Blake Sullivan, 7 p.m. today, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
King Trivia in the Taproom, 6 p.m. Thursdays; Oil Horse Brewing Co., 101 W. Tyler St., Longview. Information: 903-220-3414.
Gypsy Creek Band, 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Heritage Plaza, Downtown Longview. Downtown Live Concert Series. Information: Longview Main Street on Facebook.
Post Profit, 7:30 p.m. Friday, the Central Station Brick & Brew, 103 N. Main St., Gladewater. Information: 903-374-4700, Facebook.
The Richard Stuart Band, 8 p.m. Friday, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
The Gladewater Opry, Friday Night Special; 7 p.m. Saturday, 108 E. Commerce St., Gladewater. Brandon Bamburg and The Reo Ramblers. Cost: adults $10, children $5. Information: 903-845-3600, www.thegladewateropry.com .
The Gladewater Opry, two-hour country music stage show; 7 p.m. Saturday, 108 E. Commerce St., Gladewater. Chase Dawson — Carthage; Courtney Taylor — Liberty; Kaytie Ballard; Regina Money; Featuring: Gene Stewart. Cost: adults $10, children $5. Information: 903-845-3600, www.thegladewateropry.com .
Mike Freiley, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Central Station Brick & Brew, 103 N. Main St., Gladewater. Information: 903-374-4700, Facebook.
Salvation from Sunday, 8 p.m. Saturday, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Tyler Dudley, 7 p.m. Wednesday, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
The Social Club, 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 20, Heritage Plaza, Downtown Longview. Downtown Live Concert Series. Information: Longview Main Street on Facebook.
Improv at Oil Horse Brewing Co., featuring Duck. Duck. Moose!, Theatre Longview’s improv comedy troupe; 7 to 8:30 p.m., the fourth Tuesday of each month — Sept. 24, Oct. 22; 101 W. Tyler St., Longview. Information: Facebook.
Floyd Void: A Tribute to Pink Floyd, 8 p.m. last Friday and Saturday of each month, Big Sandy Music Hall, 100 S. Tyler St., Big Sandy. Cost: $15 advance, $20 (cash) door, reserved seats available. Tickets and information: bigsandymusichall.com .
Black & White Party & Comedy Show; 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9; Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Complex, Longview. Presented by Stars Entertainment Group, with radio and TV personality Claudia Jordan as host, starring comedian TK Kirkland, and featuring comedians D’Lai and Mike Shawn. Cost: $40 general admission, $50 for preferred seating, $35 for couples, group discounts. Information: starsonstage.com or on Facebook, or call (972) 521-1044.
Jason Michael Carrol, country music hit-maker and Clay Page, 2019 ‘American Idol’ Top 40 contestant; 7:30 p.m. Nov. 23 Gilmer Civic Center, 1218 US Hwy 271 N., Gilmer. Cost: $25 reserved, $40 reserved plus meet and greet. Information: frontrowlive.net, 817-438-8800.
FAMILY/CHILDRENThree Suns Unlimited Tabletop Mini Con, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday; 2147 Gilmer Road, Suite 101, Longview. Mini board gaming convention with $5 play to win event, convention and tournament admission free. Information: 903-653-4890, threesunsunlimited.com .
Music and Movement, 10:30 a.m. Mondays; Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. Featuring new musical instruments provided by anonymous donor, with hand drums, triangles, miniature xylophones, harmonicas, kazoos, digital piano and more. Cost: Free. Information: (903)237-1345 or afmartin@longviewtexas.gov.
Babygarten Story Time, 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St., Longview. Cost: Free. Information: longviewtexas.gov/library .
Early Learning Journeys Story Time, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays; Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. For ages 3 to 5. Cost: Free. Information: www.longviewtexas.gov/2896/Story-Times .
Discovery Kids Story Time, 4 p.m. Wednesdays; Broughton Recreation Center; 801 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Cost: Free. Information: www.longviewtexas.gov/2896/Story-Times .
Family Game Night, 6 to 8:30 p.m. each Thursday, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. Cost: Free. Information: 903-237-1345, longviewtexas.gov/library or at facebook.com/Longview Public Library.
Legos at the Library, 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays; Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. Cost: Free. Information: www.longviewtexas.gov/2894/LEGOs-the-Library .
Voyage à Paris, Longview Symphony, 7:30 p.m. Saturday; LeTourneau University’s Belcher Center. Featuring new conductor Maestro Jerry Steichen. Cost: $20 to $50 for individual tickets. Season tickets available. Information: longviewsymphony.org .
Broadway at the View, 7 p.m. Sept. 20 and 21, doors open at 6:30 p.m. Featuring “Broadway Goes to the Movies,” showcasing ArtsView teens and adults, with desserts, hors d’oeuvres, wine, beer, and drinks; bid on performer’s encore song; Ticket Pull; and silent auction. Cost: $50. Information: artsviewchildrenstheatre.com.
The Decades of Rock ‘n’ Roll, 4 p.m. Sept. 22; Gilmer Civic Center; featuring Sting Ray Anthony; Travis Powell; Dale ‘C’ Cummings; Ultimate Tribute Band Spinout!. Information: 1-832-312-0074, stevemdxelvisl@gmail.com .
Duck. Duck. Moose!, Theatre Longview’s improv comedy troupe; 7 to 8:30 p.m., the fourth Tuesday of each month — Sept. 24, Oct. 22, Oil Horse Brewing Co., 101 W. Tyler St., Longview. Information: Facebook.
“Great Russian Nutcracker,” presented by the Moscow Ballet; tickets on sale for 7 p.m. Nov. 18 performance at LeTourneau University Belcher Center. Information: 903-233-3080, www.nutcracker.com, group pricing at 800-320-1733 or email groups@nutcracker.com .
MUSEUMS/EXHIBITSLandmarks of Longview: An Architectural Home Tour, 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 21 and 22. Featuring five homes in Nuggett Hill and the Teague Home. Cost: $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Information: www.gregghistorical.org .
“Simon Waranch: Young Maestro,” through Sept. 21; Longview Museum of Fine Arts; 215 E. Tyler St. Glass figurative pieces of art. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: Free for members, $5 for guests. Information: lmfa.org.
“Liz Hickok: Intimate Immensity,” through Sept. 21; Longview Museum of Fine Arts; 215 E. Tyler St. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: Free for members, $5 for guests. Information: lmfa.org.
Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-753-5840, gregghistorical.org .
Longview World of Wonders, 112 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $8 general admission, $7 seniors. Information: 903-212-4969, longviewwow.org .
Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5. Information: 903-753-8103, lmfa.org .
Gladewater Museum, 116 W. Pacific, Gladewater. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free admission. Information: 903-845-7608 and gladewatermuseum@gmail.com .
Depot Museum and Children’s Discovery Center, 514 N. High St., Henderson. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cost: $3 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-657-4303, depotmuseum.com .
Rangerette Showcase and Museum, 1100 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore, Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. Information: 903-983-8265, kilgore.edu/campus-life/rangerette-showcase-and-museum .
East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Cost: $8 adults, $5 children. Information: 903-983-8295, easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu .
Texas Broadcast Museum, 416 E. Main St., Kilgore, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors, students, first responders; $3 children 3-11. Information: 903-985-8115, texasbroadcastmuseum.com .
Historic Upshur Museum, 119 Simpson St., Gilmer. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: free. Information: 903-843-5483, historicupshurmuseum.com .
Flight of the Phoenix Aviation Museum, 43 Aviation Drive, Fox Stephens Field, Gilmer. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Information: 903-790-7435, flightofthephoenix.org .
New London (School Explosion) Museum, 10690 S. Main St., New London, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $3 children. Information: 903-895-4602.
70th Annual Gregg County Fair, sponsored by the Longview Jaycees; through Sept. 14; Longview Fairgrounds and Exhibit Building: Cost: $6, free for children 3 years old and younger, senior citizens, military members and their family with proper identification. Armbands $20 Monday through Thursday and $25 Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Information: www.greggcountyfair.com , or (903) 753-4478.
Dog/Owner Costume Contest, sponsored by Karen’s Pampered Pets and Judson Road Animal Clinic; 10 a.m Sept. 21; Longview First Church, 1600 Blueridge Parkway, Longview. Cost: $10 entry fee. Information: (903) 736-9370.
HomeBierFest 2019, 2 to 6 p.m. Sept. 21, Maude Convention and Activity Center, Longview. Homebrew competition and Oktoberfest themed beer festival hosted by the East Texas Brewers Guild. On my Guild members may attend. Membership is $25 and includes admission to HomeBierFest. Information: www.etbrewersguild.org or East Texas Brewers Guild on Facebook, register by 8 p.m. Sept. 20. No tickets sold at the event.
Gregg County Master Gardener’s Fall Plant Sale, 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 28; Gregg County AgriLife Bldg. Parking in the rear of the building. Information: www.facebook.com/greggcountymastergardeners or call (903) 236-8429.
Zonta’s Ultimate Tailgate Party & Brewfest 2.0, 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, The Green, Longview. Cost: Admission to Ultimate Tailgate Party Only — $10; general admission with 10 craft beer tastings — $35; VIP admission with 20 craft beer samples and more — $65; kids 12 and under: Free. Information: www.zontalongview.clubexpress.com, ashley.summers@kellyservices.com .
Craftoberfest, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 21; benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Big Pines, featuring craft beer from Texas breweries, food, music, games Gamesters’ Paradise Bus. Cost: VIP tickets $70 and $50 for each additional tickets, $80 at the door and $60 for each additional ticket. General admission $20 with additional tasting tickets for $2. Must be 21 or older to attend. Information: www.ETexCraftoberfest.com or on Facebook.
Sixth Annual East Texas Burn Run, hosted by Longview and Tyler Chapters of Brothers Keepers MC; opening ceremony at 9 a.m. Sept. 28; poker run, bike show, bike games, live entertainment, vendors, live and silent auctions, food and a children’s area. Proceeds help send burn survivors to camp each summer. Cost: Free admission. Information: Riley Crocker at 903-746-8305, email at 13pres@brotherskeepersmc.com or www.brotherskeepersmc.com .
Asleep At The Wheel Pasture Party benefiting Hannah House Maternity Home near Longview, Sept. 28, gates open at 4 p.m., dinner at 5:30 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m.; Bear Creek Smokehouse, Marshall. Cost: concert $30, concert and dinner $45, VIP package for two $500. Information: tickettailor.com/events/asleepthewheel/277278 .
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4002 Clay Shoot Fundraiser; 9 a.m., 8 a.m. registration, Oct. 5; Prairie Creek Sporting Clays; Gladewater. Sponsors and volunteers needed. Cost: $500 team of four, $125 for individuals. Information: Marc Webb at (903) 649-4198 or DiAnne McGregor at (903) 399-5492 or email gicklegickle@netzero.com .
17th Annual Adaptive Sportsfest, hosted by the nonprofit POWER, Inc. (People On Wheels Encouraging Responsibility); 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 28; Lake Gladewater. For people with disabilities and their guests. Activities include archery and air rifle training clinics, hand cycling, fishing and kayaking, water skiing clinic conducted by Metroplex Adaptive Water Sports. Cost: Free for people with disabilities and their guests. Information: (903) 736-9046, judie@powerinc.org, www.powerinc.org .
Workshop with NY Best Selling Author Christie Craig, hosted by East Texas Writers Association; 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 28; Hampton Inn & Suites, 3044 N. Eastman Road, Longview. Presentation on “Build a Character, Build a Story.” Cost: $45 through Sept. 10, then $50. Information: easttexasauthorsassociation.com/writing-workshop .
Methodist Preschool Teacher Conference, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 8; Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Complex, Longview: Cost: $45. Information: www.methodistptc.com or contact Louise Dyer at (903) 240-2805 or by email at ofmontessori@aol.com .
Swing Dancing & Jazz Night, 6:30 p.m. today, ETX Brewing Co., 221 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Information: etxbrew.com.
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. every Thursday through Dec. 26, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale.
Tunes at Noon, noon every Thursday on the downtown square, Tyler.
Flying Balalaika Brothers, 6 p.m. Friday, Fresh by Brookshire’s, 6991 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: 903-747-3503, freshbybrookshires.com.
Hotel Drifters, 8 p.m. Friday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse, 5425 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: 903 509-4222, coyotesamsbarandgrille.com.
Lost Immigrants, 8 p.m. Friday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Cost: $5. Information: 430-235-2100, texasmusiccity.net.
Trey Dillon, 7 p.m. Saturday, Lago del Pino, 14706 County Road 1134, Tyler. Information: 903-561-5246, lagodelpino.com.
Live 5, 8 p.m. Saturday, Rick’s on the Square, 104 W. Erwin St. Information: 903-531-2415, rix.com.
Lee Greenwood, 1 p.m. Saturday, 215 W. Valentine St., Tyler. Cost: free. Cause: Concert to draw attention to needs of homeless. Donations accepted.
Josh Weathers, 8 p.m. Saturday, Stanley’s Famous Pit Bar-B-Q, 525 S. Beckham Ave., Tyler. Cost: $15. Information: stanleysfamous.com.
Alpine Village Band, 6 p.m. Saturday, Fresh By Brookshire’s, 6991 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: 903-747-3503, freshbybrookshires.com.
Adrian Johnston, 8 p.m. Saturday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Cost: $10. Tickets: 430-235-2100, texasmusiccity.net.
Mo Robson, 8 p.m. Saturday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5425 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: 903 509-4222, coyotesamsbarandgrille.com.
Texas County Roads Band, 7 p.m. Saturday, Commerce Street Drafthouse, 401 E. Commerce St., Jacksonville. Information: 903-541-2141, facebook.com/MillerDrafthouse.
Trey Dillon, 7 p.m. Saturday, Lago del Pino, 14706 County Road 1134, Tyler. Information: 903-561-5246, lagodelpino.com.
Dr. Frankenstein’s Trivia, 7 p.m. every Monday through Dec. 20, Manny’s Tex-Mex, 1433 S. Beckham Ave., Tyler.
Opinionation Quiz Contest, 7 p.m. every Tuesday through Dec. 17, Republic Icehouse, 3807 University Blvd., Tyler. Information: 903-504-5860, republicicehouse.com.
Opinionation Quiz Contest, 7 p.m. every Wednesday through Dec. 18, ETX Brewing Company, 221 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler.
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. every Wednesday through Sept. 25, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5425 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: 903 509-4222, coyotesamsbarandgrille.com.
Billie Jo and karaoke, 7 p.m. every Wednesday through Dec. 18, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Information: 430-235-2100, texasmusiccity.net.
Aaron Watson, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 21, East Texas State Fair, 2000 W. Front St., Tyler. Cost: $30, includes fair admission. Tickets: must be bought in advance at etstatefair.com.
Donald Sinta Quartet, 7:30 p.m. today, First Presbyterian Church, 230 W. Rusk St., Tyler. Cost: Free.
East Texas Symphony Orchestra’s “Celebracion!” concert, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, the University of Texas at Tyler’s Cowan Center. Conductor: Richard Lee. Master of ceremonies: Laura Loya Cano; Guest artists: Tyler Junior College Guitar Ensemble; Isaac Bustos, guitarist; and Sooah Park, soprano. Tickets: 903-566-7424, etso.org. Season subscriptions available.
”Southern Hospitality,” Sept. 20 to 22 and 26 to 29, Tyler Civic Theatre, 400 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Cost: adults $18, students $15. Tickets and information: 903-592-0561, tylercivictheatre.com.
Mairead Nesbitt, Celtic violinist, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 21 and 5:30 p.m. Sept. 22, Center for the Arts in Winnsboro, 200 Market St. Cost: $35 to $55. Tickets: eventbrite.com.
Card 53, improvisational comedy, 8 p.m. Sept. 21, Liberty Hall, 103 E. Erwin St., Tyler. Cost: $15. Tickets: libertytyler.com.
The History of Country Music with Jake Penrod, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 25, Liberty Hall, 103 E. Erwin St., Tyler. Cost: $30. Tickets: 866-710-8942, libertytyler.com
Diavolo Architecture in Motion, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 26, Cowan Center, 3900 University Blvd., University of Texas at Tyler. Cost: $52 to $72. Information: 903-566-7424. cowancenter.org.
”The Foreigner,” 7:30 p.m. Sept. 26 and 27 and 2:30 p.m. Sept. 28 and 29, Pollard Theatre Center, 3030 New Copeland Road, Tyler. Cost: $15, all tickets. Tickets: 903-521-0069; showtix4u.com.
CCC Consignment Sale, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Harvey Convention Center, 2000 W. Front St., Tyler. Cost: free.
Friends of the Library Fall Luncheon, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Cameron J. Jarvis Troup Municipal Library, 102 S. Georgia St., Troup. Cost: $20. Tickets: available at the library.
Birding 101, 10 a.m. Saturday, Brown’s Point Picnic Area in Tyler State Park, FM 14 between Tyler and Hawkins. Cost: free for campers; $6 park entrance.
Does This Stream need a Doctor? 2 p.m. Saturday, Whispering Pines Trailhead in Tyler State Park, FM 14 between Tyler and Hawkins. Cost: free for campers; $6 park entrance.
Butterfly Hope Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. Sept. 26, Green Acres CrossWalk Conference Center, 1607 Troup Highway, Tyler. Benefits: Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County. Speaker: Joan Lunden, a former host of “Good Morning America” who writes and speaks about issues involving senior citizens. Cost: $100. Tickets: alzalliance.org.
Day for Kids, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Bergfeld Park, 1501 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Attractions: activities for children and information about services for children. Cost: free.
TMA Family Day, 2 to 4 p.m. second Saturday of each month, Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave., Tyler. Attractions: arts projects, exhibits and refreshments.
Tween Tuesday, 5 p.m. Tuesday, play an ultimate game of The Floor is Lava, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave.
Lego Block Party, 2 p.m. Thursday, Taylor Auditorium at Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave. Play time for children 3-12 accompanied by an adult.
Lap & Play Time, 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave., Tyler, for babies up to 18 months.
MUSEUMS/EXHIBITS “Living Peace,” Sept. 15 to 22, Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday though Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: free.
“Books, Books & More Books,” through Nov. 10, Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $5 general admission, $3 seniors.
”Passing Through: Works by Lloyd Brown, Pat Gabriel and Sarah Williams,” through Dec. 1, Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $5 general admission, $3 seniors.
“Solo Show: Sharon Grimes,” through Sept. 14, gallery in Martin Walker PC, 141 N. Spring Ave., Tyler. Hours: 8:30 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost: free.
“Art by A.C. Gentry Jr.,” Smith County Historical Society Museum, 125 S. College Ave. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Cost: free, donations accepted. Information: 903-592-5993, smithcountyhistoricalsociety.org.
“Portraits of Inspiration,” Gallery Main Street, 110 W. Erwin St., Tyler. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. the second Saturday of the month. Information: 903-593-6905.
Center for Earth and Space Science Education, 1411 E. Lake St., at Tyler Junior College. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. Saturday. Also: show in the planetarium. Cost: $3 for exhibit only, $7 adults and $5 children and seniors for each show and $12 adults and $9 children and seniors for a day pass. Information: 903-510-3213, sciencecenter.tjc.edu.
Discovery Science Place, 308 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $8 adults and $6 ages 2 to 12 and 65 and older. Information: 903-533-8011, discoveryscienceplace.org.
Cotton Belt Depot Museum, 210 E. Oakwood St., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Cost: free; donations accepted. Information: 903-595-7232, cottonbeltdepotmuseum.com.
Goodman-LeGrand House & Museum, 624 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler: Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $2 suggested. Information: 903-531-1286.
Historical Aviation Memorial Museum, 150 Airport Drive, Tyler Pounds Regional Airport: Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors (65 and older), $3 ages 13-17, $2 ages 6-12. Information: 903-526-1945, tylerhamm.com.
Texas African American Museum, 3000 N. Border Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and by appointment on Saturday. Information: 903-218-1388.
Old Mill Pond Museum, 2900 S. Main St., Lindale. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Cost: donations accepted. Information: 903- 881-5704, visitlindale.com.
Mineola Historical Museum, 114 N. Pacific St., Mineola. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Cost: free. Information: 903-569-2631, mineolahistoricalmuseum.com.
Heritage Center of Cherokee County, 208 S. Henderson St., Rusk. Hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: free. Information: 903-714-8685.
Vanishing Texana Museum, 300 S. Bolton, Jacksonville. Hours: 11 a.m. t 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Information: 903-586-1696, vtmjacksonville.org .
LIVE MUSIC/NIGHTLIFERippin’ Redneck Karaoke, 8 p.m. Thursdays, Panola County VFW, 421 N. Live Oak St. in Carthage. Everyone is welcome.
Country Music Hayride, 7 p.m., Saturday, Esquire Theater, 114 W. Sabine in downtown Carthage. The Country Music Hayride presents Dusty Boots, with special guests Blind Uncle Keith, Kayla Norwood, Keaton Bradberry and Joe Murphy. Admission is $8 for adults, $4 for kids 6-12 and free for kids under 6.
Timpson Homecoming, Friday. Timpson hosts its Homecoming Parade at 2 p.m. in downtown Timpson. This year’s theme is “Timpson School Spirit.” To participate in the parade, be in front of the school at 1 p.m. Homecoming festivities will start before the football game against Big Sandy, which kicks off at 7:30 p.m.
S.A.L.T. Suicide Prevention Walk, 8 a.m. registration, 8:30 a.m. walk, Saturday, Carthage Junior High School track. S.A.L.T. (Save a Life Today) hosts a suicide prevention walk. Go to afsp.org/carthage to pre-register online. For more information, call Diana Bonds at (903) 754-1245 or email bondsdiana@gmail.com.
Bowed Up Against Cancer Carnival, 10 a.m. through the evening, Sept. 21, Carthage Civic Center, 1702 S. Adams St. in Carthage. Proceeds from this fundraiser support the Panola County Cancer Coalition. Carnival games, food, indoor archery tournament, gun raffles and a silent auction take place throughout the day. A live auction begins at 6 p.m.
Friends of Jefferson Carnegie Library annual dinner meeting, 6 p.m. Sept. 26; 301 W. Lafayette, Jefferson. Featuring speaker Susan Cushman, author of “Friends of the Library.” Bring dish to share with others during potluck dinner. Cost: Free to attend. Information: Potluck dinner – bring a dish to share. All are welcome. No charge to attend. Information: (903) 665-8911 or cdjc1907@hotmail.com .
Community Meeting, 6 p.m., Sept. 26, Panola County Chamber of Commerce, 300 W. Panola St. in Carthage. The former TEAM&PD coalition is reforming as its own Panola County community group that will aim to improve lives. This meeting is intended as a jumping-off point for that new group. Everyone is welcome.
Digital Photography 101, 6 p.m., Sept. 26, Gary High School Media Center, 132 Bobcat Trail in Gary. Erin Phillips teaches the basics of taking better photos with phones and digital cameras. Bring your own phone or camera. Sign up at the Gary High School Media Center. Email pcranford@garyisd.net for more information.
MUSIC/THEATERCarolyn Wonderland and Shelley King, 8 p.m. Friday, The Texan, 2019 E. Tyler St., Athens. Cost: VIP tickets $32, general admission $16. Tickets are available thetexanathens.com.
ETX Music Awards, 6:30 p.m., Sunday, The Texan, 209 E. Tyler St. , Athens. Schedule: 6:30 p.m., pre-ceremony show, 7:30 p.m. awards. Cost: VIP $65 includes pre-show, $35 preferred seating, $25 general admission. Tickets: etxmusic.com.
Henderson County Performing Arts Center, 400 Gibson Road. Athens. Play: “Irving Berlin’s White Christmas: The Musical.” Curtain times: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19 to 21 and 26 to 28 and 2 p.m. Sept. 22. Tickets: 903-675-3908, hcpac.org.
Women on the Go Lunch and Learn, noon Wednesday, Maggie’s House at 808 N. Prairieville, Athens. Cost: $5 for lunch.