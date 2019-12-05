Christmas in downtown Longview
Saturday is full of Christmas-related events in downtown Longview.
The festivities start early with two opportunities for children to sit down with Santa Claus. First United Methodist Church is hosting a free Pancakes with Santa event from 8:30-11 a.m. in the Faith Center at Green and Whaley streets. The Longview Museum of Fine Arts, at 215 E. Tyler St., also will host its Breakfast with Santa at 9 a.m. Saturday. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased at www.lmfa.org.
The Gregg County Historical Museum is up next with its annual Living History Christmas, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the museum at 214 N. Fredonia St. Admission to Living History Christmas is free. The museum's Loblolly Model Train and Holiday Village Exhibit will continue through Dec. 21 with regular admission price to the museum: $5 for adults, $2 for seniors and $1 for children. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
Longview World of Wonders, a hands-on children’s discovery center at 112 E. Tyler St., will host “Reuse & Renew with Gillian Peters,” from 10:30 -11:30 a.m. Saturday. The class is included with the price of admission to LongviewWOW, free for members or $8 for general admission.
And finally, the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office will host Christmas at the Courthouse from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, with a magic show as a new addition to the event. Johnny Magic will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday.
The annual event is free, and this year includes a petting zoo and pony rides, photo booth, Christmas Express train, hot dogs, and cookies and hot chocolate provided by Mrs. Claus.
Longview-area Christmas parades
Christmas arrives in full force this week with parades around the Longview area:
■ Marshall’s Lighted Christmas Parade will weave its way through downtown at 6 p.m. Saturday.
■ The Yulefest Christmas Parade starts at 6 p.m. Saturday on Titus Street in Gilmer.
■ Gladewater’s Christmas Parade will celebrate “An Old Fashioned Christmas” at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Downtown Gladewater.
Join in ‘Irish Christmas’ concert
The Longview Greggton Rotary Club is bringing well known Irish singers Keith and Kristyn Getty to Longview in an event that gives audience members an opportunity to join in the concert.
“Sing! An Irish Christmas,” begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday at LeTourneau University’s Belcher Center at 2100 S. Mobberly Ave. Tickets cost $40-$70. The Gettys are known for such songs as the modern hymn “In Christ Alone.” This is their eighth annual tour of “Sing! An Irish Christmas,” which features “their band of virtuosic instrumentalists fusing Celtic, bluegrass, Americana, modern and classical music along with cultural dance and the choral sounds of the holiday,” information about the show says.
“Come sing along with Keith and Kristyn and special guests, for an evening that unites tradition and innovation in a vibrant celebration of the season,” show information says.
For information, visit www.belchercenter.com/community-events/getty-sing.html.
Symphony presents ‘Home for Holidays’
Two guest singers, Dana Pundt and Jon Starling, will join the Longview Symphony to come “Home for the Holidays” today at LeTourneau University’s Belcher Center.
The concert begins with opening notes at 6:30 p.m. and pre-concert music at 7 p.m. The concert is at 7:30 p.m., under the direction of Jerry Steichen.
The program includes “A Christmas Festival,” selections from “Messiah,” “The Skaters’ Waltz,” “Sleigh Ride,” White Christmas” and other songs.
A number of other special guests also are expected Friday night, including Santa Claus, performers with ArtsView Children’s Theatre and the Longview Civic Chorus.
Tickets are $20-$50 for adults, $10 for students and $5 for children. For information, visit LongviewSymphony.org or call 903-236-9739.
Community sings ‘Messiah’
First United Methodist Church of Longview is inviting the community to participate in a performance of Handel’s “Messiah,” with a public performance set for 7 p.m. Sunday.
People who want to participate in the performance may join the rehearsal beforehand at 4:45-6 p.m and should bring their own score if they have one. The performance will consist of Part 1 and the Hallelujah Chorus. Refreshments will be provided at 6 p.m., followed by the performance at 7 p.m.
There is no charge to participate or perform. For information, call (903) 753-4463.
Brass bash set at Liberty Hall
The East Texas Symphony Orchestra presents the ETSO Brass Quintet and the Rose City Brass Quintet for an evening of holiday hymns, fanfares and sing-alongs.
It is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday at Liberty Hall, 103 E. Erwin St. in Tyler. Refreshments will be available in the lobby beginning at 5 p.m.
Tickets cost $20 for adults, $10 for kids 11 and older and $5 for kids 10 and younger.
This concert is sponsored in part by the Women’s Symphony League of Tyler and Leadership Tyler.
‘The Nutcracker’
The Tyler Junior College Academy of Dance is presenting “The Nutcracker” ballet in performances set for 7 p.m. today, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 and 6 p.m. Sunday at Caldwell Auditorium, 300 S. College Ave. in Tyler.
Admission is $15 to $25 for reserved seating. Main seating is $10 for seniors 65 and older, children 12 and younger and TJC students and employees. Tickets are available at TJC.edu/Nutcracker.
The production features a cast of more than 100 including dancers from the Oklahoma City Ballet in principal roles.
Christmas in the Park in Tyler
The Children’s Park, 110 E. Dobbs in Tyler, will have its Christmas in the Park celebration at 6 p.m. today.
The free event will include the singing of Christmas carols and telling stories around the Christmas tree in the park, the serving of soup and s’mores and an opportunity for children to make a craft.