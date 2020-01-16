It’s one thing to master “creature power suits” in “Wild Kratts,” the popular animated PBS Kids show. It’s entirely another to master the power of kids’ imaginations and fuel their curiosity about wildlife.
Chris and Martin Kratt can do both.
They bring their live show to Longview at 6:30 p.m. Friday, as “Wild Kratts Live 2.0: Activate Creature Power” takes the stage at the LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave.
“We embark on a ‘Wild Kratts’ creature venture with the audience. We are constantly activating creature power suits along the way,” said Chris Kratt during a phone interview from Ottawa, Canada.
Each creature power suit features a particular animal’s “superpowers,” said Kratt, 50.
Every TV episode is a “creature venture” focused on one or more animals and their superpowers.
In “Gecko Power,” the cartoon version of Kratt dons a gecko suit, inserts a “gecko power disk” and touches a gecko – a tiny lizard – activating the suit’s superpowers. He becomes tiny, and he is able to climb up walls and hang from ceilings because of the gecko’s “electrical cling power.”
Kids learn that “animals have all these amazing superpowers. Imagine if we had some of those creature powers,” Kratt said.
In the interactive stage show, the brothers go on a creature venture and ask kids in the audience for help when they run up against obstacles.
“The kids are great. They have so much energy,” Kratt said. “It’s wonderful doing the stage show, because we’re there with these super-fantastic kids.”
Kratt and his brother, 54-year-old Martin Kratt, grew up in New Jersey.
“We spent summers camping in a field in Vermont, going on our own creature ventures. We always had an affinity for animals and nature,” Chris Kratt said.
He received a bachelor’s in biology from Carleton College, while Martin Kratt graduated from Duke University with a bachelor’s in zoology. In the early 1990s, they were watching a wildlife documentary on TV.
“We thought, ‘Wouldn’t it be amazing to make wildlife documentaries,’” Chris Kratt said. While there were TV shows such as “Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom,” they were for families or adults. There weren’t similar shows for kids.
“Kids are the people who tend to like animals more than anybody. So we thought, ‘Let’s make wildlife documentaries for kids,’ ” Kratt said.
They bought a couple of camcorders and went to Costa Rica, where they camped out and started making documentaries. They edited video while living with their parents and working out of their parents’ garage.
“Our parents have always been very supportive of us and what we wanted to do. … They saw that we were working very hard and how dedicated we were,” Kratt said.
The brothers honed their skills by showing the videos to classes of schoolchildren. Kids gave them feedback about what they did and didn’t like.
“The kids kept our spirits up. While we were getting lots of rejections from producers, we were getting lots of great feedback from kids, so that really kept us going.”
Since 1993, they have created and been executive producers of more than 200 episodes of four successful TV series, according to the Brad Simon Organization website.
“Wild Kratts” is their first animated series. Kratt enjoys being an animated character because he can “run faster and climb higher than he ever could in real life,” he said.
Animation lets the Kratts explore animals and environments that they couldn’t otherwise. Using animation, they can show a sperm whale and a giant squid battling it out in the deep ocean, for example.
Kids write to them about “what the show means to their lives, and how they’re going on their own creature ventures. It’s so gratifying to have an impact like that,” Kratt said.
“We want families to come to our show and have a good time together. We always want to empower kids to explore their interests with their family,” he said.
“We’re genuinely interested in animals. We employ humor, we employ imagination through the creature power suits and some of the storytelling. We convey cool facts about animals,” Kratt said.
“We look at animals as fellow creatures … as characters,” he added. Kids get to know animals as if they were new friends.
“We are very excited to share our knowledge of animals with audiences of all ages. There are still lots of creature ventures for us to have and creatures to meet. We want to meet every one, if we can,” Kratt said.
The show is about 90 minutes long, with a 20-minute intermission. The current tour stops at nine cities in Texas. Kratt also stressed that this second live tour is different from the first.