parking in Tyler State Park, FM 14 between Tyler and Hawkins. Cost: free for campers; $6 park entrance.
HARRISON/ MARION/PANOLA
LIVE MUSIC/NIGHTLIFERippin’ Redneck Karaoke, 8 p.m. Thursdays, Panola County VFW, 421 N. Live Oak St. in Carthage. Everyone is welcome.
THEATER/ PERFORMING ARTS
The World’s Greatest Athlete Film Screening, 7 p.m., Sept. 21, Esquire Theater, 114 W. Sabine St. in downtown Carthage. The Country Music Hayride presents “The World’s Greatest Athlete” as part of their Movies at the Esquire series. Admission is $8 for adults, $4 for kids 6-12 and free for kids younger than 6.
EVENTS
Bowed Up Against Cancer Carnival, 10 a.m. through the evening, Sept. 21, Carthage Civic Center, 1702 S. Adams St. in Carthage. Proceeds from this fundraiser support the Panola County Cancer Coalition. Carnival games, food, indoor archery tournament, gun raffles and a silent auction take place throughout the day. A live auction begins at 6 p.m.
129th Church Anniversary, 2:30 p.m., Sept. 22, Wayside Baptist Church, 119 CR 3081 in DeBerry. Rev. James Wall Jr. and the Shady Groce Missionary Baptist Church of Longbranch will be the special guests.
Preservation Texas Roadshow, 10 a.m. Sept. 24, Cass County Courthouse, 110 E. Houston, Linden. Roundtable discussion about local preservation challenges and statewide preservation programs. Cost: Free. Information: www.preservationtexas.org .
Community Meeting, 6 p.m., Sept. 26, Panola County Chamber of Commerce, 300 W. Panola St. in Carthage. The former TEAM&PD coalition is reforming as its own Panola County community group that will aim to improve lives. This meeting is intended as a jumping-off point for that new group. Everyone is welcome.
Digital Photography 101, 6 p.m., Sept. 26, Gary High School Media Center, 132 Bobcat Trail in Gary. Erin Phillips teaches the basics of taking better photos with phones and digital cameras. Bring your own phone or camera. Sign up at the Gary High School Media Center. Email pcranford@garyisd.net for more information.
Workshop with NY Best Selling Author Christie Craig, hosted by East Texas Writers Association; 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 28; Hampton Inn & Suites, 3044 N. Eastman Road, Longview. Presentation on “Build a Character, Build a Story.” Cost: $45 through Sept. 10, then $50. Information: easttexasauthorsassociation.com/writing-workshop .
Grief Support Group, 5:30 p.m., Oct. 3, HeartsWay Hospice, 437 W. Panola St. in Carthage. HeartsWay Hospice hosts a grief support group on the first Thursday of each month. For more information, call (903) 690-9924.
Gary Community Trade Day, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 5, Byrd Park in Gary. This community wide sale will have a wide variety of vendors, from crafts to farms to yard sales. Vendor fee is $10 and should be paid to Gary City Hall, 2607 FM 999 in Gary, by Oct. 1. Vendor space is limited. For more information, call (903) 685-2225.
Comedy Magic Show, 7:30 to 9 p.m., Oct. 5, Esquire Theater, 114 W. Sabine St. in downtown Carthage. Magician Eric Eaton performs an interactive show for all ages. Tickets are $20 VIP, $10 general admission and $15 at the door. Purchase tickets online at Eventbrite.com.
Methodist Preschool Teacher Conference; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 8; Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Complex, Longview: Cost: $45. Information: www.methodistptc.com or contact Louise Dyer at (903) 240-2805 or by email at ofmontessori@aol.com.
Friends of Jefferson Carnegie Library annual dinner meeting; 6 p.m. Sept. 26; 301 W. Lafayette, Jefferson. Featuring speaker Susan Cushman, author of “Friends of the Library.” Bring dish to share with others during potluck dinner. Cost: Free to attend. Information: Potluck dinner – bring a dish to share. All are welcome. No charge to attend. Information: (903) 665-8911 or cdjc1907@hotmail.com .
VAN ZANDT/ HENDERSON/ ANDERSON
THEATER, EVENTS
Henderson County Performing Arts Center, 400 Gibson Road. Athens. Play: “Irving Berlin’s White Christmas: The Musical.” Curtain time: 7:30 p.m. today to Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. . Tickets: 903-675-3908, hcpac.org. Other performances: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 26 to 28.
Outdoor Expo, 9 a.m to 3 p.m. Saturday, Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center, 5550 FM 2495, Athens. Attractions: exhibits, animals, dive show, Bluegill Family Fishing Tournament. Admission is $5.50 for adults, $4.50 for seniors and $3.50 for children ages 4 to 12.
MUSEUMS
Chandler Museum & Visitors Center, 721 Highway 31 West, Chandler. Hours: 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Cost: free. Information: 903-849-2243, chandlertx.com.
Museum for East Texas Culture, 400 Micheaux Ave., Palestine. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Cost: $3 adults, $1 students. Information: 903-723-1914, museumpalestine.org.
Railroad Heritage Center, 808 W. Oak St., Palestine. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4 :30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Curious, 1301 S. Royall St., Palestine. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5. Information: exhibitcurious.org.
Heritage Park Museum of East Texas, Highway FM 859, Edgewood. Hours: 9 a.m. to noon Thursday through Saturday. Information: edgewoodheritagepark.org.
Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center, 5550 FM 2495, Athens. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $5.50 adults, $4.50 seniors 65 and older and $3.50 children to age 12. Information: 903-676-2277, tpwd.texas.gov/spdest/visitorcenters/tffc.