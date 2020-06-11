LONGVIEW AREA
ATTRACTIONS
East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The museum is limited to 25 guests at a time and face coverings are required for all visitors. Cost: $10 adults, $7 children ages 3-12. Information: 903-983-8295, easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu .
Longview 150 Sesquicentennial Art Exhibit, on display through June 27, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St. Featuring original art by local artists of Longview’s Registered Texas Historic Landmarks; Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: free for members and $5 for nonmembers.
Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-753-5840, gregghistorical.org .
Gladewater Museum, 116 W. Pacific Ave., Gladewater. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free admission. Social distancing restrictions in place. Information: 903-845-7608.
Texas Broadcast Museum, 416 E. Main St., Kilgore, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors, students, military, first responders; $3 children 3-11. Information: texasbroadcastmuseum.com .
Historic Longview Farmers Market, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays, city parking lot at High and Cotton streets in downtown Longview. Information: historiclongviewfarmersmarket.com .
EVENTS
Longview Arboretum and Nature Center Spring Concert Series, 6-8 p.m. Thursdays, Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St. West gate at Maude Cobb parking lot opens at 5 p.m. June 11 – The Purple Hulls; June 18 — Dagnabbit. Cost: $10 per concert, adults; $5, children 12 and younger; free for children 3 and younger. In case of rain, the concert will move to the warehouse behind the Nature Center. Information: www.longviewarboretum.org/events/current-events .
“Girls Doo It Too!” starring Kelli Grant, the “Queen of Swing,” 7:30 p.m. June 18 and 21 at the Kokomo Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Free movie follows concert: “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.” Tickets: $10, sold online at eventbrite.com . Information: 903-918-2132, www.kokomotheatre.com .
NIGHTLIFE
Tyler Dudley, 8 p.m. June 11, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Darrin Morris Band, 8 p.m. June 12, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $10. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
The Gladewater Opry, 7 p.m. June 12, 108 E. Commerce St., Gladewater; Friday Night Special featuring Josh Davis “Elvis Tribute.” Tickets: $15. Information: 903-845-3600, www.thegladewateropry.com .
Teazur, 8 p.m. June 13, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $5. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
The Gladewater Opry, 7 p.m. June 13, 108 E. Commerce St., Gladewater; Featuring Chase Dawson – Carthage; Sid Cox – Henderson; Hunter Collins — Nacogdoches; Callie Mikal — Durant, Oklahoma; Sean Christopher — Jacksonville. Cost: adults, $15, children ages 6-12, $5. Information: 903-845-3600, www.thegladewateropry.com .
BlakBox, 7 p.m. June 17, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Matthew McDaniels, 7 p.m. June 18, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
TYLER AREA
ATTRACTIONS
Editor’s Note: In response to the coronavirus pandemic, hours and policies can change quickly. Check with the venue for restrictions and requirements.
American Freedom Museum, on the campus of Brook Hill School, Old Jacksonville Highway north of Bullard. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults, discounts for seniors and youth, free for veterans and military personnel. The Hall of Presidents, Hall of Freedom and other galleries hold over 600 artifacts. Information: americanfreedommuseum.org.
Caldwell Zoo, 2203 Martin Luther King Blvd. Tyler. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily March 1 to Labor Day; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. after Labor Day through February. Cost: Prices vary, memberships available. The 85-acre zoo has animals from many parts of the world. Reservations required. Information: caldwellzoo.org, 903-593-0121.
Camp Ford Historical Park, 6500 U.S. 271, Tyler. Open: dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Kiosk, self-guided trail with interpretive signs and recreation of a cabin tell the story of the Civil War prisoner of war camp on the site.
Cotton Belt Depot Museum, 210 E. Oakwood St., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Admission: free, donations appreciated. The museum displays model trains and railroad memorabilia owned by Cotton Belt Historical Society.
Earth and Space Science Center, 1411 E. Lake St. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 9:30 a.m to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Day pass: $12 adults. Planetarium shows: $7 adults. Exhibits: $3 all. Children, seniors and students receive discounts. Schedule of shows, information: sciencecenter.tjc.edu, 903-510-2312.
East Texas State Fair Farmers Market, opens 7 a.m. Saturday, pavilions at East Texas State Fairgrounds, 2112 W. Front St., Tyler.
Goodman-LeGrand Museum & Gardens, 624 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: free, $2 requested. Once a private home, the city museum features furnishings and memorabilia dating back to the mid-1800s. Information: 903-531-1286.
Historic Aviation Memorial Museum, 150 Airport Drive, the old terminal of Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. Hours: 10 a. m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Cost: $8 adults, discounts for seniors, youth, active military personnel. See aviation memorabilia and planes on the tarmac. Information: tyler hamm.org, 903-526-1945.
Smith County Historical Society Museum, 125 S. College Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Reservations required. Admission: free, donations appreciated. The museum shines light on the county’s people and events over the decades. Information: smithcountyhistoricalsociety.org, 903-592-5993.
Tyler Farmers Market, opens 7 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, 4850 Old Bullard Road, Broadway Square Mall south parking lot.
Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m. Cost: Currently free. See art by regional artists from the 20th and 21st centuries. Information: tylermuseum.org, 903-595-1001. On view:16th Annual High School Art Exhibition, through June 7, with art by seniors in area high schools; Lone Star Impressions II: Prints by Flatbed Press, through July 5, with prints by mostly Texas-based artists.
Tyler Rose Garden, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Open: Dawn to dusk. Admission: free. The 14-acre garden has 35,000 rose bushes, fountains, ponds and smaller specialty gardens.
Tyler Rose Museum, 420 Rose Park Drive, inside Rose Garden Center. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Cost:$3.50 adults, $2 children. Displays focus on Texas Rose Festival and rose-growing history. Information: texasrosefestival.com/museum.
STAGE
Card 53, improv comedy group, 8 p.m. June 27, Liberty Hall, 103 E. Erwin St., Tyler. Tickets: libertytyler.com.
New Play Festival, begins 9 a.m. July 11. A reader’s theater presentation of entries in the theater’s annual play festival. Tickets/Information: tylercivictheatre.com, 903-592-0561.
”School House Rock,” Tyler Civic Theater, 400 Rose Park Drive. STAR camp participants. Performances: 7:30 p.m. July 17 and 18. Tickets/Information: tylercivictheatre.com, 903-592-0561.
“West Side Story,” Tyler Civic Theater, 400 Rose Park Drive. Performances: 7:30 p.m. July 30 and 31 and Aug. 3 to 8 and 2:30 p.m. Aug. 2 and 9. Tickets/Information: tylercivictheatre.com, 903-592-0561.
EVENTS
Tyler Area Builders Association Parade of Homes, June 20 to 28. Forty-one homes in the area will be open for tours on 10 a.m.- 6 p.m Saturdays, 2-6 p.m. Sundays 2-6 p.m., 5-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 3-8 p.m. Friday. Tickets: $10 adults, $5 children 12 and under. Advance tickets only available at tylerareabuilders.com. Information on the homes will be posted on TABA’s website beginning June 15. Tickets will be sold at each home during the tour.
Taste of Tyler, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 18, Harvey Convention Center, 2000 W. Front St. Tyler are eateries and beverage providers provide food and drink in an event that raises money for scholarships. Cost: $30. Tickets/Information: etxrestaurants.org.
NIGHTLIFE
Pecos & the Rooftops, 8 p.m. Friday, Cowboy’s, 8374 Paluxy Drive, Tyler. Information: coachsandcowboys.com
Chicks With Picks, 8 p.m. Friday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale
Matthew Marcus, 8 p.m. Friday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler
Max Stalling, 8 p.m. Saturday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale
Josh Mandreger, 8 p.m. Saturday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler
COMING SOON
An Evening With Ruthie Foster, 7 p.m. Aug. 7, Liberty Hall, 103 E. Erwin St., Tyler. Tickets: libertytyler.com .
Penny & Sparrow, 8 p.m. Sept. 24, Liberty Hall, 103 E. Erwin St., Tyler. Tickets: libertytyler.com .
Labyrinth + David Bowie Dress Up, 7 p.m., Sept. 25, Liberty Hall, 103 E. Erwin St., Tyler. Tickets: libertytyler.com .
Rock the Classics II, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 26, University of Texas at Tyler’s Cowan Center. East Texas Symphony Orchestra and Tyler performers present mash-ups of pop tunes with their counterparts from classical music. Tickets/Information: etso.org, 903-526-3876.
Beethoven@250, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7, University of Texas at Tyler’s Cowan Center. East Texas Symphony Orchestra celebrates Beethoven’s 250th birthday with three of his works. Tickets/Information: etso.org, 903-526-3876.
MARSHALL AREA
ATTRACTIONS
Market on the Square Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, Telegraph Park in Marshall.