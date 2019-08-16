GREGG/UPSHUR/RUSK
LIVE MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
King Trivia in the Taproom, 6 p.m. Thursdays; Oil Horse Brewing Co., 101 W. Tyler St., Longview. Information: 903-220-3414.
Rendered, 7:30 p.m. Friday, the Central Station Brick & Brew, 103 N. Main St., Gladewater. Information: 903-374-4700, Facebook.
Sheila Clark & the Caddo Kats, 8 p.m. Friday, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com
The Gladewater Opry — Friday Night Special, 7 p.m. Friday, 108 E. Commerce St., Gladewater. Featuring East Mountain Bluegrass and Friends. Cost: Donation. Information: 903-845-3600, thegladewateropry.com.
The Gladewater Opry, two-hour country music stage show; 7 p.m. Saturday, 108 E. Commerce St., Gladewater. Performers: Dorothy Hinman — Harleton; April Sanders — Dallas; Jay Olson — Tyler; Paul Dunnam — Union Grove; Ronda Neal — Dike; Cheridy Adams — Taylor, Arkansas; and Jacob Lewis — Longview. Cost: adults $10, children $5. Information: 903-845-3600, www.thegladewateropry.com.
Luke LaPrade, 7:30 p.m. Saturday , Central Station Brick & Brew, 103 N. Main St., Gladewater. Information: 903-374-4700, Facebook.
Gary Patrick, 8 p.m. Saturday, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com.
Cole Allen, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com.
Blaine Hart Band, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com.
Doyle Dykes – Guitar Poor Concert and Meet and Greet Sale, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 23, Big Sandy Music Hall, 100 S. Tyler St., Big Sandy. Cost: $15. Information: 903-345-4289, bigsandymusichall.com.
Black Ice, 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 24, Heritage Plaza, Downtown Longview. Downtown Live Concert Series. Information: Longview Main Street on Facebook.
Improv at Oil Horse Brewing Co., featuring Duck. Duck. Moose!, Theatre Longview’s improv comedy troupe; 7 to 8:30 p.m., the fourth Tuesday of each month — Aug. 27, Sept. 24, Oct. 22; 101 W. Tyler St., Longview. Information: Facebook.
Sheila & the Caddo Kats, 7 p.m. Sept. 6, Kilgore City Park, Kilgore . Fridays After 5 Concert Series. Information: Kilgore Main Street on Facebook.
Down Home, 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 6, Heritage Plaza, Downtown Longview. Downtown Live Concert Series. Information: Longview Main Street on Facebook.
Floyd Void: A Tribute to Pink Floyd, 8 p.m. last Friday and Saturday of each month, Big Sandy Music Hall, 100 S. Tyler St., Big Sandy. Cost: $15 advance, $20 (cash) door, reserved seats available. Tickets and information: bigsandymusichall.com.
Jason Michael Carrol, country music hitmaker and Clay Page, 2019 ‘American Idol’ Top 40 contestant; 7:30 p.m. Nov. 23 Gilmer Civic Center, 1218 US Hwy 271 N., Gilmer. Cost: $25 reserved, $40 reserved plus meet and greet. Information: frontrowlive.net, 817-438-8800.
FAMILY/CHILDREN
Family Game Night, 6 to 8:30 p.m. each Thursday, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. Cost: Free. Information: 903-237-1345, longviewtexas.gov/library or at facebook.com/Longview Public Library.
Sharon Shrine Circus, produced by Jordan World Circus, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Aug. 30, Longview Rodeo Arena, 1123 Jaycee Drive. Cost: At the circus box office the day of the show: $18 adults, $14 children; free children’s tickets at area merchants advance tickets online at eventbrite.com. Information: sharonshriners.com.
THEATER/ PERFORMING ARTS
Longview Symphony Season tickets on sale, season: Voyage A Paris Concert — Sept. 14, featuring new conductor Maestro Jerry Steichen, pianist Kimi Kawashima, and Mezzo-Soprano Kimberly LaGraff; Community Chamber Concert — Nov. 3, featuring Steichen and the principal musicians of the Longview Symphony; Home For The Holidays Concert — Dec. 6, with favorite carols and carolers; An Evening of Romance Concert — Feb. 16, featuring Steichen at the Steinway with Metropolitan Opera sopranos Monica Yunus and Camille Zamora; Disney’s A Dream Is A Wish Concert — April 24, featuring music of classic and contemporary Disney films. Information: longviewsymphony.org.
“The Dixie Swim Club,” presented by Theatre Longview; 7:30 p.m. Aug. 16 and 17 and 2:30 p.m. Aug. 17 and 18; Grace Crossing UMC, 1001 W. Hawkins Parkway. Cost: free for children 6 and younger; online in advance $15.70 for adults, $13 for students, veterans and first responders; Cash prices at the door $15 for adults and $12 for students, seniors, veterans or first responders. Information: www.theatrelongview.com.
Blues and Jazz Festival at the Kokomo Theatre, featuring Kelli Grant, the “Queen of Swing,” 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through Aug. 29, Kokomo Outdoor Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Free movie follows concert: “Diamonds are Forever” Aug. 20 and 22. Cost: $10, $5 ages 5 to 10, ages 5 and younger free. Information: eventbrite.com or 903-918-2132.
Duck. Duck. Moose!, Theatre Longview’s improv comedy troupe; 7 to 8:30 p.m., the fourth Tuesday of each month — Aug. 27, Sept. 24, Oct. 22, Oil Horse Brewing Co., 101 W. Tyler St., Longview. Information: Facebook.
“Great Russian Nutcracker,” presented by the Moscow Ballet; tickets on sale for 7 p.m. Nov. 18 performance at LeTourneau University Belcher Center. Information: 903-233-3080, www.nutcracker.com, group pricing at 800-320-1733 or email groups@nutcracker.com.
MUSEUMS/EXHIBITS
“Lonesome Dove” exhibit; through Aug. 31; East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore College, Kilgore. Featuring images taken during filming of the 1989 miniseries by renowned photographer, writer and executive producer Bill Wittliff. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Cost: $8 adults, $5 ages 3 to 11, Kilgore College students and employees, free for younger than 3. Information: easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu, 903-983-8295.
“Fashion and Photography: 1860-1900,” through Aug. 31; Gregg County Historical Museum; 214 N. Fredonia, Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 for adults, $1 for children, free for younger than 4, $2 for senior citizens. Information: gregghistorical.org.
“Simon Waranch: Young Maestro,” through Sept. 21; Longview Museum of Fine Arts; 215 E. Tyler St. Glass figurative pieces of art. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: Free for members, $5 for guests. Information: lmfa.org.
“Liz Hickok: Intimate Immensity,” through Sept. 21; Longview Museum of Fine Arts; 215 E. Tyler St. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: Free for members, $5 for guests. Information: lmfa.org.
Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-753-5840, gregghistorical.org.
Longview World of Wonders, 112 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $8 general admission, $7 seniors. Information: 903-212-4969, longviewwow.org.
Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m to 6 p.m. Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5. Information: 903-753-8103, lmfa.org.
Gladewater Museum, 116 W. Pacific, Gladewater. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free admission. Information: 903-845-7608 and gladewatermuseum@gmail.com
Depot Museum and Children’s Discovery Center, 514 N. High St., Henderson. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cost: $3 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-657-4303, depotmuseum.com.
Rangerette Showcase and Museum, 1100 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore, Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. Information: 903-983-8265, kilgore.edu/campus-life/rangerette-showcase-and-museum.
East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Cost: $8 adults, $5 children. Information: 903-983-8295, easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu.
Texas Broadcast Museum, 416 E. Main St., Kilgore, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors, students, first responders; $3 children 3-11. Information: 903-985-8115, texasbroadcastmuseum.com.
Historic Upshur Museum, 119 Simpson St., Gilmer. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: free. Information: 903-843-5483, historicupshurmuseum.com.
Flight of the Phoenix Aviation Museum, 43 Aviation Drive, Fox Stephens Field, Gilmer. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Information: 903-790-7435, flightofthephoenix.org.
New London (School Explosion) Museum, 10690 S. Main St., New London, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $3 children. Information: 903-895-4602.
FESTIVALS/SPECIAL EVENTS
American Legion’s 100th Birthday Celebration; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 24, at American Legion Post 140, next door to Teague Park in Longview. Presented by Gregg County’s three American Legion Posts — Posts 140 and 232 in Longview and Post 280 in Kilgore.
70th Annual Gregg County Fair, sponsored by the Longview Jaycees; Sept. 6 to 14; Longview Fairgrounds and Exhibit Building: Cost: $6, free for children 3 years old and younger, senior citizens, military members and their family with proper identification. Armbands $20 Monday through Thursday and $25 Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Information: www.greggcountyfair.com, or (903) 753-4478.
Longview Jaycees Trade Days, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, second weekend of every month except September. Cost: Free admission. Information: 903-753-4478 or visit greggcountyfair.com/Trade_Days.
Riverside Trade Days, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, second and fourth weekend of every month. Cost: Free admission. Information: river sidervpark42.com .
FUNDRAISERS
Second Annual Great Cardboard Boat Race by Greater Longview United Way, starting at 9 a.m. Aug. 24 at Teague Park pond. Cost: Team entry $200. Information: longviewunitedway.org/great-cardboard-boat-race, and /www.facebook.com/The-Great-Cardboard-Boat-Race-167571857243332 .
Sixth Annual East Texas Burn Run, hosted by Longview and Tyler Chapters of Brothers Keepers MC; opening ceremony at 9 a.m. Sept. 28; poker run, bike show, bike games, live entertainment, vendors, live and silent auctions, food and a children’s area. Proceeds help send burn survivors to camp each summer.Cost: Free admission. Information: Riley Crocker at 903-746-8305, email at 13pres@brotherskeepersmc.com or www.brotherskeepersmc.com.
Asleep At The Wheel Pasture Party benefiting Hannah House Maternity Home near Longview, Sept. 28, gates open at 4 p.m., dinner at 5:30 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m.; Bear Creek Smokehouse, Marshall. Cost: concert $30, concert and dinner $45, VIP package for two $500. Information: tickettailor.com/events/asleepthewheel/277278.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4002 Clay Shoot Fundraiser; 9 a.m., 8 a.m. registration, Oct. 5; Prairie Creek Sporting Clays; Gladewater. Sponsors and volunteers needed. Cost: $500 team of four, $125 for individuals. Information: Marc Webb at (903) 649-4198 or DiAnne McGregor at (903) 399-5492 or email gicklegickle@netzero.com .
OUTDOORS
17th Annual Adaptive Sportsfest; hosted by the nonprofit POWER, Inc. (People On Wheels Encouraging Responsibility); 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 28; Lake Gladewater. For people with disabilities and their guests. Activities include archery and air rifle training clinics, handcycling, fishing and kayaking, water skiing clinic conducted by Metroplex Adaptive Water Sports. Cost: Free for people with disabilities and their guests. Information: (903) 736-9046, judie@powerinc.org, www.powerinc.org .
FARMERS MARKETS
Historic Longview Farmers Market, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays, city parking lot at High and Cotton streets in downtown Longview. Information: historiclongviewfarmersmarket.com.
SPEAKERS/ PRESENTATIONS
Workshop with NY Best Selling Author Christie Craig, hosted by East Texas Writers Association; 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 28. Presentation on “Build a Character, Build a Story.” Cost: $45 through Sept. 10, then $50. Information: easttexasauthorsassociation.com/writing-workshop.
HARRISON/ MARION/PANOLA
LIVE MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
Line Dancing Class, 6 p.m. Thursdays, Carthage Community House at Davis Park in Carthage. $5 per person. For more details call Tami at (903) 503-2269.
Jenn Ford and the Wide Eyed Devils Concert, 8 p.m. to midnight, Saturday, Panola County VFW, 421 N. Live Oak St. in Carthage. The VFW hosts live music.
Shelia Clark and the Caddo Cats Concert, Aug. 24, Panola County VFW, 421 N. Live Oak St. in Carthage. The VFW hosts live music.
FAMILY/CHILDREN
Hair-Cut-Athon, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, The Village Salon, 1118 W. Panola St. in Carthage. The Village Salon hosts its 9th annual Hair-Cut-Athon, providing free haircuts for school-aged children. Prizes and snacks will be given out. Donations to benefit Mission Carthage will be accepted.
The Ghost and Mr. Chicken Screening, 7 p.m., Saturday, Esquire Theater, 114 W. Sabine St. in Carthage. The Country Music Hayride presents “The Ghost and Mr. Chicken.” Admission is $8 for adults, $4 for kids 6-12 and free for kids younger than 6.
MUSEUMS/EXHIBITS
Jefferson Historical Society Museum, 223 W. Austin St., Jefferson. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Cost: $3 to $10. Information: 903-665-2775, jeffersonmuseum.com.
Scarlett O’Hardy’s “Gone With the Wind” Museum, 408 Taylor St., Jefferson. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Cost: $3 adults, $1 children. Information: 903-665-1939, scarlettohardy.com.
Museum of Measurement and Time, 301 N. Polk St., Jefferson. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.Thursday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Information: 903-665-6668, museumofmeasurementandtime.org.
Michelson Museum of Art, 216 N. Bolivar St., Marshall. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Information: 903-935-9480, michelsonmuseum.org.
Texas & Pacific Museum and Depot, 800 N. Washington, Marshall. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Information: marshalltxdepot.com.
Marshall Visual Arts Center, 208 E. Burleson St., Marshall. Hours: 10 a.m to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Information: 903-935-4414, marshalltexas.net.
Harrison County Historical Museum, 1 Peter Whetstone Square, Marshall. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors and $1 students. Information: 903-935-8417 Ext. 1, harrisoncountymuseum.org.
Texas Tea Room and Heritage Museum, 100 E. Sabine, Carthage. Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Information: 903-693-8689.
Texas Country Music Hall of Fame, 310 W. Panola St., Carthage. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Tickets and information: 903 694-9561, tcmhof.com.
FESTIVALS/SPECIAL EVENTS
Shady Grove Revival, 7:30 p.m. nightly, Monday through Wednesday, Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 6132 Texas 315 in Longbranch. Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church plans its annual revival. The Rev. Eugene Butler is this year’s evangelist.
FUNDRAISERS
McDaniel Fundraiser, 9 a.m. until sold out, Saturday, K&K One Stop, intersection of U.S. 59 and FM 2517 south of Carthage. This barbecue fundraiser benefits Brandie McDaniel, who was diagnosed with AML Leukemia. Donations go towards medical needs and transportation.
Ice Cream Social, 2 to 4 p.m., Aug. 24, Texas County Music Hall of Fame, 300 W Panola Street in Carthage. The Panola County Cancer Coalition is hosting an ice cream social to honor all the area cancer survivors and their families.
SMITH/WOOD/ CHEROKEE
LIVE MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. every Thursday through Dec. 26, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale.
Tunes at Noon, noon every Thursday on the downtown square, Tyler.
Casey Martin Band, 6 p.m. Friday, Fresh by Brookshire’s, 6991 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: 903-747-3503, freshbybrookshires.com.
A Killer’s Confession, 7 p.m. Friday, Clicks Live, 1946 ESE Loop 323, Tyler. Information: 903-593-6499.
Zach Coffey, 8 p.m. Friday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse, 5425 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: 903 509-4222, coyotesamsbarandgrille.com.
Cody Wayne Band, 8 p.m. Friday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Cost: $5. Information: 430-235-2100, texasmusiccity.net.
Lee Mathis & the Brutally Handsome, 10:30 p.m. Friday, Cowboy’s. 8374 Paluxy Drive, Tyler. Information: 903-266-9377, cowboystyler.com.
Mike Donnell, 9 p.m. Friday, Republic Icehouse, 3807 University Blvd., Tyler. Information: 903-504-5860, republicicehouse.com.
Metrograde, 6 p.m. Saturday, Fresh By Brookshire’s, 6991 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: 903-747-3503, freshbybrookshires.com.
Bryan Martin, 8 p.m. Saturday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Information: 430-235-2100, texasmusiccity.net.
James Dunning, 8 p.m. Saturday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5425 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: 903 509-4222, coyotesamsbarandgrille.com.
Withrow Cooley, 7 p.m. Saturday, Commerce Street Drafthouse, 401 E. Commerce St., Jacksonville. Information: 903-541-2141, facebook.com/MillerDrafthouse.
Tuxedo Cats, 7 p.m. Saturday, Lago del Pino, 14706 County Road 1134, Tyler. Information: 903-561-5246, lagodelpino.com.
Lee Mathis & the Brutally Handsome, 8 p.m. Saturday, Red Rooster Icehouse, 1470 N. Beaulah St., Hawkins. Information: Facebook
Dr. Frankenstein’s Trivia, 7 p.m. every Monday through Dec. 20, Manny’s Tex-Mex, 1433 S. Beckham Ave., Tyler.
Eric George, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5425 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: 903 509-4222, coyotesamsbarandgrille.com.
Opinionation Quiz Contest, 7 p.m. every Tuesday through Dec. 17, Republic Icehouse, 3807 University Blvd., Tyler. Information: 903-504-5860, republicicehouse.com.
Karaoke, 6:30 p.m. each Tuesday through Dec. 31, Brisket Love Barbecue & Icehouse, 15338 FM 849, Lindale. Information: 903-881-5725, brisketlovetx.com.
Opinionation Quiz Contest, 7 p.m. every Wednesday through Dec. 18, ETX Brewing Company, 221 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler.
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. every Wednesday through Sept. 25, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5425 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: 903 509-4222, coyotesamsbarandgrille.com.
Billie Jo and karaoke, 7 p.m. every Wednesday through Dec. 18, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Information: 430-235-2100, texasmusiccity.net.
FAMILY/CHILDREN
Read Aloud Crowd, 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave., for children ages 3-6.
Lap & Play Time, 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave., Tyler, for babies up to 18 months.
OUTDOORS
Nature Investigation, 10 a.m. Saturday, Old Road Trailhead in Tyler State Park, FM 14 between Tyler and Hawkins. Cost: free for campers; $6 park entrance.
Caddo Culture, 2 p.m. Saturday, Silver Canoe Park Store in Tyler State Park, FM 14 between Tyler and Hawkins. Cost: free for campers; $6 park entrance.
MUSEUMS/EXHIBITS
“Floating Life: Mississippi River Drawings by Liz Ward,” through Aug. 25, Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: free.
“Book, Book & More Books,” through Nov. 10, Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $5 general admission, $3 seniors.
“Solo Show: Sharon Grimes,” through Sept. 14, gallery in Martin Walker PC, 141 N. Spring Ave., Tyler. Hours: 8:30 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost: free.
“Art by A.C. Gentry Jr.,” Smith County Historical Society Museum, 125 S. College Ave. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Cost: free, donations accepted. Information: 903-592-5993, smithcountyhistoricalsociety.org.
“Sportsology,” Center for Earth and Space Science Education, 1411 E. Lake St., at Tyler Junior College. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. Saturday. Also: show in the planetarium. Cost: $3 for exhibit only, $7 adults and $5 children and seniors for each show and $12 adults and $9 children and seniors for a day pass. Information: 903-510-3213, sciencecenter.tjc.edu.
“10th Anniversary,” Gallery Main Street, 110 W. Erwin St., Tyler. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. the second Saturday of the month. Information: 903-593-6905.
Discovery Science Place, 308 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $8 adults and $6 ages 2 to 12 and 65 and older. Information: 903-533-8011, discoveryscienceplace.org.
Tyler Rose Museum, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $3.50 adults, $2 children 2-11. Information: 903-597-3130, texasrosefestival.com.
Cotton Belt Depot Museum, 210 E. Oakwood St., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Cost: free; donations accepted. Information: 903-595-7232, cottonbeltdepotmuseum.com.
Goodman-LeGrand House & Museum, 624 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler: Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $2 suggested. Information: 903-531-1286.
Historical Aviation Memorial Museum, 150 Airport Drive, Tyler Pounds Regional Airport: Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors (65 and older), $3 ages 13-17, $2 ages 6-12. Information: 903-526-1945, tylerhamm.com.
American Freedom Museum, 1051 N. Houston St., Bullard, at Brook Hill School. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults and $5 children; free for veterans, military personnel. Information: 903- 894-5252, americanfreedommuseum.org.
Texas African American Museum, 3000 N. Border Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and by appointment on Saturday. Information: 903-218-1388.
Old Mill Pond Museum, 2900 S. Main St., Lindale. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Cost: donations accepted. Information: 903- 881-5704, visitlindale.com.
Mineola Historical Museum, 114 N. Pacific St., Mineola. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Cost: free. Information: 903-569-2631, mineolahistoricalmuseum.com.
Heritage Center of Cherokee County, 208 S. Henderson St., Rusk. Hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: free. Information: 903-714-8685.
Winnsboro Center for the Arts, 200 Market St. Winnsbboro. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Cost: free. Information: 903-342-0686, winnsborocenterforthearts.com.
Vanishing Texana Museum, 300 S. Bolton, Jacksonville. Hours: 11 a.m. t 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Information: 903-586-1696, vtmjacksonville.org.
SPEAKERS/ PRESENTATIONS
“Stitching an Heirloom Garden… Learning Landscaping from my Grannies’ Old Quilts,” 9 a.m., registration at 8:30 a.m., Aug. 24; Harvey Hall, 2000 W. Front St., Tyler. Featuring Greg Grant, Smith County AgriLife Extension horticulturist; also featuring Jo Helen McGee on “Quilt Preservation;’ and Heirloom Quilt Show. Cost: $15. Information: (903) 590-2980, Smith Cunty AgriLife on Facebook or visit Smith.agrilife.org.
FESTIVALS/SPECIAL EVENTS
Just Between Friends consignment sale, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, gymnasium of First Christian Church, 4202 S. Broadway Ave. Cost: $5.
“Rock N Roll Saturday,” Saturday, Center for Earth & Space Science Education, 1411 E. Lake St. at Tyler Junior College. Attraction: laser light and graphics shows set to rock music in the theater. Shows: 7 p.m. “SpacePark 360” and 8 p.m. “Rock on Demand.” Cost: $5 for each. Tickets and information: sciencecenter.tjc.edu.
Sharon Shrine Circus, 3 and 7 p.m. Aug. 31. and 1:30 and 5:30 p.m. Sept. 1 and 2, the Oil Palace, 10408 Texas 64 East, Tyler. Tickets: $18 adults , $14 for children 3 to 12 at the door; to purchase tickets in advance, go to The Jordan World Circus on Facebook or eventbrite.com. Various discounts and packages are offered when tickets are purchased online.
FUNDRAISERS
Pooches on the Patio, 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Andy’s Frozen Custard, 6106 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler. A portion of proceeds benefits SPCA of East Texas.
Clear the Shelters, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Classic Toyota, 1717 West Southwest Loop 323, Tyler. Presented by Nicholas’ Pet Haven.
FARMERS MARKETS
Rose City Farmers Market, each Saturday through Nov. 17, 302 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler.
Tyler Farmers Market, each Saturday, Tuesday and Thursday, 2700 WSW Loop 323, Tyler.
Winnsboro Farmers Market, each Saturday through Oct. 26, Market Street, Winnsboro.
VAN ZANDT/ HENDERSON/ ANDERSON
LIVE MUSIC
Brandon Bamburg, 8 p.m. Saturday, Cedar Creek Brewery, 336 E. Cedar Creek Parkway, Seven Points. Information: 903-432-2337, cedarcreekbrewery.com.
Clay Thrash, 8 p.m. Friday, Moore’s Store, 1535 FM 279, Ben Wheeler.
Dylan Wheeler, 8 p.m. Saturday, Moore’s Store, 1535 FM 279, Ben Wheeler.
Magic Mike Experience dance revue, 9 p.m. Saturday, Red Bull Saloon, Murchison.
MUSEUMS/EXHIBITS
Chandler Museum & Visitors Center, 721 Highway 31 West, Chandler. Hours: 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Cost: free. Information: 903-849-2243, chandlertx.com.
Museum for East Texas Culture, 400 Micheaux Ave., Palestine. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Cost: $3 adults, $1 students. Information: 903-723-1914, museumpalestine.org.
Railroad Heritage Center, 808 W. Oak St., Palestine. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4 :30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Curious, 1301 S. Royall St., Palestine. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5. Information: exhibitcurious.org.
Heritage Park Museum of East Texas, Highway FM 859, Edgewood. Hours: 9 a.m. to noon Thursday through Saturday. Information: edgewoodheritagepark.org.
Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center, 5550 FM 2495, Athens. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $5.50 adults, $4.50 seniors 65 and older and $3.50 children to age 12. Information: 903-676-2277, tpwd.texas.gov/spdest/visitorcenters/tffc.
SPEAKERS/ PRESENTATIONS
“Fall Gardening,” 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Murchison Memorial Library, 121 S. Prairieville, Athens. Cost: free. Presented by Henderson County Master Gardeners.
Women on the Go Lunch and Learn, noon Wednesday, Maggie’s House. 808 N. Prairieville, Athens. Cost: $5. lunch.
FARMERS MARKETS
Downtown Canton Farmers Market, each Saturday through Oct. 5, 119 N. Buffalo, Canton.
Athens Farmers Market, each Saturday, through Oct. 26, 212 N. Palestine, Athens.
Palestine Farmers Market, first Saturday of each month, 813 W. Spring, Palestine.
ALSO IN THE REGION
THEATER/ PERFORMING ARTS
“Unity in the Community,” a gospel comedy show, Saturday, Perot Theater, 221 E Main St., Texarkana. Cost: $23, VIP $43. Tickets: 903-792-4992, trahc.org/perot-theatre.