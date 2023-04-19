The Founders’ Center at Pollard United Methodist Church in Tyler will be alive with magic and music during Pollard Theater Center’s performance of “Mary Poppins.”
Based on the children’s books by P.L. Travers and the classic 1964 Walt Disney film, the adventuresome nanny uses a combination of magic and common sense to teach members of the Banks family how to value each other again.
The musical opened Wednesday and continues through the weekend and promises to be chock-full of unforgettable “Mary Poppins” songs.
“Almost everybody knows Mary Poppins and those wonderful songs, including 'Let’s Go Fly a Kite,' 'Jolly Holiday,' 'Chim Chim Cher-ee,' 'A Spoonful of Sugar' and 'Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious,'" music Director Jayne Brown said. “There are all those good songs that everybody can sing along with.”
In addition to those well-known songs, Brown said there will also be some new songs in the production.
“This story is the main storyline of the old movie we know with Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke. But the stage production follows the book a little more closely than the movie did,” she said. “So the storyline is a tiny bit different and because of that, there are some different songs. And I think everybody will like those just as well.”
The production has been in the works for a while, Brown said.
“We chose this musical two years ago and we cast it before Christmas (last year) and we started rehearsals in January,” she said. “So, we’ve been working on it for a little while.”
But, “Mary Poppins” fans might want to hurry and get their tickets.
“We have six shows and right now two of them are sold out. We’re really excited about that,” she said Monday. “Our ticket sales are really strong but we do have a lot of available tickets, especially on Saturday night.”
Brown said working with the cast has been rewarding.
“We have a wonderful cast. They come and are excited to be part of the group and work really hard. They are just happy and eager and we’re all having such a great time because it’s such a good story,” she said. “Rachel Crocker plays Mary Poppins and she is most talented and a perfect Mary Poppins.”
Brown also credits the show’s director and choreographer.
“We have a wonder director -- Nicholas Sheffield -- and he has been so great to work with,” she said. “The choreography is really fun and Nick has done a great job.”