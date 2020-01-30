The Gregg County Historical Museum will celebrate Black History Month and Longview’s sesquicentennial anniversary with a new exhibit created by Executive Director Lindsay Loy.
Loy said she spent 2019 developing the exhibit “Portraits of our Past; Influential African Americans of East Texas” with the help of two books — “Tall Black Texans: Men of Courage” by Effie Kaye Adams and “A Negro in Longview: A Centennial Tribute,” by Margaret Fleming. The exhibit highlights dozens of people who played a significant role in East Texas history, including teachers, preachers and sports heroes.
The exhibit will be on display Feb. 4 to March 28 at the museum at 214 N. Fredonia in downtown Longview. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $5 for adults, $1 for children, free for children younger than 4 and $2 for senior citizens.
For more information, visit www.gregghistorical.org or call 903-753-5840.