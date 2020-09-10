LONGVIEW AREA
ATTRACTIONS
East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. The museum is limited to 35 guests at a time and face coverings are required for all visitors. Cost: $10 adults, $9 seniors and military, $7 children ages 3-12. Information: 903-983-8295, easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu .
Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St. Phenology & Forms exhibit on display through Nov. 14, featuring the work of Dallas sculptor Philip Shore; Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: free for members and $5 for nonmembers.
Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-753-5840, gregghistorical.org .
Longview 150: Texas Historic Landmarks, on display through Sept. 19, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St. Featuring original art by local artists of Longview’s Registered Texas Historic Landmarks; Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: free for members and $5 for nonmembers.
Gladewater Museum, 116 W. Pacific Ave., Gladewater. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free admission. Social distancing restrictions in place. Information: 903-845-7608.
Texas Broadcast Museum, 416 E. Main St., Kilgore, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors, students, military, first responders; $3 children 3-11. Information: texasbroadcastmuseum.com .
London Museum, 10690 S. Main St., Overton. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $3 children. Social distancing restrictions in place. Information: 903-895-4602, newlondonschool.org .
Longview World of Wonders, 112 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $8 general admission, $7 seniors. Information: 903-212-4969, longviewwow.org.
Historic Longview Farmers Market, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays, city parking lot at High and Cotton streets in downtown Longview. Information: historiclongviewfarmersmarket.com .
Liberty City Local Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, Liberty City Community Building grounds, 5333 Old Highway 135 N., Gladewater. Information: libertycitylocal@gmail.com .
EVENTS
Theatre Longview’s “Barefoot in the Park,” 7:30 p.m. Sept. 10-12, 2:30 p.m. Sept. 12-13, Grace Crossing United Methodist Church, 1001 W. Hawkins Parkway, Longview. Cost: $15 adults; $12 students, seniors, first responders; $10 Theatre Longview members. Information: https://www.theatrelongview.com/ .
Diamond Don’s AHRMA International Vintage Motocross, Sept. 10-13, Diamond Don Event Center, Jefferson, including charity golf skills challenge, cross-country and trials, vintage motocross. Information: www.diamonddonempire.com/diamond-don-racing/ .
Breaking the Silence 5K, benefit event for suicide and mental health awareness, 9 a.m. Sept. 12, Hallsville Park. Cost, $30, free for ages 8 and younger; food trucks, vendors and activities available following race, until 3 p.m. Information: 903-431-0426, www.runsignup.com .
Concert Under the Stars, starring Kelli Grant, the “Queen of Swing,” 8 p.m. Sept. 11 and 12 at the Kokomo Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Dance floor restricted to four couples. Free movie follows concert: “Grease.” Tickets: $10, sold online at eventbrite.com. Information: 903-918-2132, www.kokomotheatre.com .
Chemistry & Cocktails, 7 p.m. Sept. 18, Longview World of Wonders, 112 E. Tyler St., Longview, featuring an evening with James Pennington, Texas A&M Department of Chemistry associate professor. Doors open 6:30 p.m. Cost: $40 per person, $400 per table. Information: www.longviewwow.org/workshopsclasses .
Gregg County Master Gardeners Fall Plant Sale, 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 26; Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Social distancing guidelines in place. Information: www.facebook.com/greggcountymastergardeners or call (903) 236-8429
NIGHTLIFE
Genevieve Allen, 7 p.m. Sept. 10, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Off-Ended, 8 p.m. Sept. 11, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $5. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
The Gladewater Opry, 7 p.m. Sept. 11, 108 E. Commerce St., Gladewater; Friday Night Special, featuring Rose City Quartet. Information: 903-845-3600, www.thegladewateropry.com .
Brick Street Blues Band, 8 p.m. Sept. 12, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $10. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
The Gladewater Opry, 7 p.m. Sept. 12, 108 E. Commerce St., Gladewater; Featuring Chase Dawson, Beth Harville, Daniel Foster, Reese Wagar, Presley West, Keaton Bradbury, Laurie Ivy Sawyer and The Texas Smoke Band. Tickets: $15. Information: 903-845-3600, www.thegladewateropry.com .
Venture South, 7 p.m. Sept. 16, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
TYLER AREA
ATTRACTIONS
Editor’s Note: In response to the coronavirus pandemic, hours and policies can change quickly. Check with the venue for restrictions and requirements.
American Freedom Museum, on the campus of Brook Hill School, Old Jacksonville Highway north of Bullard. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults, discounts for seniors and youth, free for veterans and military personnel. The Hall of Presidents, Hall of Freedom and other galleries hold over 600 artifacts. Information: americanfreedommuseum.org .
Caldwell Zoo, 2203 Martin Luther King Blvd. Tyler. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily March 1 to Labor Day; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. after Labor Day through February. Cost: Prices vary, memberships available. The 85-acre zoo has animals from many parts of the world. Reservations required. Information: caldwellzoo.org , 903-593-0121.
Camp Ford Historical Park, 6500 U.S. 271, Tyler. Open: dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided trail with interpretive signs and information about the Civil War prisoner of war camp.
Cotton Belt Depot Museum, 210 E. Oakwood St., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Admission: free, donations appreciated. The museum displays model trains and railroad memorabilia owned by Cotton Belt Historical Society.
Discovery Science Place, 308 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Reservations: Reservations are required and can be made at discoveryscienceplace.org . Information: 903-533-8011.
Earth and Space Science Center, 1411 E. Lake St. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 9:30 a.m to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Day pass: $12 adults. Planetarium shows: $7 adults. Exhibits: $3 all. Children, seniors and students receive discounts. Schedule of shows, information: sciencecenter.tjc.edu , 903-510-2312.
East Texas State Fair Farmers Market, opens 7 a.m. Saturday, pavilions at East Texas State Fairgrounds, 2112 W. Front St., Tyler.
Goodman-LeGrand Museum & Gardens, 624 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: free, $2 requested. Once a private home, the city museum features furnishings and memorabilia dating back to the mid-1800s. Information: 903-531-1286.
Historic Aviation Memorial Museum, 150 Airport Drive, the old terminal of Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. Hours: 10 a. m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Cost: $8 adults, discounts for seniors, youth, active military personnel. Information: tyler hamm.org , 903-526-1945.
Smith County Historical Society Museum, 125 S. College Ave., Tyler. By appointment only. Appointments for museum visits/tours and archival research are made between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission free, donations appreciated. SCHS is an independent nonprofit collecting and preserving Smith County history for over 60 years. Information: smithcountyhistoricalsociety.org , 903-592-5993.
Tyler Farmers Market, opens 7 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, 4850 Old Bullard Road, Broadway Square Mall south parking lot.
Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m. Cost: $5, adults, $3, seniors; free for TMA members, children, students, TJC employees and city of Tyler employees. See art by regional artists from the 20th and 21st centuries. Information: tylermuseum.org , 903-595-1001.
Tyler Rose Garden, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Open: Dawn to dusk. Admission: free. The 14-acre garden has 35,000 rose bushes, fountains, ponds and smaller specialty gardens.
Tyler Rose Museum, 420 Rose Park Drive, inside Rose Garden Center. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Cost:$3.50 adults, $2 children. Displays focus on Texas Rose Festival and rose-growing history. Information: texasrosefestival.com/museum .
NIGHT LIFE
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. Sept. 10, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Cross Atlantic, 7 p.m. Sept. 11, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Curtis Grimes, 8 p.m. Sept. 12, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Cody Wayne, 7 p.m. Sept. 10, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Scotty Alexander, 8 p.m. Sept. 11, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Cross Atlantic, 8 p.m. Sept. 12, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
COMING SOON
Labyrinth + David Bowie Dress Up, 7 p.m., Sept. 25, Liberty Hall, 103 E. Erwin St., Tyler. Tickets: libertytyler.com .
MARSHALL AREA
ATTRACTIONS
Market on the Square Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, Telegraph Park in Marshall.