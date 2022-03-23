The wait is almost over.
Pollard Theater Center’s performance of “The Music Man,” which was initially scheduled two years ago, is set for March 31-April 3 in the Founders’ Center at Pollard United Methodist Church in Tyler.
Music director Jayne Brown said the theater group was two weeks from its performance when it was shut down in 2020 because of COVID-19 concerns.
“We were so close and had been working 2½ months and then it was canceled. And since then, almost half of our cast has been replaced," she said. "Our main female character got married and moved to Utah and others have gone off to college. Everybody had other obligations so we have about half of our original cast and half new cast.”
But the show, directed by Amanda Spangler, will go on.
“The Music Man” is a musical with book, music and lyrics by Meredith Willson, based on a story by Franklin Lacey and Willson. It focuses on con man Harold Hill, who poses as a boys' band organizer and leader and sells band instruments and uniforms to naïve Midwestern townsfolk, promising to train the members of the new band. Harold, however, is no musician and plans to skip town without giving any music lessons.
“But instead he falls in love with Marian, the local librarian,” Brown said.
In the Pollard Theater production, Harold Hill is played by Stephen Rainwater with Katherine Clem cast in the role of Marian the librarian.
“We have such a strong cast and the voices are excellent,” Brown said.
Although several members of the church congregation are involved in the theater productions, Brown said auditions are open to anyone.
“Pollard has a big history, probably of over 30 years, of doing theater and we have a really nice theater group,” she said. “Although a lot of people from our church are involved, anybody can audition.”
The show’s choreographer is Nick Sheffield, who is new to the Pollard Theater.
“He is so great to work with and he’s been working really hard with the cast,” Brown said. “His choreography is creative and really fun to watch and he’s been a great addition to our theater group.”
Brown said “Music Man” was chosen because it’s such a great story.
“It is sort of the quintessential American musical in every way. Every song is excellent and engaging and it’s fun to watch,” she said. “This was a Broadway show back in 1957 and then it was made into a movie in 1962. Both of those were very big hits and it has just been revived on Broadway with Hugh Jackman playing the lead.”
Ticket sales for the show are strong, according to Brown.
“We’re really hoping for a sellout,” she said. “It’s a very popular show that people of all ages will enjoy.”